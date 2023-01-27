Easy ways to send emails in Go

One feature that greatly improves the user experience is the ability to send emails; you can use emails to perform authentication, send notifications, and more.
Like in most server-side languages, you can find most of the packages you’ll need to build common types of applications in Go’s standard library. Go’s ecosystem is also rich in third-party packages, making development a breeze.
The
smtp package is a part of the Go standard library’s
net package. The
net package provides functionality that enables interacting with networks in general, and the
smtp package provides functionality for interacting with the Simple Mail Transfer Protocol, as specified in the RFC 5321 spec.
In this article, we’ll cover sending emails in Go with the
smtp package, as well as a third-party package called
jordan-wright/email. Let’s get started!
Jump ahead
Sending emails with the
smtp package
The
smtp package is built into the Go standard library, so we don’t have to install anything new to get started sending emails with it.
Let’s start off by importing the following packages into your Go file:
import ( "crypto/tls" "fmt" "log" "net/smtp" )
We’ll use the
tls package to authenticate the email, the
fmt package to print to the console, the
log package for logging, and the
smtp package to actually send the email.
Next, we’ll declare the variables that will hold the email’s content. You’ll need your email address, your email password, the recipient’s email address, the host addresses and ports, and finally, the content of the email’s subject and body:
emailApPassword := "your app emailApPassword" yourMail := "your email" recipient := "any email whatsoever" hostAddress := "smtp.mail.yahoo.com" hostPort := "465" mailSubject := "Hey, I'm Just Checking On You." mailBody := "Hope you're doing okay! How are you doing today. " fullServerAddress := hostAddress + ":" + hostPort
After declaring your variables, we’ll create a
map variable to combine all the data:
headerMap := make(map[string]string) headerMap["From"] = yourMail headerMap["To"] = recipient headerMap["Subject"] = mailSubject mailMessage := "" for k, v := range headerMap { mailMessage += fmt.Sprintf("%s: %s\\r", k, v) } mailMessage += "\\r" + mailBody
The
headerMap variable is the map that contains the email’s data and includes the three main fields for the email,
from,
to ,
subject, and
body. The
for-loop traverses the map and forms the content of the message with the
mailBody variable.
Once you’ve created the email, the next step is authentication. You can use the
PlainAuth method from the
smtp package to authenticate the email with your email address, password, and host address.
You’ll also need to set up the
tls configuration with the
tls package and dial a connection for the email. After that, you’ll set up a client instance for the email before authenticating the client instance:
authenticate := smtp.PlainAuth("", yourMail, emailApPassword, hostAddress) tlsConfigurations := &tls.Config{ InsecureSkipVerify: true, ServerName: hostAddress, } conn, err := tls.Dial("tcp", fullServerAddress, tlsConfigurations) if err != nil { log.Panic(err) } newClient, err := smtp.NewClient(conn, hostAddress) if err != nil { log.Panic(err) } // Auth if err = newClient.Auth(authenticate); err != nil { log.Panic(err) } // To && From if err = newClient.Mail(yourMail); err != nil { log.Panic(err) } if err = newClient.Rcpt(headerMap["To"]); err != nil { log.Panic(err) }
The
authenticate variable is the authentication instance, and the
tlsConfigurations variable holds the configurations for the email. You’ve created a connection with the
Dial method of the
tls package that took the server address and configurations. The
newClient variable is the email client instance that you’ll use to write the email to the client.
Finally, to send the email, we’ll write the message to the connection with the client instance. Start by creating a
writer instance with the
Data method of your client instance.
If doing so doesn’t cause an error, write the email to the client with the
Write method of the writer instance, then close the connection with the
Close method. Finally, close the client connection with the
Quit method of the client instance:
// Data writer, err := newClient.Data() if err != nil { log.Panic(err) } _, err = writer.Write([]byte(mailMessage)) if err != nil { log.Panic(err) } err = writer.Close() if err != nil { log.Panic(err) } err = newClient.Quit() if err != nil { fmt.Println("THERE WAS AN ERROR") } fmt.Println("Successful, the mail was sent!") }
At this point, you’ve successfully sent an email with the
smtp package!
Sending emails with the
email package
The
smtp package. The
From,
To,
Bcc, and
Ccfields
- Email addresses in both the
[[email protected]](mailto:[email protected])and the
First Last <[[email protected]](mailto:[email protected])>format are valid
- The message body can be either text or HTML
- Support for attachments
- Read receipts
- Custom headers
Run the following command in the terminal of your working directory to add the
go get github.com/jordan-wright/email
After installing the
import ( "fmt" "github.com/jordan-wright/email" "net/smtp" )
You’ll use the
smtp package to authenticate the email and the
fmt package to print to the console. Next, we’ll declare variables for the content of the email. You’ll need to declare variables to hold your password, email, host address, and host port:
emailApPassword := "your app emailApPassword" yourMail := "your email" hostAddress := "smtp.mail.yahoo.com" hostPort := "465"
You can create an
NewEmail method of the
emailInstance := email.NewEmail()
After declaring a variable for the
emailInstance.From = "your mail here" emailInstance.To = []string{"list of recipients"} emailInstance.Bcc = []string{"list of bcc"} emailInstance.Cc = []string{"list of cc"} emailInstance.Subject = "The Email subject" emailInstance.Text = []byte("Body of your email")
Now, you can send your email with the
Send method of your
Send method takes in the host address, the concatenated port, and the auth instance from the
smtp package:
err := emailInstance.Send(fmt.Sprintf("%s:%s", hostAddress, hostPort), smtp.PlainAuth("", yourMail, emailApPassword, hostAddress)) if err != nil { fmt.Println("There was an error sending the mail") }
If the email didn’t send successfully, the
Send method returns an error that you can handle depending on your use-case.
Go
smtp or
email: Which should you use?
The table below compares the key merits of both packages:
|Metric
|
smtp
|
email
|Ease of use
|Moderately easy to use
|Very easy to use
|Installation
|None required
|Required, but installation is simple
|Popularity
|Imported by 6k Go packages
|2.2k stars on GitHub at the time of writing
|Support
|Complete, ongoing support from the Go team
|Maintained by open source developers on GitHub
If keeping your application build compact is critical, or you want to build your own custom email tool, the
smtp package is your best bet. But, if you want to send emails in your application as quickly and easily as possible, the
Conclusion
In this article, we’ve learned how to send emails in Go using the built-in
smtp package as well as a third-party