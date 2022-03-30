Deploying a decoupled monorepo project on Heroku

What is a monorepo?
The goal of a monolith is to have a single codebase for an entire project, while a decoupled project means that the functionalities are not dependent on one another.
When a codebase is set up as a monorepo, it becomes easy to see how the entire project is structured, especially if there are multiple projects, such as multiple frontends or several microservices.
Furthermore, it becomes easy to share code between each project. For example, if there are multiple frontends, they might share UI components easily, as the whole codebase sits in the same repo. So, using monorepos makes managing your project easier and provides a better development experience.
Building a decoupled monorepo project
When a project is decoupled and has several codebases for each functionality, it is best practice to have separate
package.json files for each system so they can be easily moved and potentially integrated into another project if necessary.
Although it is possible to have a single
package.json as the source of truth for the package, this approach is not scalable and likely to get cluttered quickly. However, having a single
package.json file can also enable dependency sharing.
There are tools for managing and leveraging such monorepo projects, such as Lerna, a tool to manage multiple projects in a single repository. Lerna can help developers have common dependencies under the root directory and manage the specific dependencies under specific folders for each project. This makes the dependency management easier, as the shared dependencies are controlled from one file.
Deploying a monorepo to Heroku
In this article, we are going to deploy a basic monorepo to Heroku, which has a client and a server application.
We’ll use TypeScript on both applications and control the build processes of each application through a
package.json file in the root directory of the project. This file is the one detected by Heroku containing the scripts to control the separate
package.json files belonging to client and server applications.
The goal is to compile the TypeScript code and build the client application, compile the server application with TypeScript, and then make it serve the distribution of the client application. We will also implement a simple REST API endpoint to demonstrate the connection between client and server both in development and production.
Building the client app with Vite
Create a folder, then, inside that folder, run
npm init -y to generate a
package.json file. Next, create two separate folders for the client and server. For the client application, let’s use Vite, which is a build tool supporting React, Vue, and Svelte.
Vite serves your code for development and bundles it for production. It uses ESLint under the hood and supports hot module replacement, which helps you see the changes in your code while developing without losing the state of the application.
To create a frontend application with Vite, use the following command where
client is the name of the project and the folder:
npm init vite client
After running the command, you will be prompted to choose a framework. I chose React and react-ts as the variant, which comes as the follow-up prompt.
Now our project folder has a
package.json file and a
client folder. Before moving further, go into the
client folder and run
npm install to install all the packages.
We need to configure the proxy setting in the
vite.config.ts file. If we want to make a request to the server application, we can configure the proxy setting as
localhost:8080, where
8080 is the port number we are going to use.
This way, we can make a request to
/api/test in the client application, and that would be sent to
localhost:8080/api/test, for example. This is only for development, given that both applications will be served from the same origin in production.
Update the
vite.config.ts file so that it contains the
server object, as follows:
export default defineConfig({ plugins: [react()], server: { proxy: { '/api': 'http://localhost:8080' } } })
Building the server app
Let’s now create a server folder to store the files for our server. Inside it, run
npm init -y to generate a
package.json file.
Because we used React with TypeScript, it would be a good practice to use TypeScript for the server application, too.
Inside the
server folder, run
npx tsc --init to generate a configuration file for TypeScript. The generated file comes with several options set by default, but we are going to add extra parameters to tailor it for our needs.
The configuration file generates the compiled
.ts files inside the
./dist folder, and, by setting
rootDir key to
./src, we ensure that the content of
./src will appear directly under
./dist when compiled.
{ "compilerOptions": { "target": "es6", "module": "commonjs", "outDir": "./dist", "rootDir": "./src", "strict": true, "moduleResolution": "node", "esModuleInterop": true, "allowSyntheticDefaultImports": true }, "exclude":[ "./node_modules" ] }
Next, let’s install the required dependencies. We need
typescript,
@types/node,
@types/express and
ts-node-dev as the dev dependencies, as well as
express as a dependency, which is the framework we are going to use to serve the client application and create endpoints.
npm instal --save-dev typescript ts-node-dev @types/node @types/express npm install --save express
ts-node-dev is a package for watching changes in Node.js written in TypeScript. It’s basically a
nodemon equivalent for TypeScript with Node.
