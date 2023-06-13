Building a full-stack app with Remix and Prisma

Remix is a full-stack web framework that lets you focus on the UI and work through web standards to deliver a fast, slick, and resilient UX. Remix is also a versatile framework that provides an opinionated approach to structure UIs, efficient routing, and server-side rendering capabilities.
In this tutorial, you will build a simple full-stack application using Remix, Prisma, and MySQL as the database. It will be a simple contact-list app where users can read, create, update, and delete contacts. You will also explore the core concepts of data modeling using Prisma ORM, database integration, creation of API endpoints, and frontend integration using Remix component-based architecture.
To complete this tutorial, you will need a basic knowledge of Remix, familiarity with working with Prisma, and a basic understanding of MySQL.
Jump ahead:
- Setting up the development environment
- Connecting to the MySQL database
- Building the backend with Prisma
- Setting up the frontend with Remix
Setting up the development environment
To get started with Remix installation, run the following command:
npx [email protected] contact-list
For this project, we will be installing the following dependencies:
npx prisma @prisma/client esbuild-register ts-node tsconfig-paths
Once the dependencies have all been installed, we can move to the next step of initializing Prisma ORM in the project and connecting it to the MySQL database.
Connecting to the MySQL database
Now, we need to connect to our MySQL database. Start by running the following command:
npx prisma init
This will initialize the Prisma directory in the project folder and create
schema.prisma and an
envfile where the database connection will be implemented. We will use the MySQL Workbench to create the MySQL database. Now, click the + icon to create a new database connection:
In the connection name, enter
ContactList as the name, and select Test Connection. From there, you should see a successful connection popup modal:
Select OK to create the database. Next, set the
DATABASE_URL in the
.env file in the project directory with the database URL as shown below:
DATABASE_URL="mysql://root:[email protected]:3306/ContactList"
Now, go to the folder created in the project directory and in the
schema.prisma file set the provider of the data source as
MySQL. The URL value should load the
DATABASE_URL in the
.env file, like so:
prisma/schema.js generator client { provider = "prisma-client-js" } datasource db { provider = "mysql" url = env("DATABASE_URL") }
Now, create a schema model in the same file below:
model ContactList { id Int @id @default(autoincrement()) firstName String lastName String email String @unique phone String? @unique createdAt DateTime @default(now()) updatedAt DateTime @updatedAt }
Then, run
npx prisma migrate dev to create a new table in the database named
ContactList and apply any pending migrations. You should see a message like the image below, indicating that your database is now in sync with the newly created schema:
To confirm that the schema exists in the MySQL database, go to MySQL WorkBench and connect to the database created earlier. You should see the following schema:
Nice work; the database is connected!
Seeding data into the database
Seeding data essentially refers to filling a database with preliminary data. This is accomplished by introducing example data into the database table, which is an initial step in the application’s development. First, create a new
seed.ts. file in the Prisma directory. Then, inside this file, add this block of code:
prisma/seed.ts This is a typescript file import { PrismaClient } from "@prisma/client"; const seedData = [ { firstName: "John", lastName: "Doe", email: "[email protected]", phone: "+123456789", }, { firstName: "Jane", lastName: "Smith", email: "[email protected]", phone: "+987654321", }, ]; async function seed() { const prisma = new PrismaClient(); try { for (const contact of seedData) { await prisma.contactList.create({ data: contact, }); } console.log("Seed data has been inserted successfully."); } catch (error) { console.error("Error seeding data:", error); } finally { await prisma.$disconnect(); } } seed();
We used the code above to seed data into the created database. Then, we declared a
seedData array with two objects. Inside the asynchronous
seed function, we initiated a fresh
PrismaClient instance and used a
try-catch block to handle any potential errors.
We also used a
for loop to iterate over each of the contact objects inside
seedData. Additionally, the initiated
PrismaClient was used to create a new contact in the
contactList table of the database. Lastly, we used the
disconnect method on
PrismaClient to close the database connection.
