Exploring the repository pattern with TypeScript and Node

The repository pattern can be defined as an abstraction over data storage, allowing the decoupling of data access logic from the business logic. The repository pattern has lots of benefits:
- It enforces the dependency inversion principle
- Since business logic and data access logic are loosely coupled, they can be tested separately
- It helps with keeping the code structured and organized
- It reduces duplication of code and enhances code maintainability
Like most design patterns, the repository pattern is language agnostic. With that in mind, I’ll be showing how to implement the repository with TypeScript and Node.js. For the purpose of demonstration, I’ll be using Nest, a Node.js framework.
Getting started
Create a new Nest app
Like I said earlier, we’ll be using the Nest framework. So, let’s start by creating a fresh Nest application.
First, install the Nest CLI if you don’t already have it installed:
npm install -g @nestjs/cli
Once installed, we can use the CLI to create a new Nest application:
nest new nest-repository-pattern
To demonstrate the repository pattern, we’ll be using the concept of
post. Let’s create the module and controller for it:
nest generate module post nest generate controller post --no-spec
These commands will generate a
post.module.ts file and a
post.controller.ts file respectively inside a
post directory within the
src directory.
Database setup
Next, let’s set up the database for our newly created Nest application. I’ll be using PostgreSQL, but you can use any of the databases Knex supports. To interact with our database, we’ll be using Objection.js, which is an ORM for Node.js built on top Knex. For this tutorial, we’ll be using Nest Objection, a Nest module for Objection.
So, let’s install all the necessary dependencies:
npm install knex objection @willsoto/nestjs-objection pg
Once installed, we can register the Nest Objection module inside the
imports array of
src/app.module.ts and pass along our database details:
// src/app.module.ts import { Module } from '@nestjs/common'; import { AppController } from './app.controller'; import { AppService } from './app.service'; import { ObjectionModule } from '@willsoto/nestjs-objection'; @Module({ imports: [ ObjectionModule.register({ config: { client: 'pg', useNullAsDefault: true, connection: { host: '127.0.0.1', port: 5432, user: 'postgres', password: '', database: 'nest-repository-pattern', }, }, }), ], controllers: [AppController], providers: [AppService], }) export class AppModule {}
Model and migration
To demonstrate the repository pattern, we’ll be using the concept of post. So let’s create a
Post model and the corresponding migration to create a
posts table.
Let’s start with the model. Inside the
post directory, create a new
post.model.ts file and paste the following code in it:
// src/post/post.model.ts import { Model } from 'objection'; export default class Post extends Model { static tableName = 'posts'; id: number; title: string; content: string; }
The
Post model extends the base model from Objection. Then we define the name of the table that this model will use. Lastly, we define the columns that the table will have and their types.
Next, let’s register the model with the
PostModule by updating the module as below:
// src/post/post.module.ts import { Module } from '@nestjs/common'; import { ObjectionModule } from '@willsoto/nestjs-objection'; import { PostController } from './post.controller'; import Post from './post.model'; @Module({ imports: [ObjectionModule.forFeature([Post])], controllers: [PostController], }) export class PostModule {}
Let’s create the migration for the
posts table. Before we can create migrations, our project needs to have a
knexfile, and we can create the file by running the command below:
npx knex init -x ts
By default the
init command will create a
knexfile.js, but since we are working with TypeScript, passing
-x ts will instruct the
init command to create a
knexfile.ts instead. The file will created in the root of the project. Then, we replace it content with the following:
// knexfile.ts import type { Knex } from 'knex'; const config: { [key: string]: Knex.Config } = { development: { client: 'pg', connection: { host: '127.0.0.1', port: 5432, user: 'postgres', password: '', database: 'nest-repository-pattern', }, migrations: { directory: './src/database/migrations', }, }, }; module.exports = config;
Ideally, you might want to have different configurations for different environments (development, staging, production, etc.), but for the purpose of this tutorial, I have only added the configuration for the development environment. In addition to the database config details, we also specified the directory where migrations will reside.
Now, we can create the migration for the
posts table:
npx knex migrate:make create_posts_table
As specified in
knexfile.js, the migration will be created inside
src/database/migrations. Open it and update it as below:
// src/database/migrations/TIMESTAMP_create_posts_table.ts import { Knex } from 'knex'; export async function up(knex: Knex): Promise<void> { return knex.schema.createTable('posts', function (table) { table.increments('id'); table.string('title').notNullable(); table.text('content').notNullable(); }); } export async function down(knex: Knex): Promise<void> { return knex.schema.dropTable('posts'); }
In the
up function, we are creating a
posts table in our database with three columns:
id,
title, and
content. The
up function will be executed when we run the migration. Then inside the
down function, we are simply dropping the
posts table that might have been created. The
down function will be executed when we roll back the migration.
Finally, let’s run the migration:
npx knex migrate:up
Implementing the repository pattern
Now, let’s get to the meat of this tutorial. The repository pattern makes use of the concept of contracts (interface) and concrete implementations. Basically, we define contracts/interfaces that we would want a concrete implementation (class) to adhere to.
Creating the repository contract
Having said that, let’s create the post contract/interface. Inside
src, create a new
repositories directory. This is where we’ll store all our repositories. Inside the newly created directory, create a
PostRepositoryInterface.ts file with the following content:
// src/repositories/PostRepositoryInterface.ts import Post from '../post/post.model'; export default interface PostRepositoryInterface { all(): Promise<Post[]>; find(id: number): Promise<Post>; create(data: object): Promise<Post>; }
This is the contract we want all our post concrete implementation to adhere to. To keep things simple and straightforward, I have only added three methods.
