Advisory boards aren’t only for executives. Join the LogRocket Content Advisory Board today
2024-09-11
910
#career development#collaboration and communication
Kayode Adeniyi
195658
102
Sep 11, 2024 ⋅ 3 min read

Collaboration between product management and marketing

Kayode Adeniyi I am a software engineer with a technology consulting mindset. My interest lies in creating and using technologies to increase the quality of life, and ease of doing business.

For product-led companies, the roles of product marketing and product management are both crucial. Product managers lead the effort to build the right product, whereas product marketers ensure that the product reaches the right audience.

Collaboration Between Product Management And Marketing

Although the focus of each role differs, the collaboration contributes to the same goal. This article analyzes the key differences between the two roles, the middle ground, and strategies for fostering effective teamwork.

Understanding the roles

Product management and product marketing both contribute to the success of a product in their own capacity. Product managers have distinct responsibilities and so do marketers. Product managers are primarily concerned with developing the product (product lifecycle) and they have to make sure it meets customer needs:

Roles

On the other hand, product marketers focus on correctly positioning the product in the market. They craft the right messaging and drive demand by using marketing strategies.

The collaboration between these functions results in cohesive product development and effective market entry, two defining factors for initial product success.

Key differences between product management and marketing

As a product manager, you build the product and review the metrics related to product engagement. The right product meets the customer’s needs and aligns with the company’s vision, and the metrics will reflect that as well.

Product marketing promotes the product. They have to make sure that the product reaches the target audience and stands out in the marketplace filled with competitors. The primary metrics of success align more with growth.

In a nutshell:

  • Product management focuses on defining and developing the product
  • Product marketing focuses on positioning and promoting the product
  • Product management success is measured by product performance and customer satisfaction
  • Product marketing success is measured by market share and revenue growth

Metrics for product management and marketing

Product management metrics focus on the product’s performance. They contain metrics related to usability and alignment with customer needs. In contrast, product marketing metrics are centered on market reception, brand awareness, and sales growth:

Metrics Comparison

Critical points of collaboration between the roles

Product management and product marketing must work in close harmony throughout the product lifecycle. This becomes especially true when it comes to product positioning and messaging. Both roles should also share input when coordinating the timing and execution of product launches (go-to-market strategies).

Effective collaboration pushes both teams to deliver the product’s value to the target audience. Make sure to:

  • Collaborate early on defining the product’s unique value proposition
  • Ensure consistent messaging. Messaging should resonate with both users and the market
  • Synchronize launch plans. It ensures product readiness aligns with marketing efforts
  • Work together to refine go-to-market strategies. Modify based on customer feedback and market trends

Strategies for effective teamwork

You can help both teams stay on the same page with regular communication and joint objectives. Alignment slowly but surely paves the way for product success. Although both roles focus on different metrics, they still share enough to form critical discussion points between the two:

Alignment

To maintain consistent communication:

  • Hold weekly alignment meetings. Discuss product progress and marketing strategies
  • Set joint goals. Reflect on both product development and market performance
  • Use shared metrics to measure progress. It holds both teams accountable
  • Maintain open communication channels. It will help quickly address any challenges or changes

Product success through collaboration

Notion experienced a quick rise in the productivity tools space. It originally launched as a note-taking app but over time the product evolved into a flexible workspace tool. What was the main catalyst for success? The marketing team provided powerful actionable insights about user trends and market space whereas the product team acted on it proactively.

In the early stages, the Notion product management team prioritized highly customizable features for teams. The main user base was relevant to project management and knowledge sharing. Upon research, the marketing team amplified this versatility by launching targeted campaigns that showcased Notion’s adaptability (particularly for remote teams). Additionally, they aligned the product’s messaging with the growing demand for remote work solutions. The cross-team collaboration proved to be instrumental in Notion’s rapid adoption and growth in the productivity market.

The following best practices can prove useful for your workflow as well:

  • Align product features with emerging market trends and customer demands
  • Collaborate on product messaging. Highlight its adaptability and scalability
  • Use user feedback loops. This data helps you to refine both product features and marketing strategies
  • Product updates and feature releases should be coordinated with marketing campaigns to maximize impact

Key takeaways

For a product to be successful, both roles have to contribute their valued perspectives and expertise. The joint efforts are part of every major product strategy and modification. For a product manager, the marketing team insights provide the best insights on what to build and how to correctly position it in the market.

For your daily reference, return to the following key points:

  • Product management builds the product; marketing positions it
  • Regular communication keeps teams aligned
  • Shared goals create a focus for both teams
  • Coordinate product launches for maximum impact
  • Continuously adjust strategies based on performance

If you focus on these areas, you can successfully manage the product lifecycle. Once you complete the initial phase, the marketing insights will then help you keep the product on track for the long run.

Featured image source: IconScout

LogRocket generates product insights that lead to meaningful action

LogRocket identifies friction points in the user experience so you can make informed decisions about product and design changes that must happen to hit your goals.

With LogRocket, you can understand the scope of the issues affecting your product and prioritize the changes that need to be made. LogRocket simplifies workflows by allowing Engineering, Product, UX, and Design teams to work from the same data as you, eliminating any confusion about what needs to be done.

Get your teams on the same page — try LogRocket today.

Stop guessing about your digital experience with LogRocket

Get started for free

Recent posts:

Ravit Danino Leader Spotlight

Leader Spotlight: Knowing where customers are aiming, with Ravit Danino

Ravit Danino talks about how knowing where customers are aiming helps you better frame the discussion around your roadmap.

Jenna Danoy
Sep 11, 2024 ⋅ 6 min read
Product Management for Microservices Architecture: Challenges and Tips

Product management for microservices architecture

Microservices architecture transforms how we build applications, but what does that mean for a product manager? In this blog, I talk about why mastering microservices is essential for modern product management.

Kayode Adeniyi
Sep 10, 2024 ⋅ 2 min read
Erica Randeson Leader Spotlight

Leader Spotlight: The evolution of customer expectations, with Erica Randerson

Erica Randerson, Vice President of Ecommerce at Edible, talks about how Edible Brands has evolved pricing, delivery, and customization.

Jessica Srinivas
Sep 10, 2024 ⋅ 8 min read
Utilizing A 2x2 Matrix For Effective Decision-Making

Utilizing a 2×2 matrix for effective decision-making

Prioritizing can be time-consuming. This not only fosters stress and anxiety, but brings productivity and morale to a standstill.

Daniel Schwarz
Sep 9, 2024 ⋅ 3 min read
View all posts

Leave a Reply