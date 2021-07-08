Build a location analytics reporting API in Node.js

Location, defined by latitude and longitude, can be used in conjunction with other data to generate insights for a business, which is known as location analytics.
Businesses that operate across the globe use location analytics across the value chain, for example, for locating users, delivering services, and running targeted ads. The use of location analytics has increased globally with the rise of social media and mobile devices.
In this tutorial, we’ll learn how to build a lightweight location analytics reporting service API in Node.js. At the end of the tutorial, you’ll be able to build this type of API for your own project. You’ll also have a better understanding of error handling and good file structure in Node.js!
Let’s get started!
Prerequisites
To follow along with this tutorial, you’ll need the following:
- Familiarity with Node.js, Express, and Git
- Visual Studio Code editor
- Heroku account
- Postman account
Setting up the file structure
First, we need to set up our file structure. Open your terminal and create a new directory where you’ll store all the files for the project. In your terminal, type the following command followed by the name of the folder,
lars:
mkdir lars
Open the
lars working directory in the VS Code editor:
code .
You’ll see your VS Code window open:
Initialize the working directory by opening your terminal in Visual Studio and running
npm init -y.
If you wish to run this command outside of VS Code in your operating system’s terminal, navigate into the
lars directory and run the command below:
npm init -y
The code above automatically generates the
package.json file:
In this tutorial, we’ll use Express as a dependency. Install Express by running the command below:
npm install express --save
After installing Express, you’ll notice that a
node_modules folder was created. To confirm that you have Express installed, check your
package.json file, and you’ll see Express installed as a dependency:
We need to import Express into our app because it is an npm module. Create a new file called
app.js in the same directory as your
package.json file:
In your
app.js file,
requireExpress by running the code below:
const express = require('express');
Now, call Express to create your app, routes, and a port for your app to run on:
const app = express();
Node.js implements modularity, meaning it separates your app into modules, or various files, and exports each file. We’ll export
app using the
export keyword:
module.exports = app;
Next, create another file called
server.js in the same directory as the
app.js file.
Require the
app.js file into the
server.js file:
const app = require('./app');
Create a file called
config.env in the same directory as
server.js. The
config.env file will contain all the
process.env keys we’ll need for our app. In the
config.env file, create a
PORT variable and set the
PORT to listen on port
8000:
PORT=8000
After importing the app, create a constant called
port in the
server.js file. Set it to the
PORT variable you just created and a default port of
3000:
const port = process.env.PORT || 3000;
Finally, we’ll set the app to listen on the port with the
.listen() method:
app.listen(port, () => { console.log(`App listening on ${port}`) });
Building the routes
Whenever you visit a webpage or an application running on the web, you are making an HTTP request. The server responds with data from either the backend or a database, which is known as an HTTP response.
When you create a resource on a web app, you are calling the
POST request. Similarly, if you try deleting or updating a resource on a web app, you are calling either a
DELETE,
PATCH, or
UPDATE request. Let’s build routes to handle these requests.
Create a folder called
routes in your working directory and create a file called
analyticsRoute.js inside it.
Require Express in the
analyticsRoute.js file to set the route for the API:
const express = require('express');
We also need to
require our app module from the
app.js file:
const app = require('../app');
Then, we create our routes:
const router = express.Router();
Finally, we’ll export the router:
module.exports = router;
Building the controllers
We need to create files for controllers that we’ll import into our
analyticsRoutes file. First, create a folder called
controllers in your working directory.
Our API is going to use the IP address and coordinates provided by the user to calculate distance and location. Our request needs to accept that information and the request coming from the user.
We’ll use a
POST request because the user is including data in the
req.body. To save the information, we need to
require an
fs module (file system) in our controller.
Handling the
POST request
Create a file named
storeController.js in the
controllers folder. In the
storeController.js file, we need to import the
fs module and the
fsPromises.readFile() method to handle the
promise returned, which is the user’s IP address and coordinates.
To install the
fs module, open your terminal in your working directory and run the following command:
npm i fs --save
Type the following code at the top of your file:
const fsp = require('fs').promises; const fs = require('fs');
Next, we’ll create the controller that will handle our route for the
POST request. We’ll use the
exports keyword and create an asynchronous middleware function that accepts three parameters:
req: stands for the request object
res: stands for the response object
next: function is called immediately after the middleware exports
postAnalytics = async(req, res, next) => {}
Now, we’ll save the properties of the data object in the
req.body to the
reportAnalytics array. We’ll set a
Date() object to save the date any data was created in a
createdAt key:
reportAnalytics.push({...req.body, createdAt: new Date()});
We’ll create a file called
storeAnalytics.json to save the content of our
reportAnalytics array as a string using
JSON.stringify():
await fsp.writeFile(`${__dirname}/storeAnalytics.json`, JSON.stringify(reportAnalytics));
We need to check if the
storeAnalytics.json file exists when a user makes a
POST request. If the file exists, we need to read the file and save the output.
