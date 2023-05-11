Build a desktop app with Qt and Rust

The rise of progressive web applications has resulted in a commensurate increase in the number of desktop apps that are released every day. To see evidence of this, just go to Flathub’s new apps page or GitHub’s trending page. For example, immediately after the release of the ChatGPT API, hundreds of desktop applications emerged. Desktop apps are native, fast, and secure and provide experiences that web applications can’t match.
Of all the programming languages used in desktop app development, Rust is one of the more popular. Rust is widely regarded as being reliable, performant, productive, and versatile. In fact, many organizations are migrating their applications to Rust. The GNOME Linux development environment is an example. Personally, I especially love Rust’s reliability principle: “If it compiles, it works.”
In this article, we’ll demonstrate how to build a desktop application using Qt (a mature, battle-tested framework for cross-platform development) and Rust.
Jump ahead:
- Prerequisites
- Choosing Rust Qt bindings
- Getting started with Rust and Qt
- Application components
- Qt application demo
Prerequisites
To follow along with the demo and other content included in this guide, you should have a working knowledge of Rust. To learn more, you can read the book.
Choosing Rust Qt bindings
Rust has several Qt bindings. The most popular are Ritual, CXX-Qt, and
qmetaobject. Ritual is not maintained anymore, and
qmetaobject doesn’t support
QWidgets. So CXX-Qt is our best bet for now.
Because Rust is a relatively new language. So is the ecosystem. CXX-Qt is not as mature as PyQt. But it is on the way there. The current latest release already has a good and simple API.
Getting started with Rust and Qt
Install Rust using the following command:
curl --proto '=https' --tlsv1.2 -sSf https://sh.rustup.rs | sh
If you’re using Windows, go to https://rustup.rs/ to download the installer. To ensure everything is okay, run the following command in your terminal:
rustc --version
Next, install Qt:
# Ubuntu sudo apt install qt6-base-dev qt6-declarative-dev # Fedora sudo dnf install qt6-qtbase-devel qt6-qtdeclarative-devel # If you are unsure. Just install all Qt dependencies # It is no more than 200 MB sudo apt install qt6* sudo dnf install qt6*
To check that Qt is successfully installed, check that you’re able to run the following:
cmake --version
Everything looks great! We are good to go now.
Application components
CXX-Qt is the Rust Qt binding. It provides a safe mechanism for bridging between Qt code and Rust. Unlike typical one-to-one bindings. CXX-Qt uses CXX to bridge Qt and Rust. This gives more powerful code, safe API, and safe multi-threading between both codes. Unlike the previous version. You don’t need to touch any C++ code in the latest version.
QML is a programming language to develop the user interface. It is very readable because it offers JSON-like syntax. QML also has support for imperative JavaScript expressions and dynamic property bindings; this will be helpful for writing our Caesar Cipher application. If you need a refresher, see this QML intro.
Qt application demo
To demonstrate how to work with Qt and Rust, we’ll build a simple “Hello World” application.
Creating the Rust project
First, we need to create a Rust project, like so:
❯ cargo new --bin demo Created binary (application) `demo` package
Next, open the
Cargo.toml file and add the dependencies:
[dependencies] cxx = "1.0.83" cxx-qt = "0.5" cxx-qt-lib = "0.5" [build-dependencies] cxx-qt-build = "0.5"
Now, let’s create the entry point for our application. In the
src/main.rs file we’ll initialize the GUI application and the QML engine. Then we’ll load the QML file and tell the application to start:
// src/main.rs use cxx_qt_lib::{QGuiApplication, QQmlApplicationEngine, QUrl}; fn main() { // Create the application and engine let mut app = QGuiApplication::new(); let mut engine = QQmlApplicationEngine::new(); // Load the QML path into the engine if let Some(engine) = engine.as_mut() { engine.load(&QUrl::from("qrc:/main.qml")); } // Start the app if let Some(app) = app.as_mut() { app.exec(); } }
To set up communication between Rust and Qt, we’ll define the object in the
src/cxxqt_oject.rs file:
// src/cxxqt_object.rs #[cxx_qt::bridge] mod my_object { #[cxx_qt::qobject(qml_uri = "demo", qml_version = "1.0")] #[derive(Default)] pub struct Hello {} impl qobject::Hello { #[qinvokable] pub fn say_hello(&self) { println!("Hello world!") } } }
Attribute macro is used to enable CXX-Qt features.
