Lifecycle hooks are a special functionality in Angular that allow us to “hook into” and run code at a specific lifecycle event of a component or directive.
Angular manages components and directives for us when it creates them, updates them, or destroys them. With lifecycle hooks, we can gain better control of our application.
To do this, we add some specific hook methods prefixed with
ng to our component or directive. These hooks are split into two types: hooks for components or directives, and hooks for child components.
What we will learn
This article will cover the following:
- The different lifecycle hooks for Angular components and directives
- How to hook into component lifecycles to run our code
- What triggers lifecycle hooks and the order in which they are called
These are the hooks for components or directives, in call order:
constructor()
OnInit
DoCheck
OnChanges
OnDestroy
And these are the hooks for a component’s children components:
AfterContentInit
AfterContentChecked
AfterViewInit
AfterViewChecked
Below is a summary of the Angular lifecycle hooks in a table:
|
OnInit
|Called on initialization
|
OnChanges
|Called when the input properties have changed
|
DoCheck
|Developer’s custom change detection
|
Destroy
|Called before the component is destroyed
|
AfterContentInit
|Called when the component’s content
ngContent is initialized
|
AfterContentChecked
|Called when the component’s content is updated or checked for updates
|
AfterViewInit
|Called when the component’s projected view has been initialized
|
AfterViewChecked
|Called after the projected view has been checked
Hooks for components or directives
In Angular, components are the smallest units of building blocks for a component tree. This enables us to develop and maintain our codebase very easily. Components are classes with the
@Component() decorator on the them, like so:
@Component({
selector: "app-comp",
template: `<div>AppComponent</div>`,
styles: ``
})
class AppComponent implements OnInit {
//...
}
Directives are technically components, but they operate on the non-UI part of the DOM. Their work is to add extra functionality to the DOM. Directives are also classes, but decorated with the
@Directive() class decorator.
Examples of in-built directives are
*ngFor ,
*ngIf, etc. We can create our own directive by doing this:
@Directive({
selector: '[highlight-text]'
})
export class HighlightDirective {
//...
}
The following are lifecycle hooks for components or directives, with explanations of how they work and how to use them.
Constructor()
This is the constructor we are familiar with in JS classes. It is included because our components/directives are JavaScript classes with either an
@Component or
@Directive decorator. So this constructor is called when our component/directive instance is created by Angular using the
new keyword.
OnInit
OnInit is a lifecycle hook that is called after Angular has initialized all data-bound properties of a directive. Define an
ngOnInit() method to handle any additional initialization tasks.
This hook is called when the first change detection is run on the component. After the first run it is switched off never to be run again. It is a best practice to add our initialization logic here.
To hook into this, we will implement the
OnInit interface and add
ngOnInit method in our component/directive:
@Component({
//...
})
export class BComponent implements OnInit {
ngOnInit() {
console.log("ngOnInit called")
}
}
What’s the difference between
constructor and
OnInit?
Constructor and
OnInit seem the same, but they are called at different phases. Angular has two phases: the bootstrapping phase, and the change detection phase.
The constructor is called at the bootstrapping phase. This phase is when Angular creates the instances of services, pipes, components, and directives in our module. Angular initializes the component and resolves its dependencies and passes it to the constructor.
The change detection phase happens after the bootstrapping phase when Angular finally calls the
tick method
ApplicationRef#tick.
What is change detection? This is a mechanism whereby Angular detects a change in the state of a component/directive and updates the DOM to reflect as such. Angular detects this using Zone.js, a library that monkey-patches the following asynchronous APIs in the browser:
setTimeout,
clearTimeout,
setInterval, etc.
- AJAX: XMLHttpRequest
At the change detection phase, these hooks are called in sequence:
OnInit
DoCheck
OnChanges
Proof:
// https://github.com/angular/packages/core/src/view/provider.ts
export function checkAndUpdateDirectiveDynamic(
view: ViewData, def: NodeDef, values: any[]): boolean {
const providerData = asProviderData(view, def.nodeIndex);
const directive = providerData.instance;
let changed = false;
let changes: SimpleChanges = undefined !;
for (let i = 0; i < values.length; i++) {
if (checkBinding(view, def, i, values[i])) {
changed = true;
changes = updateProp(view, providerData, def, i, values[i], changes);
}
}
if (changes) {
directive.ngOnChanges(changes);
}
if ((def.flags & NodeFlags.OnInit) &&
shouldCallLifecycleInitHook(view, ViewState.InitState_CallingOnInit, def.nodeIndex)) {
directive.ngOnInit();
}
if (def.flags & NodeFlags.DoCheck) {
directive.ngDoCheck();
}
return changed;
}
So, the
OnInit is called after the component tree has been constructed, and the dependencies are resolved and passed to the component/directive’s instances. After being called, it is switched off.
