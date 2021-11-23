Build a sitemap generator in Next.js

Next.js is one of the most popular React production frameworks. With features like route prefetching and hybrid static and server-side rendering, Next.js is an efficient tool for optimizing React applications in production.
Additionally, Next.js is known for deploying technologies that address some of the challenges of building SPAs using React. For example, Next.js is shipped with features like static site generation, image optimization, fast refresh, automatic content caching, and filesystem routing, which are not available in React.
Despite being a production-ready framework, handling SEO in Next.js isn’t so straightforward. To implement effective SEO in our webpage, we first need to understand how Next.js handles page rendering. A popular way to handle SEO is with a sitemap, which is a collection of all the visible URLs in your web application. Every website needs a sitemap to help search engines like Google crawl and index your website faster, improve SEO, and give you a better chance at ranking near the top of the search engine results page.
In this tutorial, we’ll set up a dynamic sitemap in Next.js. To follow along with this tutorial, you’ll need:
Let’s get started!
Installation and setup
First, we’ll create a new Next.js project, then configure it to automatically generate a sitemap for each page present in our Next.js application upon build.
To initialize a new project, navigate into your work directory. Then, run the respective code for Mac or Windows in either your terminal or the command prompt:
npx [email protected] next-sitemap # or yarn create next-app next-sitemap
The command above sets up a new Next.js project in the
next-sitemap folder. To confirm that the installation was successful, run the following code in
next-sitemap:
npm run dev
The app preview should look similar to the screenshot below:
With our new Next.js app up and running, let’s build our sitemap generator, which we’ll use to generate the sitemap for our webpage.
Building the sitemap generator
To build our sitemap generator, we’ll need to traverse the Next.js file system, specifically the Next.js
pages folder. We’ll retrieve all the file paths associated with files in the
pages folder, excluding the
_api and
_document files.
To do so, we’ll install a package called globby, which provides methods for scanning your file system and returns path names that match a specified set of rules:
Run the code below to install the
globby package:
npm i globby
Setting up the
next-config.js file
Once globby is installed, update the
next-config.js file with the code below:
module.exports = { ... webpack: (config, { isServer }) => { if (isServer) { require("./scripts/sitemap-generator"); } return config; }, };
The
webpack block extends webpack’s configuration, then checks if the Next.js config is executed for client-side or server-side rendering using the
isServer, which in our case, will always return
true.
Each time the
webpack config is executed for the server-side, the
next-config file will execute the
sitemap-generator script.
Setting up the sitemap generator
Next, create a new folder called
scripts at the root level of the
next-sitemap folder. Navigate into the newly created folder and create a file called
sitemap-generator.
A typical sitemap schema looks like the one below:
<url> <loc>http://website.com/page</loc> <lastmod>date created</lastmod> <changefreq>monthly</changefreq> <priority>1.0</priority> </url>
To curate a list of all the pages in our project, we’ll need to dynamically fetch the pages and place them in the
<loc></loc> block. Add the code below to the
sitemap-generator file:
const fs = require('fs') const globby = require('globby') function addPage(page) { const path = page.replace('pages', '').replace('.js', '').replace('.mdx', '') const route = path === '/index' ? '' : path return ` <url> <loc>${`${process.env.WEBSITE_URL}${route}`}</loc> <lastmod>${new Date().toISOString()}</lastmod> <changefreq>monthly</changefreq> <priority>1.0</priority> </url>` }
In the code above, the
addPage function searches the
pages folder for all
.js and
.mdx files, replacing their extensions with an empty string. Now, let’s create a new function to generate the actual sitemap:
async function generateSitemap() { // excludes Nextjs files and API routes. const pages = await globby([ 'pages/**/*{.js,.mdx}', '!pages/_*.js', '!pages/api', ]) const sitemap = `<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <urlset xmlns="http://www.sitemaps.org/schemas/sitemap/0.9"> ${pages.map(addPage).join('\n')} </urlset>` fs.writeFileSync('public/sitemap.xml', sitemap) } generateSitemap()
We created a
generateSitemap function, as well as a
pages constant to hold all the pages generated by
globby. Finally, we rendered all the pages as sitemaps by mapping through each of them with
${pages.map(addPage).join('\n')}.
Next, to test the app, create a
.env file and add the code below:
WEBSITE_URL=http://localhost:3000
Testing the sitemap generator
Now that we’re done creating our sitemap generator, let’s see our sitemap in action! Run the code below to start the Next.js development sever for our project:
npm run dev
You may run into the error message below:
Error [ERR_REQUIRE_ESM]: require() of ES Module
The error arises from the globby package we installed earlier. globby ≥v12.x dropped support for ES module import and export. While we could consider changing the import to a dynamic
import(), as suggested by the error report, doing so would cause even more complex errors from webpack.
Our best bet is to use globby v11.0.1, which has been tested for the tutorial. Update the globby package version in
package.json file:
"globby": "^11.0.1"
Next, run the following command:
npm i
Run
npm run dev once again, and you shouldn’t have any errors. Open the
public folder, and you should see a newly created
sitemap.xml file.
In your web browser, visit
http://localhost:3000/sitemap.xml, and you should see a result similar to the screenshot below:
Notice that we only have a page URL returned on the sitemap. When we create new pages with our sitemap generator, they’ll be added to the sitemap automatically on build.
Let’s demonstrate this with an example. Create a new file called
about.js in the pages folder and add the code below:
import React from 'react' const About = () => { return ( <> <Head> <title>About page</title> <meta name="description" content="This is the about page" /> <link rel="icon" href="/favicon.ico" /> </Head> <main> <h1>About</h1> </main> </> ) } export default About
Now, visit
http://localhost:3000/sitemap.xml once more, and your sitemap should look like the screenshot below:
Feel free to add as many pages as you need in your app. Each will automatically be added to the sitemap.
Conclusion
SEO is an important factor for every developer to consider. One way to easily make your webpage more SEO-friendly is with a sitemap. In this tutorial, we built a sitemap generator in Next.js that automatically generates a sitemap for each page in your web application. Adding the sitemap generator can help boost your rankings on search engine results pages (SERP) and draw more users to view your website. I hope you enjoyed this tutorial!
