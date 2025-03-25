Aligning stakeholders with a design kick-off meeting

One of the biggest reasons I pursued a career in design was the satisfaction of seeing my work come to life and impact real people. There’s something incredibly rewarding about designing thoughtful, usable, and aesthetically pleasing products — knowing they help someone complete a task more efficiently or improve their overall experience.

But not every project turns out the way we expect.

I’ve worked on features that, once shipped, didn’t gain much traction. Users weren’t adopting them, and they didn’t have the impact we had anticipated. It was frustrating — pouring hours into something only to see it fall flat.

At first, I thought maybe we just got unlucky. Maybe the feature wasn’t marketed well. Maybe users weren’t ready for it. But after a few similar experiences, I realized we weren’t just dealing with isolated failures. There was a pattern. That’s when I started asking the hard question — What went wrong?

Misalignment was the root cause

Looking back, I realized the issue wasn’t about bad ideas or poor execution — it was about misalignment in our product development process:

PMs were writing feature requests instead of user stories , leaving design and development teams unsure about the real business case and user needs

, leaving design and development teams unsure about the real business case and user needs Designers and engineers weren’t brought in early enough to validate technical feasibility or conduct user research

to validate technical feasibility or conduct user research Stakeholders made decisions in isolation, leading to roadblocks later that forced unnecessary rework

We knew we had to fix these gaps in our product development process to address these recurring issues. It was becoming clear to everyone that stakeholders who should have been responsible, consulted, or informed for a certain stage of the cycle were being left out.

How we fixed it: Design requirements kick-off

To tackle all those alignment issues, we introduced a design requirements kick-off meeting.

Our goal was to get all the right people in the room, at the right time, to define the problem, align on success metrics, and clarify requirements — before jumping into design.

One of the biggest hurdles in cross-functional collaboration is knowing who to involve and when. To fix this, we created a RACI chart (Responsible, Accountable, Consulted, Informed) to clarify stakeholder roles. And this simple change reduced confusion and made sure the right voices were in the room at the right time:

Product owner explains the problem statement and reason for prioritizing the project, outlines stakeholders’ roles and responsibilities, and gains consensus on a timeline for deliverables

Then, the design team has their kick-off meeting to discuss requirements in more detail

But structure alone wasn’t enough. We also need a collaborative workspace where everyone could contribute and stay aligned. That’s where FigJam came in.

Setting up the FigJam board

Our design kick-off board lived in FigJam — it’s just easy for our teams to collaborate and reference while designing:

We structured the board into four key sections:

Project overview — User stories, requirements, and link to the ticket in Jira Measures of success — What success looks like and how we’ll track it User journey and requirements — A high-level user journey with flows and edge cases, using color-coded sticky notes for priorities Challenges and unknowns — A space for documenting roadblocks, unanswered questions, or technical unknowns

By setting up this board BEFORE jumping into design, we ensured everyone had visibility into the project’s why, what, and how — and that significantly reduced miscommunication and reword later on.

Running the design kick-off meeting

Start with the project overview

Even though the product owner had already kicked off the project, we found that many team members still weren’t fully aligned when it came time to design. So, at the start of the design kick-off, we gave a quick recap of the project’s purpose and user stories:

This ensured that every stakeholder — designers, engineers, PMs, QA, and technical writers — had a shared understanding of the goal before diving into the details. At this stage, we encouraged the team to raise any pressing questions, concerns, or objections.

Key takeaway — Never assume everyone is aligned just because a project has been “kicked off.” Taking a few extra minutes to set the context can prevent major misunderstandings down the road.

Define measures of success

One of the biggest mistakes I used to make was jumping into design without clearly defining success metrics. If you don’t know what success looks like, how do you know whether the design is working?

To avoid this, we used the SMART goals framework:

Specific — What exact change are we trying to achieve?

— What exact change are we trying to achieve? Measurable — How will we track progress?

— How will we track progress? Achievable — Is this realistic, given our constraints?

— Is this realistic, given our constraints? Relevant — Does this directly support our business and user needs?

— Does this directly support our business and user needs? Time-bound — What’s the timeframe for measuring impact?

This way, we could track our progress along the way while enforcing a benchmark to help make decisions:

Key takeaway — Setting clear, measurable goals BEFORE designing helps avoid endless revisions and shifting priorities later on.

Map user journeys and flows

Requirements lists, honestly, felt like a lengthy checklist to be included in the designs. And it was excruciatingly difficult for team members to understand how all the requirements fit together.

But what better way for designers to help align the team than to visualize these requirements on a user journey map? Instead of just listing features, we mapped how a user moves through the experience — step by step:

And this gave everyone a clear picture of:

What the user is thinking, doing, and feeling at each stage

How different requirements fit into the bigger picture

Where edge cases or potential pain points might arise

Once we mapped out the overall user journey, we broke down each stage into separate, smaller user flows that are mapped to the requirements. The user journey covered the process at a high level, and these user flows covered the interactions at a more granular level. It looked something like:

Key takeaway — A well-crafted user journey map makes it easier for stakeholders to connect the dots, ensuring that designs solve real problems instead of just checking off requirements.

Prioritize requirements to avoid scope creep

As we would outline the user flows, we’d attach stickies with the project requirements below the steps that they map to. That’s because some project requirements were must-haves, and others were nice-to-haves. And this way, all requirements were covered by the user flows — so when we got down to designing, nothing was left out.

We also made sure that we considered all edge cases — loading states, error states, persistent filter settings, and any other different outcomes we could think of. We brought in our PMs and developers, and they were the ones who identified these edge cases and any technical other limitations that could emerge in handling them.

To manage all of those expectations, we color-coded the project requirements based on priority:

Must do — Critical for launch Will do — Important but can be done later Nice to have (Optional stretch goals) Out of scope (Not included in this phase)

For each requirement sticky, we’d change it to the color that corresponds with its level of prioritization. So, at all times, the team knew what was in scope for that iteration of the project. And we knew this could be adjusted later, once the developers had a more accurate idea of the effort involved. Essentially, though, these stickies served as our baseline before we moved forward:

Key takeaway — Clearly defining priorities BEFORE starting design helps avoid last-minute scope creep and unrealistic expectations.

Identify challenges and unknowns

All through our process of mapping the requirements to the user flows and discussing priority levels, we faced some ambiguity and uncertainty — and that needed to be resolved.

Whether they were potential challenges, questions, or technical unknowns, we would write them down on a sticky note and attach them to the specific stage in the user flow. This way, the team would be thinking about potential roadblocks — and they were prepared early on. Fewer surprises later on:

We’d also be sure to discuss and figure out a solution or atleast a method to find a solution. The idea was to have all our questions answered and unknowns figured out by the end of the kick-off.

Key takeaway — Resolving uncertainties before jumping into designs can help avoid unnecessary redirection before it’s too late.

Impact of the design kick-off

Since implementing the design kick-off meeting in our process of product development, our team has seen huge improvements:

We focus on the right problems early on rather than debating UI details too soon

rather than debating UI details too soon Stakeholders are aligned from the start , reducing back-and-forth later

, reducing back-and-forth later We minimize wasted effort because we catch misalignment before investing time in design

because we catch misalignment before investing time in design We track our impact more effectively because success metrics are defined early on

Most importantly, this process has elevated the role of designers — we’re no longer just executors of feature requests. We’re strategic partners who can lead the conversation, facilitate decision-making, and execute a project thoughtfully.

If your team struggles with low UX maturity or a lack of structured processes, I highly recommend trying a design kick-off meeting. It’s a simple but very powerful way to improve collaboration, reduce misalignment, and design products that truly make an impact!