Now, go ahead and run the
node --require esbuild-register prisma/seed.tscommand to insert the seed data. You should see a message like this in your terminal:
To confirm the seeded data, go to the database on MySQL WorkBench and run the following query:
SELECT * FROM ContactList.ContactList;
This command retrieves all rows and columns from the
ContactList table in the
ContactList schema. Now, we have two sets of data seeded inside the database:
Building the backend with Prisma
In this section, we will go through how to build the backend with Prisma. We will be creating the methods to create, read, update, and delete contacts using the
PrismaClient method.
Getting all contact lists
When called from the frontend, the
getAllContacts method will retrieve all the contacts from our database. Add the below code in the
prisma/contact file:
// prisma/contact.ts // This is a typescript file import { PrismaClient } from "@prisma/client"; import type { ContactListInterface } from "~/routes/contacts.enum"; const db = new PrismaClient(); export const getAllContacts = async () => { return await db.contactList.findMany(); };
In the code above, we use
PrismaClient to interact with the database and fetch all the contacts from the
contactList table. The
GetAllContacts interface defined the Contact data structure. Now, add the following code:
//app/routes/contacts.enum.tsx // This is a typescript file export type GetAllContacts = { id: number; firstName: string; lastName: string; email: string; phone: string; }; export type CreateContact = { firstName: string; lastName: string; email: string; phone: string; }; export type UpdateContact = { id?: number; firstName: string; lastName: string; email: string; phone: string; };
In the code block above, we initiated a
PrismaClient instance using the
new PrismaClient() method and stored a
db variable. As you can see, the
getAllContacts function fetched all the contacts from the
contactList table using Prisma’s
findMany() method.
So, whenever this function is called on the frontend, it will return all the contacts in the database. Now that we’ve gone over getting all the contact lists, let’s review how to retrieve one contact. Enter the following code:
//prisma/contact.ts // This is a typescript file export const getContactById = async (id: number) => { return await db.contactList.findUnique({ where: { id, }, }); };
In the code block above, we used
getContactById to retrieve a single contact. This function takes
id as an argument. Then, the
findUnique method is used to find one contact by the ID passed to the function.
Creating, updating, and deleting contacts
The
creareContact,
updateContact, and
deleteContact methods will be created in this section, which will be called when integrating on the frontend to perform the operations specifically. Starting with the
createContact function, add the below code to the contact.ts file:
//prisma/contact.ts // This is a typescript file export const createContact = async (contact: CreateContact) => { try { return await db.contactList.create({ data: contact }); } catch (error) { console.error("Error creating contact:", error); throw error; } };
In the code above, we used
createContact to create new contact data and took the
contact object as the argument. Then, we used
try-catch to wrap the code around creating a new contact to handle errors. From there, we use
try block to create a new contact from the contact data sent from the frontend. Now, any errors will be caught by the
catch block.
Now, we’ll explore how to update a contact. Enter the following code:
//prisma/contact.ts // This is a typescript file export const updateContact = async ( id: number, contact: ContactListInterface ) => { return await db.contactList.update({ where: { id, }, data: contact, }); };
The
updateContact function takes in two arguments: the contact
id and the updated
contact object. In the function, the
update method from the initialized Prisma client is called on the
contactList table to update the contact through its ID.
The last thing we need to do is go over how to delete a contact. The
deleteContact function takes in the
id as an argument and uses
delete used on
db to access the
contactList table and delete a contact by its ID. Here’s what that looks like:
//prisma/contact.ts // This is a typescript file export const deleteContact = async (id: number) => { return await db.contactList.delete({ where: { id, }, }); };
Setting up the frontend with Remix
In this section, we will work on the frontend part of the project, where we will create the UI and perform CRUD operations on the UI based on the methods we created using Prisma.
Rendering all contact lists
To get started, the
getAllContacts method will be used to get all contacts currently in the database and render it on the UI. In the
contact.tsx file inside the
route folder, add the below code:
//app/routes/contact.tsx // This is a typescript file import { Link, Outlet, useLoaderData } from "@remix-run/react"; import { getAllContacts } from "prisma/contacts"; import type { GetAllContacts } from "./contacts.enum"; export const loader = async () => { const contactList = await getAllContacts(); return contactList; }; export default function ContactLists() { const data = useLoaderData(); return ( <div> <h1>Contacts Lists</h1> <Link to="/contacts/new"> <button>Create Contact</button> </Link> {data.map((contact: GetAllContacts) => { return ( <Link to={`/contacts/${contact.id}`} key={contact.id}> <h2> {contact.firstName} {contact.lastName} </h2> </Link> ); })} <Outlet /> </div> ); }
Here, the
loader function fetches all the contacts from the database using the
getAllContacts function we created earlier. The
useLoaderData Hook is used to access the data loaded by the
loader in the component. This will make the component access the contact list data and render it during the server-side rendering (before the page loads).
