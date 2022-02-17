Adding checkboxes and tables to a React Native app

Checkboxes and tables are useful additions for many mobile applications. Checkboxes can increase an app’s interactivity, while tables are beneficial for displaying data. Unfortunately, creating checkboxes and table components from scratch can be a tedious, lengthy process.

In this article, we’ll demonstrate how to easily create and style tables and checkboxes for a React Native iOS or Android app. We’ll review the individual components and properties of React Native checkboxes and tables. We’ll also demonstrate how to add different types of checkboxes and tables to a React Native app.

As a prerequisite for this article, complete the basic setup required to run a React Native application. For an overview on how to set up a development environment for React Native on your local machine, refer to the official documentation. You may also wish to use a toolchain, such as Create React App.

Creating a React Native project

Run the below command to initialize a React Native project:

npx react-native init tablechekboxExample

This will create a new RN project with a basic template.

Use one of the below commands, depending on whether you want to run the project on iOS or Android:

yarn run ios or npm run ios yarn run android or npm run android

Building checkboxes in React Native

Let’s take a look at how to create checkboxes in React Native.

First, install the @react-native-community/checkbox package by running this command:

yarn add @react-native-community/checkbox or npm install @react-native-community/checkbox

Reviewing checkboxes properties

Before adding checkboxes to an app, let’s first review the checkbox common properties in React Native:

onChange is a function property. It is used to trigger the native input event

is a function property. It is used to trigger the native input event value is a Boolean property. It is used to assign a value to the checkbox. The checkbox updates when its value is changed. The default value for the checkbox is false

is a Boolean property. It is used to assign a value to the checkbox. The checkbox updates when its is changed. The default for the checkbox is disabled is a Boolean property. It is used to verify that the checkbox is enabled. The default value for this property is false

is a Boolean property. It is used to verify that the checkbox is enabled. The default value for this property is onValueChange is a callback function. It updates the value property to reflect the user’s actions.

Here are some React Native checkbox properties for iOS apps:

hideBox is a Boolean property that is used to specify if the box should be hidden. The default value of this property is false

is a Boolean property that is used to specify if the box should be hidden. The default value of this property is lineWidth is a number property. It is used to specify the width of the check mark and box lines. The default value of this property is 2.0px

is a number property. It is used to specify the width of the check mark and box lines. The default value of this property is 2.0px boxType is a circle or square property. It is used to specify the type of box to use. This property defaults to a circle

is a circle or square property. It is used to specify the type of box to use. This property defaults to a circle tintColor is a Boolean property that is used to add the color of the box when the checkbox is Off. Its default value is #aaaaaa

is a Boolean property that is used to add the color of the box when the checkbox is Off. Its default value is #aaaaaa onCheckColor is used to check the check mark color. This property defaults to #007aff

is used to check the check mark color. This property defaults to #007aff onFillColor is used to check the interior color of the checkbox. This property defaults to transparent

is used to check the interior color of the checkbox. This property defaults to transparent animationDuration is used to add the duration of any animations. This property defaults to 0.5sec

is used to add the duration of any animations. This property defaults to 0.5sec onAnimationType is used to specify the type of animation that should be used when the checkbox gets checked. This property defaults to stroke

is used to specify the type of animation that should be used when the checkbox gets checked. This property defaults to offAnimationType is used to specify the type of animation that should be used when the checkbox gets unchecked

Here’s a React Native checkbox property for Android apps:

tintColors is a Boolean property. It has a color value for true when the checkbox is checked and the color value for false when the checkbox is unchecked

For more information about React Native checkbox properties, refer to the official documentation.

Adding checkboxes to a React Native app

Now that we’ve reviewed checkbox properties, let’s add checkboxes to a sample React Native app. In our example, a user will select from a list of popular frontend frameworks and then click multiple checkboxes to save the result.

