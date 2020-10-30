CSS Reference Guide: vertical-align

The CSS
vertical-align property sets vertical alignment on inline elements or elements displayed as an inline-block. The
vertical-align property also works on
table-cell elements.
Its syntax is as follows:
element { vertical-align: baseline|top|bottom|middle|text-top|text-bottom|sub|super|length units; }
Values
Keywords
baseline
This is the default value for
vertical-align. As its name implies, it aligns the element to the baseline of the parent element.
img { vertical-align: baseline }
top
Aligns the element to the height of the tallest element on a line.
img { vertical-align: top }
bottom
Aligns the element to the bottom, at the same level as the longest element below.
img { vertical-align: bottom }
middle
Aligns the element with the center of its parent element.
img { vertical-align: middle }
text-top
Aligns the element using the top of the tallest letter in the line of its parent element.
img { vertical-align: text-top }
text-bottom
Aligns the element using the bottom of the longest letter in the line of its parent element.
img { vertical-align: text-bottom }
sub
Aligns the element below the baseline of its parent element. It behaves more like the
<sub> tag.
img { vertical-align: sub }
super
Aligns the element above the baseline of the parent element. It behaves more like the
<sup> tag.
img { vertical-align: super }
Length and percentage values
Aligns the element at a given unit. A positive number will align the element above the baseline, and a negative value will align the element below the baseline.
These values can be of any length unit:
px,
em,
%, etc.
img { vertical-align: 10px } img { vertical-align: 50% } img { vertical-align: 3em }
Global values
initial
Sets the alignment of the element to its default, which is
baseline.
img { vertical-align: initial }
inherit
Sets the alignment of the element to the value of its parent element.
img { vertical-align: inherit }
