Getting started with RealmSwift

Overview
Data persistence is an important feature that all apps should have in order to save important data, such as the most recent feeds for fast loading, user preferences, and server-critical information. It is critical to properly manage local data in order to avoid losing data and providing an inconsistent experience.
In this article, we’ll learn how to use Realm as the data persistence engine with SwiftUI to manage your data in iOS apps in a simple way.
We will create to-do apps with the following features:
- Automatic to-do list refreshing based on data changes using SwiftUI and Combine
- Listing, storing, editing, and deleting tasks in the Realm local database
- Modifying schema using Realm migration
Please note that this tutorial is using Xcode 12, Swift v5, and iOS 14.
Why Realm?
Let’s take a look at the main reasons you’ll benefit from using Realm before we begin our development.
- Lightweight mobile database with an object-oriented data model — no ORM necessary!
- Simple to use — you’ll spend less time setting Realm up, writing queries, creating nested objects, etc.
- Easy to learn with comprehensive documentation and wide community support
- Support for multiple platforms makes it easier to synchronize database structure across platforms
Setting up your SwiftUI project
Open Xcode and create a new SwiftUI project.
Installing the Realm SDK
In the Xcode menu, go to File > Swift Packages > Add Package Dependency, and enter the Realm repository URL as shown below.
https://github.com/realm/realm-cocoa
Click Next, and it will redirect to this screen. The latest version of this package is v10.15.1.
In this screen, check both Realm and RealmSwift packages.
Create a to-do model
Let’s create a to-do model called Task with the
Identifiable protocol.
struct Task: Identifiable { var id: String var title: String var completed: Bool = false var completedAt: Date = Date() }
Creating the main list view
In this section, we will create a list view and the reusable item view.
TaskRowView
Add a new SwiftUI
View file called
TaskRowView and update it with the below code.
struct TaskRowView: View { // 1 let task: Task var body: some View { // 2 HStack(spacing: 8) { Button(action: { // mark complete action }) { Image(systemName: task.completed ? "checkmark.circle.fill" : "circle") .resizable() .frame(width: 20, height: 20) .foregroundColor(task.completed ? Color.green : Color.gray) } Text(task.title) .foregroundColor(.black) Spacer() } .padding(EdgeInsets(top: 16, leading: 20, bottom: 16, trailing: 20)) } }
Below is the details of the code written above:
taskis a view dependency data that is required during view initialization.
- The view contains a
Buttonto mark the task completion status and a
Textfor the task title, which are managed in the horizontal stack.
Creating the task list view
In this project, I’ll use
LazyVStack with
ScrollView. LazyVStack is only available for iOS v14 and above, but is known as one of the great SwiftUI components for listing items.
Initially, we will use sample to-do data before we integrate with Realm.
Create a new file called
TaskListView to show the list of to-dos.
struct TaskListView: View { // 1 private var mockTasks = [ Task(id: "001", title: "Eat Burger"), Task(id: "002", title: "Go Swimming with Fred"), Task(id: "003", title: "Make a Coffee"), Task(id: "004", title: "Travel to Europe"), ] var body: some View { ScrollView { LazyVStack (alignment: .leading) { // 2 ForEach(mockTasks, id: \.id) { task in // 3 TaskRowView(task: task) Divider().padding(.leading, 20) } .animation(.default) } } } }
Here’s the details on what we have written above:
- As you can see, some mock data is used before we integrate with Realm database.
- The
TaskRowViewis called in the
ForEachclosure to display each of the
mockTasksitems
- Finally, we pass the
taskobject into
TaskRowView.
Updating
ContentView
Once we have finished creating these two task-related views, we need to update the main
ContentView file to include the
NavigationView and the newly created
TaskListView. The code below will also add a navigation title.
struct ContentView: View { var body: some View { NavigationView { TaskListView() .navigationTitle("Todo") .navigationBarTitleDisplayMode(.automatic) } } }
Now, if we try run the project, it will show a similar output to the below.
Great, we have created a view for the main to-do list. Now, let’s add a simple form in the list to enable us to add more tasks dynamically.
