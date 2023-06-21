How to use JavaScript’s BigInt

We all know that JavaScript is a growing language. Before the 2020 release of ES2020, there was no native way to accurately represent and perform mathematical operations on numbers greater than
9,007,199,254,740,991 or
253 – 1 or less than
-9,007,199,254,740,991 or
-(253 – 1). Most developers relied on libraries such as JSBI and bignumber.js to perform calculations on really large numbers.
This scenario gave rise to another kind of data type called
BigInt. The introduction of
BigInt brought the total number of JavaScript data types to eight. In this article, we will learn what
BigInt is, its advantages, and how to use it in JavaScript properly. To learn more about representing large numbers in your Node.js applications, check out our guide here.
Jump ahead:
- What is
BigInt?
- Limitations of the
Numbertype
- Advantages of using
BigInt
- How to use
BigIntin JavaScript
- Working with
BigIntmethods
BigIntcommon rules and precautions
- Limitations of
BigInt
- Browser and Node.js support
What is BigInt?
BigInt is a numerical data type that can be used to represent small and large numbers that cannot be represented by the older numerical data type,
number. Every
BigInt value must contain the small letter
n after the number, such as
897n. Therefore, it is accurate to state that
21 is not strictly equal to
21n because the former is a
number while the latter is a
bigint.
When you perform a mathematical operation on any number greater than
9,007,199,254,740,991 or
Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER, you do not really get an accurate answer. We can see the demonstration below:
However, we can use
BigInt to handle these kinds of operations accurately. To define an integer as a
BigInt, we do either of the following methods: we could append
n to a whole number or call the
BigInt() constructor on whole numerical values or strings with only integer values. They are demonstrated in the example below:
// Method 1 const sampleBigIntOne = 234n; // Method 2 const sampleBigIntTwo = BigInt(567) // This returns 567n const sampleBigIntThree = BigInt("123") // This return 123n const sampleBigIntFour = 12356789900099999999912111n // Still correct
To verify that a value is of the type
BigInt we can use the
typeof operator like this:
const sampleOne = 17n console.log(typeof sampleOne) // Expected result: "bigint" const sampleTwo = BigInt(789); console.log(typeof sampleTwo) // Expected result: "bigint" // This is a bad practise const sampleThree = typeof 17n === "bigint" console.log(sampleThree) // Expected result: true
Note: Passing numbers inside the
BigIntconstructor is a bad practice. Instead, it is better to just append
nor to first wrap it in a string, as in
sampleBigIntOneand
sampleBigIntThree, respectively.
Use case examples of
BigInt
BigInt values find their application in areas of life or computing where large numbers are paramount. Here are some key use cases of
BigInt:
- Financial calculations:
BigIntis important in financial calculations because of the possibility of handling very large amounts of transactions and currency conversions
- Cryptography and security computing:
BigIntsare used in cryptography to generate really large random numbers that are very difficult to predict or crack
- Game developments: In game developments, large numbers are usually used to hold timestamps, points, and to track progress. The use of
BigIntensures the accurate representation of such values
- Distributed systems: Distributed systems require unique identities to perform accurately. Since
BigIntvalues are unlimited, they can be used to generate identifiers and keys
BigInt is really important in these fields because it allows developers to safely and precisely handle huge integers, timestamps, IDs, and progress.
BigInt vs.
Number
Generally, a
number in JavaScript can be used to represent an integer and even a float, such as
69 and
4.125677 respectively. It includes values that range between
9,007,199,254,740,991 or
253 – 1 and
-9,007,199,254,740,991 or
-(253 – 1). These limits are available as constants, such as
Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER and
Number.MIN_SAFE_INTEGER respectively.
As a matter of fact, you can perform all arithmetic operations, such as addition
(+), subtraction
(-), multiplication
(*), division
(/), remainder or modulo
(%), and exponent
(**) on numbers in that range without any problems, but that isn’t totally the case with
bigint.
A
bigint can be used to represent and perform operations on any size of integer except floats or decimals including numbers greater than
9,007,199,254,740,991 or less than
-9,007,199,254,740,991. This means that decimal values such as
17.2n are invalid.
Generally, all the arithmetic operations except
(/) will give a correct mathematical answer when used between two or more
bigint values. For instance, the
division operator doesn’t give an accurate result at all times. This means that operations such as
5n/2n will round off to
2n instead of
2.5n.
