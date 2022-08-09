Choosing the best ecommerce platform for your Vue.js app

Nefe is a frontend developer who enjoys learning new things and sharing his knowledge with others.

Online shopping activity has increased since the pandemic. Over two billion individuals purchased products or services online in 2020, which has only increased. The ecommerce industry in the US alone is predicted to become a trillion-dollar industry by the end of 2022.

We want to jump in on the booming ecommerce industry, but how do we know the right ecommerce platform to choose? In this article, we will explore some factors to consider when selecting an ecommerce platform for Vue.js application.

We will be looking at the following platforms:

Criteria for choosing a Vue.js ecommerce platform

When choosing an ecommerce platform, we must think about the following factors

Features

Developer experience

Integrations

Themes

Extensibility

Maturity

Pricing

We will explore different Vue.js ecommerce platforms taking these into consideration.

Vue Storefront

Vue Storefront, also called VSF, is an open-source frontend, built with a PWA and headless approach, using a modern JS stack.

It leverages modern technologies, like Vue.js and PWA, to create a mobile-first user experience. VSF makes it easy to leverage the benefits of PWA on popular ecommerce platforms, like Magento and Shopify.

Features

Cataloging and categorizing inventory

Credit card processing

Ecommerce management

Inventory management

Order management

SEO management

Customer accounts

Customer service

Marketing promotions

Analytics and reporting

Checkout, payment, and shipping

Comes with Storefront UI, a component library

Developer Experience

VSF is one of the most popular Vue.js ecommerce platforms, with 9.8k GitHub stars as of writing.

It comes with clear documentation and a demo that shows what we can build with it. Aside from this, it also has an active developer community that provides templates, examples, courses, YouTube videos, and blog post tutorials covering different use cases. These resources enable developers to integrate VSF into their applications quickly.

Integrations

Being a popular platform, VSF supports integrations with different ecommerce services and third-party payment solutions. Here is a list of the available integrations.

With VSF, we have all of the options and none of the limitations because we are free from vendor lock-in.

Themes

VSF is a highly customizable library. Its default theme can be customized and comes with Storefront UI, a reusable component library we can use to build the ecommerce frontend of our choice. It’s 100% customizable; we can use a single UI component or the whole system and make it fit our brand’s design.

Extensibility

Extensibility is one of the key selling points when choosing an ecommerce platform, and VSF is no exception.

With VSF, we can extend any part of the application to fit our needs, whether frontend, backend, or both.

Maturity

With more than 1200 stores, over 100 partner agencies, and an extensive community of more than 5000 developers, VSF is a mature ecommerce platform with a strong and ever-growing foothold in the ecommerce industry.

Beyond this, VSF has integrated the best of ecommerce platforms, headless CMSs, payment solutions, and third-party services into its platform.

Pricing

No pricing information is available. However, it is free to start.

VSF does require coding experience, so a non-coder will have to hire a team of developers to integrate Vue Storefront with their ecommerce site.

Snipcart

Snipcart is a powerful, developer-first shopping cart platform. We can use it to add custom ecommerce features to any website or web application in minutes.

Features

Create discounts and promotions

Handle tax management

Automatize shipping calculation

Support multiple languages

Support multiple currencies

Send invoices via email

Abandoned cart recovery

Subscriptions

Invoicing

Inventory management

Customizable shopping cart and checkout process to fit your brand

Manage your inventory in the Snipcart dashboard

Developer experience

Being developer-first, the Snipcart team creates tons of content through YouTube videos and blog posts. These resources show how to work with Snipcart and different use cases and integrations.

There is also a support platform similar to Stack Overflow, where developers can lodge complaints and ask questions.

Another plus for developers is that Snipcart supports SSGs like Hugo, frontend frameworks like Next.js, React, Vue.js, Nuxt.js, Angular and Svelte, Laravel, and WordPress.

Snipcart has an active developer community with many resources and templates.

Integrations

We can integrate Snipcart with the CMS of our choice, whether with WordPress, Sanity, Strapi, or Craft CMS, etc.

Themes

Theming in Snipcart is built on CSS variables, making it easy for developers to switch the theme to fit their brand specifications.

Extensibility

Snipcart was built to give developers maximum freedom. It offers APIs and webhooks we can use to extend beyond its functionalities. We can build on its ecommerce API and connect it with almost any technology and system.

Maturity

When compared with other platforms, Snipcart is still a relatively new platform. However, it must not be underestimated.

The Snipcart team is very driven and proactive about creating content that shows developers how to work with Snipcart. Their GitHub profile is filled with several repositories that address different use cases and technologies. What it may lack in age, it makes up for in content.

Pricing

Snipcart has a standard pricing plan where they charge 2% per transaction. This charge is in addition to payment gateway fees. Here is more info on their pricing plans. A free plan is also available.

Powr

With Powr, we can add ecommerce functionality to our Vue.js website without needing to code. It was created to help business owners increase visibility, engagement, and conversions.