What do we mean by being switched off? Each component/directive in Angular has view states:
export const enum NodeFlags {
OnInit = 1 << 16,
OnDestroy = 1 << 17,
DoCheck = 1 << 18,
OnChanges = 1 << 19,
AfterContentInit = 1 << 20,
AfterContentChecked = 1 << 21,
AfterViewInit = 1 << 22,
AfterViewChecked = 1 << 23,
// ...
}
The above is a bitmask of a view state. Internally, components/directives are referred to as a view. Each components’ view is created with view states depending on the lifecycle hook it implemented. A view state can be the combination of any of the above bitmasks. Note that each hook has a bitmask.
As our component
BComponent implements the
OnInit, its view state will be
OnInit = 1 << 16.
When the
OnInit hook is called on a component/directive, Angular checks whether it is the first time. If it is, it updates the state mask to be true and calls the
ngOnInit method:
if ((def.flags & NodeFlags.OnInit) &&
shouldCallLifecycleInitHook(view, ViewState.InitState_CallingOnInit, def.nodeIndex)) {
directive.ngOnInit();
}
So on the next CD run, the above will always be false and the
ngOnInit call will be skipped.
OnChanges
OnChanges is a lifecycle hook that is called when any data-bound property of a directive changes. An
ngOnChanges() method must be defined to handle the changes.
Let’s say we have our
BComponent has the input property
books:
@Component({
selector: 'bcomp',
template: `
<div *ngFor="let book of books">
{{book}}
</div>
`
})
export class BComponent implements OnChanges {
@Input() book
ngOnChanges() {
console.log("The book property changed")
}
}
@Component({
// ...
template: `
<bcomp [books]="books"></bcomp>
`
})
export class App {
books = ["Michael Crichton: Prey"]
}
App bound its
books property to
BComponent’s
books. Note how we implemented the
OnChanges interface and added an
ngOnChanges method.
ngOnChanges will be called by Angular when the books property it receives from the
App component has changed.
If we mutate the
books property in the
App component, Angular will not pick it up and the
ngOnChanges in the
BComponent will not be run:
@Component({
// ...
template: `
<bcomp [books]="books"></bcomp>
`
})
export class App {
books = ["Michael Crichton: Prey"]
constructor() {
setInterval(()=> {
this.books.push("New Book: " + Date.now())
}, 1000)
}
}
The
push method is a mutating method, and with the above code,
BComponent will not pick up any changes and
ngOnChanges will not be run.
As the
BComponent is not an
OnPush CD strategy, its view will be updated but the new book added to
books will not be displayed, because Angular updates a component/directive input bindings before the updating it DOM.
We should be aware of immutability and always try to return a new state/reference. We will use a non-mutating method called
Array#concat:
@Component({
// ...
template: `
<bcomp [books]="books"></bcomp>
`
})
export class App {
books = ["Michael Crichton: Prey"]
constructor() {
setInterval(()=> {
this.books = this.books.concat(["New Book: " + Date.now()])
}, 1000)
}
}
Now, the
ngOnChanges on
BComponent will be run.
Very simply,
ngOnChanges is run when the component/directive’s input bindings have changed.
DoCheck
DoCheck is a callback method that performs change detection, invoked after the default change detector runs.
This hook comes after the
OnInit hook.
DoCheck is not run on an event like
OnInit and
OnChanges, which are called when a change in input properties occurs or when the component/directive is initialized. Instead, this hook is added so the developer can add his or her custom code to perform a custom CD.
DoCheck invokes a custom change-detection function for a directive, in addition to the check performed by the default change-detector:
if (def.flags & NodeFlags.DoCheck) {
directive.ngDoCheck();
}
As we see above, this hook is constantly run on every CD cycle whether the component/directive is an
OnPush or
Default component. That your
ngDoCheck hook is called does not mean your component/directive is being checked, just that the hook is called:
@Component({
selector: 'bcomp',
template: `
<div *ngFor="let book of books">
{{book}}
</div>
`,
changeDetection: ChangeDetectionStrategy.OnPush
})
export class BComponent implements OnChanges {
@Input() book
ngOnChanges() {
console.log("The book property changed")
}
}
@Component({
// ...
template: `
<bcomp [books]="books"></bcomp>
`
})
export class App {
books = ["Michael Crichton: Prey"]
}
The
BComponent is an
OnPush component, which means it will be checked first for changes in its input bindings and then, on subsequent CD runs, the component and its children will be skipped for a check.
OnPush CD strategy is an optimization technique that only renders the component when necessary or when its input bindings have changed.
