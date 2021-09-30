daisyUI: Tailwind CSS components for reducing markup

Despite the overwhelming popularity of Tailwind CSS, many developers have struggled to become comfortable with the framework, largely due to a decrease in markup readability as an application scales.
daisyUI is a customizable Tailwind CSS component library that prevents verbose markup in frontend applications. With a focus on customizing and creating themes for user interfaces, daisyUI uses pure CSS and Tailwind utility classes, allowing developers to write clean HTML.
In this article, we’ll explore daisyUI by building an image gallery in React that fetches and organizes photos, learning how to achieve Tailwind’s performance and customization without writing verbose markup.
To follow along with this tutorial, you’ll need the following:
- Basic knowledge of React and JavaScript
- Node.js and npm installed on your machine
- Basic knowledge of Tailwind CSS and utility classes
Let’s get started!
The code for the example application in this tutorial can be found on GitHub.
Generate a new React App
First, we’ll create a new React application and bootstrap it using Create React App; run the command below in your terminal:
npx create-react-app daisyui-app
Although I’ve named this example project
daisyui-app, you can swap it with whatever name you choose. Next, navigate into your project directory and start your development server by running the following command:
cd daisyui-app && yarn start
The command above will open a browser tab displaying the default boilerplate application. Finally, you’ll need to set up Tailwind CSS for your application following the steps listed in this article.
Install dependencies
With our new React project generated and Tailwind CSS configured for Create React App, let’s install the following required dependencies in our application:
- daisyUI: provides components for building and styling our application
- Tailwind CSS: provides utility classes for our daisyUI components
- PostCSS: used for styling JavaScript plugins
- Axios: handles API requests
Run the following code in your terminal:
yarn add daisyui tailwindcss postcss axios
Next, navigate to your
tailwind.config.js file and add the following code:
plugins: [require("daisyui")],
The code above includes daisyUI support in our Tailwind CSS configuration, providing access to Tailwind’s utility classes, which we’ll use to customize our daisyUI component styles.
Build a photo gallery application
In this section, we’ll build three components needed for our application: an
Intro component for our application’s header, a
Navbar component for our application’s navbar, and a
Photo component for displaying and organizing photos.
To access images and build components for our application, we’ll use Unsplash. If you don’t have one already, set up an account.
Intro component
The
Intro component will contain an image URL from Unsplash and a background image for our application’s landing page. Inside of your
components/intro/intro.jsx file, add the following code:
const Intro = () => { const imgURL = "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1606819717115-9159c900370b?ixid=MnwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHx8&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=800&q=80"; return ( <div className="hero h-96" style={{ backgroundImage: `url(${imgURL})`, }} > <div className="hero-overlay bg-opacity-60" /> <div className="text-center hero-content text-neutral-content"> <div className="w-full"> <h1 className="mb-6 text-5xl font-bold"> Hello there, welcome to our daisy gallery </h1> <p className="text-lg"> Built with images from{" "} <a href="https://unsplash.com/developers" className="hover underline mt-8 bg-white px-2 py-1.5 rounded-sm text-black" > Unsplash API </a> </p> </div> </div> </div> ); }; export default Intro;
In the code above, we created an
Intro component; inside, we initialized an
imgURL, which contains the URL for the image on our landing page.
Next, we customized styles for our application’s landing page components using Tailwind CSS classes. We also added a link to the Unsplash Developers API. Now, your app should look like the image below:
Building a
Navbar component
Now, let’s build a simple
Navbar component and add customization using daisyUI’s component classes:
const Navbar = () => { return ( <div className="navbar flex-col shadow-lg bg-neutral text-neutral-content"> <div className="flex-1 px-2 mx-2"> <span className="text-lg font-bold">Daisy Photo Gallery</span> </div> </div> ); }; export default Navbar;
In the code above, we made the fonts for our Navbar bold by using
font-bold, and we specified a large font using the
text-leg component.
Building our
Photo component
Next, we’ll build a simple
Photo component to render images fetched from Unsplash; to render our
Photo component, we’ll wrap it in a
figure component:
const Photo = ({ imgURL }) => { return ( <> <div className="card"> <figure> <img src={imgURL} alt="unsplash img" /> </figure> </div> </> ); }; export default Photo;
In the code block above, we destructured our
Photo component and passed it our Unsplash
imgURL. Next, we created a card for our photos using daisyUI’s
card component class. Finally, we wrapped our images in the
figure tag, scaling them down to fit our
Photo component container.
