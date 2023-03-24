How to automatically import and register Vue components

Student, web developer, and writer from the US. Loves building fast, accessible websites and teaching others to do it too.

If you have many pages that use similar components, importing and registering all of them can cause redundancy and waste your time. Luckily, there is a solution to this. unplugin-vue-components is a tool that will automatically import and register any Vue components you use.

If you are not familiar with unplugin, it uses the Rollup API as an abstraction layer over a variety of bundler/build tool APIs, converting Rollup-style build hooks and calls to be compatible with the target bundler. This means that one plugin (or unplugin) can work across bundlers like Rollup, webpack, and Vite rather than having to be ported to a new build tool. unplugin-vue-components uses unplugin to allow it to be used almost anywhere, meaning you can slot it into a project without having to rewrite much. Now that you know a bit more about unplugin, let’s try it out.

How does unplugin-vue-components differ from global registration?

Unlike global registration, unplugin-vue-components is more intelligent with component management, as it is able to statically analyze your code.

Global registration forces the registered component to be included in the bundler output, whether it is used or not. This can increase the size of your final code quite significantly, reducing performance.

unplugin-vue-components analyzes your code to see where components are used, making tree shaking and code splitting more effective. Additionally, unplugin-vue-components does not require you to manually register every component, and instead just makes you specify the components folder (or not, if you are using src/components ).

unplugin-vue-components also has more powerful configuration, as you will see later. You can do things such as integrate TypeScript types, create custom functions to redirect components to specific libraries, and create a global transformation function.

unplugin-vue-components setup

Creating a project

Setting up unplugin-vue-components is simple. First, you will need to create a new Vue project. I recommend using Vite, but due to the nature of unplugin, you can use whatever you want.

For Vite, you must run npm create vite and go through the setup wizard, making sure to select Vue as the framework. More complex projects should use create-vue, instead, as it offers more customization. The setup wizard will give you instructions to finish the setup:

Adding unplugin-vue-components

After you finish the project scaffolding, you need to install unplugin-vue-components with npm (or another package manager of your choice).

npm i -D unplugin-vue-components

Now, you need to tell your bundler to use it. To do this, add unplugin-vue-components to your bundler’s config file. For example, with Vite, you would go to vite.config.js and add the following:

import Components from 'unplugin-vue-components/vite' // This imports the plugin export default defineConfig({ // The rest of the config here should be left untouched plugins: [ Components({ /* plugin config here */}) // This registers the plugin in Vite ] })

If you are using webpack, your webpack.config.js should look more like this:

module.exports = { // The rest of the config here should be left untouched plugins: [ require('unplugin-vue-components/webpack')({ /* plugin config here */ }) // This imports and registers the plugin in Webpack ] }

If you do not store your components in src/components , you will need to configure a new path to use. You can do this by passing an array of the paths you want for unplugin-vue-components into the dirs property of the unplugin-vue-components config:

import Components from 'unplugin-vue-components/vite' export default defineConfig( plugins: [ Components({dirs: ["src/example/dir/here","other/example"]}) ] })

Testing it out

Now, the auto import and registration should work! Test it out by using a component without importing or registering it.

If you are using the Vite Vue template, you can test this by removing the HelloWorld import at the top of App.vue . Now, run npm run dev and check if it works:

Migrating to unplugin-vue-components

If you have an existing project and you want to use unplugin-vue-components, don’t worry. It isn’t difficult to migrate projects to it. First, you will need to follow the installation steps above. Make sure to update your bundler config file to add the plugin the correct way (this can differ between bundlers).

After that, as described above, you should add your component directories through the dirs property. If all of your components are in src/components , you can skip this:

{ dirs: ["src/example/dir/here","other/example"] } // this should be passed as an argument in the plugin function, like shown above for Vite.

After that, remove the import and register statements. Luckily, you can do this gradually, as unplugin-vue-components does not conflict with existing statements.

Getting the most out of unplugin-vue-components

Now that we have set up unplugin-vue-components, let’s look at how to use all its features.

Usage with other UI libraries

By default, there is no way to auto-import and register components from other modules. However, with a tiny bit of configuration, you can get them working using resolvers. Resolvers are functions that allow you to direct components by name to a specific package. For example, if you are using the Dropdown component in Ant Design, you can redirect every use of <Dropdown> to AntD’s Dropdown .