Adding new tasks with
AddTaskView
Create a new
view file called
AddTaskView and update it with below code.
struct AddTaskView: View { // 1 @State private var taskTitle: String = "" var body: some View { HStack(spacing: 12) { // 2 TextField("Enter New Task..", text: $taskTitle) // 3 Button(action: handleSubmit) { Image(systemName: "plus") } } .padding(20) } private func handleSubmit() { // some action } }
Below is an explanation of each important point added in this view:
taskTitlewith the
@Stateproperty wrapper is used to receive an update on every change that is made.
- Then, we added the
TextFieldview to enable the user to add new text and bind it with the
taskTitlevariable using
$sign.
handleSubmitis then added to the
Buttonview as the action handler function, which we will integrate with the data insertion process in the next section.
After creating the form, we need to update the
ContentView. Add a
VStack inside the
ContentView and include both the
AddTaskView and
TaskListView.
struct ContentView: View { var body: some View { NavigationView { VStack { AddTaskView() TaskListView() } .navigationTitle("Todo") .navigationBarTitleDisplayMode(.automatic) } } }
If we run the project again, the output will show the newly added form above the list.
Creating a Realm model
A Realm model is a regular Swift class that subclasses Realm
Object protocol and conforms the objects created to the Realm database schema. The Realm object will be automatically saved as a table in the Realm database with all the defined properties. It also has additional features such as live queries, a reactive events handler, and real-time data updates.
These are the supported Swift data types that can be used in the Realm model:
String
Data
Int
Double
Float
Bool
Date
Creating the
TaskObject Realm model
First, we will create another Realm model called
TaskObject.
Now, we have two models,
Task and
TaskObject. The Realm
TaskObject only communicates with the Realm object protocol and the database, while the
Task class takes the data from the Realm
object and communicates with Swift views. You can then make changes to the data via the Task class so that it can be used in other areas of the app. The
Task model is used to display data that will have features such as formatting, encoding, and decoding in the future, while the
TaskObject is created specifically for the Realm data model.
Create a new file called
TaskObject that inherits the Realm
Object class. Take note that each of the properties in the Realm model should be used with
@Persisted wrapper to mark each property as part of the Realm model that will be handled accordingly during read and write operations.
import Foundation import RealmSwift class TaskObject: Object { @Persisted(primaryKey: true) var id: ObjectId @Persisted var title: String @Persisted var completed: Bool = false @Persisted var completedAt: Date = Date() }
Then, update the
Task model with the custom
init(taskObject:) function to enable quick data mapping with the Realm object.
struct Task: Identifiable { var id: String var title: String var completed: Bool = false var completedAt: Date = Date() init(taskObject: taskObject) { self.id = taskObject.id.stringValue self.title = taskObject.title self.completed = taskObject.completed self.completedAt = taskObject.completedAt } }
Creating the task view model
View model to enable communication between our newly created views and the Realm database. Initially, we will focus on how to insert new tasks and get the list of all tasks.
Create a new file called
TaskViewModel and add the below code.
// 1 import Foundation import Combine import RealmSwift // 2 final class TaskViewModel: ObservableObject { // 3 @Published var tasks: [Task] = [] // 4 private var token: NotificationToken? init() { setupObserver() } deinit { token?.invalidate() } // 5 private func setupObserver() { do { let realm = try Realm() let results = realm.objects(TaskObject.self) token = results.observe({ [weak self] changes in // 6 self?.tasks = results.map(Task.init) .sorted(by: { $0.updatedAt > $1.updatedAt }) .sorted(by: { !$0.completed && $1.completed }) }) } catch let error { print(error.localizedDescription) } } // 7 func addTask(title: String) { let taskObject = TaskObject(value: [ "title": title, "completed": false ]) do { let realm = try Realm() try realm.write { realm.add(taskObject) } } catch let error { print(error.localizedDescription) } } // 8 func markComplete(id: String, completed: Bool) { do { let realm = try Realm() let objectId = try ObjectId(string: id) let task = realm.object(ofType: TaskObject.self, forPrimaryKey: objectId) try realm.write { task?.completed = completed task?.completedAt = Date() } } catch let error { print(error.localizedDescription) } } }
Below is the explanation of each important point added in the code above:
- There are two additional frameworks that need to be imported,
Combineand
RealmSwift. Combine is a powerful Swift API that manages asynchronous events, and is part of the native iOS framework, so we can just import them into our project without any installation required. RealmSwift is also required in order to use its functions in accessing the Realm database.
