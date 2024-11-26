Top 8 Fullstory competitors and alternatives

Optimizing your company’s digital presence is a priority for most businesses. In order to do so, it’s crucial to have a good understanding of user behavior.

It has become increasingly important to employ the right digital experience analytics tool to surface opportunities for improving your user experience while simultaneously focusing on the KPIs your company cares about. When comparing popular digital analytics tools, you might have come across Fullstory. In this guide, we’ll introduce you to Fullstory, explore its shortcomings, and cover some popular analytics tools, such as LogRocket, that better fit your needs.

What is Fullstory?

Fullstory touts itself as a “behavioral data platform” that shows user behavior to help you create a good digital experience. Fullstory is known for its session replays that “capture every mouse movement, click, scroll, and more.” However, Fullstory lacks many capabilities to help you comprehensively track product performance.

With Fullstory:

It’s difficult to know which session replays to watch

Your team will have to sift through too much data to get to core user issues

Analytics are limited

Technical context is lacking, so engineers struggle to get the information they need

There is a lack of flexibility for high-traffic sites

Fullstory shortcomings

In the following sections, we’ll explore some of the reasons why Fullstory isn’t always the best tool for the job, and why you might want to consider using alternatives.

It’s difficult to know which session replays to watch

While Fullstory helps you see what users are doing when you know what to look for, there are often bigger opportunities where you don’t already know to look.

Fullstory’s session replay tool records every user session, but doesn’t offer an efficient solution for sifting through these session recordings. That means you have to rely on other data sources to know where to look or review a huge number of sessions manually to identify specific areas of concern for your team to focus on.

LogRocket solves this issue with an AI-first approach to session replay and analytics. Our Galileo AI automatically recommends the user sessions that matter most based on impact to users and KPIs.

Galileo:

Watches every user session in your app

Gains a human-like understanding of your app and its flows

Surfaces the most impactful user struggle and behavior patterns

Guides your team on where to invest for the highest impact on creating great digital experiences

Your team can’t watch every user session and understand every user interaction, but Galileo can!

Your team will have to sift through too much noise to get to core user issues

While users are engaging with Fullstory, their sessions are defined as periods of user activity and user inactivity. User activity is defined by heuristics like clicks, touches, and scrolls, while issues – known as frustrations signals – are identified by rage clicks, error clicks, and dead clicks, as well as mouse thrashing.

These heuristics are ineffective, frequently resulting in false positives when signaling that a user is encountering a significant issue. When using Fullstory, you’ll encounter more false positives than real positives, so your teams will have to navigate a very noisy report to identify the actual areas for digital experience improvement.

LogRocket blends these heuristics with an AI-driven understanding of user impact to more effectively surface the most valuable opportunities to improve digital experience.

Galileo AI employs an issue recommendation model that has trained on data from other LogRocket sessions and issues to identify user-impacting issues. Galileo’s models have been trained on billions of data points to predict whether identified issues and friction points are important, automating the analytics work that humans already do in LogRocket.

You also have the opportunity to triage behaviors according to the KPIs that matter to your business, marking them as “Untriaged,” “High Impact,” “Low Impact,” and “Ignored”:

Then, Galileo describes the issue in natural language titles so you can review them at a glance. This saves you hours, providing easy understanding and direct links to problem areas so you have the context to quickly understand what your users are doing:

Additionally, LogRocket delivers a weekly Issues Digest to your channel of choice (email, Slack, Teams, or Webhook), customized to the areas you care about, that summarizes your app’s most critical issues from the last week and delivers them in real time to responsible stakeholders. This ensures you stay updated on the most frequently surfaced opportunities for improving your digital experience product and optimizing conversion rate:

LogRocket’s Galileo AI helps you prioritize the areas that have real user impact, saving you from endless reviews of session replays.

Fullstory’s analytics can’t tell you the why

In their product analytics, Fullstory offers a conversion funnel tool to identify the conversion opportunities that are important to you. However, Fullstory does not show where issues are occurring in the funnel, making it difficult to understand what aspects of your digital experience are affecting conversions.

LogRocket offers a full product analytics solution that reveals the reason behind every metric and KPI and helps you visualize key behaviors, user flows, retention, and other important trends over time.

LogRocket’s AI-powered conversion funnels proactively surface areas within your funnel where users struggle the most before dropping off and the positive signals that are encouraging conversion. LogRocket’s Funnel Insights help you track the conversion rate between multiple steps or paths within your application, as well as funnel completion for users within a single session or across multiple sessions:

Funnel Insights provide a list of user sessions that likely didn’t complete a funnel due to specific issues, such as JavaScript errors or UX problems. This number will inform the Conversion Rate Impact. You can then click into each issue to view the sessions at any step in the funnel and access insights for users who dropped off at that particular step, instead of having to view the entire funnel as a whole.