Fetching and organizing photos
Now, we’ll use our components to fetch random photos from our Unsplash API, then create categories to organize them. First, let’s import our packages by adding the following code block to our
App.js file:
import { useState, useEffect } from "react"; import axios from "axios"; import Intro from "./components/Intro/Intro"; import Navbar from "./components/Navbar/Navbar"; import Photo from "./components/Photo/Photo";
In the code above, we imported our components, as well as the
useState and
useEffect Hooks. Next, we’ll initialize an
app component by adding the code below:
const App = () => { const [selectedCategory, setSelectedCategory] = useState("RANDOM"); const [photos, setPhotos] = useState([]); const [categories] = useState([ "RANDOM", "TECHNOLOGIES", "ARTS", "SPORTS", "GAMES", ]);
Inside our
app component, we created states for
categories and
Photos using React’s
useState variable. Then, we created an array of different categories, including
RANDOM,
TECHNOLOGIES,
ARTS,
SPORTS, and
GAMES.
Now, let’s write a function to fetch random photos from our Unsplash API:
const fetchRandomPhotos = async () => { try { const res = await axios.get("https://api.unsplash.com/photos/random", { params: { client_id: process.env.REACT_APP_UNSPLASH_ACCESS_KEY, count: 12, }, }); const photoArr = res.data?.map((photo) => photo?.urls?.regular); setPhotos(photoArr); } catch (error) { setPhotos([]); console.error(error?.response?.data?.message); } };
In the code block above, we created the
getRandomPhotos function, which fetches random photos from our Unsplash API. To set all of our images, we mapped the photo array. For authentication, we passed our
client_id, which we got from our Unsplash Developers API dashboard. Lastly, we specified the number of images as
count: 12.
Now, we’ll write a function that returns a photo based on the photo category:
const fetchPhotoBasedonCategory = async () => { try { const res = await axios.get("https://api.unsplash.com/search/photos", { params: { client_id: process.env.REACT_APP_UNSPLASH_ACCESS_KEY, query: selectedCategory.toLowerCase(), }, }); const photoArr = res.data?.results?.map((photo) => photo?.urls?.regular); setPhotos(photoArr); } catch (error) { setPhotos([]) console.error(error?.response?.data?.message); } };
Similar to our
getRandomPhotos function, we specified the categories and used
map to sort through a list of photos, returning only the photos in the category specified by the user. To render an image, we mapped the array of images from Unsplash, setting only the specified number of images. We also logged any errors to the console:
useEffect(() => { if (selectedCategory === "RANDOM") { return fetchRandomPhotos(); } fetchPhotoBasedonCategory(); // eslint-disable-next-line react-hooks/exhaustive-deps }, [selectedCategory]); return ( <> <Navbar /> <main className="mb-10"> <Intro /> <nav> <div className="tabs mt-10 justify-center"> {categories.map((category) => ( <p key={category} onClick={() => setSelectedCategory(category)} role="button" className={`tab tab-bordered ${selectedCategory === category && "tab-active"}`} > {category} </p> ))} </div> </nav> <section className="mt-4 mx-auto w-10/12 relative"> <div className="grid grid-cols-3 justify-center gap-3"> {photos?.length ? ( photos.map((photo) => <Photo key={photo} imgURL={photo} />) ) : ( <p className="mt-10 alert alert-info absolute left-1/2 -ml-20"> No photo at the moment! </p> )} </div> </section> </main> </> ); }; export default App;
In the code block above, we used React’s
useEffect Hook to specify
RANDOM if a user selects the
random category. If a user specifies a category, the API returns images from the selected category.
Finally, we rendered our entire application and added an
onClick event to the category sections. Additionally, we added a function to specify that only images from the selected category will be displayed to the user. Lastly, we added a message for when there are no photos available from our API. Though this is highly unlikely, it is good practice.
If done correctly, our application should look similar to the image below:
Conclusion
With the addition of component classes like
btn,
card, and
footer, daisyUI significantly improves upon Tailwind CSS by allowing developers to write clean HTML. In this tutorial, we explored building and customizing our own React application with CSS variables and Tailwind CSS utility classes.
Although our example focused on building an image gallery, you can take the information in this tutorial and apply it to your own application, enjoying Tailwind’s styling performance without harming your code’s readability as you scale your project. I hope you enjoyed this tutorial!
