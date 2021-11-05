Building responsive components in Chakra UI

Introduction
Users interact with the web through different devices, from phones, and laptops to smartwatches and AR/VR headsets. As developers, we must ensure that the websites and web applications we create are not just performant and functional, but also responsive on all screen sizes.
Chakra UI is a simple, modular, and easily extensible component library made up of basic building blocks that enables us to build the front end of our web applications. Chakra UI is customizable, fully accessible, reusable, and easy to use. It also comes with useful hooks, like the
useColorMode hook, which we can use to add dark mode to our applications. Overall, Chakra UI comes packed with many incredible features that make it the right tool for the job.
In this article, we will learn how to build responsive components with Chakra UI and use that knowledge to build this dashboard application.
Prerequisites
The focus of this article is not to introduce Chakra UI to the reader, but rather to show how to build responsive components with this great tool. While it is not strictly required, experience working with Chakra UI will be advantageous.
Chakra UI’s approach to responsive web design
When it comes to writing responsive CSS, developers have the option of choosing between mobile-first and desktop-first approaches. Chakra UI takes the mobile-first approach using the
@media(min-width) media query.
Responsive styling in Chakra UI relies on breakpoints defined in the
theme object. Chakra UI’s
theme object ships with the following breakpoints by default:
//Breakpoints for responsive design { sm: "30em", md: "48em", lg: "62em", xl: "80em", "2xl": "96em", }
We can switch from the default breakpoints to breakpoints that fit our application’s specifications using the
createBreakpoints theme tool, like so:
import { createBreakpoints } from "@chakra-ui/theme-tools" const breakpoints = createBreakpoints({ sm: "320px", md: "768px", lg: "960px", xl: "1200px", })
While we can use
createBreakpoints to create custom breakpoints, it will be deprecated in the future. The Chakra UI team advises we define the breakpoints as an object in a custom theme object we create:
import { extendTheme } from "@chakra-ui/react"; const customeTheme = extendTheme({ colors: {}, fonts: {}, fontSizes: {}, breakpoints: { sm: "320px", md: "768px", lg: "960px", xl: "1200px", }, }); const theme = extendTheme({ customeTheme }); export default customeTheme;
Chakra UI provides two syntaxes for creating responsive styles: the array syntax, and the object syntax. These syntaxes abstract the complexities of writing media queries and provide a great developer experience when developing responsive components.
The following is an example of these syntaxes:
//unresponsive width styles <Box bg="red.200" w="400px"> This is a box </Box> //responsive width styles using the Array syntax <Box bg="red.200" w={[300, 400, 500]}> This is a box </Box> //responsive width style susing the Object syntax <Box bg="red.200" w={{ base: "300px", md: "400px", lg: "500px" }}> This is a box </Box>
For the array syntax, the width of the
Box translates to:
- 300px from 0em upwards
- 400px from 30em upwards
- 500px from 48em upwards
For the object syntax, the width of the
Box translates to:
- “base” 300px from 0em upwards
- “md” from 48em upwards
- “lg” from 62em upwards
We can see that aside from the difference in syntax, the array and object responsive style definitions perform the same function.
Understanding the
useMediaQuery hook
useMediaQuery is a custom hook used to help detect whether a single media query or multiple media queries individually match. It returns a boolean based on the media query we define.
Let’s see how the
useMediaQuery hook works:
import { useMediaQuery } from "@chakra-ui/react" function Home() { const [isMobile] = useMediaQuery("(max-width: 768px)") return ( <Text> {isMobile ? "This is a mobile device" : "This is a desktop device"} </Text> ) }
In the code snippet above, we define a
max-width: 768px media query and access the
isMobile boolean. Next, we conditionally render some text based on the value of
isMobile.
Now that we understand how to create responsive styles in Chakra UI and how the
useMediaQuery works, let’s start building our dashboard application.
Creating the dashboard layout
For the dashboard, we will start by creating the layout. The dashboard layout consists of the
Sidebar and
Header components.
