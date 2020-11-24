8 external services for Rust

Developers often use external services, such as databases, worker queues, and cache or data processing pipelines, to add new dimensions and functionalities to their web apps. As Rust has grown in popularity, naturally, so has its ecosystem of high-quality crates for implementing communication protocols and other external services.
In this guide, we’ll look at some of the best high-performance external services the Rust community has to offer.
1.
lapin
lapin provides a complete async implementation of the Advanced Message Queuing Protocol (AMQP) used for communication with the RabbitMQ message broker. It’s the base library for creating microservices, worker queues, and interservice communication.
lapin is the base library for multiple crates with support for Tokio runtime, async-io runtime, and async-std runtime through different wrappers. It has a production-level implementation of the AMQP and support for native SSL and OpenSSL. The
lapin crate also supports different types of authentication, e.g. SSL certificate and username/password authentication.
Production-ready: Yes
Async support: Yes
2.
rdkafka
rdkafka provides an implementation of Kafka for Rust. It’s fully asynchronous.
The
rdkafka crate is based on the librdkafka C library. It provides a safe and complete interface for the librdkafka library. It supports all versions of Kafka greater than 0.8.
rdkafa is extremely fast; it can process up to 1 million messages per second, according to the benchmark on
rdkafka'sreadme.
rdkafka internally uses the
rdkafka-sys crate for FFI in the librdkafka library.
Features of
rdkafka include:
- Ability to consume from single or multiple topics
- Automatic consumer rebalancing
- Customizable rebalance, with pre- and post-rebalance callbacks
- Synchronous and asynchronous message production
- Customizable offset commit
- Ability to create and delete topics and add and edit partitions
- Ability to alter broker and topic configurations
Production-ready: Yes
Async support: Yes
3.
nats
The
nats crate provides support for the NATS messaging system in Rust. It has both sync and async support and works with both Tokio and async-std out of the box. It is written in pure Rust.
nats is the official client for Rust and is maintained by the nat.io team. It has support for JWT, based, token, Nkeys, and username/password-based authentication.
The main advantage of the
nats crate is its ability to generate iterators.
Features of the
nats crate include:
- Basic publish/subscribe
- Request/reply (Singelton and Streams)
- Authentication
- Reconnection in case of connection loss
- TLS support
- Direct async support
4.
arrow and
datafusion
arrow provides data types required for Apache Arrow and
datafusion provides an SQL like a query over the
arrow array and data layout.
Generally speaking, the
arrow crate offers the functionality to develop code that uses Arrow arrays, and
datafusion offers most operations typically found in SQL, with the notable exceptions of join and window functions.
arrow implements all formats in the specification, except certain dictionaries. It also supports SIMD operations to some of its vertical operations.
datafusion supports async execution, user-defined functions, aggregates, and whole execution nodes.
Production-ready: Yes
Async support: Yes
5.
tantivy
tantivy is a building block for full-text search. Tt has support for the tokenization of 17 Latin languages and many other regional languages.
tantivy also supports multithreading and SIMD for fast and efficient indexing and search.
tantivy has a natural querying language (e.g., “logrocket” and “frontend”) and is extremely fast, according to the benchmark provided by the
tantivy crate.
Notable features:
- Single-valued and multivalued u64, i64, and f64 fast fields (the equivalent of doc values in Lucene)
&[u8]fast fields
- Text, i64, u64, f64, dates, and hierarchical facet fields
- LZ4 compressed document store
- Range queries
- Faceted search
Production-ready: Yes
Async support: n/a
6.
elasticsearch
The
elasticsearch crate is an official Elasticsearch client. It supports async using Tokio runtime, as well as both
native-tls and
rust-tls.
elasticsearch is in alpha version but it has a complete implementation of the Elasticsearch protocol. It supports both credential- and certificate-based authentication.
Production-ready: No
Async support: Yes
7.
redis
redis is an in-memory database that can be used for creating a cache, worker queues, and creating microservices. Rust has excellent support for the Redis database.
As noted in “11 database drivers and ORMs for Rust that are ready for production,”
redis provides both high- and low-level APIs. All the queries are pipelined, meaning more than one query can be sent simultaneously.
redis has a full implementation of the Redis communication protocol, but does not yet support pub/sub. The crate uses Tokio as async runtime and supports Lua scripts, auto-reconnect, and connection pool using the
r2d2 crate.
8.
pulsar
pulsar is an async client for Apache Pulsar. It’s written in pure Rust and doesn’t rely on the Pulsar CPP library.
The
pulsar crate supports both Tokio and
async-std runtime out of the box.
Notable features:
- URL-based (
pulsar://and
pulsar+ssl://) connections with DNS lookup
- Multitopic consumers (based on a regex)
- TLS connection
- Configurable executor (Tokio or
async-std)
- Automatic reconnection with exponential backoff
- Message batching
- Compression with LZ4, zlib, zstd or Snappy (can be deactivated with Cargo features)
Production-ready: Yes
Async support: Yes
Comparing Rust external services
|Library
|Production-ready
|Async support
|External service
|
lapin
|Yes
|Yes
|Redis, AMQP protocol
|
rdkafka
|Yes
|Yes
|Apache kafka
|
nats
|Yes
|Yes
|NATS.io
|
arrow
|Yes
|No
|Apache Arrow
|
datafusion
|Yes
|Yes
|Apache Arrow (SQL query)
|
tantivy
|Yes
|Not Applicable
|Full Test Search
|
elasticsearch
|No
|Yes
|Elasticsearch
|
redis
|Yes
|Yes
|Redis
|
pulsar
|Yes
|Yes
|Apache Pulsar