Here’s the code for the React Native checkbox example:

import React, {Component} from 'react'; import {Platform, StyleSheet, Text, View, Button} from 'react-native'; import CheckBox from '@react-native-community/checkbox'; const initialState = { react: false, next: false, vue: false, angular: false, }; export default function Checkbox() { const [state, setState] = React.useState(initialState); const [toggleButton, setToggleButton] = React.useState(false); return ( <View style={styles.container}> <View> <View> <View style={styles.checkboxWrapper}> <CheckBox value={state.react} onValueChange={value => setState({ ...state, react: value, }) } /> <Text>React js</Text> </View> <View style={styles.checkboxWrapper}> <CheckBox value={state.next} onValueChange={value => setState({ ...state, next: value, }) } /> <Text>Next js</Text> </View> <View style={styles.checkboxWrapper}> <CheckBox value={state.vue} onValueChange={value => setState({ ...state, vue: value, }) } /> <Text>Vue js</Text> </View> <View style={styles.checkboxWrapper}> <CheckBox value={state.angular} onValueChange={value => setState({ ...state, angular: value, }) } /> <Text>Angular js</Text> </View> </View> <Button onPress={() => setToggleButton(toggleButton => !toggleButton)} title="Save" /> </View> {toggleButton && ( <View style={styles.resultContainer}> {Object.entries(state).map(([key, value]) => { return ( value && ( <View key={key} style={{paddingHorizontal: 5}}> <Text>{key}</Text> </View> ) ); })} </View> )} </View> ); } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ textInput: { borderColor: 'gray', borderWidth: 1, }, resultContainer: { flexDirection: 'row', padding: 10, }, container: { flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', backgroundColor: '#F5FCFF', }, checkboxWrapper: { flexDirection: 'row', alignItems: 'center', paddingVertical: 5, }, });

Here are the checkboxes in the React Native app:

Building tables in React Native

Now, let’s review how to build a table in a React Native application using the react-native-table-component npm package.

Install the react-native-table-component package by running the following command:

yarn add react-native-table-component or npm install react-native-table-component

Reviewing React Native table properties

React Native tables are made up of several components: Table , TableWrapper , Row , Rows , Col , Cols , and Cell . Each component may be configured in the React Native app using the following properties:

data has an array of the data displayed in the Table

has an array of the data displayed in the widthArr adds width to each column

adds width to each column heightArr adds height to each column

adds height to each column style adds CSS styling for Table container

adds CSS styling for container textStyle adds style for the text within the Table cells

adds style for the text within the cells borderStyle specifies the color and width of the Table ‘s exterior line

Setting up a basic table

Now, we’ll create a basic sample table UI that displays the table data.

Here’s the code for the React Native table component:

import React from 'react'; import {StyleSheet, View} from 'react-native'; import {Table, Row, Rows} from 'react-native-table-component'; const tableData = { tableHead: ['Type', 'Stars', 'Issues'], tableData: [ ['React js', '182k', '701'], ['Vue js', '193k', '324'], ['Angular js', '20.8k', '1.7k'], ['Next js', '80.5k', '893'], ['Svelte js', '55.3k', '534'], ], }; function TableSample() { const [data, setData] = React.useState(tableData); return ( <View style={styles.container}> <Table borderStyle={{borderWidth: 2, borderColor: '#42b983'}}> <Row data={data.tableHead} style={styles.head} textStyle={styles.text} /> <Rows data={data.tableData} textStyle={styles.text} /> </Table> </View> ); } export default TableSample; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, padding: 10, justifyContent: 'center', backgroundColor: '#fff', paddingTop: 20, }, head: {height: 44, backgroundColor: '#42b983'}, text: {margin: 6}, });

Here’s the basic table in the React Native app:

Setting up a scrollable table

Now, we’ll create a table UI with a fixed header and a horizontal and vertical scroll. We’ll use React Native’s ScrollView to add the scrolling functionality.

