Build a React app using Grommet for the UI

Nelson Michael is a frontend developer from Nigeria. When he's not meddling with CSS, he spends his time writing, sharing what he knows, and playing games.

Building a React application can be a complex and time-consuming process, especially when it comes to creating a visually appealing and intuitive user interface. This is where using a UI component library like Grommet can be incredibly valuable.

A UI component library is a collection of pre-built and pre-styled UI components that can easily be integrated into a frontend application. The importance of leveraging a UI component library when building an app that uses a JavaScript frontend framework lies in its ability to save time and effort.

In this article, we’ll step through the process of setting up a new React project and integrating Grommet to give the app’s UI a polished and user-friendly design.

Jump ahead:

What is Grommet UI?

Grommet (sometimes referred to as Grommet UI) is a modern design system and UI component library for building beautiful, intuitive, and accessible applications. It is built on top of the React JavaScript library and provides a consistent, responsive design language and a wide range of pre-built and pre-styled components that can be easily integrated into a React application.

Grommet also includes features such as accessibility support, theming, and internationalization, making it a powerful tool for building user-friendly and accessible applications.

Grommet vs. Chakra UI

Grommet and Chakra UI are both popular React UI frameworks that provide a collection of pre-built and pre-styled UI components for building user interfaces.

One of the key differences between the two frameworks is their design language. Grommet is designed to be a modern and minimalist design system, with a clean and simple aesthetic. In contrast, Chakra UI is designed to be more flexible and customizable, with a wide range of themes and design styles to choose from.

Another difference is the range of components and features offered by each framework. Grommet offers a wide range of components, including buttons, forms, icons, menus, and more. In comparison, Chakra UI provides a more limited range of components but includes unique options such as modals and drawers.

In terms of performance and accessibility, both Chakra UI and Grommet are well-optimized and provide good support for accessibility standards. However, Chakra UI uses the Emotion CSS-in-JS library to style its components, which can result in larger bundle sizes and slower performance compared to Grommet’s inline styling approach.

Overall, both Chakra UI and Grommet are powerful and useful tools for building React applications. The choice between the two will depend on the specific needs and preferences of the developer, such as the desired design language, the range of components and features, and the performance and accessibility requirements.

Grommet tutorial with React

Let’s explore the process of creating a simple sign-up page using Grommet’s pre-built and pre-styled UI components.

To get started, you’ll need to have Node.js and npm installed on your computer. If you don’t already have these tools, you can download and install them from the Node.js website.

Setting up the React app

With Node.js and npm installed, you can create a new React project with the following command:

// terminal command npx create-react-app grommet-demo

This will create a new directory, grommet-demo , with all the necessary files and dependencies for a React project.

Now, navigate to the new directory and start the development server, like so:

// terminal command cd my-app npm start

This will start the development server and open your default web browser to http://localhost:3000, where you should see the default React welcome page.

Now that you have a basic React application set up, let’s clean up the React app because we have a lot of boilerplate code.

This task is simple. Just delete every file that’s not in the image below and then clear out all the import statements from the remaining files:

Here’s how your stylesheet should look:

html, body{ margin:0; padding:0; }

In the above code, we’re just doing a simple reset on the margin and padding properties for the entire webpage.

Installing Grommet and its dependencies

Next, you can add Grommet to the project by running the following command:

// terminal command npm install grommet grommet-icon

This will install the Grommet library, its dependencies, and the Grommet SVG icon collection. Once installation is complete, you can import the Grommet components and styles into your React app by adding the following line to the top of your application’s entry point file (usually index.js ):

// JavaScript [React] import { Grommet } from 'grommet';

Then, wrap your entire application with the Grommet component, like so:

// JavaScript [React] import React from 'react'; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom/client'; import App from './App'; import { Grommet } from 'grommet'; const theme = { global: { font:{ family: "Roboto", size:"18px" }, }, } const root = ReactDOM.createRoot(document.getElementById('root')); root.render( <React.StrictMode> <Grommet theme={theme}> <App /> </Grommet> </React.StrictMode> );

This will give you access to the Grommet components and styles in your React app. You can then use these components to create a Grommet-powered UI for your application.

Notice the theme object that is declared and then passed as a prop to the Grommet component. We’ll use this to customize our Grommet UI. Values declared in the theme object will propagate to all the comments below.

Building and styling the UI

Let’s say you want to create a simple login form with Grommet. You can use the <Form> and <FormField> components to create the form, and the <Button> component to create the submit button.

Your code might look something like this:

// JavaScript [React] import { Box, Form, FormField, Button } from 'grommet'; function App() { return ( <Box width="medium" margin="auto"> <Form> <FormField label="Username" name="username" /> <FormField label="Password" name="password" type="password" /> <Button type="submit" primary label="Submit" /> </Form> </Box> ); } export default App;

This code will create a sign-up form with a username and password field, as well as a submit button. The form will be centered on the page and have a medium width, thanks to the <Box> component.

