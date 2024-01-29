Build an off-canvas menu with <dialog> and web components

An off-canvas menu is a common pattern in web design. You see it often on mobile websites where you click on a hamburger menu button and the menu slides in from the side of the screen, usually covering the content that’s behind it.
Building on the overview of off-canvas menus, this article will explore the steps of creating an accessible off-canvas menu using web components and the
<dialog> element. We will explore how to integrate this menu into your website, ensuring it not only enhances user experience but also adheres to accessibility standards.
While creating an off-canvas menu is a fairly easy task to complete superficially, it can become tricky when you consider accessibility. You must consider things such as:
expanded
When it comes to accessibility, the first rule is to use the browser’s native APIs. In this case, we’ll use the
<dialog> element.
This will allow us to show the contents of the off-canvas element when we click a button, provide a focus trap for free, and announce whatever needs to be announced to assistive technologies. It also means that we don’t have to maintain or update any of these features ourselves. The next section will offer a short primer on how to create a dialog box.
<dialog> element
For the HTML, it’s as simple as adding a
<dialog> element to the page, adding a button that we can use to open the dialog box, and finally adding a button inside the box that we can use to close it:
<html> <head></head> <body> All your HTML here <button class="open-dialog">Open Dialog</dialog> <dialog> <button class="close-dialog">Close Dialog</dialog> </dialog> </body> </html>
N.B., By default, you can hit the
ESC key to close the dialog if there is no close button present.
<dialog> element
The JavaScript is also quite simple. We create variables for the dialog box, the open button, and the close button. Then, we add an event listener to each of the buttons to call the
showModal() or
close() methods on the dialog:
const dialog = document.querySelector('dialog'); const buttonOpen = document.querySelector('.open-dialog') const buttonClose = document.querySelector('.close-dialog') buttonOpen.addEventListener('click', function() { dialog.showModal() }); buttonClose.addEventListener('click', function() { dialog.close() });
You can see a demo of this basic dialog element on CodePen:
See the Pen
Basic Dialog Element by Mark Conroy (@markconroy)
on CodePen.
Now that our
<dialog> element has been created, let’s click the button and see what happens. Right now, the dialog is shown in the center of the screen. This is expected behavior, as when we usually think of a dialog, we think of a modal pop-up feature that shows a larger version of an image.
However, for our menu, we want to show it animating in from the side of the screen. So let’s add some CSS to position it off-screen.
.dialog-menu, .dialog-menu[open] { position: fixed; width: 400px; max-width: 80%; min-height: 100vh; margin: 0; margin-left: auto; transform: translateX(100%); transition: .3s; }
There are a couple of interesting things to note here about the CSS. By default, when visible, a dialog is centered horizontally and vertically just like it would be if you used
display: flex on the container and
margin: auto on the item itself.
To stop it from being centered in the screen, we set
margin: 0 for all sides, and then
margin-left: auto. This ensures that the dialog is positioned as far to the right of the screen as possible. We then use
position: fixed and
transform: translateX(100%) to move the dialog off the screen by the same value as its width (100% of its x/width).
We need the
position: fixed here or else we will have a horizontal scroll of the same value as the dialog’s width. (N.B., We could use
overflow-x: hidden on the body element, but that is a bit too drastic and can have unintended consequences).
The width is set to 400px, but constrained by the max width being 80%. This ensures that when the dialog is visible, it won’t cover our entire screen, so users are not wondering where the content has gone!
Next, for the height of the item, we set it to a minimum of 100% of the height of the screen, so if there are many menu items in it, we will be able to scroll to see them, but if there are only a few, the dialog will still look good.
For a nice UX, we set the
transition: 0.3s to create an animated effect for the dialog coming onto and off the screen. However, it has no effect yet, because dialogs being shown or hidden change state from
display: none to
display: block and you can’t transition from these two states. But don’t worry, we have a solution coming for you!
.dialog-menu[open] { display: flex; margin: 0; margin-left: auto; flex-direction: column; transform: translateX(0); transition: .3s; } .close-dialog { margin-left: auto; }
When a dialog box is visible, it automatically gets an attribute of
open. We’ll use this attribute for our styling when the modal is visible.
We need to add the
margin: 0 and
margin-left: auto here again, as it gets reset when the
dialog is
open. We set our display to
display: flex rather than the
display: block that the browser sets to it. I’m using
flex-direction: column next, and then setting the
.close-dialog button to
margin-left: auto so that it is positioned on the right side of the dialog (you might prefer to use grid or some other mechanism).