POWR provides 24/7 customer support and a help center, and its team of engineers works around the clock to ensure their system is operating smoothly.

Features

Powr has a suite of 60+ apps that you can start using on your Vue.js website for free. These are some of the use cases the apps cover:

Lead collection

Conversion rate optimization

Form builder

Facebook chat

Countdown timer

Testimonial slider

Job boards

View the complete list of available apps here.

Developer experience

Powr prides itself on being a low/no-code tool, so the experience here is not developer-focused but general.

A great thing about working with Powr is its demo page, which contains demos of how their ten best apps work. Having a visual representation of how the apps work and will look on our website is a huge plus. The apps can also be edited to try different screen sizes, designs, settings, and configurations.

Integrations

Powr has several integrations covering different categories such as ecommerce, email marketing, website building, accounting, etc. Powr enables us to connect with the right tools and do our best work more efficiently.

Themes

Powr is easily customizable. We can customize fonts, colors, borders, spacing, and more to fit our brand.

Extensibility

There is little information is available on the extensibility of Powr. However, seeing as it’s geared towards being a low/no-code tool, little or no extensibility may be available to developers.

Maturity

With 8,230,145 plugins active on websites, 1,200,348 ecommerce installations, and 12,387 reviews from customers, Powr is a battle-tested platform with a solid foundation. Case studies from customers have shown that Powr improves conversions by over 30%.

Pricing

There a four payment plans available, including a free plan. The next plan is the Starter, which costs $5.49 monthly. Learn more about the pricing structure.

Commerce.js

Commerce.js is an ecommerce infrastructure for the next generation of businesses that demand control and flexibility over their commerce. It enables businesses to build product displays, carts, checkouts, upsells, and more with its ecommerce APIs and SDK.

Commerce.js is built to accommodate and scale with the complex nature of modern businesses, supporting open integrations, custom logic, specific workflows, and meet today’s customer’s expectations.

Features

JavaScript SDK

Support multiple languages

Support multiple currencies

Global sales tax support

Order management

Global shipping zones

Webhooks

Design customization

Data export

View the complete list of features here.

Developer Experience

Commerce.js provides a modern toolkit consisting of a JavaScript SDK and APIs developers can work with. It is compatible with frontend frameworks like React, Next.js, Gatsby, Vue.js, Nuxt.js, Svelte, etc.

Commerce.js also has extensive documentation that is well-structured and easy to understand. The docs cover how to work with the different SDKs and guides on integrating with different frameworks like Next.js, Nuxt.js, etc.

Integrations

Commerce.js offers one-click integrations, which we can use to easily integrate our favorite tools. Integrations that handle content, payment, search, communication, shipping, tax, automation, and ecommerce platforms like Shopify and Wix are available.

Themes

Every aspect of your conversion experience can be controlled — from single-page to multi-step forms, background colors, animations, CTA buttons, and cart summary.

Extensibility

No information is available on how to extend the functionalities of Commerce.js or if it is possible.

Maturity

Commerce.js was founded in 2016, and its team has over ten years of experience in ecommerce platform development, content management system architecture, enterprise inventory management design, and open source contributions.

Pricing

Four pricing plans are available, with one of them being free. The base pricing plan is the Pro plan which is $79 per month. Learn more about their pricing plans.

Crystallize

Crystallize is a Vue.js ecommerce platform for frontend developers.

Features

GraphQL API

Product modeling

Digital asset management

Global CDN asset delivery

Subscriptions

Order management

Cart and checkout

Reporting and analytics

Localized content

Developer Experience

Crystallize provides free and open-source ecommerce boilerplate templates that are optimized for performance, ecommerce SEO, and customer experience. The boilerplates are an easy starting point for building rich ecommerce experiences.

There is also an active community of over 2000 developers where we can build, collaborate, share, discuss, and find solutions.

Crystallize supports React, Gatsby, Next.js, React Native, Vue.js, and Nuxt.js.

Integrations

Crystallize supports ecommerce platforms like Shopify and Magento, payment integrations providers like Two, Stripe, Klarna, etc, and search functionality with Elasticsearch.

Themes

No themes are available. However, the styling of the templates can be adjusted to fit our brand’s needs.

Extensibility

Being an open-source platform, the option of extending the features and capabilities of Crystallize is open to developers. In fact, there is a contribution guide detailing how to make contributions.

Maturity

Little information is available regarding this. However, Crystallize was founded in 2017 and currently has 23 members.

Pricing

There are three pricing plans, including a free plan. See more information about the pricing.

Which platform should you use?

With questions like these, two answers are always appropriate: it depends, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution.

Each platform comes with its unique offerings, and some perform better than others in certain areas. The right platform will be the one the cost-effective and efficient option that reduces our time-to-market significantly.

Being a developer, I love the simplicity of Snipcart and how I can easily integrate it into a website but I’ll leave your choice to you!