#[cxx_qt::bridge]: marks the Rust module to be able to interact with C++
#[cxx_qt::qobject]: expose a Rust struct to Qt as a QObject subclass
#[qinvokable]: expose a function on the QObject to QML and C++ as a Q_INVOKABLE.
Next, we’ll create a
struct, named
Hello, derived from the
qobject traits. Then we can implement our regular Rust function to print a greeting:
// src/main.rs + mod cxxqt_object; use cxx_qt_lib::{QGuiApplication, QQmlApplicationEngine, QUrl};
N.B., don’t forget to tell Rust if you have a new file
Designing the UI
We’ll use QML to design the user interface. The UI file is located in the
qml/main.qml file:
// qml/main.qml import QtQuick.Controls 2.12 import QtQuick.Window 2.12 // This must match the qml_uri and qml_version // specified with the #[cxx_qt::qobject] macro in Rust. import demo 1.0 Window { title: qsTr("Hello App") visible: true height: 480 width: 640 color: "#e4af79" Hello { id: hello } Column { anchors.horizontalCenter: parent.horizontalCenter anchors.verticalCenter: parent.verticalCenter /* space between widget */ spacing: 10 Button { text: "Say Hello!" onClicked: hello.sayHello() } } }
If you look closely at
sayHello function, you‘ll notice that CXX-Qt converts the Rust function’s snake case to the camelCase C++ convention. Now our QML code doesn’t look out of place!
Next, we have to tell Qt about the QML location using the Qt resource file. It should be located in the
qml/qml.qrc file:
<!DOCTYPE RCC> <RCC version="1.0"> <qresource prefix="/"> <file>main.qml</file> </qresource> </RCC>
Building the application
The last step is to build the application. To teach Rust how to build the
cxxqt_object.rs and QML files, we need to first define it in
build.rs file:
// build.rs use cxx_qt_build::CxxQtBuilder; fn main() { CxxQtBuilder::new() // Link Qt's Network library // - Qt Core is always linked // - Qt Gui is linked by enabling the qt_gui Cargo feature (default). // - Qt Qml is linked by enabling the qt_qml Cargo feature (default). // - Qt Qml requires linking Qt Network on macOS .qt_module("Network") // Generate C++ from the `#[cxx_qt::bridge]` module .file("src/cxxqt_object.rs") // Generate C++ code from the .qrc file with the rcc tool // https://doc.qt.io/qt-6/resources.html .qrc("qml/qml.qrc") .setup_linker() .build(); }
The final structure should look like this:
⬢ ❯ exa --tree --git-ignore . ├── qml │ ├── main.qml │ └── qml.qrc ├── src │ ├── cxxqt_object.rs │ └── main.rs ├── build.rs ├── Cargo.lock └── Cargo.toml
Now, let’s use
cargo check to make sure we have a correct code.
# `cargo c` is an alias to `cargo check` ❯ cargo c Finished dev [unoptimized + debuginfo] target(s) in 0.04s
Finally, let’s run the application:
⬢ ❯ cargo --quiet r Compiling demo v0.1.0 Finished dev [unoptimized + debuginfo] target(s) in 0.49s Running `target/debug/demo` Hello world!
Using the Just task runner (Optional)
A task runner can save you time by automating repetitive development tasks. I recommend using Just. To install Just, use the following command:
cargo install just
Just is similar to Make, but without Make’s complexity and idiosyncrasies.