- The view model is subclassing the
ObservableObjectprotocol, which will emit important changes to the views.
tasksis using the
@Publishedwrapper to enable the subscriber’s views to receive updates when its value updated.
tokenis a Realm
NotificationTokenthat holds the
observerobject.
- The
setupObserver()is mainly to setup an observer to watch any changes on the
TaskObjectlist, such as the add, update, and delete operations.
- Every time the changes happen on the
tasksvariable, it will inform all of the subscriber views. The results will be sorted by the incomplete tasks first, then the completed tasks.
- We then added a function called
addTask()that allows us to create new object to be stored in the Realm database.
- Then, we added another function
markComplete()to change the completed status of the
TaskObjectby the given primary key (task ID).
Updating the main list and adding a form
After completing the model, we need to update the
TaskListView and
AddTaskView.
Updating the TaskListView
In the
ForEach parameter, we’ll now pass
tasks as the dynamic data fetched from the Realm database. We don’t have to write extra functions to keep the data up-to-date because the view will automatically reload itself once it receives update from the view model.
struct TaskListView: View { @EnvironmentObject private var viewModel: TaskViewModel var body: some View { ScrollView { LazyVStack (alignment: .leading) { ForEach(viewModel.tasks, id: \.id) { task in TaskRowView(task: task) Divider().padding(.leading, 20) } .animation(.default) } } } }
AddTaskView
In this section, we are completing the
handleSubmit function by calling the view model
addTask function.
struct AddTaskView: View { @State private var taskTitle: String = "" @EnvironmentObject private var viewModel: TaskViewModel var body: some View { HStack(spacing: 12) { TextField("Enter New Task..", text: $taskTitle) Button(action: handleSubmit) { Image(systemName: "plus") } } .padding(20) } private func handleSubmit() { viewModel.addTask(title: taskTitle) taskTitle = "" } }
The
@EnvironmentObject wrapper
The environment object is a powerful feature in SwiftUI that automatically keeps the changes on a single shared object among multiple views.
As we can see in both the
TaskListView and
AddTaskView views, we need to use the
@EnvironmentObject wrapper in order to observe any changes that may occur in the
TaskViewModel.
To make the environment object available for use in a view, we need to pass the object using
environmentObject(). In this case, we need to update the
App file in
TodoRealmSwiftUIApp.
@main struct TodoRealmSwiftUIApp: App { var body: some Scene { WindowGroup { ContentView().environmentObject(TaskViewModel()) } } }
Awesome, now the main list is completely integrated with the Realm database. Let’s run the project, try adding some tasks, and marking a few of them as complete or incomplete.
The task detail view
In this section, we will add one more view to show the details of each task in our list. We also will be adding edit and delete functions to this new view.
Create a new file called
TaskView and update it with the following code.
import SwiftUI struct TaskView: View { // 1 @EnvironmentObject private var viewModel: TaskViewModel // 2 @Environment(\.presentationMode) var presentationMode: Binding<PresentationMode> @State private var taskTitle: String = "" // 3 let task: Task var body: some View { VStack(alignment: .leading, spacing: 24) { // 4 VStack(alignment: .leading, spacing: 4) { Text("Title") .foregroundColor(Color.gray) TextField("Enter title..", text: $taskTitle) .font(.largeTitle) Divider() } // 5 Button(action: deleteAction) { HStack { Image(systemName: "trash.fill") Text("Delete") } .foregroundColor(Color.red) } Spacer() } .navigationBarTitle("Edit Todo", displayMode: .inline) .padding(24) .onAppear(perform: { taskTitle = task.title }) // 6 .onDisappear(perform: updateTask) } private func updateTask() { viewModel.updateTitle(id: task.id, newTitle: taskTitle) } private func deleteAction() { viewModel.remove(id: task.id) presentationMode.wrappedValue.dismiss() } }
The following is the details explanation of each important point added in the code above:
- In this code, we’ve used
TaskViewModelas an
EnvironmentObjectvariable to enable access to the shared view model.
- We then used
presentationModeto dismiss the view programmatically.
- The
taskis added as a dependency model during initialization
T``extFieldis included to enable us to edit the task’s title.
- Then, we added a delete button to delete tasks from the Realm database
- Finally, the
updateTaskis called to save the data once the user leaves the view.