Grommet also provides a wide range of customizable theme options that could be used to change the look and feel of the form.

For this tutorial, we’ll build and style a sign-up page with a carousel using only Grommet. Here’s how our final project will look:

For this demo, we’ll build the entire app from one component, app.js ; we won’t write or import any other components except those from Grommet.

First, open the app.js file and wipe out the current code that’s returned by this component. Your App component should look like this:

function App() { return ( <div className="App"> </div> ); }

Next, import everything you need from Grommet at the top of the app.js file, like so:

import './main.css'; import { Box, Carousel, Image, Heading, Text, TextInput, FormField, Button } from 'grommet'; import { Google } from 'grommet-icons' function App() { return ( <div className="App"> </div> ); }

Now, let’s set up the sign-up page layout. As you can see in the video above, our page has a two-column layout. The left column holds the carousel and the right column holds the sign-up form.

To achieve this, we‘ll use the <Box> component. This is just an abstraction over CSS flexbox; we can use it to define our layout by setting different props on it. It is very likely that you’ll use the <Box> component very frequently when working with Grommet.

Here’s the updated app:

import './main.css'; import { Box, Carousel, Image, Heading, Text, TextInput, FormField, Button } from 'grommet'; import { Google } from 'grommet-icons' function App() { return ( <div className="App"> <Box direction="row" height="100vh"> <Box width="60%"></Box> <Box width="40%" height="100vh" pad="xlarge" background="light-3" justify="center"></Box> </Box> </div> ); }

Now, let’s add the carousel. Notice in the code above, there are two inner <Box> components. Let’s add the carousel to the first component:

import './main.css'; import { Box, Carousel, Image, Heading, Text, TextInput, FormField, Button } from 'grommet'; import { Google } from 'grommet-icons' function App() { return ( <div className="App"> <Box direction="row" height="100vh"> <Box width="60%"> <Carousel controls={false} play={3000} height="100vh"> <Image fit="cover" src="https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1668063497279-7ecb0f0ffa8a?ixlib=rb-4.0.3&ixid=MnwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHx8&auto=format&fit=crop&w=774&q=80" /> <Image fit="cover" src="https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1639332793139-32eed37bdc99?ixlib=rb-4.0.3&ixid=MnwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHx8&auto=format&fit=crop&w=774&q=80" /> <Image fit="cover" src="https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1655742260938-82ab000acc2d?ixlib=rb-4.0.3&ixid=MnwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHx8&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1740&q=80" /> </Carousel> </Box> <Box width="40%" height="100vh" pad="xlarge" background="light-3" justify="center"></Box> </Box> </div> ); }

The carousel has three slides. We achieved this using the <``Carousel``> component with three <``Image > child components.

The final step is to add the sign-up form. Here’s the final look of the app component:

import './main.css'; import { Box, Carousel, Image, Heading, Text, TextInput, FormField, Button } from 'grommet'; import { Google } from 'grommet-icons' function App() { return ( <div className="App"> <Box direction='row' height="100vh" > <Box width="60%" > <Carousel controls={false} play={3000} height="100vh" > <Image fit="cover" src="https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1668063497279-7ecb0f0ffa8a?ixlib=rb-4.0.3&ixid=MnwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHx8&auto=format&fit=crop&w=774&q=80" /> <Image fit="cover" src="https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1639332793139-32eed37bdc99?ixlib=rb-4.0.3&ixid=MnwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHx8&auto=format&fit=crop&w=774&q=80" /> <Image fit="cover" src="https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1655742260938-82ab000acc2d?ixlib=rb-4.0.3&ixid=MnwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHx8&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1740&q=80" /> </Carousel> </Box> <Box width="40%" height="100vh" pad="xlarge" background="light-3" justify='center'> <Box width="80%" fill="horizontal" align='center' > <Box as="span" fill="horizontal"> <Heading responsive={true} textAlign="start" size="xsmall" margin="none" a11yTitle="Create an account" >Create an account</Heading> <Text textAlign="start" size="14px" margin={{ vertical: "10px" }} a11yTitle="Let's get started with your 30 days free trial" >Let's get started with your 30 days free trial</Text> </Box> <Box margin={{ vertical: "2em" }} fill="horizontal" > <FormField margin={{ vertical: ".5em" }} > <TextInput placeholder="Name" size="14px" a11yTitle ="Enter your name"/> </FormField> <FormField margin={{ vertical: ".5em" }} > <TextInput placeholder="Email" type="email" size="14px" a11yTitle="Enter your email address" /> </FormField> <FormField margin={{ top: ".5em", bottom:"2em" }} > <TextInput placeholder="Password" type="password" size="14px" a11yTitle="Enter your password" /> </FormField> <Button primary label="Create account" margin={{ vertical: ".5em", }} color="#101727" style={{padding:".5em", borderRadius:"8px", fontSize:"14px"}} a11yTitle="Create account button" /> <Button icon={ <Google />} label="Sign up with Google" a11yTitle="Sign up with Google button" style={{ padding: ".5em", borderRadius: "8px", fontSize: "14px", borderColor:"#AEAFB860" }} margin={{ bottom: "1.5em", }} /> <Box as ="span" > <Text size='14px' color="#AEAFB8" textAlign='center'>Already have an account? <Button href="/" style={{ fontWeight: "900", color: "#01010180" }} a11yTitle="Log in if you already have an account">Log in</Button></Text> </Box> </Box> </Box> </Box> </Box> </div> ); } export default App;