If the
BComponent implements
DoCheck and adds the
ngDoCheck method, it will be always be run even when the CD run on it is skipped:
@Component({
selector: 'bcomp',
template: `
<div *ngFor="let book of books">
{{book}}
</div>
`,
changeDetection: ChangeDetectionStrategy.OnPush
})
export class BComponent implements OnChanges, DoCheck {
@Input() book
ngOnChanges() {
console.log("The book property changed")
}
ngDoCheck() {
console.log("ngDoCheck on BCompoent called")
}
}
@Component({
// ...
template: `
<bcomp [books]="books"></bcomp>
`
})
export class App {
books = ["Michael Crichton: Prey"]
constructor() {
setInterval(()=> {
this.books.push("Book Name: "+Date.now())
}, 1000)
}
}
On the first CD run,
BComponent will be re-rendered, and we will see the following logged on our console:
The book property changed
ngDoCheck on BCompoent called
As the
App component starts to update the books property, itself (
App) will be updated, but the CD run on
BComponent will be skipped because Angular won’t see any change in
BComponent
books array.
Yet, we will see
ngDoCheck and
BCompoent called on the console. This is because of how Angular is structured.
When CD is run on a component, it goes through five stages:
- It updates its children components’ input bindings
- Runs
OnChangesif there were changes in its input props
- Runs
OnIniton the children components if it hasn’t already
- Runs
DoCheckon the children’s components
- Runs its
updateRendererfunction to update the DOM interpolations
DoCheck has no condition before it is run, so it must be run so far as the component/directive implements the
DoCheck interface.
If
App uses the
Array#concat method to push a new book, we will always see the following, because
concat returns a new object reference:
The book property changed
ngDoCheck on BCompoent called
What is the usefulness of
DoCheck?
As it runs on no condition, we can use
DoCheck to add a custom CD mechanism of our own.
The default change-detection algorithm looks for differences by comparing bound-property values by reference across change detection runs. You can use this hook to check for and respond to changes by some other means.
When the default change detector detects changes, it invokes
ngOnChanges if supplied, regardless of whether you perform additional change detection. Typically, you should not use both
DoCheck and
OnChanges to respond to changes on the same input.
Ideally, Angular supports and preaches immutability in our objects, but with
ngDoCheck, we can track object mutations.
Using our example:
@Component({
selector: 'bcomp',
template: `
<div *ngFor="let book of books">
{{book}}
</div>
`,
changeDetection: ChangeDetectionStrategy.OnPush
})
export class BComponent {
@Input() book
}
@Component({
// ...
template: `
<bcomp [books]="books"></bcomp>
`
})
export class App {
books = ["Michael Crichton: Prey"]
constructor() {
setInterval(()=> {
this.books.push("Book Name: "+Date.now())
}, 1000)
}
}
Since the
App component is pushing a new value using the
Array#push method, Angular won’t pick up the change because
Array#push mutates the
books array. Thus, the
BComponent won’t pick up the change. Here
ngDoCheck comes in, because we can use it to check for object mutation.
The
BComponent will implement the
DoCheck interface and add the
ngDoCheck method. Next, we will inject the
ChangeDetectorRef so
BComponent can trigger CD when its custom CD detects a change:
@Component({
selector: 'bcomp',
template: `
<div *ngFor="let book of books">
{{book}}
</div>
`,
changeDetection: ChangeDetectionStrategy.OnPush
})
export class BComponent implements OnChanges, DoCheck {
@Input() books
lastBooksArray
constructor(private changeDetectorRef: ChnageDetectorRef) {}
ngOnChanges() {
console.log("The book property changed")
this.lastBooksArray = this.books
}
ngDoCheck() {
console.log("ngDoCheck on BCompoent called")
if(this.lastBooksArray.length != this.books.length){
this.changeDetectorRef.markForChange()
}
}
}
@Component({
// ...
template: `
<bcomp [books]="books"></bcomp>
`
})
export class App {
books = ["Michael Crichton: Prey"]
constructor() {
setInterval(()=> {
this.books.push("Book Name: "+Date.now())
}, 1000)
}
}
We injected
ChangeDetectorRef to hook into the CD of
BComponent, implemented the
DoCheck and
OnChanges, and added
ngDoCheck and
ngOnChanges methods.
In the
ngOnChanges method, we saved the last
books array change, so when the array is mutated in the
App component we can check for the change in
ngDoCheck and mark the
BComponent for CD on the next CD cycle.
OnDestroy
OnDestroy is lifecycle hook that is called when a directive, pipe, or service is destroyed. Use this for any custom cleanup that needs to occur when the instance is destroyed.
This hook is mostly used to unsubscribe from our observable streams and detach event handlers to avoid memory leaks.
Hooks for children components
Angular is structured like a tree, so components can have both parent and child components. In other words, what is rendering the component and what the component is rendering. The hooks we are going to learn about here are the hooks that will be called at specific lifecycle events of a component’s child components. The hooks are declared in the parent component, so developers can add their custom code to augment their component’s functionality.
Hooks in the parent component are called when the child component’s content has been initialized, when the UI or view of the child component has been initialized and rendered, or when the child component’s change detection has been run.
