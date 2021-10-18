Handling gestures in Flutter

When it comes to creating applications, you have to handle user gestures such as touch and drags. This makes your application interactive.
To effectively handle gestures, you need to listen to the gestures and respond to them. Flutter offers a variety of widgets that help add interactivity to your apps.
In this article, we go through handling gestures with the GestureDetector widget.
Introduction
Some widgets, like
Container and
Card widgets, don’t have an inbuilt way of detecting gestures. Such widgets are wrapped in the
GestureDetector widget which is purely used for detecting gestures and does not give any visual response like a ripple effect.
The
GestureDetector widget works by recognizing gestures that have callbacks defined and responding accordingly to the event. If a gesture is to be disabled, a
null value is passed to the callback.
The following are common gestures captured by the
GestureDetector widget, their corresponding events, and possible applications (all illustrations are credit to Luke Wroblewski’s Touch Gesture Reference Guide):
Tap
The user briefly touched the screen with a fingertip.
onTapDown— triggered when user makes contact with screen, might be a tap
onTapUp— triggered when user stops making contact with the screen
onTap— triggered when user briefly touches the screen
onTapCancel— triggered when the event that fired
onTapDownis not a tap
Possible applications for the tap gesture include:
- Select
- Cancel
- Submit
Double-tap
The user tapped the screen at the same location twice in quick succession.
onDoubleTapDown— triggered when user makes contact with screen, might be a double tap
onDoubleTap— triggered when user taps the screen at the same location twice in quick succession
onDoubleTapCancel— triggered when the event that fired
onDoubleTapDownis not a double tap
Possible applications for the double-tap gesture include:
- Like/dislike
- Screen on/off
- Resize an image
Long press
The user made contact with the screen at the same location for a long period of time.
onLongPressDown— triggered when user makes contact with screen, might be a long press
onLongPressStart— triggered when the start of a long press has been detected
onLongPress— triggered when a long press has been detected
onLongPressMoveUpdate— triggered when long press has been detected and user has drag-moved finger
onLongPressEnd— triggered when the end of a long press has been detected
onLongPressUp— triggered when the end of a long press has been detected; contact has been removed after long press
onLongPressCancel— triggered when the event that fired
onLongPressDownis not a long press
Possible applications for the long-press gesture include:
- Show more options
- Move an icon
Scale
The user pinched or spread the screen.
onScaleStart— triggered when contact with the screen has established a focal point and initial scale of 1.0
onScaleUpdate— triggered when contact with the screen has indicated a new focal point and/or scale
onScaleEnd— triggered when user is no longer making contact with
screenPossibleapplication for the scale gesture
Uses for scale gestures include:
- Zoom in/zoom out
- Rotation
Vertical Drag
The user made contact with the screen and moved their fingertip in a steady manner vertically.
onVerticalDragDown— triggered when user makes contact with screen, might move vertically
onVerticalDragStart— triggered when user has made contact with screen and began to move vertically
onVerticalDragUpdate— triggered when contact that is moving vertically has moved in a vertical direction once again
onVerticalDragEnd— triggered when the end of a vertical drag has been detected
onVerticalDragCancel— triggered when the event that fired
onVerticalDragDownis not a vertical drag
Possible applications for the vertical drag gesture include:
- Scroll
Horizontal drag
The user made contact with the screen and moved their fingertip in a steady manner horizontally.
onHorizontalDragDown— triggered when user makes contact with screen, might move horizontally
onHorizontalDragStart— triggered when user has made contact with screen and began to move horizontally
onHorizontalDragUpdate— triggered when contact that is moving horizontally has moved in a horizontal direction once again
onHorizontalDragEnd— triggered when the end of a horizontal drag has been detected
onHorizontalDragCancel— triggered when the event that fired
onHorizontalDragDownis not a horizontal drag
Possible applications for the horizontal drag gesture include:
- Delete
- Archive
- Navigate to a different view
This is not a complete list of the gestures detected. Check the official documentation for a complete list.
Let’s try it out!
Getting started
To use the
GestureDetector widget:
- Wrap desired widget with the
GestureDetectorwidget.
- Pass callback for the gesture you wish to detect.
- Update the app accordingly
We will build a simple demo app that handles the tap, double-tap, long press, and scale gestures.
Create a new Flutter app
Create a new Flutter application and clear the default code in your
main.dart file.
Update UI
We will create the four files below. You can view the folder structure here.
main.dart
import 'package:flutter/material.dart'; import 'presentation/my_app_widget.dart'; void main() { runApp(const MyApp()); }
my_app_widget.dart
import 'package:flutter/material.dart'; import 'home_page.dart'; class MyApp extends StatelessWidget { const MyApp({Key? key}) : super(key: key); @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return MaterialApp( title: 'Flutter Gesture Detector Demo', theme: ThemeData( primarySwatch: Colors.blue, ), home: const HomePage(), ); } }
home_page.dart
import 'package:flutter/material.dart'; import 'widgets/widgets.dart'; class HomePage extends StatelessWidget { const HomePage({Key? key}) : super(key: key); @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { final height = MediaQuery.of(context).size.height; final width = MediaQuery.of(context).size.width; return Scaffold( body: Padding( padding: EdgeInsets.symmetric( horizontal: width * 0.1, vertical: height * 0.2), child: Column( mainAxisAlignment: MainAxisAlignment.spaceBetween, children: const [ MyCardWidget(), MyFavoriteIconWidget() ], ), ), ); } }
my_card_widget.dart
import 'dart:math'; import 'package:flutter/material.dart'; class MyCardWidget extends StatefulWidget { const MyCardWidget({ Key? key, }) : super(key: key); @override State<MyCardWidget> createState() => _MyCardWidgetState(); } class _MyCardWidgetState extends State<MyCardWidget> { @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return const Card( child: SizedBox( height: 300, width: 300, ), color: Colors.yellow, ); } }
my_favorite_icon_widget.dart
import 'package:flutter/material.dart'; class MyFavoriteIconWidget extends StatefulWidget { const MyFavoriteIconWidget({ Key? key, }) : super(key: key); @override State<MyFavoriteIconWidget> createState() => _MyFavoriteIconWidgetState(); } class _MyFavoriteIconWidgetState extends State<MyFavoriteIconWidget> { @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return const Icon( Icons.favorite_border, size: 40, ); } }
Your final app should look like this:
Now that we have our UI ready, let’s handle some gestures.
