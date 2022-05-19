Building a rich text editor with Lexical and React

The term WYSIWYG is very commonly used in software to describe either a rich text editor or the system that gives you the ability to edit text in a rich format. With a WYSIWYG text editor, you essentially get to see what the end result will look like as you’re working on your document. This approach is beneficial, providing immediate feedback, unlike systems where you have to write some markup language like markdown.

WYSIWYG editors are very important features that you can find in many types of software, including content management systems, web builders, complex forms, note-taking tools, kanban boards, and more. As a matter of fact, this article was written in Dropbox Paper, which is a good example of a WYSIWYG editor.

In this article, we’ll use Lexical and React to build a simplified version of the Dropbox Paper editor. You can check out the source code for this article at this repo. Let’s get started!

What is Lexical?

Lexical is a dependency-free, extensible text editor framework that is being actively developed by Facebook at the time of writing. Lexical provides low-level APIs for developers to build their own editors with varying levels of complexity. It’s important to note that at the time of writing this article, Lexical is still in early development. However, in my opinion, the existing plugins are sufficient to build all kinds of great tools.

If you’re familiar with tools like CKEditor, Quill, and ProseMirror, then you’re aware that rich text editors have some common functionalities that are frequently required by developers. Lexical provides these features as a set of individual, modular packages that you can easily pull into your project based on your requirements, eliminating the need rewrite certain functionalities over and over again.

Lexical is not built for any specific platform. Rather, it is designed to be completely cross-platform and framework agnostic, implying that the underlying API can easily be ported to mobile or native desktop while still maintaining the same compatibility with the web version. It can also be seamlessly plugged into different frontend frameworks.

Features of Lexical

Lexical is a fast, reliable, lightweight and accessible editor engine that aims to provide a great developer experience. Lexical is not opinionated about the appearance or styling of your editor UI. You can think of it as a headless, rich text editor that gives you the primitives to build anything you want. Its headless approach makes it highly extensible, allowing you to build new features or refine existing features to best suit your needs.

Some APIs that Lexical exposes include:

Plain text

Rich text

Selection

History

Clipboard

List

Table

Code

Link

Getting started with Lexical

Let’s explore some of the features of Lexical by building a simple clone of the Dropbox Paper editor. The editor consists of a floating toolbar at the bottom, and the whole document is the editor viewport.

We’ll use the React binding for Lexical in this example. To make it easily accessible, we’ll host it on Stackblitz with a link to the complete demo at the end of this article.

To get started, we’ll create a React project and install the necessary dependencies. You can choose whatever method you prefer to start a React project including Create React App, Stackblitz, or CodeSandbox:

$ npm install -S lexical @lexical/react @lexical/utils @fortawesome/fontawesome-svg-core @fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons @fortawesome/react-fontawesome clsx

Next, we’ll import the necessary components to create an instance of the editor:

// Editor.jsx import React from 'react'; import { $getRoot, $getSelection } from 'lexical'; import LexicalComposer from '@lexical/react/LexicalComposer'; import LexicalPlainTextPlugin from '@lexical/react/LexicalPlainTextPlugin'; import LexicalContentEditable from '@lexical/react/LexicalContentEditable'; import LexicalOnChangePlugin from '@lexical/react/LexicalOnChangePlugin'; import { HistoryPlugin } from '@lexical/react/LexicalHistoryPlugin'; function onChange(state) { state.read(() => { const root = $getRoot(); const selection = $getSelection(); console.log(selection); }); } export const Editor = () => { return ( <div className='bg-white relative rounded-sm'> <LexicalComposer initialConfig={{ theme: { paragraph: 'mb-1', // tailwind classes work! }, onError(error) { throw error; }, }} > <LexicalRichTextPlugin contentEditable={ <LexicalContentEditable className="h-[450px] outline-none py-[15px] px-2.5 resize-none overflow-hidden text-ellipsis" /> } placeholder={ <div className="absolute top-[15px] left-[10px] pointer-events-none select-none"> Now write something brilliant... </div> } /> <LexicalOnChangePlugin onChange={onChange} /> <HistoryPlugin /> </LexicalComposer> </div> ) }

We’ve imported the following components:

LexicalComposer : The editor root component that is also a context provider for the editor instance

: The editor root component that is also a context provider for the editor instance LexicalRichTextPlugin : Exposes a set of common functionalities that enables rich text editing, including bold, italic, underline, strike-through, alignment text formatting, and copy and paste

: Exposes a set of common functionalities that enables rich text editing, including bold, italic, underline, strike-through, alignment text formatting, and copy and paste LexicalOnChangePlugin : Executes a callback function whenever the editor state changes, letting you perform actions based on state change

: Executes a callback function whenever the editor state changes, letting you perform actions based on state change HistoryPlugin : Provides editor history functionality, which exposes undo and redo commands

Styling the components

In the code block above, we created a simple instance of a Lexical editor and defined the initial config on LexicalComposer . In the config , we can customize certain behaviors of the editor. For example, we can customize the appearance of nodes by defining a theme object, which maps CSS class names to the editor. If you define a class name on the paragraph node, the styles that match that class name in your stylesheet will be applied to all corresponding nodes.

