4 3D rendering engines every game developer should know

Half the fun of developing a game is building complex animations to breathe life into your game and engage your users. You could spend countless hours mining through game engines for motions, physics engines for dynamics, audio engines for sounds — the list goes on and on, and the options and possible combinations are limited only by your imagination, time, and resources.

But let’s say you’d rather spend all that effort on what really gets users hooked on your game — namely, the gameplay. A rendering engine can help you create stunning, elaborate graphics in a fraction of the time, freeing you to focus on what makes your game truly unique and compelling.

In this guide, we’ll zoom in on four of the best and most popular 3D rendering engines the JavaScript community has to offer:

We’ll highlight some notable features and explore the pros and cons associated with each engine.

1. Cannon.js

Cannon.js is a one of the best physics and rendering engines available for JavaScript. Inspired by Three.js and Ammo.js, it’s known for being particularly lightweight. Best of all, it’s free and open-source.

Pros

Light build size

Easy to get started

Open-source and free to use anywhere

Solves the problem of constraints using an iterative Gauss-Seidel solver

Built-in collision detection

Rigid body dynamics out of the box

Cons

Difficult to master

Single-axis broad phase separation

Written in a non-performant, object-oriented way

Cannon.js in action

To get started with Cannon.js, create a simple getting scene and print the result to the console.

Install Cannon.js using either of the following methods.

<script src="cannon.min.js"></script> // OR npm install --save cannon

Now let’s create our world.

const world = new CANNON.World(); world.gravity.set(0, 0, -9.82); // m/s²

Create a sphere and add it to the world.

const radius = 1; // m const sphereBody = new CANNON.Body({ mass: 5, // kg position: new CANNON.Vec3(0, 0, 10), // m shape: new CANNON.Sphere(radius) }); world.addBody(sphereBody);

Next, create the floor or plane and add it to the world.

// Create a plane const groundBody = new CANNON.Body({ mass: 0 // mass == 0 makes the body static }); const groundShape = new CANNON.Plane(); groundBody.addShape(groundShape); world.addBody(groundBody); const fixedTimeStep = 1.0 / 60.0; // seconds const maxSubSteps = 3;

Create an initialized function to set up everything and print out the sphere Z position to the console.

var lastTime; (function simloop(time){ requestAnimationFrame(simloop); if(lastTime !== undefined){ const dt = (time - lastTime) / 1000; world.step(fixedTimeStep, dt, maxSubSteps); } console.log("Sphere z position: " + sphereBody.position.z); lastTime = time; })();

This function creates the animation itself.

function animate() { init(); requestAnimationFrame( animate ); mesh.rotation.x += 0.01; mesh.rotation.y += 0.02; renderer.render( scene, camera ); }

You can run the code and open your console to see the Z position’s values. Click here for more examples to help you get started.

2. Phoria.js

Phoria is a JavaScript library and rendering engine for creating simple 3D on a Canvas 2D renderer. Since Phoria does not use WebGL, it works on any device that can render HTML Canvas.

Pros

User-friendly; easy to get started and create amazing graphics

Gentle learning curve since Phoria does not support WebGL

Excellent vector and matrix math library

Cons

Lack of WebGL could make it difficult to handle complex graphic rendering

Learning HTML Canvas requires steady practice

More suitable for small animations and graphics

No documentation.

Phoria.js in action

There are so many examples and well-commented sample codes to help you get started with Phoria.js.

First, install the library.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <script src="scripts/gl-matrix.js"></script> <script src="scripts/phoria-util.js"></script> <script src="scripts/phoria-entity.js"></script> <script src="scripts/phoria-scene.js"></script> <script src="scripts/phoria-renderer.js"></script> <script src="scripts/dat.gui.min.js"></script> </head> <body> // Create a Canvas element <canvas id="canvas" width="768" height="512" style="background-color: #eee"></canvas> <script> // Render animation on page load window.addEventListener('load', loadAnimation, false); </script> </body> </html>

Next, create the loadAnimation function to load the animation and the code below.

function loadAnimation(){ const canvas = document.getElementById('canvas'); // Add all script below here // ........ }

Establish your scene and camera and set them up.

const scene = new Phoria.Scene(); scene.camera.position = {x:0.0, y:5.0, z:-15.0}; scene.perspective.aspect = canvas.width / canvas.height; scene.viewport.width = canvas.width; scene.viewport.height = canvas.height;

Create a renderer and render the canvas you created above.

const renderer = new Phoria.CanvasRenderer(canvas);

Next, build some utilities and grids, then add them to the scene you created above.

