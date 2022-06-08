Clipping circles (and more) in Flutter

Table of Contents
- Setting up the Flutter app
- Using ClipRect in Flutter to clip circles
- Using CircleAvatar to clip images in Flutter
- Creating ovals in Flutter with ClipOval
- Using ClipRect to clip rectangles in Flutter
- ClipPath in Flutter
Clipping images can allow more flexibility in terms of space occupied in the UI, image appeal, and style. Clipping also allows you to remove unnecessary parts of a picture, helping users focus on a point of interest.
For example, it’s common to see your profile picture in a circular layout on social media platforms. Is this because you uploaded a circular photo? Most often, no. You simply upload whatever photo you like and the clipping is done for you, reducing the amount of space your profile picture takes up on the site. This is particularly important for mobile apps.
In this post, I’ll cover the few ways you can circle clip (and more) images in your Flutter app. Before we use our first widget for image clipping, let’s set up our app and get an actual image to use.
Setting up the Flutter app
Create an app using
flutter create circle_clipper_demo.
In your widget
build body, make use of the
SingleChildScrollView widget. For this widget’s
child property, use the
Column widget and give it a center alignment. For the
Column's child, use a
Widget list, which will contain a
Text widget and a
Center widget. See below.
SingleChildScrollView( child: Column( mainAxisAlignment: MainAxisAlignment.center, children: <Widget>[ const Text( "Hi! I'm Pizza!", style: TextStyle(fontSize: 25), ), Center( child: /// widget for picture, ), ], ), ),
Next, we need to add the widget used for our image. For this, we can use an
Image widget.
const Image(image: AssetImage('./assets/pic.png'));
All that’s left to do now is to create an assets directory in the root of our project and find a picture we can use. I got an image from ClipArtMax. When you create the directory and add the picture to it, you need to specify your new asset in your
pubspec.yaml.
# To add assets to your application, add an assets section like this: assets: - assets/
Run
flutter pub get to ensure your
pubspec.yaml changes are picked up, then let’s see how our app looks before any clipping.
Now that we have our app established, let’s look at how we can clip our image by making use of
ClipRRect.
Using
ClipRRect in Flutter to clip circles
ClipRRect is a widget used specifically for clipping its child with a rounded rectangular shape inherently. We can use this one to create a circular clipping around our image. It’s relatively easy to implement, as it essentially wraps our original
Image widget and applies a border radius to it.
ClipRRect( borderRadius: BorderRadius.circular(300.0), child: const Image(image: AssetImage('./assets/pic.png')), );
We are using the same original
Image widget, but we’re wrapping it in
ClipRRect and applying a border radius to round the supplied clipping. See the two images compared below.
Notice that our image on the right has a round edge that cuts off (or clips) some of our original image. You can vary your level of clipping, too, by changing the border radius value. The higher the radius, the more circular it is. Easy, no?
Let’s cover the next way we can circle clip our images. We can use a widget that not only allows us to circle clip with ease but also to assign a background color to our clipped image (assuming your picture has the background removed). This widget is called
CircleAvatar.
Using
CircleAvatar to clip images in Flutter
CircleAvatar is a widget provided by Material. It’s a circle that represents a user. I find it particularly useful because it’s as easy to implement as
ClipRRect, but it also allows for easy
backgroundColor addition to your image.
CircleAvatar( backgroundColor: Colors.amber, backgroundImage: AssetImage('./assets/pic.png'), radius: 200.0 );
It’s similar to
ClipRRect in the sense that it uses
radius (called
borderRadius in
ClipRRect) to determine the level of circularity applied to a clipped image. It’s important to point out, however, that if you want your picture to be clipped correctly, you must assign it to the
backgroundImage property and not
child. If you were to apply it to
child, the image would break out of the clipping. Let’s see these two examples below.
I like this widget because it works similarly to
ClipRRect, allows flexibility for background color, and you can add a
child if you want to include something besides the image (such as a badge or an “online” light) that is kept in a separate property from the image itself (rather than setting a
Widget list to be assigned to
child). In terms of syntax, I think it’s cleaner.
For example, you can use an
AssetImage rather than wrapping
AssetImage in an
Image widget. Also,
radius is just a double rather than having to be a property of
BorderRadius. There is more flexibility with
clipBehavior for
ClipRRect, but for quick circle clipping (something that comes in handy for, say, a social media avatar) I really like
CircleAvatar.
