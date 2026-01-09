Moving beyond RxJS: A guide to TanStack Pacer

See how LogRocket's Galileo AI surfaces the most severe issues for you No signup required

Modern web applications are increasingly sensitive to when work happens, not just what work happens. User input, scroll events, analytics tracking, and API requests all compete for time on the main thread.

When timing is poorly managed, the result is often jank, duplicated requests, or subtle race conditions that are difficult to debug.

This guide walks through building a Pinterest-style infinite scroll image gallery using React and TanStack Pacer.

Along the way, we’ll apply Pacer’s core utilities (debouncing, throttling, batching, and rate limiting) to solve common UI performance problems without introducing reactive complexity.

By the end of this guide, you’ll understand how to choose the right Pacer utility for a given timing problem, how to integrate it cleanly into a React application, and how to avoid brittle edge cases that often come with hand-rolled timing logic.

🚀 Sign up for The Replay newsletter The Replay is a weekly newsletter for dev and engineering leaders. Delivered once a week, it's your curated guide to the most important conversations around frontend dev, emerging AI tools, and the state of modern software. Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.

Why use Pacer over RxJS?

RxJS is a strong fit for modeling complex event streams, but many UI performance issues do not require a full reactive abstraction.

TanStack Pacer targets common timing problems in frontend apps and does so with a smaller mental and runtime footprint.

Key reasons to consider Pacer:

Lower learning curve : RxJS requires adopting the Observable mental model. With Pacer, you call a function or a hook.

: RxJS requires adopting the Observable mental model. With Pacer, you call a function or a hook. Smaller bundle size : Pacer is lightweight and tree-shakeable.

: Pacer is lightweight and tree-shakeable. Automatic cleanup on unmount : No manual subscription management.

: No manual subscription management. React-friendly ergonomics : Works naturally with React’s unidirectional data flow.

: Works naturally with React’s unidirectional data flow. TypeScript-first: Strong type inference out of the box.

Prerequisites

Before you start, make sure you have the following set up:

A React application (Vite, Next.js, or Create React App all work).

Node.js installed, plus a package manager like npm, pnpm, or Yarn.

Comfort with React hooks like useState and useEffect , plus async JavaScript concepts like async/await and Promises.

and , plus async JavaScript concepts like and Promises. A free API key from the Unsplash Developers website (you’ll add it to an environment variable later).

What is Pacer?

Pacer is a framework-agnostic, purpose-built library for frontend applications that need to control async event timing without the complexity of reactive programming patterns.

While solutions like RxJS provide powerful Observable streams for complex reactive scenarios, Pacer focuses on the timing primitives that show up most often in UI work: debouncing, throttling, rate limiting, and batching.

Rather than replacing reactive libraries, Pacer complements them by covering the majority of UI timing needs with minimal abstraction.

Getting started with TanStack Pacer

Getting started with TanStack Pacer is straightforward. We’ll create a React project, install the package, and set up a simple folder structure for the demo.

Installation

If you haven’t already, create a new React project (Vite example):

npm create vite@latest my-image-gallery -- --template react-ts cd my-image-gallery

Install TanStack Pacer:

npm install @tanstack/react-pacer

For this Pinterest-style app, create the following folders:

components

hooks

services

Inside the components folder, create these files:

ImageCard.tsx

ImageGrid.tsx

SearchBar.tsx

Inside the hooks folder, create:

useImageSearch.ts

Inside the services folder, create:

analytics.ts

Finally, create a .env file in the project root and add your Unsplash API key:

VITE_UNSPLASH_API_KEY=YOUR_UNSPLASH_API_KEY_HERE

Which Pacer utility should I use?

Choosing the right Pacer utility depends on the timing problem you’re solving. Each utility controls execution in a different way and is optimized for different UI scenarios.

The quick-reference table below maps each Pacer utility to a common use case to help you identify the best fit before diving into the implementation details.

Utility Best for Common use case What it solves Debounce Waiting for inactivity Search input, autocomplete, resize events Delays execution until the user stops triggering the action Throttle Limiting execution frequency Infinite scroll, scroll/resize listeners Ensures a function runs at most once in a given interval Batch Grouping multiple actions Analytics events, logging, bulk updates Combines many calls into a single operation Rate limit Enforcing strict limits API requests, background jobs Caps how many executions can happen over time

Let’s get into building the app.