const plane = Phoria.Util.generateTesselatedPlane(8,8,0,20); scene.graph.push(Phoria.Entity.create({ points: plane.points, edges: plane.edges, polygons: plane.polygons, style: { drawmode: "wireframe", shademode: "plain", linewidth: 0.5, objectsortmode: "back" } })); const c = Phoria.Util.generateUnitCube(); const cube = Phoria.Entity.create({ points: c.points, edges: c.edges, polygons: c.polygons }); scene.graph.push(cube); scene.graph.push(new Phoria.DistantLight());

Let’s wrap finish up the animation and also start it.

const pause = false; const fnAnimate = function() { if (!pause) { // rotate local matrix of the cube cube.rotateY(0.5*Phoria.RADIANS); // execute the model view 3D pipeline and render the scene scene.modelView(); renderer.render(scene); } requestAnimFrame(fnAnimate); }; // key binding document.addEventListener('keydown', function(e) { switch (e.keyCode) { case 27: // ESC pause = !pause; break; } }, false); // start animation requestAnimFrame(fnAnimate);

The final result should look something like this:

3. D3

D3 is a JavaScript library designed for manipulating and rendering data and data visualization. With D3, you can bring data to life by adding amazing and powerful transformations using HTML.

This library is remarkably easy to get started with, even when dealing with more complex data visualization enhancements, thanks in large part to its thriving community. It’s also highly customizable, enabling you to tweak existing visualizations and extend functionality.

Pros

Large community and comprehensive documentation

Wide variety of visualization collections

Customizable animations, interactivity, and data-driven plots

Fast and light on system resources; since it’s built with JavaScript and visualizations can be easily hosted on the web across browsers.

Cons

Few educational videos available

Could use more innovative visualization charts

Requires web development experience

Can be slow when dealing with huge datasets

Not great for making maps

D3 in action

Getting started with D3 is very simple. Just add the script tag to your HTML document.

<script src="https://d3js.org/d3.v6.min.js"></script>

For example, you can simply add transitions to your game like so:

d3.selectAll("transPage").transition() .duration(750) .delay(function(d, i) { return i * 10; }) .attr("r", function(d) { return Math.sqrt(d * scale); });

Here, we simply selected all tags with transPage and added transitions to them.

4. Xeogl.js

Xeogl.js is an open-source JavaScript library for creating 3D visualization on WebGL. It was designed with a focus on creating interactive 3D animations and graphics.

Pros

Uses WebGL for rendering

Built-in, component-based scene graph.

Written in ECMAScript 6

No extra dependencies or libraries, making it smaller in size

Free and open-source

Designed to render large numbers of individually articulated objects quickly

Cons

Less flexible than other rendering engines

Not as popular among developers, so finding resources to help solve common issues is sometimes difficult

Documentation does not explain concepts clearly

Xeogl.js in action

To get started with Xeogl.js, first add the CDN library to your project.

<script src="https://github.com/xeolabs/xeogl/blob/master/build/xeogl.js"></script>

Next, create your 3D objects. Then, create a geometry variable with the following.

const geometry = new xeogl.TorusGeometry({ radius: 1.0, tube: 0.3 });

Create some metallicMaterial using the following code.

const material = new xeogl.MetallicMaterial({ baseColorMap: new xeogl.Texture({ src: "textures/diffuse/uvGrid2.jpg" }), roughnessMap: new xeogl.Texture({ src: "textures/roughness/goldRoughness.jpg" }) });

Finally, create some Mesh and add the above objects.

const mesh = new xeogl.Mesh({ geometry: geometry, material: material, position: [0, 0, 10] });

If all goes according to plan, you should see something like this:

Choosing the right rendering engine

As with any project, the best tools will depend on your unique goals, needs, and requirements. Hopefully, this overview will help you make the right selection to help bring your game to life.

In most cases, in my opinion, you can’t go wrong with Cannon.js. It’s especially useful if you’re building intricate graphics; since many functionalities that would otherwise require an external library are built in, Cannon is smaller in size, making it a great choice if fast processing is a priority.

Phoria.js, on the other hand, is a great library if you just want to create simple graphics. Because it does not support WebGL, it is difficult to create complex 3D graphics with Phoria.

If you fancy yourself a web data scientist and are looking to create stunning data visualizations, D3 is a solid choice.

Finally, Xeogl.js is an interesting alternative if your goal is to create CAD-like graphics on the web or model visualizations.

Which rendering engine is your favorite? Did we miss any? Feel free to drop a line!

