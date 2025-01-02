How to create AI-generated personas for enhanced product design

A product sense interview measures a candidate’s ability to understand users deeply, frame problems clearly, and generate creative solutions.
A competency matrix is a structured framework organizations use to evaluate, align, and map skills across different roles.
It’s important to distinguish between these roles and create an infrastructure where they come together to build useful products.
Memos don’t have to be complicated. Just keep them clear, concise, and focused on actionable items. More on that in this blog.