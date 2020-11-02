How to migrate your online store to Magento

Over the course of time, your online store or business will have noticeably expanded. It’s possible that your current e-commerce platform is becoming too expensive for you to maintain. Your online business might, at this point, need to have more advanced and more reliable features that your current platform does not provide you with the ability to implement.

Whatever the reason is, if you are thinking of migrating to Magento 2, this article will explain the details of this process.

Magento 2 has several benefits and advantages. It has a big developer community to rely on, more advanced functionality than many other platforms, tons of ready-made modules and plug-ins, and it gives you the ability to scale your projects easily.

Let’s take a look at the advantages of Magento 2 in detail.

The popularity of Magento

Thanks to the open source nature of Mangento, Magento 2 is very popular among e-commerce developers. Currently, the Magento community is estimated to include well over 360,000 members who can help you solve issues with your online store.

In the Magento Community forums, you can find all the answers to the most popular questions from users of the platform. If your business needs to use custom made extensions, it would be easy to find a well qualified specialist.

Rich functionality out of the box

If you are looking for a platform that offers you several features for your online store, Magento 2 should be your platform of choice. It has advanced functionality for many areas of online business, such as promotions and pricing, search engine optimization, and checkout. It also offers functionality to enable site and content management.

Third party integrations

If your business needs to have something more than the basic features offered by Magento 2, you can easily add in the necessary third-party software to your online store. The Magento web APIs allow you to connect your e-commerce website with several advanced payment methods, marketing capabilities, and merchandising solutions.

How to migrate to Magento

Data backup

Before you start any migration, you should make sure that you make a copy of all your data, such as product details, product categories, customers, their passwords, their orders, their reviews, and other important information.

Design customization

On this level, you would have to reproduce the environment of your current store on the new platform. You can also create or buy a new design to use.

Product migration

Now, it’s time to transfer the products to the new platform. This process would include the migration of product specifications, attributes, and all the elements of a product page, such as the buttons and the checkboxes.

Migrating customer data

It is at this stage that you transfer your customer’s name, passwords, contact numbers, and shipping addresses. You can also migrate your website’s history data to the new platform.

Merchant data migration

This is the most important step for your business since you will have to move the products and customer data that concern the orders to the new platform.

URLs migration

This step is essential for a successful migration process. This is where you migrate the products and category URLs and save the old URLs in your new Magento store.

Payment gateways

To get your Magento 2 online store up and running, you will have to copy all the API keys, the secret key, and the API signature.

Functionality Transfer

Depending on your business needs, you can replicate the features of your old online store to the new Magento 2 store. Alternatively, you can hire a team of developers for custom feature development.

If the migration is carried out successfully, you will receive an online store on the Magento 2 platform that has all the information about your products, customer data, and payment gateway, so you can continue trading online immediately.

Can I implement migration by myself? Migration automation tools

There are two popular tools that help you automate the e-commerce migration process. They are known as LitExtension and Cart2Cart.

Below, we describe what kind of data you can migrate with these tools and the process for the automated migration.

LitExtension

LitExtension will keep all products, customers, orders, categories and other data as well as relations among them safe during and after the migration process.

You can easily use LitExtension for Magento 2 migration because this is a user friendly product.

It will help you to migrate the following:

Product information

Name

SKU

Full description

Status

Manufacturer URL

Meta title

Meta Keywords

Meta Description

Manage Stock

Product Categories Name

Description

Status Image URL

Meta Title, Meta description, meta keywords

Customers

First name, last Name

Email, newsletter

Billing address, shipping address

Orders

ID, Order Date, order status

Order Products: (Name, SKU, Option), product price, quantity, subtotal price

Discount price, tax price, total price, order comments customer name, email

Billing address, shipping address

Cart2Cart

This tool would automatically move the widest range of data, which includes products, orders, customers, and a great variety of other entities to your brand new Magento 2 online store. The migration procedure is very simple and it needs no programming or any special tech skills.

First of all, you would need to enter in the URLs of both the current online store and the one of the Magento 2 online store. Then, you would need to choose the entities that you are willing to migrate and perform a full-scale Magento 2 migration.

With Cart2Cart, you can migrate the following data:

Products

Name, full description, SKU, manufacturer, status

Price and special price

URL, meta title, meta description

product tags

Weight

Variants

Base image and additional images

Quantity, stock availability, manage stock

Product categories

Name, product description, product status, and product image

URL , meta title, and meta description

Customers

First name, last name, customer email, newsletter, and created Ddte

Shipping address

Orders

Order date, order status, order products, quantity, product price, subtotal price, discount price, shipping price, order comments, and total price

Customer name, email, and billing address

Shipping address

Since these tools are very similar, they have very simple and common migration process, as you’ll see down below.

First, sign-in or sign up for a new account on the selected tool website and select your e-commerce platform from the list of choices there. Next, set up the Connection Bridge: download the software tool, unpack it, and paste the Connection into it.

You’ll then create a Bridge to the root directory in your store site and fill in the target cart information. Then, repeat the steps above, selecting as a target Magento 2 cart. Choose Magento from the menu, enter the URL of your web store, and carry out the Connection Bridge installation

Next, select the items that you want to move to Magento.

If you have several currencies, you can transfer them to Magento using the currency transfer option. Map the order statuses and double-check that the options you have chosen is correct and carry out the full migration.

Conclusion

That’s it! Your migration is done successfully. Now you can benefit from the advanced functionality, ready-made modules, and scalability of the Magento e-commerce platform.