The array of data returned is mapped over while rendering each contact’s first and last names. Let’s test this out by going to the
contact route:
Getting one contact with the ID
To get started, add a
Link component to wrap the
contacts name in the
contacts.tsx file. This allows us to navigate to the
id of the contact page we are clicking at a particular time. Here’s what that looks like:
This is a typescript file /app/routes/contacts.tsx {data.map((contact: GetAllContacts) => { return ( <Link to={`/contacts/${contact.id}`} key={contact.id}> <h2> {contact.firstName} {contact.lastName} </h2> </Link> ); })}
Now, create a new file in the
routes directory with the name
contacts.$contactId.tsx. The
$contactId part of the file name signifies a dynamic parameter in the contacts route. With this naming convention, the rendering and logic of a dynamic page related to contacts will be handled properly.
For example, if the route is
/contacts/1, the
1 represents the
contactId specified in the file name. Now, enter the following code:
This is a typescript file /app/routes/contacts.$contactsId.tsx import type { LoaderArgs, LoaderFunction } from "@remix-run/node"; import { getContactById } from "prisma/contacts"; import type { ContactListInterface } from "./contacts.enum"; import { useLoaderData } from "@remix-run/react"; export const loader: LoaderFunction = async ({ params }: LoaderArgs) => { const contact = await getContactById(Number(params.contactId)); return contact; }; export default function ContactDetailsData() { const { firstName, lastName, email, phone } = useLoaderData<ContactListInterface>(); return ( <div> <h1>Contacts Details</h1> <div> <h2> {firstName} {lastName} </h2> <p>{email}</p> <p>{phone}</p> </div> </div> ); }
Here, we defined the
loader again to load the data for a specific contact route using the
LoaderFunction. This function takes in the
params object as an argument, which contains the dynamic parameters passed to the loader, in this case, the
contactId.
Then, we called
getContactById in the
loader. The
contactId inside the
params object is passed as the argument while parsing it as a number using the
Number method. Then, the retrieved contact is returned from the
loader and made available to the component through
useLoaderData.
You can click any of the names rendered in the contact list page, and it will redirect you to the route of that particular contact with the ID:
When the first name is clicked, it takes us to the route
(/contacts/1) of
Jane Smith with the full contact info, same as the second contact.
Creating, updating, and deleting contacts
To create a new contact on the frontend, we will create a new
- contacts.new.tsx file. The
.new addition to the route filename creates a
/ in the URL, i.e.,
/contact/new. Here’s what that looks like:
This is a typescript file // app/routes/contacts.new.tsx import type { CreateContact } from "./contacts.enum"; import { Form, useActionData } from "@remix-run/react"; import type { ActionFunction } from "@remix-run/node"; import { redirect } from "@remix-run/node"; import { createContact } from "prisma/contacts"; export const action: ActionFunction = async ({ request }) => { const formData = await request.formData(); const data: CreateContact = { firstName: formData.get("firstName") as string, lastName: formData.get("lastName") as string, email: formData.get("email") as string, phone: formData.get("phone") as string, }; await createContact(data); return redirect("/contacts"); }; export default function Create() { const data = useActionData<CreateContact>(); return ( <div> <h1>Create Contact</h1> <Form method="post"> <label htmlFor="firstName">First Name</label> <input type="text" name="firstName" id="firstName" /> <label htmlFor="lastName">Last Name</label> <input type="text" name="lastName" id="lastName" /> <label htmlFor="email">Email</label> <input type="text" name="email" id="email" /> <label htmlFor="phone">Phone</label> <input type="text" name="phone" id="phone" /> <button type="submit">Submit</button> </Form> </div> ); }
In the code block above, we created a
Create component with an
h1 heading. Then, the
Form component was used to wrap the form
input and
submit button. Additionally, the
action function creates the contact logic.
