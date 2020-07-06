Strongly typed frontend code with Scala.js

JavaScript, originally tailored for making user interactions possible on websites and adding browser effects like animations, has become one of the most important and widely used programming languages today.
As the world’s reliance on the web grew, however, JavaScript was forced to do more than basic browser effects, and so far, the language has done a fair job of meeting expectations. Undoubtedly, the language would have been better suited to meet these new demands had that level of responsibility been understood from the outset.
The need for Scala on the web
You might not question JavaScript’s competence until you start using it to build large, complex web applications. Dynamic typing, initially intended to be an advantage for JavaScript, has become one of its huge disadvantages in modern web development.
Leaving type inference to the interpreter during runtime can lead to a lot of bugs caused by incorrect assumptions. This introduces a lot of apprehension during development since devs may not be sure whether they’ve done everything right when it comes to variable declarations, value assignments, or proper use of data types.
This is where Scala.js shines. Its strong typing system in will prevent you from making these mistakes during compilation, and when you install the Scala plugin in VS Code or IntelliJ IDEA, your IDE is able to point them out before you even compile your code. Having this type of assistance during development makes it easy to write and refactor your code with less fear.
You can use Scala for frontend development, but you’re no longer forced to work with Node.js for the backend because you want to maintain shared code between your server and your frontend. Now you can write both your backend and frontend code in Scala and leverage all Scala’s advantages as a programming language, as well as JVM libraries and even npm tools for web development.
Let’s learn Scala.js by building a web-based countdown timer. Our final app will look like this:
Scala.js setup
To set up Scala.js, we’ll need to install sbt, our Scala build tool and compiler. To get sbt working, we’ll also need to install the Java Development Kit (JDK).
Next, we’ll confirm that we have Node.js installed by running the following code on our terminal:
node -v
This should return the Node.js version currently installed on your machine. Here’s the download link if you get an error instead.
After we’ve successfully set up sbt, we’ll go ahead and create a new directory for our app. Next we’ll create a folder named
project inside our application’s root directory, then create a file for our plugins inside the
project folder:
./project/plugins.sbt.
Let’s paste the following line in our
plugins.sbt file. This will add the
sbt plugin to our project:
addSbtPlugin("org.scala-js" % "sbt-scalajs" % "1.1.0")
It’s important to note that our
sbt compiler will be looking for a
./project/plugins.sbt file. Also remember that
project does not refer to our root directly; rather, it’s a folder inside our root directory.
Managing dependencies in Scala.js
Next, in our root directory, we’ll create a
build.sbt file. This is like the
package.json file if you’re coming from a Node/JavaScript background. Here, we’ll house our app description and project dependencies:
name := "Scala.js test-app" scalaVersion := "2.13.1" enablePlugins(ScalaJSPlugin)
The
name and
scalaVersion we’ve defined here are important because these will determine the file name/path that sbt will use when compiling our Scala code to JavaScript. From what we’ve defined here, our JavaScript code will be generated in
./target/scala-2.13/scala-js-test-app-fastopt.js. We’ll address the
fastopt suffix in a second.
We’ve also enabled the
ScalaJSPlugin that we initially added in our
./project/plugins.sbt file.
Working with HTML files
Now that we know what our JavaScript file path will look like when compiled, we can go ahead and create our
index.html file and reference our JS file as a
<script />. Let’s create the
index.html file in our root directory and paste the following code:
<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <title>Scala JS App</title> <link rel="stylesheet" href="./assets/index.css"> </head> <body> <div id="root"></div> <script type="text/javascript" src="./target/scala-2.13/scala-js-test-app-fastopt.js"></script> </body> </html>
Notice that we also linked a
stylesheet file in
./assets/index.css. We’ll create this file after we’re done building our timer app with Scala.
Working with Scala files
Next, we’ll create an
index.scala file in the directory
./src/main/scala. This directory is where
sbt will go to when looking for our Scala code to compile.
In our
index.scala file, let’s define a function,
main. This is where we want to house our code. In Scala, Values, functions and variables need to be wrapped in a class. Since we only need this class to be instantiated once, we’ll use the
object keyword to create a singleton instead:
object Main { def main(args: Array[String]): Unit = { println("Hey there!") } }
In the above block, we defined a
Main object and then a
main method inside it. The
def keyword is used to define functions in Scala and
println() will work like
console.log() when compiled to JavaScript.