Limitations of the
Number type
The JavaScript
number type is written as double-precision 64-bit binary format IEEE 754 value, meaning that 52 bits are used for significant values while one bit and 11 bits are used for the sign and exponents. Therefore, we’ll likely face some limitations whenever we use
number. These limitations include:
- Round-off errors and Limited precision of numbers
- Inability to perform precise operations outside the minimum and maximum safe integers
- Failure to perform operations outside a
MAX_VALUEand
MIN_VALUErange
JavaScript is bound to round off numbers because it uses 64 bits to represent a floating
number. This means that every number in JavaScript is first converted to a double-precision binary floating-point before it is stored in the memory. In fact, the 64 bits representation of a number is actually divided into three parts, including the
significand,
biased exponent, and the
sign. As we may have it, a number such as
15 looks like this after it is converted:
0.10000000010.1110000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000
Note: You can go here to convert some numbers to a double-precision binary floating-point
The first part of a double-precision binary floating point is the sign which can be
0 or
1 standing for a positive and negative sign of the number. So, it is positive when the sign is
0 and vice versa. And it takes up 1 bit. The second part is the biased exponent, which takes up 11 bits, while the last part is the significand or mantissa, which takes up 52 bits.
Some numbers give an exact value, such as
1/2,
1/4,
1/5,
1/8,
1/10 and every whole number in the range of
9,007,199,254,740,991 or 253 – 1 to
-9,007,199,254,740,991, or
-(253 – 1), and some other numbers do not give exact values. Instead they are repeating decimals, such as
1/3,
1/6,
1/7,
1/9.
The problem lies in the fact that some of these decimal numbers lose precision when they are converted to binary and vice versa. That is to say that when you take a decimal number, such as
0.1 and add it up to
0.2, they do not add up to
0.3. Instead, they add up to
0.30000000000000004. More examples can be seen below:
const sample1 = 0.2 + 0.6 console.log(sample1) // This returns 0.6000000000000001 instead of 0.6 const sample2 = 0.3 + 0.6 console.log(sample2) // This returns 0.8999999999999999 instead of 0.9
This is a huge problem with numbers since it can pose a great risk in calculations that require high precision. This problem would be avoided when we use
bigint it because it doesn’t accept decimals.
JavaScript numbers can only be precise when you perform an arithmetic operation between
9,007,199,254,740,991 or
253 – 1 to
-9,007,199,254,740,991, or
-(253 – 1). This means that whatever operation you perform outside that range can result in a wrong answer, such as:
const sample3 = 9_007_199_254_740_991 + 1 // This gives 9,007,199,254,740,992 const sample4 = 9_007_199_254_740_991 + 2 // This gives 9,007,199,254,740,992 // However: console.log(sample3 === sample4) // Given result: true // Expected result: false
JavaScript also has a limit for the amount of numbers it can represent. In fact, the numbers are important, and they can be represented with two built-in constants:
Number.MAX_VALUE and
Number.MIN_VALUE. They are essentially the numbers:
1.7976931348623157e+308 and
5e-324 respectively.
Whenever you try to perform an addition or subtraction with
Number.MAX_VALUE, it returns
1.7976931348623157e+308 without adding or subtracting any value. And when you try to do the same with
Number.MIN_VALUE, it returns the value as in the samples below:
const sample5 = Number.MAX_VALUE + 7 console.log(sample5) // Returns 1.7976931348623157e+308 const sample6 = Number.MAX_VALUE - 23 console.log(sample6) // Returns 1.7976931348623157e+308 const sample7 = Number.MIN_VALUE + 5 console.log(sample7) // Returns 5 const sample8 = Number.MIN_VALUE - 54 console.log(sample8) // Returns -54
It gets crazier when you perform a multiplication
(*) or exponent
(**) on
Number.MAX_VALUE as it always returns
Infinity. This value is represented as
Number.POSITIVE_INFINITY.
As you can see, only division works for
Number.MAX_VALUE and only multiplication works for
Number.MIN_VALUE. This is a serious limitation when you are required to perform calculations involving very high numbers. However, with the help of
BigInt, we can perform calculations on very high or low numbers.
Advantages of using
BigInt
Now, let’s dive into the advantages of using
BigInt in JavaScript. First,
BigInts ensure that we do not encounter round-off errors. When we work with numbers, we are allowed to use decimals which can lead to precision and round-off errors as we have seen in the previous section.