Setting up batching

We’ll use AsyncBatcher from TanStack Pacer to collect multiple like events in the app and send them to the server in a single batch.

This is a common pattern for analytics where you want to reduce network chatter without losing event fidelity.

In analytics.ts , paste the following code:

import { AsyncBatcher } from '@tanstack/pacer'; const analyticsBatcher = new AsyncBatcher( async (events: { eventName: string; payload: any }[]) => { console.log('Sending batch of analytics events to the server:', events); await new Promise((resolve) => setTimeout(resolve, 500)); console.log('Batch of analytics events sent successfully!'); }, { wait: 2000, maxSize: 10, } ); export default { track: (eventName: string, payload: any) => { analyticsBatcher.addItem({ eventName, payload }); }, };

In this code, we used AsyncBatcher to create a queue for analytics events. The first argument is an async function that defines what to do when a batch is ready to be processed.

It receives an array of events collected since the last flush.

The configuration options determine when a batch is processed. This batcher flushes every two seconds, and it also flushes immediately if 10 events arrive before that timer elapses.

Finally, the file exports a simple track method that the rest of the application can use without needing to know anything about batching.

Recording likes in ImageCard

Next, we’ll use the analytics service from the image card component to record likes.

Paste the following code into ImageCard.tsx :

import React from 'react'; import analyticsService from '../services/analytics'; interface ImageCardProps { image: { id: string; urls: { small: string; }; alt_description: string; }; } const ImageCard: React.FC<ImageCardProps> = ({ image }) => { const handleLike = () => { analyticsService.track('like_image', { imageId: image.id }); alert( 'You liked the image! The "like" event has been added to a batch and will be sent to the server shortly.' ); }; return ( <div className="image-card"> <img src={image.urls.small} alt={image.alt_description} /> <div className="image-card-overlay"> <button onClick={handleLike}>❤️ Like</button> </div> </div> ); }; export default ImageCard;

This component renders an image with a Like button. When the user clicks Like, the handler calls analyticsService.track() , which adds a like_image event to the batcher queue instead of sending it immediately.

Setting up debounce

Next, we’ll use the useDebouncedCallback hook to debounce the search input.

This ensures the onSearch callback only fires once the user pauses typing, which reduces redundant API calls and stabilizes UI behavior.

In SearchBar.tsx , paste the following:

import React from 'react'; import { useDebouncedCallback } from '@tanstack/react-pacer'; import analyticsService from '../services/analytics'; interface SearchBarProps { onSearch: (query: string) => void; } const SearchBar: React.FC<SearchBarProps> = ({ onSearch }) => { const handleSearch = useDebouncedCallback( (query: string) => { onSearch(query); analyticsService.track('search_initiated', { query }); }, { wait: 500 } ); return ( <div className="search-bar"> <input type="search" onChange={(e) => handleSearch(e.target.value)} placeholder="Search for images..." /> </div> ); }; export default SearchBar;

Here, useDebouncedCallback wraps the search logic and returns a debounced function ( handleSearch ). With wait: 500 , the callback only runs after 500ms of inactivity.

Inside the debounced function, we call onSearch(query) (passed from App.tsx ), which updates the search term and triggers the data-fetching hook.

We also record a search_initiated analytics event so that user intent is tracked without spamming the analytics pipeline.

Implementing image search with rate limiting

Now let’s create a custom hook to manage fetching images from the Unsplash API.

This hook will also include rate limiting to help you enforce usage policy constraints and fail gracefully under rapid user input.

Copy and paste this into useImageSearch.ts :