Because LogRocket’s Funnel Insights are powered by Galileo AI, they’re more sophisticated at identifying real issues and understanding the context surrounding the event. Meanwhile, Fullstory leaves you guessing due to its lack of synthesized information when you enter into a conversion funnel.

In addition to these funnel metrics, LogRocket also provides heatmaps, such as hovermaps, clickmaps, and scrollmaps, so you can see where users are spending time on your page. You can access these heatmaps directly from session replays or save them as charts in your dashboard for easy access:

Fullstory lacks important technical data

Though Fullstory offers a high-level view of performance data, it doesn’t offer the depth that engineering stakeholders need to understand why problems are happening and how to fix them. LogRocket, on the other hand, offers a wide array of technical data so both your product and engineering teams can understand your customers.

If you’re familiar with Chrome DevTools, LogRocket’s Developer Tools will look familiar. LogRocket captures logs, warnings, errors, and debug information, and offers a waterfall of all network requests – both successful and failed. Performance data is also captured from Core Web Vitals, including:

Page Load Time

Time to First Byte

DOM Complete

Largest Contentful Paint (LCP)

First Input Delay (FID)

Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS)

CPU Usage

Long Task

Memory Usage

Browser Crashes

Average Network Speed

The only technical data that Fullstory shares are Page Load Time, Time to First Byte, and DOM Complete. LogRocket shares all the information that your product, engineering, design, support, and marketing teams need to get the answers they need and to create more efficient workflows.

A LogRocket customer, RoadSync, lacked insight into the analytics they needed to understand their users’ behavior and kept running into issues that were difficult for their engineering team to reproduce. They chose LogRocket over Fullstory for the superior technical data it offers when solving issues.

As a result, LogRocket upleveled the capability of RoadSync’s Support team to self-serve, reducing the average number of daily questions Support asks Engineering from 17 to almost 0. And when issues do make it to Engineering, LogRocket’s technical data helps resolve them significantly faster than before.

“Our engineers love LogRocket compared to Fullstory because the developer tab for each session gives them way more information to help them catch and resolve issues faster.” — Taylor Cronin, Product Manager, RoadSync

Fullstory is inflexible for high-traffic sites

Solutions like Fullstory force you to choose between capturing every session or inflexible, nonspecific sample rates like “X% of all sessions.” Neither is helpful or feasible for high-traffic sites.

LogRocket’s Conditional Recording allows customers to capture only the sessions that are important to them. You can stack conditions like:

I want to capture every session that hits the checkout button

I want to capture every session with this type of error

I want to capture every session that is over five seconds long

Set recording rules based on the criteria that most matter to your business, including:

Session duration

Visited URL

Clicks

Custom events

Network requests

Log messages

Element (not) visible

A combination of parameters

LogRocket ingests everything but only retains the sessions that matter to you. It also offers a lookback feature, which records the user behaviors that led to your recording conditions being met. This allows you to better understand the context within which a user activity occurred.

Final summary: The better option

LogRocket stands out as an AI-first session replay and analytics tool because it surfaces the most impactful opportunities to improve KPIs like conversion and user engagement.

Unlike Fullstory, LogRocket uses AI to surface the sessions that matter most to your business. It identifies issues affecting vital sections of your site, such as conversion funnels, clearly communicates them in natural language, and offers detailed technical information to help your engineers solve those issues efficiently. LogRocket brings together stakeholders across the entire product cycle, from product to engineering teams, giving everyone the information they need to build a fantastic digital experience.

Fullstory alternatives

Below, we’ll explore some other popular analytics tools you might want to consider when looking for alternatives to Fullstory.

Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric is another popular digital analytics tool that lets you monitor and diagnose user journeys. Quantum Metric offers features such as:

Session replay

Felix AI

Friction detection

Conversion, revenue, and customer satisfaction scores

Quantum Metric’s Felix AI is an AI assistant that summarizes customer sessions. Though it differentiates Quantum Metrics from tools like Fullstory, it only provides insights for sessions you’ve already identified. So, although they’re utilizing AI, Quantum Metric’s toolset isn’t surfacing new knowledge.

Based on G2 reviews, Quantum Metric customers find the following issues with this tool:

Dashboards and alerting could be improved; comparing different scenarios is difficult and alerting daily percentages isn’t effective. The rolling average doesn’t work well, and seasonality isn’t considered in the app/website usage

Reports are not intuitive and require too much effort to build and validate data

The Journeys feature is difficult to understand

Replays expire; live replays can become encrypted, which delays investigations

The UI is crowded

Quantum Metric is good for teams that want classic session replay functionality and want to take advantage of emerging artificial intelligence assistance, but not ideal if you need to work through multiple false positives, need to analyze a high volume of sessions, and are interested in gaining a deeper understanding of the reasons behind your conversion dips.