However, we aren’t allowed to work with decimals when we use
BigInt. This ensures that such errors are avoided at all times. Therefore, it is invalid to do the following:
const sample1 = 5.4n; console.log(sample1) // This will throw a SyntaxError
BigInts also makes it possible to perform calculations with an arbitrary precision. Unlike numbers that lose precision when we perform calculations outside the range of
Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER and
Number.MIN_SAFE_INTEGER,
BigInts allows us to perform such calculations without losing any precision. It can be shown in the example below:
var sample2 = BigInt(Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER) + 1n var sample3 = BigInt(Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER) + 2n console.log(sample2) // Expected result: 9007199254740992n console.log(sample3) // Expected result: 9007199254740993n // Therefore: console.log(sample3 > sample2) // Expected result: true
Interestingly, with
BigInts we can safely and precisely perform calculations on integers that are bigger than
Number.MAX_VALUE because it has an arbitrary precision, meaning that the size of the integer it can perform operations on is only limited by the available memory on the host computer or system. This means that we cannot encounter the same problems when working with
BigInt:
const max = BigInt(Number.MAX_VALUE) console.log(max) // Expected Result: 179769313486231570814527423731704356798070567525844996598917476803157260780028538760589558632766878171540458953514382464234321326889464182768467546703537516986049910576551282076245490090389328944075868508455133942304583236903222948165808559332123348274797826204144723168738177180919299881250404026184124858368n const sample4 = max + 7 // Expected Result: 179769313486231570814527423731704356798070567525844996598917476803157260780028538760589558632766878171540458953514382464234321326889464182768467546703537516986049910576551282076245490090389328944075868508455133942304583236903222948165808559332123348274797826204144723168738177180919299881250404026184124858375n const sample5 = max - 23 // Expected Result: 179769313486231570814527423731704356798070567525844996598917476803157260780028538760589558632766878171540458953514382464234321326889464182768467546703537516986049910576551282076245490090389328944075868508455133942304583236903222948165808559332123348274797826204144723168738177180919299881250404026184124858345n
Additionally,
BigInt allows us to set a boundary on the number of bits we want to permit for a calculation. This means we can define the appropriate range of integers we want for our program. We can achieve this using the
asIntN and
asUintN methods that are available on the
BigInt prototype.
Essentially, the two methods are used to wrap a
BigInt value to a
width-digit binary signed and unsigned integer, respectively. It is worth noting that signed integers are used to represent negative values and vice versa.
Hence, if we want to limit our calculations to 8-bit, 16-bit, 32-bit, or 64-bit arithmetic, we can use the
asIntN method to achieve that by calling it completely with this:
BigInt.asIntN(width, value). In this case, the
width parameter represents the desired bits that are greater than zero, whereas the
value parameter represents the
BigInt value we want to limit within the supplied
width.
Let’s look at an example:
const maximumBits = 16; const valueOne = BigInt(32767); const constrainedValueOne = BigInt.asIntN(maximumBits, valueOne); console.log(constrainedValueOne); // Expected result: 32767n const valueTwo = BigInt(32768); const constrainedValueTwo = BigInt.asIntN(maximumBits, valueTwo); console.log(constrainedValueTwo) // Expected result: -32768n
As you can see in the example above, we created a 16-bit limit of integers we want to work with by using the
asIntN. Generally, 16-bits can only contain integers between
-32768n and
32767n. Hence, in the first example, it returned the value as is, whereas, in the latter, it truncated the value because it was outside the range we have specified.
BigInt also improves speed in JavaScript applications. Before ES2020, developers relied on libraries such as Math.js and JSBI to calculate large numbers. However, some of these packages were heavy and slow. This caused applications and software built with JavaScript to perform slowly; however, the addition of
BigInt which is a native solution will allow the improvement of applications that perform calculations with large numbers.
And lastly,
BigInt can form a basis for the development of
BigDecimal. One core feature of
BigInt is that it doesn’t permit the use of floats. However, floats come in handy in some aspects of development. Hence, the JavaScript specifications builders could take a hint and implement a native data type that could be used to represent floats that are precise and probably help us perform more accurate calculations, such as
0.1 + 0.2 = 0.3.
How to use
BigInt in JavaScript
Because
BigInt is a data type it is similar to numbers and can also be used to perform calculations. To define a
BigInt, we can use
BigInt literal which is
n, or use the
BigInt constructor on a string containing integers, or on numbers.