If you refer back to the above sign-up page video, you’ll see that this code creates a sign-up form with the following UI components:

Parent box : The parent Box has a light-colored background and some padding around the edges; it takes up 40% of the screen’s width and 100% of its height

: The parent has a light-colored background and some padding around the edges; it takes up 40% of the screen’s width and 100% of its height Inner box : The inner Box is located within the parent Box ; it takes up 80% of the parent Box ’s width and stretches horizontally to fill the space. The inner Box contains a Heading and a paragraph of Text , both aligned to the start of the Box

: The inner is located within the parent ; it takes up 80% of the parent ’s width and stretches horizontally to fill the space. The inner contains a and a paragraph of , both aligned to the of the Form fields : Below the Text in the inner Box is another box with three FormField s for the user to enter their name, email address, and password. The FormField s have some vertical margin between them to create spacing

: Below the in the inner is another with three s for the user to enter their name, email address, and password. The s have some vertical margin between them to create spacing Buttons : Below the FormField s are two buttons. The form will submit when the “Create account” Button is clicked. The “Sign up with Google” Button has a Google icon from the Grommet icons library; it allows the user to sign up using their Google account.

: Below the s are two buttons. The form will submit when the “Create account” is clicked. The “Sign up with Google” has a Google icon from the Grommet icons library; it allows the user to sign up using their Google account. Log-in text: Below the form, is a paragraph of Text telling the user they can log in if they already have an account. This Text is aligned to the center of the Box and links to the login page

Making the UI accessible

Grommet is designed to be accessible and meet the requirements of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG). Notice that our <TextI``nput``> and <Button> components have an a11yTitle prop. This helps assistive technologies, like screen readers, understand and navigate the content. Additionally, Grommet uses semantic HTML tags to give context and meaning to the content on the page, further improving its accessibility.

Here’s a link to the complete project on GitHub.

Benefits of using Grommet

Grommet is a powerful frontend tool. Here are some benefits of using Grommet for building UI in React:

Easy to use and customize : Grommet provides a wide range of pre-built UI components that can be easily customized to fit the needs of your application

: Grommet provides a wide range of pre-built UI components that can be easily customized to fit the needs of your application Responsive design : Grommet automatically adapts the layout of your application to different screen sizes, ensuring that your application looks great on all devices

: Grommet automatically adapts the layout of your application to different screen sizes, ensuring that your application looks great on all devices Accessibility : Grommet follows best practices for accessibility, making it easy to build applications that are accessible to users with disabilities

: Grommet follows best practices for accessibility, making it easy to build applications that are accessible to users with disabilities Mobile-first approach : Grommet has a mobile-first design philosophy, meaning that it prioritizes the design and user experience on mobile devices

: Grommet has a mobile-first design philosophy, meaning that it prioritizes the design and user experience on mobile devices Integration with React: Grommet is built on top of React, so it integrates seamlessly with React applications and is easy to use for developers familiar with React

Conclusion

Grommet provides a powerful and efficient way to create a modern, intuitive, and accessible user interface. Grommet provides a wide range of pre-built and pre-styled components that can be easily integrated into a React application, as well as features such as theming, internationalization, and accessibility support.

By following the steps outlined in this article, you can quickly and easily set up a React project with Grommet and start building a user interface for your application. Whether you are a seasoned React developer or a newcomer to the world of frontend development, Grommet is a valuable tool that can help you create a professional and user-friendly application.

LogRocket: Full visibility into your production React apps Debugging React applications can be difficult, especially when users experience issues that are hard to reproduce. If you’re interested in monitoring and tracking Redux state, automatically surfacing JavaScript errors, and tracking slow network requests and component load time, Debugging React applications can be difficult, especially when users experience issues that are hard to reproduce. If you’re interested in monitoring and tracking Redux state, automatically surfacing JavaScript errors, and tracking slow network requests and component load time, try LogRocket LogRocket combines session replay, product analytics, and error tracking – empowering software teams to create the ideal web and mobile product experience. What does that mean for you? Instead of guessing why errors happen, or asking users for screenshots and log dumps, LogRocket lets you replay problems as if they happened in your own browser to quickly understand what went wrong. No more noisy alerting. Smart error tracking lets you triage and categorize issues, then learns from this. Get notified of impactful user issues, not false positives. Less alerts, way more useful signal. The LogRocket Redux middleware package adds an extra layer of visibility into your user sessions. LogRocket logs all actions and state from your Redux stores. Modernize how you debug your React apps — start monitoring for free.