Now we can edit the
package.json file to add scripts to build and run the project for development. Add the following scripts to the
package.json file:
"scripts": { "build": "tsc --build", "dev": "ts-node-dev --respawn ./src/index.ts" },
The last file we need is the
.gitignore file to ignore
node_modules. Create a
.gitignore file with the following content:
node_modules
We didn’t need this with the client application, as the boilerplate created by Vite already has a
.gitignore file.
So far, we have completed setting up both the client and server applications. Now we are going to write a small server with an endpoint as a use case.
Under
/server/src, create an
index.ts file that has the following content:
import express from 'express'; import path from 'path'; const app = express(); const PORT = process.env.PORT || 8080; const pathName = path.join(__dirname, '/../../client/dist'); app .use(express.static(pathName)) .listen(PORT, () => console.log(`Listening on ${PORT}`)); app.get('/api/test', (req, res) => { res.send({ foo: 'bar' }); }); app.get('*', (req, res) => { res.sendFile(pathName); });
This is a basic Express server running on port
8080 and serving what is inside the
client/dist folder, which is the directory containing the output of the build process from the client application.
We also have an endpoint accessible on
/api/test, which responds with an object for the test purpose.
Testing the server
Now we can quickly test the server application by sending a request from the client. Vite generates an example application, so we can use this to create a function and a GET request to the server, then call that function on component mount.
Under
client/src, find
App.tsx and add the following snippet:
const get = async () => { const res = await fetch('/api/test'); const body = await res.json() console.log(body) } useEffect(() => { get(); })
Before we run the development server for the client application, we should start the server application so that the
/api/test endpoint is accessible. Under
/server directory, run
npm run dev to start the server in watch mode.
Now run the development server for the client application by using the
npm run dev command under
/client directory. This will start a development server on
localhost:3000. If you visit the page and open the browser console, you should see the object returned from the server.
In order to deploy these two applications to a single Heroku dyno, we need to add some scripts to the
package.json in the main project directory.
|- server |- client |- package.json
Because we have multiple folders with their own
package.json files, we should tell Heroku to install the dependencies, along with
devDependencies, inside these folders. To do so, go into these directories and call
npm install --dev. The reason we need
devDependencies is that we need to compile the TypeScript with
typescript package, which is listed in the
devDependencies.
The same applies to the build process. We go into these folders and call the
npm run build command. Finally, we need to start the application, which is only the server application.
"scripts": { "install": "cd client && npm install --dev && cd ../server && npm install --dev", "build": "cd client && npm run build && cd ../server && npm run build", "start": "cd server/dist && node index.js" },
Conclusion
In this article, we discussed how to deploy a decoupled monorepo project to a single dyno on Heroku instead of having multiple dynos for a server and a client application. In the case of having multiple microservices, along with client and server applications, you’ll need multiple dynos, as each service should run on its own.
In the example of a full-stack application without any additional services, it is only the server running on a dyno to serve the client and possibly enable the communication between the client and possible microservices.
LogRocket: Full visibility into your web apps
LogRocket is a frontend application monitoring solution that lets you replay problems as if they happened in your own browser. Instead of guessing why errors happen, or asking users for screenshots and log dumps, LogRocket lets you replay the session to quickly understand what went wrong. It works perfectly with any app, regardless of framework, and has plugins to log additional context from Redux, Vuex, and @ngrx/store.
In addition to logging Redux actions and state, LogRocket records console logs, JavaScript errors, stacktraces, network requests/responses with headers + bodies, browser metadata, and custom logs. It also instruments the DOM to record the HTML and CSS on the page, recreating pixel-perfect videos of even the most complex single-page apps.Try it for free.