However, we should be wary about coercing numbers to a
BigInt using the constructor because numbers might lose precision even before the conversion occurs. Here’s what that looks like:
const dontDoThis = BigInt(12345567891234567890) console.log(dontDoThis) // Given result: 12345567891234568192n // Expected result: 12345567891234567890n const dontDoThisToo = BigInt(`${12345567891234567890}`) console.log(dontDoThis) // Given result: 12345567891234568000n // Expected result: 12345567891234567890n
As you can see in the examples above, we lost precision when we coerced a number to a
BigInt. Therefore, we are advised not to do that, and should do this instead:
const doThis = BigInt("12345567891234567890") console.log(doThis) // Expected result: 12345567891234567890n const doThisAlso = 12345567891234567890n console.log(doThisAlso) // Expected result: 12345567891234567890n const numberInString = "12345567891234567890"; const doThisToo = BigInt(numberInString) console.log(doThisToo) // Expected result: 12345567891234567890n
Working with
BigInt methods
There are five different methods you can use with a call on the
BigInt class:
BigInt.prototype.toString(),
BigInt.prototype.valueOf(),
BigInt.prototype.toLocaleString(),
BigInt.asIntN(), and
BigInt.asUintN().
Whenever you encounter a method like
BigInt.prototype.toString(), it means the method
toString() will be called on a
BigInt integer like this
5n.toString() whereas methods like
BigInt.asUintN() will be called directly on the
BigInt constructor like this
BigInt.asIntN(maximumBits, valueTwo)
BigInt.prototype.toString()
First, let’s look at
BigInt.prototype.toString(). The
toString() is used to convert a
BigInt value to a string. It essentially wraps the
BigInt with a double or single quote while removing the trailing
n. It can be used like this:
const value1 = 35n; const sample1 = value1.toString() console.log(sample1) // Expected result: "35"
You can verify that the returned value is now a
string by using the
typeof as shown below:
const value1 = 35n; const sample1 = value1.toString() const valueDataType = typeof sample1 console.log(valueDataType) // Expected result: string
Optionally, you can also pass a
radix when converting a
BigInt to string. A
radix is actually the base you want to convert to. The
radix to be passed ranges from
2 to
36. Also, when no
radix is passed, it defaults to
base 10. Hence, you can pass a
radix like this:
const value = 10n; const newValueBase16 = value.toString(16) console.log(newValueBase16); // Expected result: "a" const newValueBase5 = value.toString(5) console.log(newValueBase5) // Expected result: "20" const newValueBase10 = value.toString(10) console.log(newValueBase10) // Expected result: "10"
BigInt.prototype.valueOf()
The
valueOf method is used to get the primitive type of a
BigInt object. It demonstrated in the examples below:
const value = Object(7n) const valueOfDataType1 = typeof Object(7n) console.log(valueOfDataType1) // Expected result: object // You can use the .valueOf method to get the primitive type const valueOfDataType2 = typeof Object(7n) console.log(valueOfDataType2) // Expected result: bigint
BigInt.prototype.toLocaleString()
The
toLocaleString() method works similarly to the
toString() however, it can be used to return the string in a language-specific way or format. It accepts two parameters which are the
locale and the
options. It can be used like this:
const value = 23345689n; const valueAsFormattedString = value.toLocaleString('en-US') console.log(valueAsFormattedString) // Expected result: 23,345,689 const valueAsFormattedStringWithOptions = value.toLocaleString('en-US', { style: 'currency', currency: 'USD' }) console.log(valueAsFormattedStringWithOptions) // Expected result: $23,345,689.00
BigInt.asIntN()
The
BigInt.asIntN() is used to limit a
BigInt value within a set bit-
width while retaining the sign of the value. The syntax is as follows:
BigInt.asIntN(bitWidth, BigIntValue). Therefore, it is suitable when we want to preserve the sign of a
BigInt value even when we want to constrain it.
Generally, the
bitWidth can be
8-bits,
16-bits,
32-bits, etc. So, when we set the width to be
8-bits, we are essentially saying that we want to accept a total of 256
BigInt values that range between
-128 to
128.