Handling the tap gesture
In your
my_favorite_icon_widget.dart file:
- Add a selected flag property to the
StatefulWidget
bool isSelected = false;
- Wrap the
Iconwidget with the
GestureDetectorwidget
- Provide a non-null callback to the
onTapproperty
- Change the icon and icon color based on the value of the flag property value
class _MyFavoriteIconWidgetState extends State<MyFavoriteIconWidget> { bool isSelected = false; @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return GestureDetector( onTap: (){ setState(() { isSelected = !isSelected; }); }, child: Icon( isSelected ? Icons.favorite: Icons.favorite_border, size: 40, color: isSelected? Colors.red: Colors.black , )); } }
Handling the double-tap gesture
In your
my_card_widget.dart file:
- add a color property
- wrap the
Cardwidget with the
GestureDetectorwidget
- provide a non-null callback to the
onDoubleTapproperty
- change the color of the card based on the value of the color property
class _MyCardWidgetState extends State<MyCardWidget> { Color bgColor = Colors.yellow; @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return GestureDetector( onDoubleTap: (){ setState(() { bgColor = Colors.primaries[Random().nextInt(Colors.primaries.length)]; }); }, child: Card( child: const SizedBox( height: 300, width: 300, ), color: bgColor, ), ); } }
Handling the long press gesture
In your
my_card_widget.dart file:
1. Add a
makeCircular flag property
2. Provide a non-null callback to the
onLongPress property
3. Change the shape of the card based on the value of the
makeCircular property
class _MyCardWidgetState extends State<MyCardWidget> { Color bgColor = Colors.yellow; bool makeCircular = false; @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return GestureDetector( onLongPress: (){ setState(() { makeCircular = !makeCircular; }); }, child: Card( shape: makeCircular? const CircleBorder(): const RoundedRectangleBorder(), child: const SizedBox( height: 300, width: 300, ), color: bgColor, ), ); } }
Handling the scale gesture
In your
my_card_widget.dart file:
1. Add a
_scaleFactor property
2. Add a
_baseFactor property
3. Provide a non-null callback to the
onScaleStart property — establish an initial scale
4. Provide a non-null callback to the
onScaleUpdate property — establish a new scale
5. Provide a non-null callback to the
onScaleEnd property — return to initial scale
6. Wrap the
Card widget with
Transorm.scale widget
7. Change the scale property based on the value of the
_scaleFactor
class _MyCardWidgetState extends State<MyCardWidget> { Color bgColor = Colors.yellow; bool makeCircular = false; double _scaleFactor = 0.5; double _baseScaleFactor = 0.5; @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return GestureDetector( onScaleStart: (details){ _baseScaleFactor = _scaleFactor; }, onScaleUpdate: (details){ setState(() { _scaleFactor = _baseScaleFactor * details.scale; }); }, onScaleEnd: (details){ // return to initial scale _scaleFactor = _baseScaleFactor; }, child: Transform.scale( scale: _scaleFactor, child: Card( shape: makeCircular? const CircleBorder(): const RoundedRectangleBorde(), child: const SizedBox( height: 300, width: 300, ), color: bgColor, ), ); } }
The video below shows the implemented gestures:
Gesture Disambiguation
So what happens when we provide the
onGestureDown event callback for tap and double-tap, and two delayed, brief touch events occur?
Consider the illustration:
“
The gesture arena takes into account the following factors:
- The length of time the user touches the screen
- The number of pixels moved in each direction
- Which gesture is in the arena
- Which gesture declares victory
These are the battle states:
- Maybe — might be the gesture
- Hold — might be the gesture if it evolves in a particular way; for our case, one tap occurred and might be a double tap if the second tap occurs within expected time
- Yes — declaration of victory
- Cancel — withdrawn from battle
For example, say the following occur:
1.
onTapDown and
onDoubleTapDown are triggered
2. The two gestures compete
3. The tap gesture wins and the callback is executed (the
onTap callback)
4. The double-tap gesture loses and gets canceled (
onDoubleTapCancel triggered)
For our case, the tap gesture won because:
- The duration between the two taps was delayed
- The tap gesture declared victory with a “yes”
- The tap gesture is the remaining gesture after double-tap got canceled, with no other competitor
Conclusion
We have gone through the
GestureDetector widget and learned how it works. We have learned how to use it to add interactivity to our application, and we have implemented some of the common gestures, like tap, long press, double-tap, and scale. We finally looked at gesture disambiguation.
With this knowledge, we now have a better understanding of the
GestureDetector widget and can comfortably use any of its properties to recognize gestures. Feel free to play around with the different gestures. You can find the demo app on GitHub.