Simply add the
justfile file into your root directory and put your repetitive tasks there:
#!/usr/bin/env -S just --justfile alias d := dev alias r := run alias f := fmt alias l := lint alias t := test # List available commands. _default: just --list --unsorted # Develop the app. dev: cargo watch -x 'clippy --locked --all-targets --all-features' # Develop the app. run: touch qml/qml.qrc && cargo run # Format the codebase. fmt: cargo fmt --all # Check if the codebase is properly formatted. fmt-check: cargo fmt --all -- --check # Lint the codebase. lint: cargo clippy --locked --all-targets --all-features # Test the codebase. test: cargo test run --all-targets # Tasks to make the code base comply with the rules. Mostly used in git hooks. comply: fmt lint test # Check if the repository complies with the rules and is ready to be pushed. check: fmt-check lint test
For more convenience, you can use
j as an alias for
just in your shell:
alias j='just'
Now you can use
j r for
cargo run and so on.
Adding encryption
Let’s further improve the application by modifying the text input. We’ll add some simple encryption using Caesar Cipher encoding.
First, let’s rename the application to
"caesar":
# Cargo.toml [package] -name = "demo" +name = "caesar"
Then, we’ll add the
encrypt function:
// cxxqt_object.rs #[cxx_qt::bridge] mod my_object { unsafe extern "C++" { include!("cxx-qt-lib/qstring.h"); type QString = cxx_qt_lib::QString; } #[cxx_qt::qobject(qml_uri = "caesar", qml_version = "1.0")] pub struct Rot { #[qproperty] plain: QString, #[qproperty] secret: QString, } impl Default for Rot { fn default() -> Self { Self { plain: QString::from(""), secret: QString::from(""), } } } impl qobject::Rot { #[qinvokable] pub fn encrypt(&self, plain: &QString) -> QString { let result = format!("{plain} is a secret"); QString::from(&result) } } }
Next, we need to import the
Qstring, because our
encrypt function accepts
Qstring as an argument and also has
Qstring as a return type. The
struct now contains two fields:
plain and
secret. The
encrypt function is a regular Rust function, but it accepts and returns a type from CXX-Qt:
Qstring.
In the user interface, let’s add a
TextArea text field component and a
Button:
// main.qml import QtQuick.Controls 2.12 import QtQuick.Window 2.12 // This must match the qml_uri and qml_version // specified with the #[cxx_qt::qobject] macro in Rust. import caesar 1.0 Window { title: qsTr("Caesar") visible: true height: 480 width: 640 color: "#e4af79" Rot { id: rot plain: "" secret: "" } Column { anchors.horizontalCenter: parent.horizontalCenter anchors.verticalCenter: parent.verticalCenter /* space between widget */ spacing: 10 Label { text: "Keep your secret safe 🔒" font.bold: true } TextArea { placeholderText: qsTr("[email protected]") text: rot.plain onTextChanged: rot.plain = text background: Rectangle { implicitWidth: 400 implicitHeight: 50 radius: 3 color: "#e2e8f0" border.color: "#21be2b" } } Button { text: "Encrypt!" onClicked: rot.secret = rot.encrypt(rot.plain) } Label { text: rot.secret } } }
In the
TextArea we use the
onTextChanged signal to set the
plain field of the
Rot
struct to be assigned the value of the
TextArea input whenever anything changes.
Then, we use the
onClicked signal in the
Button component to assign the return value of the
encrypt function to the
secret field. Also, we pass the value of
plain to the
encrypt function.
Finally, we display the value of the
secret field in the
Label component.
Now, let’s run the application:
⬢ ❯ j r touch qml/qml.qrc && cargo run Compiling caesar v0.1.0 Finished dev [unoptimized + debuginfo] target(s) in 8.12s Running `target/debug/caesar`
Encrypting with nrot
One approach for encrypting the user input (secret message) text is to use the nrot third-party library.