Note that it returns the value as it is if the value falls within the range of the accommodated values by the
bit and it returns the equivalent of the value in the
bit if it exceeds the range. It demonstrated in the examples below:
const bits = 8; const value1 = 126n; // Still in the range of -128 to 128 const value2 = 127n; // Still in the range of -128 to 128 const value3 = 128n; // Not in the range of -128 to 128 const value4 = 129n; // Not in the range of -128 to 128 const value5 = -67n; // Still the range of -128 to 128 const result1 = BigInt.asIntN(bits, value1) console.log(result1) // Expected result: 126n const result2 = BigInt.asIntN(bits, value2) console.log(result2) // Expected result: 127n const result3 = BigInt.asIntN(bits, value3) console.log(result3) // Expected result: -128n // -128n is the equivalent const result4 = BigInt.asIntN(bits, value4) console.log(result4) // Expected result: -127n // -127n is the equivalent const result5 = BigInt.asIntN(bits, value5) console.log(result5) // Expected result: -67n
BigInt.asUintN()
The
BigInt.asUintN() performs similarly to the
BigInt.asIntN(). However, the major difference is that it disregards that sign on the
BigInt value to be constrained, which only constrains between zero and the maximum quantity the bit can contain. For instance,
8-bits can contain 256 values; therefore, it will constrain between
0 to
256 with
0 inclusive. It is demonstrated in the sample below:
const bits = 8; const value1 = 254n; // Still in the range of 0 to 256 const value2 = 255n; // Still in the range of 0 to 256 const value3 = 256n; // Not in the range of 0 to 256 const value4 = 257n; // Not in the range of 0 to 256 const value5 = 258n; // Not the range of 0 to 256 const result1 = BigInt.asUintN(bits, value1) console.log(result1) // Expected result: 254n const result2 = BigInt.asUintN(bits, value2) console.log(result2) // Expected result: 255n const result3 = BigInt.asUintN(bits, value3) console.log(result3) // Expected result: 0n // 0n is the equivalent const result4 = BigInt.asUintN(bits, value4) console.log(result4) // Expected result: 1n // 1n is the equivalent const result5 = BigInt.asUintN(bits, value5) console.log(result5) // Expected result: 2n // 2n is the equivalent
To determine the range of numbers a bit can contain, we can use this formula for signed integers when using
BigInt.asIntN() :
// For signed values - BigInt.asIntN() let bitWidth = n; let minimumRangeValue = -(2^(n-1)); // negative two to the power of n minus 1 let maximumRangeValue = (2^(n-1)) - 1; // two to the of n minus 1, minus 1 //let range = minimumRangeValue - maximumRangeValue // from -(2^(n-1)) to (2^(n-1)) - 1 // Therefore if n = 16; // 16 bits minimumRangeValue = -(2^(16-1)) = -(2^15) = -32768; maximumRangeValue = (2^(16-1)) - 1 = (2^15) - 1 = 32768 - 1 = 32767 // Range becomes -32768 to 32767 for signed 16 bits
Also, to determine the range of numbers a bit can contain, we can use this formula for unsigned integers when using
BigInt.asUintN():
// For unsigned values - BigInt.asUintN() let bitWidth = n; let minimumRangeValue = 0; let maximumRangeValue = (2^n) - 1; // two the power of n, minus 1 //let range = minimumRangeValue - maximumRangeValue // 0 to (2^n) - 1 // Therefore if n = 16; // 16 bits minimumRangeValue = 0; maximumRangeValue = (2^16) - 1 = 65536 - 1 = 65535; // Range becomes 0 to 65535 for unsigned 16 bits
BigInt Conditionals
Essentially, the conditions that work with
numbers will also work with
BigInt. This means that
||,
&&, and
! will also work normally with
BigInt. Also, when we use
if statements, only the value
0n will evaluate to
false while the other whole
positive:
if(0n){ console.log('It is in if') }else{ console.log("it is in else") } // Expected Result: it is in else if(-2n){ console.log("it is in if") }else{ console.log("it is in else") } // Expected result: it is in if if(67n){ console.log("it is in if") }else{ console.log("it is in else") } // Expected result: it is in if
It’s worth saying that even the
Boolean function will also work as expected. This means that only
0n will evaluate to
false, as shown below:
const isValueNone = Boolean(0n) console.log(isValueNone) // Expected result: false const isValueExists1 = Boolean(79n) console.log(isValueExists1) // Expected result: true const isValueExists2 = Boolean(-65n) console.log(isValueExists2) // Expected result: true
BigInt common rules and precautions
Essentially, to use
BigInt without seeing a bunch of errors, there are rules we need to follow. Here’s the full list:
- Do not use
newkeyword when creating
BigInt
- Do not use decimals with
Bigint
- Errors with
BigIntcoercion
- Do not use
JSON.stringifydirectly with
BigInt
- Do not use the positive unary operation with
BigInt
- Limited built-in methods
- Division operations with