The output contains a constant called
reportFile, which stores the content of the file that was read. Use
JSON.parse on
reportFile to convert the content of the file to a JavaScript object:
// checks if file exists if (fs.existsSync(`${__dirname}/storeAnalytics.json`)) { // If the file exists, reads the file const reportFile = await fsp.readFile(`${__dirname}/storeAnalytics.json`, 'utf-8') // converts the file to JavaScript Object reportAnalytics = JSON.parse(reportFile) } else { // if file does not exist return ('File does not exist'); }
The
fs.existsSync() method synchronously checks if the file exists. It accepts the
${__dirname}/storeAnalytics.json path as its single parameter and points to the location of the file that we want to check.
We used the
await keyword with
reportFile to await the result from reading the file with the
fsp.readFile() method. Next, we specified the path of the file we want to read with
(${__dirname}/storeAnalytics.json. We set the encoding format to
utf-8 , which will convert the content that is read from the file to a string.
JSON.parse() converts the
reportFile to a JavaScript object and stores it in the
reportAnalytics array. The code in the
else statement block will run only when the file does not exist. Finally, we used the
return statement because we want to stop the execution of the function after the code runs.
If the file was successfully read, created, and saved in the
storeAnalytics.json file, we need to send a response. We’ll use the response object
(res), which is the second parameter in our asynchronous
postAnalytics function:
res.status(201).json({ status: 'success', data: { message: 'IP and Coordinates successfully taken' } })
We’ll respond with a status of
success and the data message
IP and Coordinates successfully taken.
Your
storeController.js file should look like the screenshot below:
Handling the
GET request
We need to create another controller file to handle our
GET request. When users make a
GET request to the API, we’ll calculate their location based on their IP address and coordinates.
Create a file named
fetchController.js in the
controllers folder. In the
storeController.js file, we need to
require the
fs module and the
fsPromises.readFile() method to handle the
promise returned:
const fsp = require('fs').promises; const fs = require('fs');
Let’s create the controller to handle our route for the
GET request. We’ll use a similar middleware function and parameters as we did for the
POST request above:
exports.getAnalytics = async(req, res, next) => {}
Inside the
getAnalytics middleware, type the following code to get the IP address from the query of the request:
const { ip } = req.query;
Now, create an empty array that will store the content of the
req.body:
let reportAnalytics = [];
As we did before, we need to check if the
storeAnalytics.json file exists. If the file exists, we’ll use
JSON.parse on
reportFile to convert the file content to a JavaScript object:
if (fs.existsSync(`${__dirname}/storeAnalytics.json`)) { const reportFile = await fsp.readFile(`${__dirname}/storeAnalytics.json`, 'utf-8') reportAnalytics = JSON.parse(reportFile) } else { return ('File does not exist'); }
Now, we can save the IP address and coordinates of the user in the
storeAnalytics.json file. Anytime the user requests to calculate the geolocation based on the coordinates provided, the IP address will be included in the request in form of a query.
Now that we’ve gotten the IP address from the
req.query object, we can write the code to check if the IP address provided in the
req.query object is the same as the IP address stored in the
storeAnalytics.json file:
for (let i=0; i<reportAnalytics.length; i++) { if (reportAnalytics[i].ip !== ip) { return ('No Coordinates found with that IP'); }; }
In the code above, we are using
forloop to loop through the
reportAnalytics array. We initialized the variable
i, which represents the current element’s index in the
reportAnalytics array, to
0. If i is less than the length of the
reportAnalytics array, we increment it.
Next, we check if the
reportAnalytics array’s IP address property equals the IP address provided in the
req.query.
Let’s calculate the location for IP addresses stored only in the last hour:
const hourAgo = new Date(); hourAgo.setHours(hourAgo.getHours()-1); const getReport = reportAnalytics.filter(el => el.ip === ip && new Date(el.createdAt) > hourAgo )
In the code block above, we created a constant called
hourAgo and set it to a
Date object. We used the
setHours() method to set
hourAgo to the last hour
getHours()-1.