Let’s break down the functionality and components of the layout as seen here:
import Header from "@components/Header"; import Sidebar from "@components/Sidebar"; import { Box, Drawer, DrawerContent, useDisclosure } from "@chakra-ui/react"; export default function Layout({ children }) { const { isOpen, onOpen, onClose } = useDisclosure(); return ( <Box minH="100vh" bg="gray.100"> <Sidebar onClose={() => onClose} display={{ base: "none", md: "block" }} /> <Drawer autoFocus={false} isOpen={isOpen} placement="left" onClose={onClose} returnFocusOnClose={false} onOverlayClick={onClose} size="full" > <DrawerContent> <Sidebar onClose={onClose} /> </DrawerContent> </Drawer> {/* Header */} <Header onOpen={onOpen} /> <Box ml={{ base: 0, md: 60 }} p="4"> {children} </Box> </Box> ); }
There are a few things to notice from the demo about the
Header and
Sidebar components.
First, there is a hamburger menu that appears on the header on mobile. When the hamburger is clicked, the sidebar slides into view. Finally, when the sidebar slides into view, there is a “close” icon button that, when clicked, causes the sidebar to slide back out of view.
We can set up this functionality using Chakra UI’s
useDisclosure hook. As seen in the code snippet above, we access
isOpen,
onOpen, and
onClose from
useDisclosure.
Next, we pass the
onOpen function to
Header so we can use it in the hamburger menu. The hamburger will be visible only on mobile; we will see this when we develop the
Header component later in the article.
Now let’s break down the
Sidebar component. We see from the code above that
Sidebar is used twice.
The first
Sidebar is the desktop sidebar. We want this sidebar to show only on large screen devices, so we set its display to “none” on mobile and “block” on larger devices. We also pass the
onClose function to the sidebar so we can use it to close the sidebar on mobile.
The second
Sidebar is the mobile sidebar. We use Chakra UI’s
Drawer component to set this up. The sidebar will be a child of the drawer, and the drawer will only open when
isOpen is
true.
isOpen will be true only when the header’s hamburger is clicked.
With these steps, we have created the layout for the dashboard and made the sidebar responsive.
Another method we can use to create a responsive sidebar is to make use of the
useMediaQuery hook. With this method, we create a desktop and a mobile sidebar and and conditionally display them based on the current screen size, like so:
import { Box, Stack } from "@chakra-ui/layout"; import Header from "./navbar"; import DesktopSidebar from "./DesktopSidebar"; import MobileSidebar from "./DesktopSidebar"; import { useMediaQuery } from "@chakra-ui/media-query"; export default function Layout({ children }) { const [isSmallScreen] = useMediaQuery("(max-width: 768px)"); return ( <Box> <Header /> <Box> <Stack> {isSmallScreen ? <MobileSidebar /> : <DesktopSidebar />} {children} </Stack> </Box> </Box> ); }
Now that we have created the dashboard layout, let’s use it in our
_app.js file:
import Head from "next/head"; import { ChakraProvider } from "@chakra-ui/react"; import Layout from "@layout/index"; function MyApp({ Component, pageProps }) { return ( <> <Head> <title>Chakra UI Dashboard</title> </Head> <ChakraProvider> <Layout> <Component {...pageProps} /> </Layout> </ChakraProvider> </> ); } export default MyApp;
Creating the
Header component
The
Header component consists of a logo, a
UserProfile component, and a hamburger menu which we will use to toggle the sidebar on mobile devices.
UserProfile consists of a user’s name, their avatar image, and their role.
UserProfile triggers a dropdown menu when clicked.
