4 strategies for AI personalization that actually work

Kevin Erdner, Senior Director of Product Management at Labcorp, shares the lessons improv comedy taught him about product management.
Isaac Szymanczyk talks about how storytelling and effective communication are essential in getting people to rally behind change.
Rick Agajanian talks about the real impacts of working on mission-critical software for the professional service industry.
AI now integrates into almost every aspect of your daily life. That said, people have a range of emotions towards its increasing use.