Let’s run our
sbt build tool using the following code on our terminal:
$ sbt
If
sbt starts successfully, you should get a message similar to this:
[info] sbt server started at local:///.../.sbt/1.0/server/a1b737386b81d864d930/sock sbt:Scala.js test-app>
Next, to run our
index.scala file on our terminal, we’ll use the
run command inside the
sbt shell. Our compiler will look for a
main module with an
args parameter of type
Array[String]. The return
Unit type works just like the
void type in TypeScript. Other types you’ll commonly find in Scala are the
Int,
String,
Boolean,
Long,
Float, and
Any types.
sbt:Scala.js test-app> run
Our terminal should show us something similar to this:
[info] Running Main. Hit any key to interrupt. Hey there [success] Total time: 6 s, completed Jun 15, 2020, 1:01:28 PM sbt:Scala.js test-app>
Before we test out our code in the browser, let’s tell
sbt to initialize (or call) our
main function at the end of our compiled JavaScript code by adding the following line at the end of our
./build.sbt file:
scalaJSUseMainModuleInitializer := true
Compiling and optimizing JavaScript with Scala.js
Next, we’ll run
fastOptJS in our
sbt shell to recompile our JavaScript file. We’ll be using the
fastOptJS command to compile our code whenever we make changes to our Scala file:
sbt:Scala.js test-app> fastOptJS
We can also use
~fastOptJS instead if we want to automatically recompile whenever we make changes — this works like
nodemon for Node.js. If our compilation is successful, we should get a response similar to this:
sbt:Scala.js test-app> ~fastOptJS [success] Total time: 1 s, completed Jun 15, 2020, 1:39:54 PM [info] 1. Monitoring source files for scalajs-app/fastOptJS... [info] Press <enter> to interrupt or '?' for more options.
Now, when we run our
index.html file on the browser and open the developer console, we should see our logged message:
Hey there!
Note that
fastOptJS represents “fast optimize JS.” This is best to use during development because of the compilation speed. For our production environment, we’ll have to use the fully optimized version of our compiled JS.
If you guessed right, instead of running
fastOptJS in our
sbt shell, we’ll run
fullOptJS. This compiles to 5.42KB instead of the 54.25KB we get from
fastOpt. We’ll also need to change our script
src in the
index.html to
./target/scala-2.13/scala-js-test-app-opt.js.
Working with the DOM
Using Scala.js on the browser does not make much sense without the Document Object Model (DOM) unless we want to tell our users to open the developer console whenever they visit our site. To set up Scala.js for browser DOM manipulation, let’s add the
scalajs-dom dependency to our
./build.sbt file:
libraryDependencies += "org.scala-js" %%% "scalajs-dom" % "1.0.0"
After adding the dependency, our
./build.sbt file should look like this:
name := "Scala.js test-app" scalaVersion := "2.13.1" enablePlugins(ScalaJSPlugin) scalaJSUseMainModuleInitializer := true libraryDependencies += "org.scala-js" %%% "scalajs-dom" % "1.0.0"
Just like we would import modules in JavaScript, let’s import the
document object in our
index.scala file:
import org.scalajs.dom.{ document, window }
Destructuring in Scala.js is also similar to JavaScript. Now, we can access the browser document properties through the
document object, and the
window properties through the
window object.
Let’s test this by displaying our welcome message in the browser page instead of the developer console:
import org.scalajs.dom.{ document, window, raw } object Main { def main(args: Array[String]): Unit = { val title: raw.Element = document.createElement("h1") title.textContent = "Hey there! Welcome!" document.body.appendChild(title) } }
In the above block, we used
val to define a variable
title. In Scala, the
val keyword is used to define an immutable variable, while the
var keyword defines a mutable variable — just like the
const and
let keywords in JavaScript. We also added the
raw property to our
dom imports and used its
Element property as the type for
title.
Now when we compile our code and open
./index.html in our browser, we should see a welcome header with the message, “Hey there! Welcome!”
Using template engines with Scala.js
There’s an even simpler way to work with the DOM in Scala. Let’s see how we can use template engines to write our HTML in Scala and even modularize our code. For this part of the tutorial, we’ll be working with the
scalatags template engine to build a countdown application.
We’ll also show how we can break our code into modules by writing the navbar and countdown sections as different packages in their own Scala files.
Let’s start by adding the
scalatags dependency to our
./build.sbt file:
libraryDependencies += "com.lihaoyi" %%% "scalatags" % "0.9.1"
Pay attention the version we used here,
0.9.1. Depending on when you follow this tutorial, this version might not be compatible with the latest version of Scala.js. In that case, you’ll need to either use a later version of
scalatags or the same version of Scala.js that we’ve used here.
Next, we’ll create the navbar package in the
./src/main/scala folder. Let’s name the file
nav.scala. Inside
nav.scala, we’ll paste the following code:
package nav import scalatags.JsDom.all._ object nav { val default = div(cls := "nav", h1(cls := "title", "Intro to Scala JS") ) }
On line 1, we started by using the
package keyword to name our
nav module. We’ll need this when we want to import
nav in the
index.scala file. Also, we’ve imported
scalatags. The
._ suffix in the import statement imports the DOM properties inside
scalatags.JsDom.all as destructured variables.
In
scalatags, every tag is a function. Parent-children relationships are defined as function-arguments, and siblings are separated with a
comma inside the function arguments. We also declare attributes as function arguments. Here, we’ve used the
cls keyword to define the classes for our
div and
h1 tags.
