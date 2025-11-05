5 strategies for managing technical debt before it’s too late

Shift from deterministic product thinking to a portfolio approach that helps PMs manage AI models, risk, and continuous change.
Early engineering input drives smarter roadmaps, faster delivery, and more innovative solutions that meet real customer needs.
Learn how AI can help PMs plan and run workshops that drive results from preparing agendas to facilitating discussions and summarizing work.
Learn how to prepare and launch internal products effectively with real PM examples, readiness pillars, and a practical launch checklist.