For many popular UI libraries, unplugin-vue-components includes a built-in resolver that you can use by importing it and passing it to the resolvers config property:

import Components from 'unplugin-vue-components/vite' import { AntDesignVueResolver, } from 'unplugin-vue-components/resolvers' // import the resolver Components({ resolvers: [ AntDesignVueResolver(), // pass the resolver in the config; you can configure the resolver by passing options in an object parameter ], })

However, there are many packages that do not have built-in resolvers. Luckily, creating your own resolver is simple. Resolvers are functions that take in a string specifying the component name and return the actual component name and package name.

As an example, let’s create a resolver that redirects all usage of any components starting with Example and redirect them to example-package with the Example prefix removed:

Components({ resolvers: [ (componentName) => { if (componentName.startsWith("Example")) { return { name: componentName.slice(6), from: "example-package" }; } }, ], });

We can do many more advanced things with the resolver function, too. For example, if we only want to match certain components from example-package , we can add an array to match components from:

const ExampleElements = ["Dropdown", "Button", "Card"]; // this should be outside of the config // ... config ... Components({ resolvers: [ (componentName) => { if ( componentName.startsWith("Example") && ExampleElements.includes(componentName.splice(6)) // check if the name minus example is in the above array ) { return { name: componentName.slice(6), from: "example-package" }; } }, ], });

If the component library has multiple variants for each component, you can also iterate through the array and check if the component is there using string.startsWith() instead; the possibilities are endless.

Usage with TypeScript

First, in order to get proper TypeScript support, use Volar. Volar is a language server for Vue that allows you to use more advanced Vue development features like type checking, syntax highlighting, and autocomplete in your IDE/text editor. While Vue does not support this use of TypeScript yet, Volar has already added support for typechecking and autocomplete in this case.

Now, you need to update your config file to include the dts property, set to true :

{ dts: true // put this in the unplugin-vue-components config }

This should also automatically be enabled if TypeScript is installed. One other thing you need to do is add components.d.ts to your tsconfig.js includes list. components.d.ts is the file containing all of the types, and if you do not tell TypeScript to include it, it will not do anything.

That is all you need to do in most cases. However, if you are using libraries that already register components globally and do not provide types, unplugin-vue-components can help with that, too. You can use its type support for components that are not imported by unplugin-vue-components; you just need to add them to the config file.

For example, if you wanted unplugin-vue-components to contain types for ExampleComponentOne and ExampleComponentTwo from package example-package , you would change the config to something like this:

{ dts: true, types: [{ from: 'example-package', names: ['ExampleComponentOne', 'ExampleComponentTwo'], }], }

Now you get the same type support as with any other components using unplugin-vue-components.

Auto-importing JavaScript and other non-Vue files

unplugin-vue-components does not support importing other files by default. However, you can use another unplugin tool, unplugin-auto-import. unplugin-auto-import allows you to use JavaScript functions without having to import them, and while it is more complicated to configure than unplugin-vue-components, it is still easy to use.

First, you will need to install unplugin-auto-import as you installed unplugin-vue-components (this includes adding it to the bundler config). Then, you will need to add Regex expressions to specify what files you want included in the include property. From there, you can add presets and custom package configurations to the imports property:

AutoImport({ // targets to transform include: [ /\.[tj]sx?$/, // match .ts, .tsx, .js, .jsx ], // imports to include imports: [ "example-preset", // for certain packages, unplugin-auto-import includes a preset, which you can use like this { "example-package": [ "namedImport", // this is how you declare named imports to use ["alisedImport", "exampleAlias"], // you can also alias named imports. This will use function aliasedImport from example-package and alias it to exampleAlias ["default", "exampleDefault"], // you can use default as the name to get the default export. ], }, ], // local directories to use auto-import with. dirs: ["./src/assets/scripts"], });

For more information on how to use this, check out the unplugin-auto-import documentation.

Conclusion

That’s it! Now you are able to reduce your code bloat by automatically importing Vue components! For more information on unplugin-vue-components, check out its GitHub repository. I hope you learned something from this, and thanks for reading!

