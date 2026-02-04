Advisory boards aren’t only for executives. Join the LogRocket Content Advisory Board today
2026-02-04
427
#ui design
Daniel Schwarz
211547
102
Feb 4, 2026 ⋅ 1 min read

How do you implement accessible linear design across light and dark modes?

Daniel Schwarz I write about and advocate for better UX, accessibility, front-end code, and product management for industry leaders such as Adobe, Wix, CSS-Tricks, InVision, UXPin, Creative Bloq, Net Magazine, Web Designer Magazine, and so many more. Ex-design blog editor at SitePoint and Toptal.

The Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which is the universal standard for the accessibility of digital content, doesn’t require websites or any digital content to offer a dark mode. However, WCAG 2.2, which has been the current version of WCAG since October 2023, requires optimal color contrast regardless of viewing mode.

How do you implement accessible linear design across light and dark modes?

What WCAG requires for contrast in light and dark mode

In WCAG 2.2, Success Criterion 1.4.3 Contrast (Minimum) states that the minimum contrast ratio for normal-sized text as well as images of text is 4.5:1, whereas large text (defined as 18pt or 14pt if bold, which is approximately 24px and 18.66px respectively) is only 3:1. There’s no contrast requirement for text that’s purely decorative, such as a logo. A minimum contrast ratio of 3:1 also applies to visual information that clarifies what user interface elements such as buttons and form controls do.

Over 200k developers and product managers use LogRocket to create better digital experiences

Learn more →

It’s believed that the next major version of WCAG, currently dubbed WCAG 3, will set specific rules for light and dark modes, whereas in WCAG 2.2, the aforementioned color contrast requirements apply to light mode, dark mode, high-contrast mode, and all other viewing modes.

Practical implementation in Linear-style systems

Most UI component libraries and design kits offer accessible light and dark mode elements/components right out of the box. In addition, most UI libraries (for example, Radix UI, which is the UI library that Linear themselves use) facilitate being able to switch between light and dark mode at will, rather than just detect user preference at the operating system or web browser level, which is suspected to be a consideration in the upcoming WCAG 3.

However, if you’re rolling a custom implementation of the linear design aesthetic, or using a Linear-style UI component library but changing the colors, you’ll want to stick to a strict subset of neutral colors that each have a light and dark variant. Having a brand color, typically used for CTAs (calls to action), is considered acceptable, but Linear itself has forgone this option in recent versions of its website, opting to stick with neutral colors almost exclusively.

While colors that are used together (e.g., a text color on top of a background color) should meet the minimum WCAG 2.2 criterion for color contrast (AA), additional color contrast (e.g., as defined by the AAA criterion) is recommended for both light and dark mode. In any case, the idea is that neutral colors don’t just offer simplicity, they’re also very easy to ‘flip’ when switching between light and dark mode. Brand colors should remain consistent across both modes, but always accessible too.

LogRocket helps you understand how users experience your product without needing to watch hundreds of session replays or talk to dozens of customers.

LogRocket's Galileo AI watches sessions and understands user feedback for you, automating the most time-intensive parts of your job and giving you more time to focus on great design.

See how design choices, interactions, and issues affect your users — .

Stop guessing about your digital experience with LogRocket

Get started for free

Recent posts:

UX designers don’t need to be data scientists — but they must challenge data

UX designers don’t need to be data scientists — but they must challenge data

As product teams become more data-driven, UX designers are expected to connect design decisions to metrics. But real value comes from interpreting data, questioning assumptions, and bringing human behavior back into the conversation.

Pamela Ohaeri
Feb 4, 2026 ⋅ 6 min read
Which UI libraries/frameworks support the Linear aesthetic

Which UI libraries/frameworks support the Linear aesthetic?

Linear design is a minimalist SaaS aesthetic inspired by Linear. Here’s what to use to recreate it — from Radix UI + shadcn/ui ecosystems to Linear-style Figma kits — plus how to structure pages using modular components and an 8px spacing scale.

Daniel Schwarz
Feb 3, 2026 ⋅ 2 min read
Customer vs. user: Why the difference matters in product decisions

Customer vs. user: Why the difference matters in product decisions

Teams often use “customer” and “user” interchangeably — until it breaks alignment. Here’s how separating the two clarifies research, prioritization, and messaging across B2C, B2B, and B2B2C products.

Bart Krawczyk
Feb 3, 2026 ⋅ 3 min read
AI Is Fast At UX Copy — That’s Exactly The Problem

AI is fast at UX copy — that’s exactly the problem

AI is great at producing copy fast. UX writing isn’t about speed. It’s about meeting users where they are. Here’s how to use AI to support your UX writing workflow and where human judgment remains non-negotiable.

Chinwe Uzegbu
Jan 22, 2026 ⋅ 7 min read
View all posts

Leave a Reply