Like Fullstory, Quantum Metric makes it difficult to identify the sessions that are important to your team, lacks key frontend performance metrics, and is expensive for a tool that essentially only gives you details for what you already know to look for.

Heap

Heap is another Fullstory alternative and product analytics tool that lets you understand your users’ behavior in aggregate, with key features including:

Data visualizations that teams can customize to track their preferred insights on Saas products

Autocapture, which continuously collects all user data (e.g., views, clicks, swipes, form fills) without manual setup

Heap Connect, which sends data to your cloud data warehouse to allow downstream analysis of your user behavioral data

Despite these features, Heap has limitations as a session replay tool due to its poor session replay quality and the inability to search for specific sessions. It also lacks support for native mobile applications. And while Heap claims to offer a fully integrated solution, it acquired Auryc, a separate tool that you must still purchase if you want to use it alongside Heap.

Based on G2 reviews, customers find the following issues with Heap:

Steep learning curve

Analysis limitations

Lack of built-in surveys and tours, limiting the ability to fully understand user behavior

Not intuitive for deep funnel and journey analysis; difficult to identify flow drop-offs and field usage in forms

Key metrics like success rate, engagement time, and drop-off rate are unclear

Weak integration with Auryc, which Heap acquired in 2022 but remains a separate product

Heap is good for teams focused on quantitative data but it falls short when it comes to providing holistic insights into user behavior. Because it does not offer the ability to filter or perform searches across sessions, Heap makes it difficult to understand your users’ sessions even if you have access to the recordings. Heap also lacks key frontend performance metrics like page load time, CPU usage, browser crashes, and more.

If your team is looking for a clear explanation about issues in your app or website, Heap is limited. It does not highlight opportunities for improvement and its analytics are inherently retrospective. By the time you respond to a dip in revenue or conversion, the damage has already been done, leaving your team to play catch up. LogRocket alerts you as soon as a problem surfaces, allowing your team to immediately address the issues before they significantly impact conversions.

Pendo

Pendo is a product experience tool that aims to help product teams improve user experience with features such as:

In-app guides that deliver personalized guidance to customers

Session replay

Feedback that allows you to leverage product data across your entire organization

Pendo is best known for its in-app guidance software, which enables you to directly communicate with customers while they interact with your product. This tool allows you to share product announcements or promote calls to action and other interactive elements to engage customers.

Beyond its guides, however, Pendo falls short as a session replay or user behavior analytics tool. For example, Pendo allows customers to view retention graphs and conversion funnels but struggles with segmenting data on an individual user level, making it a challenge to determine the best course of action. And although Pendo offers some autocapture event tracking, you’ll still need to manually tag events to capture those that matter most to your company.

According to G2 reviews, Pendo users identify the following limitations with the tool’s features:

Allows users to view retention graphs and conversion funnels, but the filtering options are limited

The feedback feature isn’t directly integrated with Pendo; it requires integration with another platform

Inconsistencies in the user interface, with different parts of Pendo having slightly different controls and processes

An engineer is required to tag/key all of the elements that need to be tracked

While Pendo might be a helpful tool if guides are your top priority, its analytics and session replay are middle-of-the-road and it isn’t expected to be able to provide deep insights into user behavioral analytics. Additionally, they only started offering a beta for session replay in late 2023, making them less mature in the space.

Amplitude

Amplitude is a product analytics and event tracking platform that offers several features to help companies improve their digital experiences, including:

Event tracking, gathering data (e.g., clicks, page views, other engagement metrics) on user interactions with websites or mobile apps

Session replay and funnel analysis

A/B testing and experimentation

Amplitude users often mention inconsistencies between Amplitude data and their internal data systems, which raises significant issues when analyzing user behaviors. Additionally, Amplitude lacks customization and flexibility in data visualization, making it difficult for companies to easily identify and address areas of concern that could enhance digital experience and improve conversions.

According to G2 reviews, Amplitude users identify the following issues with the tool’s features:

Discrepancies between Amplitude data and customers’ own data lakes

Rapid feature releases often introduce bugs into existing functionalities

Expensive for small companies, with a complex data schema that makes implementation challenging

Limited visualization and other useful features are locked behind higher-priced tiers

In 2024, Amplitude introduced autocapture and session replay. These features are available to new customers while existing customers must purchase an add-on to gain access. Despite these updates, Amplitude still faces data discrepancies and lacks the sophisticated analytics capabilities of a tool like LogRocket.