When the current IP addresses in the
reportAnalytics file are equivalent or equal to the IP addresses passed in the
req.query, meaning the data was created in the last hour,
getReport creates a constant set to a new array.
Create a constant called
coordinatesArray, which will store only the coordinates that have been saved in the
getReport array:
const coordinatesArray = getReport.map(element => element.coordinates)
Next, we need to calculate the location with the coordinates. We need to iterate through the
coordinatesArray and calculate the location by passing in the two values saved as the coordinates:
let totalLength = 0; for (let i=0; i<coordinatesArray.length; i++) { if (i == coordinatesArray.length - 1) { break; } let distance = calculateDistance(coordinatesArray[i], coordina tesArray[i+1]); totalLength += distance; }
In the code above,
totalLength represents the total distance calculated from the two coordinates. To iterate through the
coordinatesArray, we need to initialize the result of our calculation. Setting
totalLength to zero initializes the total distance.
The second line contains the iteration code we are using
forloop. We initialize the
i variable with
let i=0. The
i variable represents the index of the current element in the
coordinatesArray.
i<coordinatesArray.length sets the condition of the iteration to run only when the index of the current element is less than the length of the
coordinatesArray. Next, we increment the index of the current element in the iteration to move to the next element with
i++.
Next, we’ll check if the index of the current element is equal to the number of the last element in the array. Then, we pause the iteration code execution and move to the next one using the
break keyword.
Finally, we create a function called
calculateDistance that accepts two arguments, the first and second coordinate values (longitude and latitude). We’ll create
calculateDistance in another module and export it to the
fetchController.js file, then we’ll save our final result in the
totalLength variable that we initialized.
Note that every request needs a response. We’ll respond with a
statusCode of
200 and a JSON containing the value of the distance we will calculate. The response will only be shown if the code is successful:
res.status(200).json({distance: totalLength})
Your
fetchController.js file should look like the following two code blocks:
Build the
calculateDistance function
In your working directory, create a new folder called
utilities and create a file called
calculateDistance.js inside. Open the
calculateDistance.js file and add the following function:
const calculateDistance = (coordinate1, coordinate2) => { const distance = Math.sqrt(Math.pow(Number(coordinate1.x) - Number(coordinate2.x), 2) + Math.pow(Number(coordinate1.y) - Number(coordinate2.y), 2)); return distance; } module.exports = calculateDistance;
In the first line, we create a function called
calculateDistance that accepts two arguments:
coordinate1 and
coordinate2. It uses the following equations:
Math.sqrt: square root in math
Math.pow: raises a number to a power
Number(): converts a value to a number
coordinate1.x: the second value of the first coordinate (longitude)
coordinate2.x: the first value of the first coordinate (longitude)
coordinate1.y: the second value of the second coordinate (latitude)
coordinate2.y: the first value of the second coordinate (latitude)
Now that we have created the
calculateDistance function, we need to
require the function into our code in the
fetchController.js file. Add the code below after the
fs module:
const calculateDistance = require('../utilities/calculateDistance');
Implementing error handling
It’s important to implement error handling in case our code fails or a particular implementation doesn’t work the way it was designed to. We’ll add handling for errors both in development and production.
Open your
config.env file and run
NODE_ENV=development to set the environment to development.
In your
controllers folder, create a new file called
errorController.js. The code snippet below creates a function called
sendErrorDev to handle errors encountered in the development environment:
const sendErrorDev = (err, res) => { res.status(err.statusCode).json({ status: err.status, error: err, message: err.message, stack: err.stack, }); }
We’ll create a function called
sendErrorDev that accepts two parameters,
err for the error and
res for the response. The
response.status takes in the
statusCode of the error and responds with JSON data.
Additionally, we’ll create a function called
sendErrorProd that will handle errors encountered when the API is in the production environment:
const sendErrorProd = (err, res) => { if(err.isOperational) { res.status(err.statusCode).json({ status: err.status, message: err.message }); } else { console.error('Error', err); res.status(500).json({ status: 'error', message: 'Something went wrong' }) } }
In your
utilities folder, create a file called
appError.js and type the following code:
class AppError extends Error { constructor(message, statusCode) { super(message); this.statusCode = statusCode; this.status = `${statusCode}`.startsWith('4') ? 'fail' : 'error'; this.isOperational = true; Error.captureStackTrace(this, this.constructor); } } module.exports = AppError;
We’ll create a class called
AppError that extends the
Error object.
Then, we’ll create a constructor that will initialize the object of the class. It accepts two parameters called
message and
statusCode. The
super method calls the constructor with one argument, passes it into
message, and gains access to the constructor’s properties and methods.
