Best Tailwind CSS components and template collections

Tailwind CSS is a utility-first framework for rapidly building custom UI components. This means that unlike other CSS frameworks or libraries, it doesn’t provide pre-styled components. Instead, it provides low-level utility classes for styling CSS properties like margin , flex , color , etc., so you can build custom interfaces.

Since its launch in 2017, Tailwind CSS has grown substantially in popularity with the developer community, mainly because it provides developers flexibility to build custom interfaces without being bound by any UI kit rules.

However, too much choice may cause decision paralysis. Sometimes, you may want to modify or draw inspiration from an existing example so that you can get started faster.

Tailwind components and template collections are fully responsive UI components and page templates that allow you to copy and paste HTML snippets directly into your codebase to use or modify. Built by other developers and organizations, these collections allow you to get started on your project quickly by seeing the potential outcome.

In this article, I’ll introduce you to seven of the best free Tailwind CSS component collections. If you have no experience using Tailwind CSS, you may want to read this article on styling components with Tailwind CSS first. Let’s dive in.

Tailwind Components is a free, open source, community-contributed collection of over 800 Tailwind UI components and templates that can be used to bootstrap new apps, projects, and landing pages.

The collection includes dropdowns, logins, modals, tabs, inputs, and selects that are all built with Tailwind CSS, along with a very helpful cheatsheet. You can contribute to the collection by submitting your own components for others to use.

To use any component or template, click on it, and you’ll be redirected to an individual page. Preview it if you want to, then either download it, fork it into your GitHub, or copy the code directly.

Tailblocks is a collection of 60+ minimalist layout blocks like testimonial, team, steps, statistics, pricing, hero, header, gallery, footer, feature, and ecommerce.

The Tailblocks components are particularly cool because they offer dark mode support, and you can change the primary colors from the interface. Created and maintained by Mert Curuken, the project’s GitHub repo has over 5.1k stars and has been forked over 400 times, so it’s quite popular.

To make use of any layout block, select it, choose a color from the color palette, select dark or light mode, click the View Code button, then copy and paste it into your project.

Meraki UI is a growing collection of more than 50 beautiful Tailwind CSS components that supports right-to-left (RTL) languages. This means that if a user’s default browser language is set to an RTL language, Meraki UI will reverse everything, including text, scroll, progress indicators, buttons, etc.

The collection, created by Khatab Wedaa and Mosab Ibrahim, is made up of alerts, login forms, buttons, cards, dropdowns, navbar, pagination, and footers. To make use of any component, just copy, and you’re good to go.

Tailwind Toolbox is a collection of open source, community-contributed starter templates and components, as well as a directory of plugins, tools, generators, kits, and guides that will help you make better use of Tailwind CSS.

Created and maintained by Amrit Nagi, Tailwind Toolbox includes over 45 landing page templates and 16 components, among other listings. You can contribute to the collection by clicking on the Suggest a resource button.

In addition to HTML markup, Tailwind Toolbox also provides scripts for expected JavaScript interactions like the opening and closing of modals. To make use of scripts, click on the template or component. Either download it for templates, or copy the code for components.

Tailwind Templates is a growing collection of free UI components styled with Tailwind CSS. Built by J-hiz, it features over 30 unique component designs, including alerts, buttons, cards, forms, search inputs, and modals.

Currently, it only features components, but templates will be added soon. To make use of any component, click on the parent classification, then copy the code for whichever you like.

Lofi UI is a growing collection of low-fidelity Tailwind CSS components. Low fidelity simply means that the components are structured to be reusable and have minimal styles, so you can add your own and customize your designs to suit your personal taste.

In other words, the components are built to be as efficient as possible with HTML and rely on CSS to make them functional. Think of it as a starting point.

Lofi UI was built and maintained by Rob Stinson and currently boasts of over 40 elegant UI components and layouts. To use it, click on any component card and you’ll be redirected to CodePen, where you can customize and copy the resulting code.

Kometa UI Kit is a Tailwind CSS kit of over 130 components and layout blocks in different categories, including navs, headers, features, pricing, FAQ, contents, teams, blog, stats, and footers.

As mentioned on the homepage, all layout blocks are fully responsive and are available as plain HTML snippets or React/Vue components. Kometa also has a blog for sharing tips and tricks on how to build more beautiful and outstanding user interfaces with Tailwind CSS.

Kometa UI is a product of the Kitwind team. To use any component from the Kometa UI kit, click on the parent classification, find a variation you like, and copy the code either as plain HTML, Vue, or React code.

Conclusion

Given the low-level nature of Tailwind CSS, you can build highly customizable designs without writing a single line of CSS or worrying about how to override opinionated components styles, which other CSS frameworks offer.

With the component and template collections featured in this article, styling your projects with Tailwind CSS just got a lot easier. Get inspiration to create your own Tailwind CSS styled components or simply copy, paste, and effortlessly customize to suit your taste.