Creating the concrete implementation
Next, let’s create the concrete implementation. Since our application current uses Knex to interact with the database, this will be the Knex implementation. Still inside the
repositories directory, create a new
KnexPostRepository.ts file with the following content:
// src/repositories/KnexPostRepository.ts import { Inject } from '@nestjs/common'; import Post from 'src/post/post.model'; import PostRepositoryInterface from './PostRepositoryInterface'; export default class KnexPostRepository implements PostRepositoryInterface { constructor(@Inject(Post) private readonly postModel: typeof Post) {} async all(): Promise<Post[]> { return this.postModel.query(); } async find(id: number): Promise<Post> { return this.postModel.query().where('id', id).first(); } async create(data: object): Promise<Post> { return this.postModel.query().insert(data); } }
The
KnexPostRepository class implements the
PostRepositoryInterface we created earlier, and so it therefore must adhere to the terms of the contract; that is, implement those methods defined in the interface. Inside the class constructor, we inject the
Post model into the class. Since we now have access to the
Post model, we can use it to perform the necessary operations in the respective methods.
Using the repository
Now, to use the
KnexPostRepository we just created, we need to first register with the Nest IoC container. We can do that by adding it to the
providers array of the
PostModule:
// src/post/post.module.ts ... import KnexPostRepository from 'src/repositories/KnexPostRepository'; @Module({ ... providers: [ { provide: 'PostRepository', useClass: KnexPostRepository }, ], ... }) export class PostModule {}
Inside the
providers array, we are saying, “Hey, Nest, we want the
PostRepository token to resolve to the
KnexPostRepository class.” In so doing, whenever we inject
PostRepository (more on this shortly), we will get an instance of
KnexPostRepository.
Now, let’s actually make use of the repository. Update the
PostController:
// src/post/post.controller.ts import { Controller, Get, Inject } from '@nestjs/common'; import PostRepositoryInterface from 'src/repositories/PostRepositoryInterface'; import Post from './post.model'; @Controller('post') export class PostController { constructor( @Inject('PostRepository') private readonly postRepository: PostRepositoryInterface, ) {} @Get() async findAll() { return this.postRepository.all(); } }
The magic happens inside the constructor. Remember the
PostRepository token from above? We inject it into the controller through its constructor, and as a result the
postRepository property will be an instance of
KnexPostRepository as explained above. Then we can conveniently use any of the methods defined in the repository.
That’s how to use the repository. If down the line in the course of the project we decide to switch data access layer to something like Prisma, we’ll just need to create a
PrismaPostRepository class that implements the
PostRepositoryInterface:
// src/repositories/PrismaPostRepository.ts import PostRepositoryInterface from './PostRepositoryInterface'; export default class PrismaPostRepository implements PostRepositoryInterface { async all(): Promise<Post[]> { // Prisma logic } async find(id: number): Promise<Post> { // Prisma logic } async create(data: object): Promise<Post> { // Prisma logic } }
Then simply register in with the Nest IoC container:
// src/post/post.module.ts ... import KnexPostRepository from 'src/repositories/KnexPostRepository'; @Module({ ... providers: [ // { provide: 'PostRepository', useClass: KnexPostRepository }, { provide: 'PostRepository', useClass: PrismaPostRepository }, ], ... }) export class PostModule {}
The controller code will mostly remain the same.
Refactoring the repository contract to use generics
As it stands, we have successfully implemented the repository pattern and we can simply call it a day at this point. You’ll notice something though:
PostRepositoryInterface is tightly coupled with the
Post model, which isn’t a problem, per se, but imagine we want to add commenting functionality to our application. We might lean towards creating a
CommentRepositoryInterface that will have the same methods and structure as
PostRepositoryInterface. Then, we’ll create a
KnexCommentRepository that will implement
CommentRepositoryInterface.
You can immediately see the pattern of code duplication because
PostRepositoryInterface and
CommentRepositoryInterface are basically the same with just different models. So we are going to refactor the interface such that it can be reusable with any models.
We need a way to pass the model to the interface. Luckily for us, we can easily achieve that using TypeScript generics.
We are going to rename
PostRepositoryInterface to
RepositoryInterface and update the code:
// src/repositories/RepositoryInterface.ts export default interface RepositoryInterface<T> { all(): Promise<T[]>; find(id: number): Promise<T>; create(data: object): Promise<T>; }
Here,
T will be the model that the concrete implementation is for. Any class that wants to make use of this interface must pass to it the model to fully adhere to the contract.
Now, we can make a slight adjustment to
KnexPostRepository by passing the
Post model to the
RepositoryInterface:
// src/repositories/KnexPostRepository.ts import RepositoryInterface from './RepositoryInterface'; export default class KnexPostRepository implements RepositoryInterface<Post> { // rest of the code remain the same }
Then,
KnexCommentRepository can look like this:
// src/repositories/KnexCommentRepository.ts import RepositoryInterface from './RepositoryInterface'; export default class KnexCommentRepository implements RepositoryInterface<Comment> { // methods implementation for commenting functionality }
Conclusion
In this tutorial, we learned about the repository pattern, some of its benefits, and how to implement the repository pattern with TypeScript and Node.js. Also, we saw how to reduce code duplication using TypeScript generics.
You can get the complete source code for our demo from this GitHub repository.
