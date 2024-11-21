Understanding detractors: Impact and strategies

To proactively address liability concerns, you can create an internal product recall team for dealing with risks and ensuring quality.
Our Galileo AI Fall ’24 release makes Highlights available to all Pro and Enterprise customers. We’re also debuting Ask Galileo, which enables you to directly ask questions about what you see in session replays.
Mark Kamyszek, Vice President of Product Management at TeamSnap, talks about the product launch process for B2B2C companies.
Continuously switching between various tasks and activities strains cognitive resources and leads to feelings of fatigue and overwhelm.