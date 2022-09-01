Go template libraries: A performance comparison

Templating libraries are an essential part of a programming language ecosystem. Go’s standard library provides powerful templating libraries out of the box, but there are also multiple community-built templating libraries in Go for developers to use.
With several choices available, it can be difficult to select the best choice for your particular use case.
This article will compare some of the most popular templating libraries based on performance, functionality and security, using Go’s benchmarking tool. Specifically, we will look at some common operations — like conditional operations, template nesting, and loops etc. — used in templates and benchmark them to give you an idea of each template engine’s performance and memory footprint.
I’ve decided to use four Go templating libraries as the basis of this article, based on usage and applicability to developers today, as several others are either precompiled or sparsely maintained. The libraries we will be comparing today are
template/text,
pongo2,
liquid, and
quicktemplate.
Let’s get started!
template/text
Go’s standard library provides a fully-featured and powerful templating engine. It is very performant and well optimized.
Performance
Performance is most important aspect of any computer program. Go’s standard is widely used in production, and is understandably a popular option for developers.
Parsing
if your use case requires templates to change frequently, or you need to load templates on every request, then parsing quickly becomes a very important benchmark. The
text package provides various parsing methods; like parsing from string, file, or using pattern to read to files from a filesystem.
// template has loop, if statement function call etc.
BenchmarkGoParsing-10 32030 37202 ns/op
You can parse the template on startup and cache it to improve performance. If your template changes frequently, then you can use a cron, which update at a fixed interval of time in the background.
String substitution
A string substitution is most basic function of any templating engine, and
text is super fast in string substitution.
// template -> This is a simple string {{ .Name }} with value as string
BenchmarkGoStd-10 4185343 288.8 ns/op
String substitution is faster when using struct as data context — using map might be a bit slow, since it also increases the time taken for key lookup.
// template -> This is a simple string {{ index . "name" }} with value as string
BenchmarkGoStdMapWithIndex-10 1333495 852.7 ns/op
As you can see using map is costly. Avoiding
index function allow to optimise above template.
// template -> This is a simple string {{ .Name }} with value as string`
BenchmarkGoStdMapWith-10 3563234 338.5 ns/op
. also allows us to perform a key lookup on map.
Conditionals
Conditionals are a vital operation for template engines; inefficient conditional operations result in bad performance. The
text package provides support for
if operations, with support for
and and
or operations. Both of these take multiple arguments where each argument is a boolean type.
text provides reasonable performance for conditionals.
// template -> This is the file {{if and .First (eq .Second "value") (ne .Third "value")}}Got{{end}}. Git do
BenchmarkGoIfString-10 506409 2323 ns/op
The performance demonstrated above can be improved by avoiding
eq and
ne calls. Every function in
template is called via reflection, causing a performance hit here.
If
eq .Second
"``value``" was in the code, then the compiler would be able to optimize it, since the concrete type will be known at the compiler type. If all
eq and
ne calls are replaced by a simple boolean, speeds will be faster.
// template -> This is the file {{if and .First .Four .Five}}Got{{end}}. Git do
BenchmarkGoIf-10 987169 1186 ns/op
(Note: During benchmarking, string comparisons were also included in time computations)
Loops
Loops are also provided by
text package.
range is used to iterate over slices, arrays, and maps. Performance for loops depends on the operations contained in loop body.
// template ->`{{range .Six}}{{.}},{{end}}`
BenchmarkGoLoop-10 1283661 919.8 ns/op
Similarly, iterating over map is also performant:
// template -> {{range $key, $value:=.Seven}}{{$key}},{{$value}}:{{end}}
BenchmarkGoLoopMap-10 566796 2003 ns/op
Function calls
Function calls instead allow developer to change and transform inputs inside a template. But, this typically incurs a cost, since the function calls happen via reflection. Using functions has a high overhead cost — if possible, avoid function calls.
// template -> This is a simple string {{ noop }} with value as string
BenchmarkGoStdCallFunc-10 2611596 472.3 ns/op
Nested templates
Nested templates allow users to share code and avoid repeating code unnecessarily.
text provides support for calling nested templates.
// template -> {{define "noop"}} This is {{.Second}} and {{.Third}} {{end}}
//
//{{template "noop" .}}
BenchmarkGoNested-10 1868461 630.2 ns/op
Community support
It’s worth noting that
text in particular has excellent community support, with libraries like
sprig providing a wide range of functions that can be used inside a template. Support for syntax highlighting and validation built-in comes as standard with Go’s standard library templating package.
pongo2
pongo2 is a community-built template engine with syntax inspired by Django-syntax. It is built by the community for Go. It is very popular today, with more than 2K stars on GitHub.
Performance
pongo2 is well optimized for function calls within templates. It is a full template engine with loops, conditionals, and nested templates.
Parsing
pongo2 supports parsing templates from string, byte, files, and cache. We can see, performance-wise, it is a bit faster than Go’s standard library’s template package:
// template has loop, if, nested template and function call
BenchmarkPongoParsing-10 38670 29153 ns/op
String substitution
String substitution is bit slower in
pongo2 when compared with the
text package. It only supports map for data context, resulting in extra lookup operation time, which is reflected in the following benchmark.