Here’s the code the for the scrollable table example:

import React from 'react'; import {StyleSheet, View, ScrollView} from 'react-native'; import {Table, Row} from 'react-native-table-component'; const tableDataSample = { tableHead: [ 'Table heading 1', 'Table heading 2', 'Table heading 3', 'Table heading 4', 'Table heading 5', 'Table heading 6', 'Table heading 7', 'Table heading 8', 'Table heading 9', ], widthArr: [140, 160, 180, 100, 120, 140, 160, 180, 200], tableData: [['Table column 1', 'Table column 2', 'Table column 3', 'Table column 4', 'Table column 5', 'Table column 6', 'Table column 7', 'Table column 8', 'Table column 9'], ['Table column 1', 'Table column 2', 'Table column 3', 'Table column 4', 'Table column 5', 'Table column 6', 'Table column 7', 'Table column 8', 'Table column 9'], ['Table column 1', 'Table column 2', 'Table column 3', 'Table column 4', 'Table column 5', 'Table column 6', 'Table column 7', 'Table column 8', 'Table column 9'], ['Table column 1', 'Table column 2', 'Table column 3', 'Table column 4', 'Table column 5', 'Table column 6', 'Table column 7', 'Table column 8', 'Table column 9'], ['Table column 1', 'Table column 2', 'Table column 3', 'Table column 4', 'Table column 5', 'Table column 6', 'Table column 7', 'Table column 8', 'Table column 9'], ['Table column 1', 'Table column 2', 'Table column 3', 'Table column 4', 'Table column 5', 'Table column 6', 'Table column 7', 'Table column 8', 'Table column 9'], ['Table column 1', 'Table column 2', 'Table column 3', 'Table column 4', 'Table column 5', 'Table column 6', 'Table column 7', 'Table column 8', 'Table column 9'], ['Table column 1', 'Table column 2', 'Table column 3', 'Table column 4', 'Table column 5', 'Table column 6', 'Table column 7', 'Table column 8', 'Table column 9'], ['Table column 1', 'Table column 2', 'Table column 3', 'Table column 4', 'Table column 5', 'Table column 6', 'Table column 7', 'Table column 8', 'Table column 9'], ['Table column 1', 'Table column 2', 'Table column 3', 'Table column 4', 'Table column 5', 'Table column 6', 'Table column 7', 'Table column 8', 'Table column 9'], ['Table column 1', 'Table column 2', 'Table column 3', 'Table column 4', 'Table column 5', 'Table column 6', 'Table column 7', 'Table column 8', 'Table column 9'], ['Table column 1', 'Table column 2', 'Table column 3', 'Table column 4', 'Table column 5', 'Table column 6', 'Table column 7', 'Table column 8', 'Table column 9'], ['Table column 1', 'Table column 2', 'Table column 3', 'Table column 4', 'Table column 5', 'Table column 6', 'Table column 7', 'Table column 8', 'Table column 9'], ], }; export default function ScrollableTable() { const [data, setData] = React.useState(tableDataSample); return ( <View style={styles.container}> <ScrollView horizontal={true}> <View> <Table borderStyle={{borderWidth: 1, borderColor: '#42b983'}}> <Row data={data.tableHead} widthArr={data.widthArr} style={styles.header} textStyle={styles.text} /> </Table> <ScrollView style={styles.scrollContainer}> <Table borderStyle={{borderWidth: 1, borderColor: '#42b983'}}> {data.tableData.map((rowData, index) => ( <Row key={index} data={rowData} widthArr={data.widthArr} style={[ styles.rowSection, index % 2 && {backgroundColor: '#fff'}, ]} textStyle={styles.text} /> ))} </Table> </ScrollView> </View> </ScrollView> </View> ); } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: {flex: 1, padding: 16, paddingTop: 30, backgroundColor: '#fff'}, rowSection: {height: 40, backgroundColor: '#E7E6E1'}, header: {height: 50, backgroundColor: '#42b983'}, text: {textAlign: 'center', fontWeight: '100', color: 'black'}, scrollContainer: {}, });

Here’s the scrollable table in the React Native app:

Conclusion

In this article, we investigated how to build and style checkboxes and tables in React Native. We reviewed individual React Native checkbox and table properties. We also demonstrated how to add checkboxes, a basic table, and a table with a fixed header and horizontal and vertical scrolling to a React Native application.

The complete code for the projects used in this article is available in this GitHub repo.