import { useState, useEffect, useCallback } from 'react'; import { useAsyncRateLimiter } from '@tanstack/react-pacer/async-rate-limiter'; const API_URL = 'https://api.unsplash.com'; export const useImageSearch = () => { const [query, setQuery] = useState('nature'); const [images, setImages] = useState<any[]>([]); const [page, setPage] = useState(1); const [hasMore, setHasMore] = useState(true); const [isLoading, setIsLoading] = useState(false); const [error, setError] = useState<string | null>(null); const fetchFn = useCallback( async ({ searchQuery, pageNum }: { searchQuery: string; pageNum: number }) => { const API_KEY = import.meta.env.VITE_UNSPLASH_API_KEY; const url = searchQuery.trim() === '' ? `${API_URL}/photos?page=${pageNum}&per_page=20&client_id=${API_KEY}` : `${API_URL}/search/photos?page=${pageNum}&per_page=20&query=${searchQuery}&client_id=${API_KEY}`; const response = await fetch(url); if (!response.ok) { throw new Error('Failed to fetch images from Unsplash'); } const data = await response.json(); return searchQuery.trim() === '' ? data : data.results; }, [] ); const rateLimiter = useAsyncRateLimiter(fetchFn, { limit: 4, window: 2 * 60 * 1000, // 2 minutes onReject: (_args, limiter) => { const remaining = limiter.getMsUntilNextWindow(); const errorMsg = `API rate limit exceeded. Try again in ${Math.ceil( remaining / 1000 / 60 )} minutes.`; setError(errorMsg); }, });

In useImageSearch , we define the state needed for querying, pagination, and error handling.

To interact with the Unsplash API responsibly, we wrap our fetch function with useAsyncRateLimiter .

The rate limiter caps how many executions can happen within a time window. If a request is blocked, onReject fires and we surface a user-facing message that includes how long until the window resets.

Add the second part of useImageSearch.ts below:

const fetchAndSetImages = useCallback( async (searchQuery: string, pageNum: number) => { setIsLoading(true); setError(null); try { const newImages = await rateLimiter.maybeExecute({ searchQuery, pageNum }); if (newImages) { setImages((prevImages) => pageNum === 1 ? newImages : [...prevImages, ...newImages] ); setHasMore(newImages.length > 0); } } catch (err: any) { setError(err.message); } finally { setIsLoading(false); } }, [rateLimiter] ); useEffect(() => { setImages([]); setPage(1); setHasMore(true); fetchAndSetImages(query, 1); }, [query, fetchAndSetImages]); const loadMore = () => { if (hasMore && !isLoading) { const newPage = page + 1; setPage(newPage); fetchAndSetImages(query, newPage); } }; return { query, setQuery, images, loadMore, hasMore, isLoading, error }; };

Building the image grid with throttled infinite scroll

Next, we’ll build ImageGrid.tsx , which renders results and implements throttled infinite scroll.

Throttling ensures scroll-position checks run at a controlled cadence, preventing excessive handler work during fast scrolling.

Paste the following into ImageGrid.tsx :

import React, { useEffect } from 'react'; import ImageCard from './ImageCard'; import { useThrottledCallback } from '@tanstack/react-pacer'; interface ImageGridProps { images: any[]; onLoadMore: () => void; hasMore: boolean; isLoading: boolean; } const ImageGrid: React.FC<ImageGridProps> = ({ images, onLoadMore, hasMore, isLoading, }) => { const handleScroll = useThrottledCallback( () => { const { scrollTop, clientHeight, scrollHeight } = document.documentElement; if (scrollTop + clientHeight >= scrollHeight - 500 && hasMore && !isLoading) { onLoadMore(); } }, { wait: 200 } ); useEffect(() => { window.addEventListener('scroll', handleScroll); return () => { window.removeEventListener('scroll', handleScroll); }; }, [handleScroll]); return ( <div> <div className="image-grid"> {images.map((image) => ( <ImageCard key={image.id} image={image} /> ))} </div> {isLoading && <p>Loading more images...</p>} {!hasMore && <p>You've reached the end!</p>} </div> ); }; export default ImageGrid;

Assembling the application

Now we’ll wire everything together in App.tsx and apply basic styling.

Replace the contents of App.tsx with the following:

import React from 'react'; import SearchBar from './components/SearchBar'; import ImageGrid from './components/ImageGrid'; import { useImageSearch } from './hooks/useImageSearch'; import './index.css'; const App = () => { const { query, setQuery, images, loadMore, hasMore, isLoading, error } = useImageSearch(); return ( <div className="App"> <header className="app-header"> <h1>Image Gallery</h1> <SearchBar onSearch={setQuery} /> {error && <p className="error-message">{error}</p>} </header> <main> <ImageGrid images={images} onLoadMore={loadMore} hasMore={hasMore} isLoading={isLoading} /> </main> </div> ); }; export default App;

Add the following CSS to index.css to make the gallery presentable:

:root { --primary-color: #007bff; --background-color: #f0f2f5; --text-color: #333; --card-background: #fff; --shadow-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1); } body { font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, 'Segoe UI', Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: var(--background-color); color: var(--text-color); margin: 0; } .App { display: flex; flex-direction: column; min-height: 100vh; } .app-header { background-color: var(--card-background); padding: 20px; box-shadow: 0 2px 4px var(--shadow-color); position: sticky; top: 0; z-index: 10; } .app-header h1 { text-align: center; margin: 0 0 20px 0; } .search-bar input { width: 100%; max-width: 600px; display: block; margin: 0 auto; padding: 12px 20px; font-size: 16px; border-radius: 24px; border: 1px solid #ccc; } main { padding: 20px; flex-grow: 1; } .image-grid { column-count: 4; column-gap: 20px; max-width: 1400px; margin: 0 auto; } @media (max-width: 1200px) { .image-grid { column-count: 3; } } @media (max-width: 900px) { .image-grid { column-count: 2; } } @media (max-width: 600px) { .image-grid { column-count: 1; } } .image-card { position: relative; overflow: hidden; border-radius: 8px; box-shadow: 0 4px 8px var(--shadow-color); background-color: #ddd; break-inside: avoid; margin-bottom: 20px; } .image-card img { width: 100%; height: auto; object-fit: cover; display: block; transition: transform 0.3s ease; } .image-card:hover img { transform: scale(1.05); } .image-card-overlay { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4); opacity: 0; transition: opacity 0.3s ease; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; pointer-events: none; } .image-card:hover .image-card-overlay { opacity: 1; pointer-events: auto; } .image-card-overlay button { background-color: var(--primary-color); color: white; border: none; padding: 10px 20px; font-size: 16px; border-radius: 20px; cursor: pointer; transition: background-color 0.3s; } .image-card-overlay button:hover { background-color: #0056b3; } .error-message { color: #d93025; text-align: center; margin-top: 10px; } p { text-align: center; }

With the core UI wired up, the next step is validating that each timing utility behaves as expected in the running application.

Testing TanStack Pacer

Start the app:

npm run dev

For demonstrations, it can help to exaggerate configuration values so each behavior is visually obvious.

The sections below show what to change and what you should observe.

Testing for debounce

To make debouncing clearly visible, temporarily set the debounce delay to 5 seconds in SearchBar.tsx (for example, { wait: 5000 } ).

With that change, the search request should only fire once you stop typing for five seconds:

Testing for batching

To test batching, temporarily reduce maxSize in analytics.ts to 4.

With this configuration, the batch should flush as soon as the fourth like is recorded:

Testing for throttling

To test throttling, temporarily set the throttle delay to 10 seconds in ImageGrid.tsx (for example, { wait: 10000 } ).

With that configuration, infinite scroll should only trigger a load at most once every 10 seconds, even if you scroll rapidly:

Testing for rate limiting

To test rate limiting, keep the limiter configured to allow 4 calls in a two-minute window.

After enough searches, the application should surface an “API rate limit exceeded” message and block additional requests until the window resets:

You can see the full demo project here.

TanStack Pacer vs RxJS vs hand-rolled timing logic

Pacer is designed for common UI timing problems. RxJS remains a strong fit for complex stream composition.

Hand-rolled timing logic can work for one-off cases, but tends to accumulate edge cases and inconsistencies as an application grows.

Approach Best for Strengths When it’s not a great fit TanStack Pacer Common async timing needs in UI Lightweight, tree-shakeable, purpose-built utilities (debounce, throttle, batch, rate limit), React-friendly Complex event streams, advanced async composition RxJS Complex reactive workflows Powerful operators, stream composition, advanced async control Overkill for simple timing needs, steeper learning curve, larger bundle impact Hand-rolled logic One-off cases Full control, no dependencies Easy to get wrong, hard to maintain, inconsistent behavior across the app

Conclusion

In this guide, we explored how TanStack Pacer can be used to build responsive and efficient applications.

We implemented AsyncBatcher , useDebouncedCallback , rate limiting, and throttling in a Pinterest-style infinite scroll gallery to demonstrate how these utilities address common performance and correctness issues in UI code.

For teams building React apps that need predictable timing behavior with minimal overhead, Pacer offers a focused, pragmatic alternative to more complex reactive tooling.