Let’s start with
UserProfile:
import { IconButton, Avatar, Box, Flex, HStack, VStack, Text, Menu, MenuButton, MenuDivider, MenuItem, MenuList, } from "@chakra-ui/react"; import { FiChevronDown, FiBell } from "react-icons/fi"; export default function UserProfile() { return ( <HStack spacing={{ base: "0", md: "6" }}> <IconButton size="lg" variant="ghost" aria-label="open menu" icon={<FiBell />} /> <Flex alignItems="center"> <Menu> <MenuButton py={2} transition="all 0.3s" _focus={{ boxShadow: "none" }} > <HStack spacing="4"> <Avatar size="md" src={ "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1619946794135-5bc917a27793?ixlib=rb-0.3.5&q=80&fm=jpg&crop=faces&fit=crop&h=200&w=200&s=b616b2c5b373a80ffc9636ba24f7a4a9" } /> <VStack display={{ base: "none", md: "flex" }} alignItems="flex-start" spacing="1px" ml="2" > <Text fontSize="lg">Ademola Jones</Text> <Text fontSize="md" color="gray.600"> Admin </Text> </VStack> <Box display={{ base: "none", md: "flex" }}> <FiChevronDown /> </Box> </HStack> </MenuButton> <MenuList fontSize="lg" bg="white" borderColor="gray.200"> <MenuItem>Profile</MenuItem> <MenuItem>Settings</MenuItem> <MenuItem>Billing</MenuItem> <MenuDivider /> <MenuItem>Sign out</MenuItem> </MenuList> </Menu> </Flex> </HStack> ); }
Here, we set the spacing of the
HStack component using the object syntax. We remove
HStack‘s spacing for small screen and mobile devices and set it to
6 for larger devices. Net, we set the display of the
VStack and
Box components to
"none" on small devices and to
"flex" on larger devices.
Now for the
Header:
import { IconButton, Flex, Text } from "@chakra-ui/react"; import { FiMenu } from "react-icons/fi"; import UserProfile from "./UserProfile"; export default function Header({ onOpen }) { return ( <Flex ml={{ base: 0, md: 60 }} px="4" position="sticky" top="0" height="20" zIndex="1" alignItems="center" bg="white" borderBottomWidth="1px" borderBottomColor="gray.200" justifyContent={{ base: "space-between", md: "flex-end" }} > <IconButton display={{ base: "flex", md: "none" }} onClick={onOpen} variant="outline" aria-label="open menu" icon={<FiMenu />} /> <Text display={{ base: "flex", md: "none" }} fontSize="2xl" fontFamily="monospace" fontWeight="bold" > Logo </Text> <UserProfile /> </Flex> ); }
By using the
Flex component, we set
Header‘s display to
"flex". We want to adjust the left margin,
ml, of the
Flex component based on the breakpoints. We set the left margin to
0 on small devices and
60 on larger devices. You can learn more about Chakra spaces in the docs.
We want the hamburger and the logo to be visible only on mobile, so we set them to display only on mobile devices through their
display prop.
Finally, we pass the
onClose function to the hamburger menu’s
onClick event to trigger the sidebar on mobile, like we explained earlier.
Creating the
Sidebar component
The
Sidebar component consists of a logo, a list of links, and a “close” button, which we will use to close the sidebar on mobile.
Let’s start setting up the sidebar:
import { Box, CloseButton, Flex, Text } from "@chakra-ui/react"; import { FiHome, FiTrendingUp, FiCompass, FiStar, FiSettings, } from "react-icons/fi"; import NavLink from "./NavLink"; const LinkItems = [ { label: "Home", icon: FiHome, href: "/" }, { label: "Trending", icon: FiTrendingUp, href: "/" }, { label: "Explore", icon: FiCompass, href: "/" }, { label: "Favourites", icon: FiStar, href: "/" }, { label: "Settings", icon: FiSettings, href: "/" }, ]; export default function Sidebar({ onClose, ...rest }) { return ( <Box transition="3s ease" bg="white" borderRight="1px" borderRightColor="gray.200" w={{ base: "full", md: 60 }} pos="fixed" h="full" {...rest} > <Flex h="20" alignItems="center" mx="8" justifyContent="space-between"> <Text fontSize="2xl" fontFamily="monospace" fontWeight="bold"> Logo </Text> <CloseButton display={{ base: "flex", md: "none" }} onClick={onClose} /> </Flex> {LinkItems.map((link, i) => ( <NavLink key={i} link={link} /> ))} </Box> ); }
We want the sidebar to take the fullscreen width on mobile, so we set its base width to
"full". Next, we set its width to
60 on larger devices.
