Collaboration between product management and marketing

For product-led companies, the roles of product marketing and product management are both crucial. Product managers lead the effort to build the right product, whereas product marketers ensure that the product reaches the right audience.
Although the focus of each role differs, the collaboration contributes to the same goal. This article analyzes the key differences between the two roles, the middle ground, and strategies for fostering effective teamwork.
Product management and product marketing both contribute to the success of a product in their own capacity. Product managers have distinct responsibilities and so do marketers. Product managers are primarily concerned with developing the product (product lifecycle) and they have to make sure it meets customer needs:
On the other hand, product marketers focus on correctly positioning the product in the market. They craft the right messaging and drive demand by using marketing strategies.
The collaboration between these functions results in cohesive product development and effective market entry, two defining factors for initial product success.
As a product manager, you build the product and review the metrics related to product engagement. The right product meets the customer’s needs and aligns with the company’s vision, and the metrics will reflect that as well.
Product marketing promotes the product. They have to make sure that the product reaches the target audience and stands out in the marketplace filled with competitors. The primary metrics of success align more with growth.
In a nutshell:
Product management metrics focus on the product’s performance. They contain metrics related to usability and alignment with customer needs. In contrast, product marketing metrics are centered on market reception, brand awareness, and sales growth:
Product management and product marketing must work in close harmony throughout the product lifecycle. This becomes especially true when it comes to product positioning and messaging. Both roles should also share input when coordinating the timing and execution of product launches (go-to-market strategies).
Effective collaboration pushes both teams to deliver the product’s value to the target audience. Make sure to:
You can help both teams stay on the same page with regular communication and joint objectives. Alignment slowly but surely paves the way for product success. Although both roles focus on different metrics, they still share enough to form critical discussion points between the two:
To maintain consistent communication:
Notion experienced a quick rise in the productivity tools space. It originally launched as a note-taking app but over time the product evolved into a flexible workspace tool. What was the main catalyst for success? The marketing team provided powerful actionable insights about user trends and market space whereas the product team acted on it proactively.
In the early stages, the Notion product management team prioritized highly customizable features for teams. The main user base was relevant to project management and knowledge sharing. Upon research, the marketing team amplified this versatility by launching targeted campaigns that showcased Notion’s adaptability (particularly for remote teams). Additionally, they aligned the product’s messaging with the growing demand for remote work solutions. The cross-team collaboration proved to be instrumental in Notion’s rapid adoption and growth in the productivity market.
The following best practices can prove useful for your workflow as well:
For a product to be successful, both roles have to contribute their valued perspectives and expertise. The joint efforts are part of every major product strategy and modification. For a product manager, the marketing team insights provide the best insights on what to build and how to correctly position it in the market.
For your daily reference, return to the following key points:
If you focus on these areas, you can successfully manage the product lifecycle. Once you complete the initial phase, the marketing insights will then help you keep the product on track for the long run.
Featured image source: IconScout
LogRocket identifies friction points in the user experience so you can make informed decisions about product and design changes that must happen to hit your goals.
With LogRocket, you can understand the scope of the issues affecting your product and prioritize the changes that need to be made. LogRocket simplifies workflows by allowing Engineering, Product, UX, and Design teams to work from the same data as you, eliminating any confusion about what needs to be done.
Get your teams on the same page — try LogRocket today.
Ravit Danino talks about how knowing where customers are aiming helps you better frame the discussion around your roadmap.
Microservices architecture transforms how we build applications, but what does that mean for a product manager? In this blog, I talk about why mastering microservices is essential for modern product management.
Erica Randerson, Vice President of Ecommerce at Edible, talks about how Edible Brands has evolved pricing, delivery, and customization.
Prioritizing can be time-consuming. This not only fosters stress and anxiety, but brings productivity and morale to a standstill.