Guide to promises in Node.js

In Node.js applications, it’s not unusual to see a large number of nested callback functions being used to accomplish several activities. This is commonly referred to as callback hell, as it can make the code extremely complicated and disorganized.
Fortunately, there’s a JavaScript solution called promises that solves the callback hell problem. This article will provide an overview of JavaScript promises and demonstrate how to use promises in Node.js with the
promisfy() function.
In this article, we’ll review the following:
- What is a promise?
- How do promises work?
- Creating a custom promise
- Consuming a promise
- Chaining promises
- Node.js promisfy() method
Prerequisites
In order to follow along, you should have the following:
- npm and Node.js installed
- Basic understanding of JavaScript
- VS Code installed, or the IDE of your choosing
What is a promise?
A promise is essentially an improvement of callbacks that manage all asynchronous data activities. A JavaScript promise represents an activity that will either be completed or declined. If the promise is fulfilled, it is resolved; otherwise, it is rejected. Promises, unlike typical callbacks, may be chained.
How do promises work?
JavaScript promises have three states: pending, resolved, and rejected.
The pending state is the initial state that occurs when a promise is called. While a promise is pending, the calling function continues to run until the promise is completed, returning whatever data was requested to the calling function.
When a promise is completed, it ends in either the resolved state or the rejected state. The resolved state indicates that the promise was successful and that the desired data is passed to the
.then() method.
The rejected state indicates that a promise was denied, and the error is passed to the
.catch() method.
Creating a custom promise
Promises are generally created by calling a
Promise constructor, which accepts a single callback function as an argument. The callback function, also known as the executor function, is executed immediately after a promise is created.
The executor function accepts two callback functions as arguments,
resolve and
reject, which are referred to as function references. The
resolve() and
reject() functions each accept one argument, which could be a string, integer, Boolean, object, or array.
To better understand how to create a custom promise, let’s look at the file,
script.js:
function getSumNum(a, b) { const customPromise = new Promise((resolve, reject) => { const sum = a + b; if(sum <= 5){ resolve("Let's go!!") } else { reject(new Error('Oops!.. Number must be less than 5')) } }) return customPromise }
Here, we define the function
getSumNum() to compute the sum of two integers,
a and
b. Within the function, we use the promise constructor,
new Promise(), to generate a new promise.
Next, we compute the
sum of
a and
b. The
resolve callback is executed if the
sum is less than or equal to
5. Otherwise, the
reject callback is called.
The new promise is passed to the
customPromise variable, which is then returned. In the example above, we return a string, but it could also be an object or an array.
Now that we understand how a promise is created, let’s review how it is consumed.
Consuming a promise
In application development, it’s much more common to consume promises than it is to create promises.
For example, when we request data from a server via an API that returns a promise, we utilize the
then() and
catch() methods to consume whatever data is delivered.
promise.then(data => { console.log(data) }) .catch(err => { console.log(err) })
In the above code, the
then() method is executed when the promise is fulfilled by the
resolve() callback. The
catch() callback is called if the promise fails, passing the error of
reject().
Now, let’s consume the promise we created previously:
function getSumNum(a, b) { const customPromise = new Promise((resolve, reject) => { const sum = a + b; if(sum <= 5){ resolve("Let's go!!") } else { reject(new Error('Oops!.. Number must be less than 5')) } }) return customPromise } // consuming the promise getSumNum(1, 3).then(data => { console.log(data) }) .catch(err => { console.log(err) })
The sum of one and three is less than five, so the
resolve() callback is run. This, in turn, executes the
then() method. If we change the parameters to result in a sum greater than five, the
reject() callback will be run and an error will be thrown using the
catch() method.
Now, let’s run the following command and then check the console:
node script.js
Chaining promises
Promises can be used to execute a series of asynchronous tasks in sequential order. Chaining multiple
then() methods to a single
Promise outcome helps avoid the need to code complicated nested functions (which can result in callback hell).
To demonstrate chaining promises, let’s utilize the previous code with a few modifications:
let value; function getSumNum(a, b) { const customPromise = new Promise((resolve, reject) => { const sum = a + b; if(sum < 5){ resolve(sum) } else { reject(new Error('Oops!.. Number must be less than 5')) } }) return customPromise } getSumNum(1, 3) .then(data => { console.log("initial data: " + data) value = data + 1 // modifying the returned data return value }) .then(newData => { console.log("modified data: " + newData) }) .catch(err => { console.log(err) })
Here, we see the result is passed through a chain of
then() methods. We begin by declaring an empty variable called
value. This time, instead of resolving a string, we pass the
sum value.
When the initial promise object resolves, the
then() function is invoked to log the initial data to the console before modifying the data by adding
1 and then assigning the resulting sum to the
value variable. The
value variable is passed to the next
then() method, where the data is logged to the console.
Now, let’s run the following command:
node script.js
Here’s the output:
initial data: 4 modified data: 5
Node.js
promisfy() method
Promisification refers to a transformation. It is the conversion of a callback-accepting function into a promise-returning function. Promisification aids in dealing with callback-based APIs while maintaining code consistency.
Node.js has an inbuilt utility module,
util.promisify(), that enables the creation of flexible promisification functions in JavaScript.
util.promisify() takes a single function parameter, which contains the callback-based function.
Let’s look at an example to better understand how to create a promisification function in Node.js.
First, we create two files,
promisify.js and
promise.txt.
In the
promise.txt file, we add the following text:
Promisification refers to a transformation. It is the conversion of a callback-accepting function into a promise-returning function. Promisification aids in dealing with callback-based APIs while maintaining code consistency.
Next, we add the following code to the
promisify.js file:
// Importing the fs module const fs = require('fs'); // Importing util module const util = require('util'); // Use promisify to fs.readFile to promise based method const readFile = util.promisify(fs.readFile); readFile('./promise.txt', 'utf8') // Reading the .txt file .then((text) => { console.log(text); }) // Log error if any .catch((err) => { console.log('Error', err); });
To read the files in the above example, we utilize the
fs module. Then, we use the
util.promisify() technique to transform the
fs.readFile into a promise-based function. Instead of a callback, the above method now returns a promise.
Now, let’s run the following command:
node promisify.js
We see that the text from the
promise.txt file is logged to the console:
Conclusion
When developing Node.js applications, it’s important to understand how to make optimal use of promises. Compared to the usual callback function, promises provide a clearer, more flexible, and better organized manner of managing asynchronous operations.
In Node.js, we can use the
util.promisify() utility module to easily transform a standard function that receives a callback into a function that returns a promise.
