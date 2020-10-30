CSS Reference Guide: vertical-align

The CSS vertical-align property sets vertical alignment on inline elements or elements displayed as an inline-block. The vertical-align property also works on table-cell elements.

Jump ahead:

Its syntax is as follows:

element { vertical-align: baseline|top|bottom|middle|text-top|text-bottom|sub|super|length units; }

Values

Keywords

baseline

This is the default value for vertical-align . As its name implies, it aligns the element to the baseline of the parent element.

img { vertical-align: baseline }

top

Aligns the element to the height of the tallest element on a line.

img { vertical-align: top }

bottom

Aligns the element to the bottom, at the same level as the longest element below.

img { vertical-align: bottom }

middle

Aligns the element with the center of its parent element.

img { vertical-align: middle }

text-top

Aligns the element using the top of the tallest letter in the line of its parent element.

img { vertical-align: text-top }

text-bottom

Aligns the element using the bottom of the longest letter in the line of its parent element.

img { vertical-align: text-bottom }

sub

Aligns the element below the baseline of its parent element. It behaves more like the <sub> tag.

img { vertical-align: sub }

super

Aligns the element above the baseline of the parent element. It behaves more like the <sup> tag.

img { vertical-align: super }

Length and percentage values

Aligns the element at a given unit. A positive number will align the element above the baseline, and a negative value will align the element below the baseline.

These values can be of any length unit: px , em , % , etc.

img { vertical-align: 10px } img { vertical-align: 50% } img { vertical-align: 3em }

Global values

initial

Sets the alignment of the element to its default, which is baseline .

img { vertical-align: initial }

inherit

Sets the alignment of the element to the value of its parent element.

img { vertical-align: inherit }