Updating the view model
Next, update the
TaskViewModel with delete and update functions.
func remove(id: String) { do { let realm = try Realm() let objectId = try ObjectId(string: id) if let task = realm.object(ofType: TaskObject.self, forPrimaryKey: objectId) { try realm.write { realm.delete(task) } } } catch let error { print(error.localizedDescription) } } func updateTitle(id: String, newTitle: String) { do { let realm = try Realm() let objectId = try ObjectId(string: id) let task = realm.object(ofType: TaskObject.self, forPrimaryKey: objectId) try realm.write { task?.title = newTitle } } catch let error { print(error.localizedDescription) } }
Adding navigation to the
TaskListView item
Finally, update the item view in
TaskListView with
NavigationLink, so that whenever the user taps the row, it will navigate to the detail view.
NavigationLink (destination: TaskView(task: task)) { TaskRowView(task: task) }
Great. We have successfully implemented all of the CRUD operations.
Schema migration
Migration becomes very important when we want to modify the database schema in any of the following ways:
- Adding new properties or fields
- Changing property data types
- Renaming properties
- Updating property default values
In the following example, we are going to add a new task field called Due Date. We will need to make small update changes to our views and models.
Adding the due date field to our views and models
Add a new field called
dueDate with an optional
Date type to both the
TaskObject and
Task model.
TaskObject model
We’ll create a new TaskObject model, same as we did above.
class TaskObject: Object { @Persisted(primaryKey: true) var id: ObjectId @Persisted var title: String @Persisted var completed: Bool = false @Persisted var completedAt: Date = Date() // New property @Persisted var dueDate: Date? = nil }
Task model
In the updated code below, we’ll add a new property (
dueDate), the computed variable for formatting the date, and update the
init function.
struct Task: Identifiable { var id: String var title: String var completed: Bool = false var completedAt: Date = Date() // New property var dueDate: Date? = nil init(taskObject: TaskObject) { self.id = taskObject.id.stringValue self.title = taskObject.title self.completed = taskObject.completed self.completedAt = taskObject.completedAt // Also map the new property self.dueDate = taskObject.dueDate } var formattedDate: String { if let date = dueDate { let format = "MMM d, y" let dateFormatter = DateFormatter() dateFormatter.dateFormat = format return "Due at " + dateFormatter.string(from: date) } return "" } }
Update the task view model
Then, update the view model to store the due date value in
update() function.
func update(id: String, newTitle: String, dueDate: Date?) { do { let realm = try Realm() let objectId = try ObjectId(string: id) let task = realm.object(ofType: TaskObject.self, forPrimaryKey: objectId) try realm.write { task?.title = newTitle // Update due date value (Optional value) task?.dueDate = dueDate } } catch let error { print(error.localizedDescription) } }
Migration required error
As a reminder, migration is required every time a user adds or updates a new property. Let’s try running the project before migration to see the error output in the Xcode log, which will be caught from the exception handler.
Migration is required due to the following errors: - Property 'TaskObject.dueDate' has been added.
Setting up the migration
The default schema version is
1, so we have to change the schema to
2 in the configuration.
Add or update your
AppDelegate file with this code. In the
configMigration function, we have specified the schema version to
2.
import UIKit import RealmSwift class AppDelegate: NSObject, UIApplicationDelegate { func application(_ application: UIApplication, didFinishLaunchingWithOptions launchOptions: [UIApplication.LaunchOptionsKey : Any]? = nil) -> Bool { configMigration() return true } private func configMigration() { // perform migration if necessary let config = Realm.Configuration( schemaVersion: 2, migrationBlock: { migration, oldSchemaVersion in // additional process such as rename, combine fields and link to other object }) Realm.Configuration.defaultConfiguration = config } }
Also make sure to include the
AppDelegate adaptor.
import SwiftUI @main struct TodoRealmSwiftUIApp: App { @UIApplicationDelegateAdaptor(AppDelegate.self) var appDelegate ... }
Now, everything should work properly. Run the project and the results will be similar to the below screenshots.
Project completed
Congratulations! We have completed building a to-do app using Realm and SwiftUI. The entire source code is available for download from my GitHub repository. You may want to try implementing Realm into your future Swift projects.
Thanks for reading and happy coding!