If, however, you want clipping that’s closer to an oval than a circle, this next widget is perfect for you.
Creating ovals in Flutter with
ClipOval
ClipOval is a widget that clips the child to be in the shape of an oval. It’s very easy to use if you need ovular clipping. See below.
ClipOval( child: Image(image: AssetImage('./assets/pic.png')) );
It’s very similar to
ClipRRect without having to add a
borderRadius property.
What if you don’t want a circular or ovular clipping path and instead, want to clip your image as a regular rectangle? For this, you can use
ClipRect.
Using
ClipRect to clip rectangles in Flutter
ClipRect can be thought of like
ClipRRect, minus the rounded part (hence why it’s missing the second “R”). It applies a rectangular clipping path to a child widget without inherently applying rounded edges. It’s great when used with other widgets that have a tendency to paint outside their bounds, such as
Align. See below.
ClipRect( child: Align( alignment: Alignment.center, widthFactor: 0.8, heightFactor: 1.0, child: Image( image: AssetImage('./assets/pic.png') ), ), );
Here, we are using
Align to keep our image centered and adjusting the
widthFactor to be less than one. See the comparison with our original image below.
By wrapping it in our clipper, we can create a rectangular clipping effect for our image. You can adjust the level of clipping by changing the
widthFactor on the
Align child.
We covered circle clipping with
ClipRRect and
CircleAvatar, as well as oval clipping and rectangle clipping with
ClipRect. But what other shapes can we clip, and what if we want to create a more customized shape to clip our image? With our final widget of the post, we can do just that.
ClipPath in Flutter
ClipPath is a widget that allows the developer to customize their clipping shape (or path) to suit their intended effect. See the starter code below.
ClipPath( clipper: MyTriangle(), child: const Image(image: AssetImage('./assets/pic.png')), );
The structure is similar to our other clipping widgets, but we’re making use of an important property called
clipper.
Let’s try clipping in the shape of a triangle. We can do this by creating our own clipping widget that extends the
CustomClipper class. In our new clipping widget — let’s call it
MyTriangle — we can define two functions.
The first is
getClip, which is called whenever the custom clip needs to be updated, such as when our
ClipPath widget first renders with our image.
shouldReclip is called when a new instance of the clipper class is provided. For now, this function will just return
false.
Our
getClip, however, is the meat and potatoes of our custom clipping.
Path getClip(Size size) { final path = Path(); path.moveTo(size.width/2, 0.0); path.lineTo(size.width, size.height); path.lineTo(0.0, size.height); path.close(); return path; }
A few things are happening here. First, we instantiate the
Path class. You can think of this class as a line being drawn onto the UI from point A, and, by using built-in methods (
moveTo and
lineTo), you can make it move to point B, to point C, to Point D, and so on.
Then, when you’re ready, you can close the path (
close), which brings it back to the starting point. The function takes an inherent
Size instance as an argument, which has two properties,
width and
height.
moveTo and
lineTo create what are called sub-paths.
moveTo starts a new subpath at a given set of coordinates (this is why it comes first in our case), and
moveTo adds a straight line segment from the current point to a new provided point. Here is the order of operations for our coordinates.
- The first X coordinate provided is
size.width/2because this gives us the halfway through point of the width (or horizontal middle) of the image. The Y coordinate is
0.0because it is at the top of our image. Together, this starts us at the top middle of our image – the first corner of our triangle
- The second X coordinate is
size.widthbecause that is the right-most point for our image. The Y coordinate is
size.heightbecause it is at the bottom of the image. Together, this gives us the bottom-right corner of our image, the second point on the triangle
- The third X coordinate is simply
0.0because it is the left-most part of our image (horizontally). The Y coordinate is still
size.heightbecause we don’t want our path to move up or down yet. By keeping it the height of our image, the path drawn creates the bottom side of our triangle — and the convergence of our last coordinates forms the third and final corner of our triangle
closeestablishes a final subpath between our last point (
0.0, size.height) and our first point (
size.width/2, 0.0).
Now, we just need to pass
MyTriangle to the clipper property for our
ClipPath widget. We should get the below result.
You can use
ClipPath to create any sort of weird and wild shapes you can think of simply by including various coordinates for however many
lineTo functions you want to execute. You can clone the code for this project from GitHub and experiment with these clipping widgets for yourself! Thanks for reading!