We want the
CloseButton to be visible only on mobile devices, so we set its display to
"flex" on mobile devices and
"none" on larger devices.
We also pass the
onClose function to the
CloseButton to close the sidebar when needed.
CloseButton is needed to close the drawer we set up earlier in the
Layout component.
We have created the sidebar, and it’s responsive, but there is a problem. When we click the sidebar links on mobile, the sidebar does not slide back out of view. How can we fix that and ensure we hide the sidebar if a link is clicked? We address this issue with Next.js’ router.events API.
Router.events in Next.js
This API allows us to listen to different events happening inside the Next.js router and react to them.
Let’s update the
Sidebar component’s code:
import { useEffect } from "react"; import { useRouter } from "next/router"; export default function Sidebar({ onClose, ...rest }) { const router = useRouter(); useEffect(() => { router.events.on("routeChangeComplete", onClose); return () => { router.events.off("routeChangeComplete", onClose); }; }, [router.events, onClose]); return ( <Box transition="3s ease" bg="white" borderRight="1px" borderRightColor="gray.200" w={{ base: "full", md: 60 }} pos="fixed" h="full" {...rest} > //other elements of the sidebar go here.... </Box> ); }
Here, we use the
useEffect hook to register the
routeChangeComplete router event.
routeChangeComplete fires when a route changes completely, in our case, when we click on the sidebar links. When
routeChangeComplete takes place, we call
onClose, which causes the sidebar to close.
Finally, you will notice that we defined a
LinkItems array. We loop through the array, and for each element in the array, we render a
NavLink component.
NavLink will contain the data for every link in the sidebar.
Let’s create
NavLink:
import NextLink from "next/link"; import { Flex, Icon, Text } from "@chakra-ui/react"; export default function NavLink({ link, ...rest }) { const { label, icon, href } = link; return ( <NextLink href={href} passHref> <a> <Flex align="center" p="4" mx="4" borderRadius="lg" role="group" cursor="pointer" _hover={{ bg: "cyan.400", color: "white", }} {...rest} > {icon && ( <Icon mr="4" fontSize="16" _groupHover={{ color: "white", }} as={icon} /> )} <Text fontSize="1.2rem">{label}</Text> </Flex> </a> </NextLink> ); }
There are no responsive styles for
NavLink. Here, we pass in the label, icon, and URL from we get when we map through the
LinkItems array.
Creating the homepage view
Now that we have set up the dashboard layout and its components, let’s look at the building blocks of the homepage:
import { useState } from "react"; import { cardVariant, parentVariant } from "@root/motion"; import ProductModal from "@components/ProductModal"; import { motion } from "framer-motion"; import data from "@root/data"; import ProductCard from "@components/ProductCard"; import { Box, SimpleGrid } from "@chakra-ui/react"; const MotionSimpleGrid = motion(SimpleGrid); const MotionBox = motion(Box); export default function Home() { const [modalData, setModalData] = useState(null); return ( <Box> <MotionSimpleGrid mt="4" minChildWidth="250px" spacing="2em" minH="full" variants={parentVariant} initial="initial" animate="animate" > {data.map((product, i) => ( <MotionBox variants={cardVariant} key={i}> <ProductCard product={product} setModalData={setModalData} /> </MotionBox> ))} </MotionSimpleGrid> <ProductModal isOpen={modalData ? true : false} onClose={() => setModalData(null)} modalData={modalData} /> </Box> ); } //sample of product cards array const data = [ { title: "First Product", price: 250, img: "https://res.cloudinary.com/nefejames/image/upload/v1593631406/market%20square/clothes/cloth1.jpg", }, { title: "Second Product", price: 250, img: "https://res.cloudinary.com/nefejames/image/upload/v1593631406/market%20square/clothes/cloth2.jpg", }, //other product objects below
The homepage view consists of two components,
ProductCard and
ProductModal.
We loop through a product data array and create a
ProductCard grid. You can see a sample of the array in the code above.