BigIntreturns a truncated result
First, do not use
new keyword when creating
BigInt. In JavaScript, we often use the
new keyword to initialize a prototype of a class. However, that is not the case with
BigInt as it will throw a
TypeError when we use the
new keyword:
// Do not do this - const value = new BigInt(54); // Expected result: Throws TypeError
Also, do not use decimals with
Bigint. When we try to convert a decimal
number to a
BigInt value, it will throw a
RangeError. Similarly, we will get a
SyntaxError when using an implicitly converted
BigInt with a decimal point:
// Do not do this: const value = 7.8n + 9n; // Expected result: Throws a SyntaxError
Additionally, you may run into errors with
BigInt coercion, such as mixing
numbers with
BigInt will throw a
TypeError:
// Do not do this: const result = 2n + 4; console.log(result) // Expected result: TypeError: cannot convert BigInt to number
And, using
null,
undefined, and
Symbol with
BigInt will throw an error:
console.log(BigInt(null)) // Expected result: TypeError: can't convert null to BigInt console.log(BigInt(undefined)) // Expected result: TypeError: can't convert undefined to BigInt console.log(BigInt(Symbol())) // Expected result: TypeError: can't convert Symbol() to BigInt
To avoid more errors, do not use
JSON.stringify directly with
BigInt. We cannot directly use the
JSON.stringify direct on a
BigInt will throw a
TypeError:
const theStringified = JSON.stringify(5n) console.log(theStringified) // Expected result: TypeError: BigInt value can't be serialized in JSON
Instead, we can
stringify our a
BigInt value to implement out
toJSON method or by using a replacer. To implement the
toJSON method, we simply need to add the following piece of code to our program file before using the
JSON.stringify() method:
BigInt.prototype.toJSON = function () { return this.toString(); };
To implement
JSON.stringify() method using the replacer method, we simply have to add the following piece of code to our program:
const replacer = (key, value) => { return typeof value === "bigint" ? value.toString() : value }
We can implement
JSON.stringify() using any of the two methods like this:
// Method 1 - // Implementing toJSON // Add this before you inplement JSON.stringify() BigInt.prototype.toJSON = function () { return this.toString(); }; const value1 = {one: 5n, two: 667n}; const value1ToJson = JSON.stringify(value1); console.log(value1ToJson); // Expected result: {"one":"5","two":"667"} // Method 2 - // Implement with a replacer const replacer = (key, value) => { return typeof value === "bigint" ? value.toString() : value } const value2 = {seven: 7n, twenty: 20n, five: 5n}; const value2ToJson = JSON.stringify(value2, replacer) console.log(value2ToJson) // Expected result: {"seven":"7","twenty":"20","five":"5"}
Normally, the negative unary operation will always work with
BigInt values, however, the positive will break the
asm.js which expects
+value to always return a positive number or throw an error. So, don’t use the positive unary operation with
BigInt because doing something like this
+2n will throw a
TypeError:
console.log(+2n) // Expected result: TypeError: can't convert BigInt to number
Limitations of
BigInt
One of the limitations of
BigInt is that we cannot use built-in
Math functions in JavaScript. Instead, we are expected to construct our mathematic functions ourselves. Hence, performing operations such as
Math.sqrt() will throw a
TypeError exception:
console.log(Math.sqrt(4n)) // Expected result: TypeError: can't convert BigInt to number
Additionally, division operations with
BigInt returns a truncated result. It has been established that
BigInt values cannot be a decimal. This fact is extended to the division operation, which can sometimes return a decimal dividend, such as in
7 / 4 = 1.75. Hence, because of this,
BigInt values will always be rounded to 0. That means that
7n / 4n = 1n and not
1.75n as expected.
Browser and Node.Js support
Any version of Node.js from v10.4.0, including newer versions such as v18.16.0, has support for
BigInt. This means that the older version will throw a
SyntaxError. Similarly, most modern browsers support
BigInt. You can see the total supported browsers on caniuse.
Currently, more than 94 percent of browsers support the
BigInt constructor and its methods, as shown in the image below:
Conclusion
In this article, we learned about
BigInts, their available methods, use cases, and the challenges of working with them. However, we should know that numbers are also great for day-to-day programs such as small websites and that we should use
BigInts only when we are sure we will be working with large sums.
Thanks for reading! I hope you enjoyed this article, and be sure to leave a comment if you have any questions. Happy coding!