Next, we’ll set the
statusCode property of the constructor to
statusCode. We set the
status property of the constructor to any
statusCode that begins with
4, for example, the
404 statusCode to
fail or
error.
Create another file called
catchAsync.js and add the following code in it:
module.exports = fn => { return (req, res, next) => { fn(req, res, next).catch(next); } }
Add error handling to the controller files
Require the
appError.js file and the
catchAsync.js file in your
storeController.js and
fetchController.js files. Place these two import statements at the top of your code in both files:
const catchAsync = require('../utilities/catchAsync'); const AppError = require('../utilities/appError');
In the
storeController.js and
fetchController.js files, wrap your functions with the
catchAsync() method as follows:
// For storeController.js file exports.postAnalytics = catchAsync(async(req, res, next) => {...} // For fetchController.js file exports.getAnalytics = catchAsync(async(req, res, next) => {...}
Next, in your
fetchController.js file, run the
AppError class:
for (let i=0; i<reportAnalytics.length; i++) { if (reportAnalytics[i].ip !== ip) { return next(new AppError('No Coordinates found with that IP', 404)); }; }
Next, run the
AppError class in your
storeController.js file:
if (fs.existsSync(`${__dirname}/storeAnalytics.json`)) { const reportFile = await fsp.readFile(`${__dirname}/storeAnalytics.json`, 'utf-8') reportAnalytics = JSON.parse(reportFile) } else { return next(new AppError('File does not exist', 404)); }
The code in your
storeController.js and
fetchController.js files should look like the following screenshots:
Setting up validation
We need to validate that the data received in the
req.body, which includes the IP addresses and coordinates, is correct and in the right format. The coordinates should have a minimum of two values, representing longitude and latitude.
In the
utilities folder, create a new folder called
Validation. In the
Validation folder, create a file called
schema.js. The
schema.js file will contain the desired format for any data provided in the
req.body. We’ll use the
joi validator:
npm install joi
Type the following code in the
schema.js file:
const Joi = require('joi'); const schema = Joi.object().keys({ ip: Joi.string().ip().required(), coordinates: Joi.object({ x: Joi.number().required(), y: Joi.number().required() }).required() }) module.exports = schema;
In the code block above, we
require the
joi validator and used it to create our schema. Then, we set the IP address to always be a string and validated the IP address by requiring it in the request body.
We set coordinates as an
object. We set both the
x and
y values, which represent the longitude and latitude values, to be a number and
require them for our code to run. Finally, we exported the schema.
In the validation folder, create another file called
validateIP.js. Inside, we’ll write code to validate the IP address using the
is-ip npm package. Let’s export the package into our code.
In the
validateIP.js file, add the following code:
const isIp = require('is-ip'); const fsp = require('fs').promises; const fs = require('fs'); exports.validateIP = (req, res, next) => { if(isIp(req.query.ip) !== true) { return res.status(404).json({ status: 'fail', data: { message: 'Invalid IP, not found.' } }) } next(); }
Run the following command to install the necessary dependencies for our API:
npm install body-parser cors dotenv express fs is-ip joi morgan ndb nodemon
Your
app.js file should look like the screenshot below:
Under the
scripts section in your
package.json file, add the following code snippet:
"start:dev": "node server.js", "debug": "ndb server.js"
Your
package.json file should look like the screenshot below:
Update your
analyticsRoute.js file with the following code:
const express = require('express'); const app = require('../app'); const router = express.Router(); const validateIP = require('../utilities/Validation/validateIP'); const storeController = require('../controllers/storeController'); const fetchController = require('../controllers/fetchController'); router.route('/analytics').post(storeController.postAnalytics).get(validateIP.validateIP, fetchController.getAnalytics); module.exports = router;
Now, we’ve finished building our location analytics API! Now, let’s test our code to make sure it works.
Testing the API
We’ll use Postman for testing our API. Let’s start our API to ensure it’s running in our terminal:
node server.js
You’ll see the following output in your terminal:
The final output of our API, which is hosted on Heroku, should look like the output below:
You can test this API yourself on the hosted documentation.
Conclusion
Location analytics are a great tool for businesses. Location information can allow companies to better serve both prospective and current customers.
In this tutorial, we learned to build a tool that takes location information in the form of IP addresses and coordinates and calculates distance. We set up our file structure in Node.js, built routes to handle
GET and
POST requests, added error handling, and finally tested our application.
You can use the information you learned in this tutorial to set up your own location reporting API, which you can customize for your own business needs.