// template -> This is a simple string {{ name }} with value as string
BenchmarkPongo2-10 1815843 654.2 ns/op
Conditionals
pongo2 has more developer friendly syntax for if/else. It is closer to how if/else are written in programming languages.
if/else is more costly from a performance standpoint in pongo2 than the
text package.
// template -> Name is {% if First && Four && Five %}got{% endif %}. Go
BenchmarkPongo2String2If-10 709471 1528 ns/op
Loops
Loops in
pongo2 are a bit slower than
text package:
// template -> {% for value in Six %} {{ value }}, {% endfor %}
BenchmarkPongo2String2Loop-10 650672 1796 ns/op
Loops on map are also slower:
// template -> {% for key,value in Seven %} {{key}},{{ value }}, {% endfor %}
BenchmarkPongo2String2LoopMap-10 359858 3182 ns/op
Function calls
Function calls are faster in
pongo2 than the
text package, since it has a function signature known at compile time, and function doesn’t need to go through a reflection call, making it faster.
// template -> This is a simple string {{ noop }} with value as string
BenchmarkPongo2StdCallFunc-10 4775058 261.9 ns/op
Nested templates
pongo2 macros are provided for nested template performance, which are slower than the
text package.
// template -> {% macro noop(first, second) %}
This is {{first}} and {{second}}
{% endmacro %}
{{noop("anshul","goyal")}}
BenchmarkPongo2String2Nested-10 657597 1665 ns/op
liquid
liquid is a community-built implementation of Shopify’s template language. It provides a fully featured templating library.
Performance
liquid is quite performant from my research. It is a full template engine with loops, conditionals, and nested templates.
Parsing
liquid supports parsing templates from string, byte, and files. In terms of performance, it is a bit slower than Go’s standard library template package and
pongo2.
// template has loop, if, nested template and function call
BenchmarkLiquidParsing-10 29710 40114 ns/op
String substitution
String substitution performance is comparable with
pongo2, while
liquid is a bit slower than the
text package. It only supports map for data context, resulting in extra lookup operation time, shown in following benchmark.
// template -> This is a simple string {{ name }} with value as string
BenchmarkLiquidString-10 1815843 676.0 ns/op
Conditionals
liquid has very developer friendly syntax for if/else. It is closer to how if/else are written in other established programming languages.
if/else is less performant in liquid than the
text package, but faster than
pongo2.
// template -> This is the file {%if First and Four and Five %}Got{%endif%}. Git do
BenchmarkLiquidIf-10 709471 953.3 ns/op
Loops
Loops in
liquid are also slower than when using the
text package. Loops are slower in
liquid even when compared with
pongo2:
// template -> {%for value in Six %}{{value}},{%endfor%}
BenchmarkLiquidLoop-10 650672 3067 ns/op
Function calls
Function calls are faster in
pongo2than
liquid, since it has a function signature pulled at compile time and function doesn’t need to go through a reflection call, making it faster.
// template -> This is a simple string {{ noop }} with value as string
BenchmarkPongo2StdCallFunc-10 4775058 359.0 ns/op
quicktemplate
quicktemplate is a precompiled template; it converts templates into Go code. It doesn’t allow developers to change code at runtime.
quicktemplate is very fast as it is doesn’t perform any reflection and everything is run through a compiler optimizer.
If your use case don’t need frequent updates, then
quicktemplate might be very good choice for you. Benchmarks for
quicktemplate in comparison to
liquid and
fasttemplate (for string substitutions) are shown below:
|Feature
|liquid
|fasttemplate
|quicktemplate
|Parsing
|40114 ns/op
|188.8 ns/op
|N/A
|If statements
|953.3 ns/op
|N/A
|87.47 ns/op
|if statements with strings
|1144 ns/op
|N/A
|99.18 ns/op
|loops
|3067 ns/op
|N/A
|268.8 ns/op
|functions
|359.0 ns/op
|N/A
|191.7 ns/op
|nested templates
|N/A
|N/A
|191.7 ns/op
|String Substitution
|676.0 ns/op
|75.21 ns/op
|105.9 ns/op
quicktemplate is pre-compiled template engine (i.e. a template is converted to Go code). The Go code is then optimized by the compiler, resulting in very fast execution. It also avoids reflection, resulting in huge performance gains.
(Note:
quicktemplate provides fast template execution, but at the cost of no runtime updates of the template.
fasttemplate only supports string substitution)
Conclusion
pongo2 and
text both have their own pros and cons.
pongo2 offers a bit more developer friendly syntax than
text, but
text provides better performance overall.
Which templating library you use all depends on which suits your needs better for a particular project.
text comes pre-bundled with Go’s installation, making it naturally a very popular choice, while options like
quicktemplate can also be a good choice if your templates don’t need to be changed frequently, and others like
pongo2 are easier to use if you don’t much enjoy using Go’s standard library. If you only require string substitution, then
fasttemplate is also a great choice from a performance perspective.