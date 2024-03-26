Cumulative flow diagrams: Unraveling Kanban metrics

As a project manager, you need answers to tough questions like “Are employees taking on too much work?” or “Is this a reasonable timeline for this task?”

One way to find data-informed answers to these is by using cumulative flow diagrams. Visualizing your data can provide insight into workflow dynamics. And with the right data on your side, you can adapt your project workflows to ensure efficiency.

In this article, you’ll learn what a cumulative flow diagram is, what it reveals, and how to make one. You’ll also learn how to analyze a cumulative flow diagram and what actions you can take to enhance productivity.

What is a cumulative flow diagram (CFD)?

A cumulative flow diagram is an advanced analytic tool that represents the stability of your workflow over time.

The purpose of a CFD is to visualize work in progress, anticipate bottlenecks, and make accurate workflow predictions. Using a CFD can help you make better decisions about deadlines and reasonable workflow timelines.

Cumulative flow diagrams are used in the Kanban methodology, but they also apply to other agile methodologies like Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe).

What does a CFD show?

The CFD visualization is composed of three colored bands representing stages:

To-do tasks

Tasks currently working on

Completed tasks

The colored bands are layered in the same graph and the width of the band represents the number of tasks in that stage.

All tasks or backlog items start in the to-do stage, which is the top band. Then it moves to the work-in-progress band before you can mark a task as completed. The completed tasks band is an accumulation of all tasks and serves as the bottom band.

With this data collected, you can visualize three important metrics:

Cycle time — The amount of time it takes to complete a task. You can find the cycle time by measuring the horizontal distance between the top and bottom lines

The amount of time it takes to complete a task. You can find the cycle time by measuring the horizontal distance between the top and bottom lines Work in progress (aka flow load for SAFe) — The number of tasks teams are currently handling. The flow load is measured by the size of the gap between the top and bottom lines. Larger gaps mean more tasks are currently being worked on

— The number of tasks teams are currently handling. The flow load is measured by the size of the gap between the top and bottom lines. Larger gaps mean more tasks are currently being worked on Throughput — The number of tasks completed in a given time. Find the throughput by measuring the slope of the bottom line

Knowing these metrics can help you make informed decisions when optimizing a workflow or process.

Why use a cumulative flow diagram?

In Kanban methodology, a cumulative flow diagram is important for ensuring workflow stabilization. Here are a few other benefits of using a CFD:

Makes it easier to identify bottlenecks or inefficiencies in a project workflow

Provides insights into areas of opportunity like an underutilized team

Make data-informed decisions based on past and current processes

Improve task delivery with maximum workflow efficiency

Helps you evaluate team performance

How to read a cumulative flow diagram

Reading a cumulative flow diagram doesn’t appear straightforward at first glance, but CFDs are understandable once you know where to look.

First, you need to know that the horizontal axis represents the timeline. The vertical axis demonstrates the number of tasks. When the data is entered, the colored bars should increasingly grow upward as time passes.

The top line of each band represents the point where a task enters one of the three stages. The bottom shows when the task left each stage. The space between the top line and bottom line reveals the number of tasks in the stage.

A healthy CFD should look like the bars are progressing parallel to each other. It indicates your team has a stable throughput where tasks are entered at the same rate as when tasks are finished.

While parallel bands are the ideal scenario, you will probably run into two other likely scenarios of a CFD:

Narrowing bands

Narrowing bands mean the lines are suddenly growing closer together. In this case, it means that your throughput is significantly higher than the number of tasks entering the workflow.

Essentially, your team is completing tasks faster than they are getting created. It means your team has room for more work, and you can move their efforts to different areas.

Widening bands

Widening bands mean the lines are increasingly moving away from each other. It indicates tasks are arriving faster than your team can complete them. It’s a classic bottleneck situation.

There are many different ways to solve a bottleneck problem in your project workflow. You may want to consider finishing tasks before assigning new ones to avoid further delays. You can also evaluate the tasks your team is working on and determine if they are high-priority or not. This can help move along important tasks and free up the workflow.

How do you draw a cumulative flow diagram?

Let’s review the steps you need to take to draw a cumulative flow diagram:

Define tasks and stages

Start by identifying tasks, sub-tasks, and the backlog items of your project. Then you can establish the workflow stages like to-do, doing, or done. Using a project management tool may make this process easier to handle.

Collect data

Now you need to gather data related to your project. A project management tool can help you collect this information together. Otherwise, you need to determine:

The number of tasks in each stage (task status)

How long a task was in each stage (start and end times)

Who was assigned to the task

High or low-priority tasks

You can also include any other metric you feel is important to note. However, you want to avoid overcomplicating the CFD with unnecessary details or visuals.

Create the diagram

Once you’ve identified and collected your data, you’re ready to create the cumulative flow diagram. The exact process will vary, depending on the software.

Drawing a cumulative flow diagram with project management software is probably the most efficient way to create a CFD. It’s also possible to use Excel or Google Sheets and create a line graph, but it may take more effort.

You’ll want to ensure data accuracy when creating the CFD. For example, the completed tasks band should either rise or stay the same. It counts all of the finished items of the process. If it ever goes down, then you have a calculation error.

Analyze the diagram

When you have completed a CFD, you can start looking for trends and patterns. Ideally, bands are parallel to each other, but you should look out for rapidly narrowing or widening bands as you may have a capacity or bottleneck issue occurring.

Don’t forget to also consider cycle times, throughput, and lead times as part of your analysis. They are valuable metrics that can help optimize your project workflow.

Make data-informed decisions

Depending on the results of the analysis, you can make informed decisions on how to handle your project workflow. It could involve reallocating resources or adjusting workflow timelines. Whatever you decide, you can be more confident it’s the right choice because you have the data to confirm it.

Rinse and repeat

Cumulative flow diagrams should be continuously updated and evaluated. They keep you involved with the project workflow and correct any issues that occur.

Key takeaways

Cumulative flow diagrams are a vital tool to maximize workflow efficiency. They’re used to identify and correct workflow issues. CFDs can also help create realistic project timelines and task prioritization. The visualization can provide insights into task completion, project workflow, and employee productivity.

Correctly using a cumulative flow diagram is crucial to optimizing the workflow process and it’s a great tool to have for your overall project management strategy.