You’ll remember we set our
transform: translateX to -100% to position it off-screen. Now, to have it on screen, we reset that back to
transform: translateX(0) and add our transition time back in so it will animate out when closing. Yes, I know, the animation is still not working — we’ll get to that next:
See the Pen
Basic Off-canvas Dialog by Mark Conroy (@markconroy)
on CodePen.
We can’t animate something from
display: none to
display: block and vice versa. To get around this, we will take the following steps when we click on the button to open the
dialog:
<dialog> to
display: flex, so now we can animate it
setTimeout for a tiny amount of time, and then call the
showModal() method, which adds the
[open] attribute. Now, because the dialog’s display property is at
display: flex before we start the animation, our transition will work
[open] attribute to animate the dialog into view
const dialogMenu = document.querySelector(".dialog-menu"); const menuToggle = document.querySelector(".menu-toggle"); menuToggle.addEventListener("click", () => { dialogMenu.style.display = "flex"; setTimeout(() => { dialogMenu.showModal(); }, 100); });
When we want to close the off-canvas menu, we take a similar approach.
First, we add a class of
.dialog-menu--closing to the dialog. We can then use this class to run the animation of sending the dialog back offscreen. We can just add this class to the same CSS we have for the default
.dialog-menu above.
Next, we use another
setTimeout with a very short amount of time, and use that to:
.close() menu
display: none, and
dialog-menu--closing class that we added because the animation has now ended
const dialogMenu = document.querySelector(".dialog-menu"); const dialogMenuCloseButton = document.querySelector(".dialog__menu-close"); const menuToggle = document.querySelector(".menu-toggle"); dialogMenuCloseButton.addEventListener('click', () => { dialogMenu.classList.add("dialog-menu--closing"); setTimeout(() => { dialogMenu.close(); dialogMenu.style.display = "none"; dialogMenu.classList.remove("dialog-menu--closing"); }, 100); }
.dialog-menu, .dialog-menu[open].dialog-menu--closing { /* Same CSS as for .dialog-menu above */ }
We now have a nice-looking off-canvas dialog:
See the Pen
Animated Off Canvas Dialog by Mark Conroy (@markconroy)
on CodePen.
In this section, we are going to use a web component to create a menu because web components are ideal for creating reusable HTML elements. Importantly, it allows for a single update to the menu to automatically circulate and apply throughout the entire site so that we only have to update our menu once. We could do the same for a reusable header and footer.
Our web component is a simple component that creates a
nav element and puts an unordered list inside it with the links for our menu. We attach this to the shadow DOM, and add some CSS:
class Menu extends HTMLElement { constructor() { super(); this.attachShadow({ mode: "open" }); } connectedCallback() { this.shadowRoot.innerHTML = ` <style> ul { list-style: none; margin: 0; padding: 0; } li { margin-top: var(--spacing); } li + li { border-top: 1px solid white; } a { display: block; padding-block: 1rem; text-decoration: none; color: white; } </style> <nav> <ul> <li><a href="https://example.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="https://example.com/services">Our Services</a></li> <li><a href="https://example.com/testimonials">Testimonials</a></li> <li><a href="https://example.com/location">Directions</a></li> <li><a href="https://example.com/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </nav> `; } } customElements.define("custom-menu", Menu);
Now that we have our web component created and our dialog created and working, we just need to place our web component inside our
<dialog> element:
<dialog class="dialog-menu"> <button class="close-dialog">Close Dialog</button> <custom-menu></custom-menu> </dialog>
Here’s the full demo:
See the Pen
Animated off canvas menu created with web component by Mark Conroy (@markconroy)
on CodePen.
In this post, we learned how to use native HTML tags and web APIs to ensure future-proofing in our website. We also learned that the
<dialog> element is not just for creating modals, but that we can animate it from anywhere and to anywhere on our site if we’re creative with our approach. Finally, we covered creating web components to be able to create a component once and use it everywhere across our webpage.
Install LogRocket via npm or script tag.
LogRocket.init() must be called client-side, not
server-side
$ npm i --save logrocket // Code: import LogRocket from 'logrocket'; LogRocket.init('app/id');
// Add to your HTML: <script src="https://cdn.lr-ingest.com/LogRocket.min.js"></script> <script>window.LogRocket && window.LogRocket.init('app/id');</script>
Learn how to create an Express server that can handle multiple HTTP methods and use the pg module to connect to PostgreSQL from Node.js.
Join us as we compare the benefits of Git-based CMS platforms over API-first CMS platforms and explore the best Git-based CMSs available.
Explore how to use cloud-based AI and React to create a text-to-image photo generator and editing app.
Mega menus are great on large sites that need feature-rich navigation. Let’s create a responsive, accessible mega menu from scratch in React.