A much easier approach is to directly define inline styles using Tailwind CSS classes in our theme object, as we’ve done in the above code in Editor.jsx . This approach will also work on any component that you import; just add a className prop.

The Toolbar component

At this point, we have a simple working editor that we can type text into, but we have no way of controlling what formatting is applied. Let’s build a floating toolbar similar to Dropbox Paper:

// Editor.jsx //... const Toolbar = () => { const [editor] = useLexicalComposerContext(); const [isBold, setIsBold] = React.useState(false); const updateToolbar = React.useCallback(() => { const selection = $getSelection(); if ($isRangeSelection(selection)) { setIsBold(selection.hasFormat('bold')); } }, [editor]); React.useEffect(() => { return mergeRegister( editor.registerUpdateListener(({ editorState }) => { editorState.read(() => { updateToolbar(); }); }) ); }, [updateToolbar, editor]); return ( <div className="absolute z-20 bottom-0 left-1/2 transform -translate-x-1/2 min-w-52 h-10 px-2 py-2 bg-[#1b2733] mb-4 space-x-2 flex items-center"> <button className={clsx( 'px-1 hover:bg-gray-700 transition-colors duration-100 ease-in', isBold ? 'bg-gray-700' : 'bg-transparent' )} onClick={() => { editor.dispatchCommand(FORMAT_TEXT_COMMAND, 'bold'); }} > <FontAwesomeIcon icon="fa-solid fa-bold" className="text-white w-3.5 h-3.5" /> </button> {/* ... */} </div> ); };

Let’s break down this code. We created a Toolbar component that returns a div element, which is positioned absolute at the bottom of the editor. We define a button element that represents a toolbar action, i.e., bold . We’ll also define other action buttons here.

The onClick event triggers a call to editor.dispatchCommand , which reacts to certain events like FORMAT_TEXT_COMMAND and updates the editor state accordingly. The RichTextPlugin already handles the FORMAT_TEXT_COMMAND internally, however, we can write our own custom commands using editor.registerCommand to explicitly handle more complex nodes.

The updateToolbar function runs every time the editor state changes. With this function, we can control the current state of each text format and show an indicator in the toolbar, either active or inactive.

In the useEffect callback, we actually register the listeners via registerUpdateListener . We just need to render the Toolbar component in the editor, as shown below:

//... export const Editor = () => { return ( <div className='bg-white relative rounded-sm'> <LexicalComposer initialConfig={{ theme: { paragraph: 'mb-1', // tailwind classes work! }, onError(error) { throw error; }, }} > <Toolbar/> <LexicalRichTextPlugin contentEditable={ <LexicalContentEditable className="h-[450px] outline-none py-[15px] px-2.5 resize-none overflow-hidden text-ellipsis" /> } placeholder={ <div className="absolute top-[15px] left-[10px] pointer-events-none select-none"> Now write something brilliant... </div> } /> <LexicalOnChangePlugin onChange={onChange} /> <HistoryPlugin /> </LexicalComposer> </div> ) }

Now, we can follow the same pattern to add more action buttons to our toolbar. We just need to duplicate the button element, then change the icon and click handler to dispatch the correct event. Let’s add an action button for italics text formatting:

// Editor.jsx //... <button className={clsx( 'px-1 hover:bg-gray-700 transition-colors duration-100 ease-in', isItalic ? 'bg-gray-700' : 'bg-transparent' )} onClick={() => { editor.dispatchCommand(FORMAT_TEXT_COMMAND, 'italic'); }} > <FontAwesomeIcon icon="fa-solid fa-italic" className="text-white w-3.5 h-3.5" /> </button> //...

With that, we’re done! If you’ve followed along, you should have a working prototype of a simple WYSIWYG editor with minimal features that you can build on top of. The Lexical framework ships with a wide variety of prebuilt plugins that you can use to add different functionalities to your editor.

You can check out the complete code for the example in this article on Stackblitz. It includes more formatting features like underline , strikethrough , left/right/center/justify alignment , and more.

Conclusion

In this article, we’ve learned how to build a simple, rich text editor using the Lexical framework with React.

Keep in mind that because Lexical is still in early development at the time of writing, the APIs are bound to change over time as it’s being refined with each new version. However, there are a lot of interesting things you can build today with the current provided features and plugins. Thanks for reading, and be sure to leave a comment if you have any questions.