AfterContentInit
AfterContentInit is called when the content of a component/directive has initialized. In this case, “content” is the component/directives that are projected in between the
<ng-content></ng-content> tags:
@Component({
selector: 'bcomp',
template: `
<div>This is a BComponnet</div>
`
})
export class BComponent {}
@Component({
selector: 'acomp',
template: `
<ng-content></ng-content>
`
})
export class AComponent implements AfterContentInit {
ngAfterContentInit() {
// ...
}
}
@Component({
template: `
<acomp>
<bcomp></bcomp>
</acomp>
`
})
export class App {}
The
Acomponent will project any elements in between its tag
<acomp></acomp> inside the
ng-content tag. Now, in the
App component, the
BComponent is projected in the
acomp tag. When the
BComponent is being initialized, the
ngAfterContentInit hook will be called in
AComponent.
AfterContentChecked
This is hook is called after the default change detector for the component/directive projected into a component via the
ng-content tag has completed its check:
@Component({
selector: 'acomp',
template: `
<ng-content></ng-content>
`
})
export class AComponent implements AfterContentInit {
ngAfterContentInit() {
// ...
}
}
@Component({
template: `
<acomp>
{{data}}
</acomp>
`
})
export class App implements AfterContentChecked {
data: any
ngAfterCOntentChecked() {
//...
}
}
The
App component has a
data property that is inside the
AComponent. When the
data property changes, the
ngAfterContentChecked method will be called.
AfterViewInit
This hook is called after a component’s view and its children’s views have been created and fully initialized.
This hook comes in handy when we want to reference a component/directive instance in our component using
ViewChild/
ViewChildren.
Using it in any other method might cause an error because the component/directive might not have been initialized at the time of use:
@Component({
selector: 'acomp',
template: `
`
})
export class AComponent {
aCompMethod() {
//...
}
}
@Component({
template: `
<acomp #acomp></acomp>
`
})
export class App {
@ViewChild('acomp') acomp: AComponent
constructor() {
setInterval(()=>{
this.acomp.aCompMethod()
}, 1000);
}
}
We got the reference of
acomp’s class
AComponent by putting
# in the
App component template.
Then, we used
ViewChild to tell Angular to set the instance of
AComponent to
acomp variable. We might fall into error if the
AComponent has not been initialized when we requested for the
AComponent’s instance.
If we called the
AComponent’s
aCompMethod at one second intervals, it might throw a reference error because
AComponent has not been initialized in that time. With larger intervals, the
aCompMethod will be called without error because by that time, the
AComponent will be created.
To prevent this reference miss, we will implement the
AfterViewInit interface and add the
ngAfterViewInit method. Then, call the
aCompMethod in the
ngAfterViewInit:
@Component({
selector: 'acomp',
// ...
})
export class AComponent {
aCompMethod() {
}
}
@Component({
template: `
<acomp #acomp></acomp>
`
})
export class App implements AfterViewInit {
@ViewChild('acomp') acomp: AComponent
ngAfterViewInit() {
//...
setInterval(()=>{
this.acomp.aCompMethod()
}, 1000);
}
}
Now, we won’t have a reference miss when we call the
aCompMethod because it will be called when the class
AComponent has been created and initialized.
AfterViewChecked
This hook is called after the change detector of a component/directive’s child component has been run for checks.
Be careful not to set any variables bound to the template here. If you do, you’ll receive the
"Expression has changed after it was checked" error.
@Component({
selector: 'acomp',
// ...
})
export class AComponent {
@Input() data
aCompMethod() {
return this.data * 9
}
}
@Component({
template: `
<div>
{{aCompData}}
<acomp [data]="data" #acomp></acomp>
<button (click)="changeData()"></button>
</div>
`
})
export class App implements AfterViewChecked {
@ViewChild('acomp') acomp: AComponent
data: any
acompData:any
changeData() {
this.data = Date.now()
}
ngAfterViewChecked() {
//...
this.acompData = this.acomp.aCompMethod()
}
}
AComponent has an input binding
data, and we change the data binding when we click the
changeData button, as we want to display the result of
AComponent‘s
aCompMethod result in the
aCompData.
If we call the method in any other place, we might hit a reference error because Angular might not be done with CD run on the
AComponent. So we implemented the
AfterViewChecked interface and added
ngAfterViewInit method because the method will be run when the
AComponent has completed its CD run.
In this case, we won’t get an incorrect data value when we call the
aCompMethod, because the data will have the current value.
Conclusion
This is a comprehensive list of Angular lifecycle events with examples. This post explained in-depth when each lifecycle event occurs, their timeline, and what causes them to trigger.
Next time, if you happen to forget any lifecycle event, you can always always come back to this article.
If you have any questions regarding this or anything I should add, feel free to leave a comment!