Then, it takes in an object containing the request parameter that represents the HTTP request of the object. The
request.formData() method was used to get the
formData submitted with the request. The
formData extracted was then used to populate the data object, which was passed as the argument to the
createContact function.
Finally, we redirected the user to the contacts page once the contact was created. Now, go ahead and add a
Create button to the
contacts.tsx file like this:
<h1>Contacts Lists</h1> <Link to="/contacts/new"> <button>Create Contact</button> </Link>
Let’s create a new contact and see how it works:
Once you submit the information, you should be redirected to the Contacts page and see the newly created contact:
To implement the update feature, create a new file named
contact.edit.$contactId.tsx. Here’s what the code will look like:
// This is a typescript file // app.routes/contacts.edit.$contactId.tsx import { Form, useLoaderData } from "@remix-run/react"; import type { UpdateContact } from "./contacts.enum"; import type { ActionFunction, LoaderArgs, LoaderFunction, } from "@remix-run/node"; import { redirect } from "@remix-run/node"; import { getContactById, updateContact } from "../../prisma/contacts"; export const loader: LoaderFunction = async ({ params }: LoaderArgs) => { const contact = await getContactById(Number(params.contactId)); return contact; }; export const action: ActionFunction = async ({ request, params }) => { const contactId = Number(params.contactId); const formData = await request.formData(); const updatedContact: UpdateContact = { firstName: formData.get("firstName") as string, lastName: formData.get("lastName") as string, email: formData.get("email") as string, phone: formData.get("phone") as string, }; await updateContact(contactId, updatedContact); return redirect("/contacts"); }; export default function Edit() { const contact = useLoaderData<Partial<UpdateContact>>(); return ( <div> <h1>Edit Contact</h1> <Form method="post"> <label htmlFor="firstName">First Name</label> <input type="text" name="firstName" id="firstName" defaultValue={contact?.firstName} /> <label htmlFor="lastName">Last Name</label> <input type="text" name="lastName" id="lastName" defaultValue={contact?.lastName} /> <label htmlFor="email">Email</label> <input type="text" name="email" id="email" defaultValue={contact?.email} /> <label htmlFor="phone">Phone</label> <input type="text" name="phone" id="phone" defaultValue={contact?.phone} /> <button type="submit">Save</button> </Form> </div> ); }
The
loader will use the
LoaderFunction method to load the data for this route. The
contact object is retrieved from the
useLoaderData Hook, which is then used to prefill the input fields once the user goes to the edit page.
The
action used the
ActionFunction method to handle data mutations for this route. It takes in two arguments, the
request and
params object. The
contactId is extracted from the
params and
request.formData() is used to get the body of the edited form data.
The
updateContact function is then called, and the extracted
contactId and
formData are passed as the argument. Lastly, the
redirect method is called to redirect the user to the
/contact page once the edit is done successfully. Now, let’s edit the newly created data:
To delete a contact, the code addition will be done in the
contact.$contactId.tsx file. Add the following code:
export const action: ActionFunction = async ({ params }) => { await deleteContact(Number(params.contactId)); return redirect("/contacts"); };
The
action function here takes in the
params as an argument. This object contains the parameters passed to the route. Inside the function, the
deleteContact function is called with the
params.contactId as the argument representing the ID of the contact we want to delete.
The
Number method converts the ID from a string to a number. Finally, after deleting a contact, the application is redirected to the
/contacts route. Also, add the
Delete button in the same file with the following code:
<Form method="post"> <button type="submit">Delete</button> </Form>
Now, let’s test it out:
There are several options for deploying a Remix app, but Remix has a favorite provider for deployment. The deployment method of choice is Fly. Visit the deployment docs on the Fly for step-by-step of deploying your Remix app.
Conclusion
That’s it! We have come to the end of building a basic full-stack application using Remix, Prisma, and MySQL. So far, we learned how to set up the development environment when creating such applications, needed dependencies, initializing Prisma in the project, working with data schemas, seeding data, creating API routes, and performing CRUD operations. You can find the source code for this project in my GitHub repository here.