When a product card is clicked, we want a modal filled with data about the product to pop up. To do that, we define a
modalData state, which will hold the data of the product that was clicked.
We pass the
product object containing the product data and the
setModalData method to
ProductCard.
Next, we pass
isOpen,
onClose, and the
modalData state to
ProductModal.
isOpen is true when
modalData holds a product’s data. The
onClose method sets
modalData to null.
Now that we understand how the
ProductCard and
ProductModal components work, let’s create them.
Creating the
ProductCard component
The
ProductCard component consists of an upper and a lower section. The upper section is an image of the product, and the lower section contains information about the product – its title, price, and number of reviews:
import Image from "next/image"; import { Box, Flex, chakra } from "@chakra-ui/react"; import { AiTwotoneStar } from "react-icons/ai"; const ChakraStar = chakra(AiTwotoneStar); export default function ProductCard({ product, setModalData }) { const { img, title, price } = product; return ( <Flex w="full" h="full" alignItems="center" justifyContent="center" cursor="pointer" bg="white" rounded="xl" shadow="lg" borderWidth="1px" onClick={() => setModalData(product)} > <Box w="full" h="full"> <Box w="100%" height="200px" position="relative" overflow="hidden" roundedTop="lg" > <Image src={img} objectFit="cover" alt="picture of a house" layout="fill" /> </Box> <Box p="6"> <Box fontWeight="semibold" as="h4" lineHeight="tight" isTruncated> {title} </Box> <Box>${price}</Box> </Box> </Box> </Flex> ); }
Like we saw earlier, we pass in the
product object and the
setModalData method to
ProductCard. We call the
setModalData method to update the
modalData state with the product’s data when the product is clicked.
Creating the
ProductModal component
The
ProductModal component consists of the product’s image, title, and price. It also holds a purchase button to model the purchase flow of an actual ecommerce application:
import Image from "next/image"; import { Box, Modal, ModalOverlay, ModalContent, ModalHeader, ModalFooter, ModalBody, ModalCloseButton, Button, useToast, Flex, } from "@chakra-ui/react"; export default function ProductModal({ isOpen, onClose, modalData }) { const { title, price, img } = modalData || {}; const toast = useToast(); const handleModalClose = () => { toast({ title: "Purchase successsful.", description: "Fashion ++", status: "success", duration: 3000, isClosable: true, }); setTimeout(() => { onClose(); }, 1000); }; return ( <Modal isOpen={isOpen} onClose={onClose} size="xl"> <ModalOverlay /> <ModalContent> <ModalCloseButton /> <ModalHeader>Product Details</ModalHeader> <ModalBody> <Box w="full" h="full"> <Flex w="full" h="300px" position="relative"> <Image src={img} alt="a house" objectFit="cover" layout="fill" /> </Flex> <Box pt="3"> <Box mt="3" fontWeight="semibold" as="h4" lineHeight="tight" isTruncated> {title} </Box> ${price} </Box> </Box> </ModalBody> <ModalFooter> <Button bg="cyan.700" color="white" w="150px" size="lg" onClick={handleModalClose} _hover={{ bg: "cyan.800" }} > Purchase </Button> </ModalFooter> </ModalContent> </Modal> ); }
Like we saw earlier, we pass the
isOpen,
onClose, and the
modalData state to
ProductModal. We use Chakra UI’s
Modal here.
modalData contains the data of the product that was clicked. We access the product’s title, image, and price from the
modalData state.
We also define a
handleModalClose function and pass it to the purchase button. When the button is clicked, a toast is displayed, and the
onClose method is called.
Conclusion
I love using Chakra UI because it helps me stay productive when building the front end of applications. Not only does the style props pattern make Chakra UI a joy to work with, but I also don’t have to deal with the complexities of setting up media queries for different sizes. Chakra UI was designed to provide a great developer experience and is always my go-to component library.
In this article, we’ve learned how to compose responsive components in Chakra UI. We learned how the
useMediaQuery and
useDisclosure hook work and used them to create a responsive dashboard.
The source code for the dashboard application we built is available on GitHub.