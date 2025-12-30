The 8 trends that will define web development in 2026

Valdi skips the JavaScript runtime by compiling TypeScript to native views. Learn how it compares to React Native’s new architecture and when the trade-off makes sense.
AI-first debugging augments traditional debugging with log clustering, pattern recognition, and faster root cause analysis. Learn where AI helps, where it fails, and how to use it safely in production.
Container queries let components respond to their own layout context instead of the viewport. This article explores how they work and where they fit alongside media queries.
React Server Components vs Islands Architecture: Learn how each reduces client JavaScript, impacts hydration and interactivity, and which trade-offs matter for production performance.