Hotjar

Hotjar, acquired by Contentsquare in 2021, is another experience analytics tool suitable for small businesses. Hotjar offers tools such as:

Classic session replay functionality with video recordings and heatmaps

AI-powered product surveys that allow you to ask your users directly for feedback to improve their experience on your site/product

Hotjar’s feedback feature enables you to hear directly from users as they interact with your site, helping you understand why they leave or how you can improve their experience. However, gathering and analyzing this feedback is time-consuming for both you and your users. Relying on manual feedback is inefficient — your analytics tool should uncover areas for improvement, not your customers.

According to G2 reviews, Hotjar users identify the following issues and limitations with the tool’s features:

Lack of recording prioritization; users report confusion over how Hotjar selects sessions to record, with complaints about irrelevant sessions being captured

Lack of real-time data, which makes it difficult to address user behavior issues promptly

The tracking code used by Hotjar can negatively impact performance and slow down website loading times

The analysis of conversion funnels and forms is less detailed compared to other tools

Overall, Hotjar does not scale well for large businesses and is more suited to small teams with fewer users, no need for self-hosted options, and the time and resources to review many session recordings for insights.

Mixpanel

Mixpanel is another Fullstory alternative and product analytics tool designed to help businesses understand user behavior across both mobile and web platforms. It offers features such as:

Mapping customer journeys to highlight user behavior

Segmenting users based on various criteria such as behavior, demographics, and custom properties

However, Mixpanel only tracks predefined, or known, metrics; it doesn’t cover metrics related to technical or usability issues that might be affecting your KPIs. If certain events or issues are not explicitly tracked, Mixpanel can’t detect them or report on them, meaning you miss out on potentially crucial information.

Critical G2 customer reviews note that Mixpanel:

Requires thorough setup; Mixpanel is only effective if you deeply understand user behaviors and define events properly. The tool doesn’t offer immediate insights without this groundwork

Offers too few chart types and insights, limiting how data can be visualized

Is challenging to navigate and understand how to visualize the data they need, despite offering granular data

Although Mixpanel is good at performing quantitative analysis at the aggregate level, it falls short as a comprehensive user behavior analytics tool. The beta version of its session replay feature was introduced in June 2024, meaning it also lacks as a fully developed session relay solution. Mixpanel can offer valuable insights for small companies aiming to optimize their websites, so long as they are willing to invest time in the setup process, can manage without self-hosted capabilities, and are not concerned with having an advanced session replay feature.

Contentsquare

Contentsquare is a digital experience analytics tool that offers similar features to Fullstory, including heatmaps, customer journey analysis, and session replay. It is known for its Find & Fix tool, which provides high-level information about errors but requires constant maintenance to identify when something goes wrong.

Contentsqaure offers:

Mobile app analytics

Form analysis

Emerging AI automation

However, Contentsquare’s high cost and complex setup make it better suited to large organizations with teams dedicated to regular maintenance and data analysis. According to G2 customer reviews of the tool, users find the following issues with Contentsquare:

The steep pricing often doesn’t justify the investment for some users, especially when paired with the extensive learning curve

Complicated setup can be daunting, which slows down implementation

Slow and clunky interface; users report frequent performance issues with an interface that feels bloated

Although Contentsquare offers detailed insights, they’re only valuable to teams with the expertise to interpret the data, making it impractical for smaller teams with fewer resources

For companies that can accommodate constant maintenance on their analytics tools and don’t require advanced AI insights, Contentsquare may be a suitable option. However, businesses seeking more cost-effective solutions with enhanced functionality and AI capabilities should consider other alternatives.

Glassbox

Glassbox is a digital experience analytics tool for web and mobile apps with features such as:

Funnel analysis

Mobile app analytics

Session replay

Anomaly alerts

Glassbox is good for ecommerce use cases and companies with a focus on mobile apps. However, it doesn’t provide frontend performance metrics like CPU and memory usage, browser crashes, and average network speed, all of which would allow you to better understand your customers.

According to reviews from G2, Glassbox has the following limitations:

Doesn’t allow you to easily access and watch specific pages within session replays; you don’t know what to look for in the recordings

The user interface is difficult to become familiar with, and the documentation is lacking

Lacks the ability to combine and segment different metrics on journey maps, funnels, reports, etc.

Recorded sessions don’t offer deep insight into reasons why customers are spending too much time on a page, why there were too many rage clicks, or if CTA buttons weren’t clear for customers – essentially, the reason behind a lot of user behaviors is left unclear

Glassbox offers good features for ecommerce businesses and mobile app developers thanks to its mobile analytics. However, its effectiveness is limited: its reporting often requires a lot of setup, its user interface can be confusing to understand, and the learning curve is steep. Additionally, session recordings may include irrelevant requests and the platform generates large amounts of data, which can become costly to manage.