First, let’s add the dependency:
# Cargo.toml +[dependencies] +nrot = "2.0.0" +# UI cxx = "1.0.83"
Then, import the crate:
mod my_object { + use nrot::{rot, rot_letter, Mode}; + unsafe extern "C++" {
Next, let’s use nrot to improve our app’s
encrypt function:
pub fn encrypt(&self, plain: &QString) -> QString { let rotation = 13; // common ROT rotation let plain = plain.to_string(); let plain = plain.as_bytes(); let bytes_result = rot(Mode::Encrypt, plain, rotation); let mut secret = format!("{}", String::from_utf8_lossy(&bytes_result)); if plain.len() == 1 { let byte_result = rot_letter(Mode::Encrypt, plain[0], rotation); secret = format!("{}", String::from_utf8_lossy(&[byte_result])); }; QString::from(&secret) }
Using on-the-fly encryption
Another approach for encrypting the user input (secret message) text is to use on-the-fly encryption. This will enable us to eliminate the old-fashioned button and actually encrypt the secret message as the user is typing.
First, let’s remove the
Button component and set the value of the
secret field to update every time the user makes a change to the input field:
modified qml/main.qml placeholderText: qsTr("[email protected]") text: rot.plain - onTextChanged: rot.plain = text + onTextChanged: rot.secret = rot.encrypt(text) - Button { - text: "Encrypt!" - onClicked: rot.secret = rot.encrypt(rot.plain) - } -
Adding decryption
Now, let’s add the decryption functionality. We’ll use the following
decrypt function:
#[qinvokable] pub fn decrypt(&self, secret: &QString) -> QString { let rotation = 13; // common ROT rotation let secret = secret.to_string(); let secret = secret.as_bytes(); let bytes_result = rot(Mode::Decrypt, secret, rotation); let mut plain = format!("{}", String::from_utf8_lossy(&bytes_result)); if secret.len() == 1 { let byte_result = rot_letter(Mode::Decrypt, secret[0], rotation); plain = format!("{}", String::from_utf8_lossy(&[byte_result])); }; QString::from(&plain) }
Then, we’ll add the second
TextArea component for interchangeable input:
TextArea { placeholderText: qsTr("[email protected]") text: rot.secret onTextChanged: rot.plain = rot.decrypt(text) background: Rectangle { implicitWidth: 400 implicitHeight: 50 radius: 3 color: "#e2e8f0" border.color: "#21be2b" } } }
Using a custom component to avoid duplication
We have two very similar
TextArea text fields. To avoid duplication, let’s create a custom component.
First, create an
InputArea.qml file in the
qml directory with the content of the previous
TextArea component:
// InputArea.qml import QtQuick 2.12 import QtQuick.Controls 2.12 TextArea { background: Rectangle { implicitWidth: 400 implicitHeight: 50 radius: 3 color: "#e2e8f0" border.color: "#21be2b" } }
Include the file in the Qt resource:
<RCC version="1.0"> <qresource prefix="/"> <file>main.qml</file> + <file>InputArea.qml</file> </qresource> </RCC>
Next, modify the
main.qml file to use
InputArea:
// main.qml InputArea { placeholderText: qsTr("[email protected]") text: rot.plain onTextChanged: rot.secret = rot.encrypt(text) } InputArea { placeholderText: qsTr("[email protected]") text: rot.secret onTextChanged: rot.plain = rot.decrypt(text) }
Creating a GitHub CI
As a final step, to ensure that we have the correct code in each commit, let’s create a GitHub CI workflow:
name: Caesar jobs: code_quality: name: Code quality runs-on: ubuntu-22.04 build: name: Build for GNU/Linux runs-on: ubuntu-22.04 strategy: fail-fast: false steps: - name: Checkout source code uses: actions/[email protected] - name: Install Rust toolchain uses: dtolnay/[email protected] with: target: x86_64-unknown-linux-gnu - name: Install Qt if: matrix.os == 'ubuntu-22.04' run: | sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install -y --no-install-recommends --allow-unauthenticated \ qt6-base-dev \ qt6-declarative-dev - name: Build run: cargo build --release --locked
Conclusion
In this article, we demonstrated how to build a desktop Qt application using Rust and QML. Along the way, we discussed QObject, Qt signals, and CXX-Qt attribute macros.
If you’d like, you can further improve the demo app by adding more rotation features. Currently, the rotation value is hardcoded to 13. Also, you can play with the current QML user interface to make it fancier. The code for this article’s demo application is available on GitHub.
I hope you enjoyed this article. If you have questions, feel free to leave a comment.