Putting our packages into action
Since we’ve already named our module using the
package keyword on line 1, there’ll be no need to export the object. We can use it in any of our Scala files by importing
nav. Replace the existing code in the
index.scala file with the following to see how this is done:
import org.scalajs.dom.document import scalatags.JsDom.all._ import nav._ object Main { def main(args: Array[String]): Unit = { val content = div(cls:="container", nav.default, ) val root = document.getElementById("root") root.appendChild(content.render) } }
In the above code, we imported our
nav package on line 3, and then we used the default variable we created in the
nav.scala file as the content for our
div on line 9. On line 12, we’ve appended the
content variable to the div with ID
"root" in our
index.html file.
While we’re still here, let’s create our style file,
index.css, inside a
./assets folder in our root directory. Next, paste the following code inside it:
* { margin: 0; } .container { font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; text-align: center; margin: unset; } .nav { background: linear-gradient(90deg, #04adad 0%, #00bdff); color: #fff; padding: 1.5em; } .nav .title { font-size: 2em; } #timer { font-size: 7em; margin-top: 20%; }
Now, when we recompile our code and run the
index.html file in our browser, we should see something similar to this:
Next, we’ll work on our countdown timer module. Let’s create a new file,
countdown.scala, in the
./src/main/scala folder. We’ll paste the following code inside our new file:
package countdown import org.scalajs.dom.{ document, window } object countdown { def timer(): Unit = { var time: Int = document.getElementById("timer").innerHTML.toInt if (time > 0) time -= 1 else { window.alert("times up!") time = 60 } document.getElementById("timer").innerHTML = time.toString; } }
As you can see from our code, there are a lot of similarities between JavaScript and Scala. On line 7, we declared the
time variable using the
var keyword. This references a
div with an ID of
"timer", which we’ll be creating in a second. Since
.innerHTML returns a
String, we used the
.toInt method to convert the time value to an
Integer.
On lines 8–12, we used the
if-else conditionals, which are quite similar to those of JavaScript. We want to reduce the time value by
1 if it’s greater than
0 and display an alert box with message, “times up!” when it’s equal to
0. Then we reset the time value to
60.
Bringing it all together
Now that we’ve created our
countdown package, we’ll use the
setInterval method to run our
timer function every
1 second. Let’s use the
countdown package in our
index.scala file:
import org.scalajs.dom.document import scalatags.JsDom.all._ import nav._ import countdown._ object Main { def main(args: Array[String]): Unit = { val content = div(cls:="container", nav.default, div(id:="timer", 60) ) val root = document.getElementById("root") root.appendChild(content.render) } }
In the above code, we’ve added the import statement for
countdown using
import countdown._. With this, we can call the
timer function using
countdown.timer().
Alternatively, we can import the timer function with
import countdown.countdown.timer and just call it directly as
timer() in our
index.scala file. We’ve also added the
div with ID
"timer" and have given it a default value of
60.
Next we’ll import the
setInterval method from
scala.scalajs.js.timers and use it to call the
countdown.timer() method:
... import scala.scalajs.js.timers.setInterval ... root.appendChild(content.render) setInterval(1000) {countdown.timer}
Finally, our
index.scala file should look like this:
import org.scalajs.dom.document import scalatags.JsDom.all._ import scala.scalajs.js.timers.setInterval import nav._ import countdown._ object Main { def main(args: Array[String]): Unit = { val content = div(cls:="container", nav.default, div(id:="timer", 60) ) val root = document.getElementById("root") root.appendChild(content.render) setInterval(1000) {countdown.timer} } }
Now, when we recompile our code using
fastOptJS and run our
index.html file in the browser, we should see something similar to this:
Conclusion
In this article, we’ve introduced Scala.js by building a web-based countdown timer. We covered the basics of the Scala programming language, how to work with the DOM, browser APIs, working with template engines like
scalatags, and the different options for compiling our Scala code to JavaScript.
Scala.js also has support for frontend frameworks like React, Vue, and Angular. You’ll find the setup quite similar to what we’ve done in this article, and working with them shouldn’t be all that different from what you’re used to in JavaScript.
Compared to type-checking tools like TypeScript, Scala.js might be a little more difficult to set up and get used to if you’re coming from a JavaScript background, but this is because Scala is a whole different language. Once you get past the initial stage of setting up and learning a new programming language, you’ll discover that it has a lot more to offer than just type checking.
Lastly, here’s a link to the GitHub repo for our demo application.
LogRocket: Full visibility into your web apps
LogRocket is a frontend application monitoring solution that lets you replay problems as if they happened in your own browser. Instead of guessing why errors happen, or asking users for screenshots and log dumps, LogRocket lets you replay the session to quickly understand what went wrong. It works perfectly with any app, regardless of framework, and has plugins to log additional context from Redux, Vuex, and @ngrx/store.
In addition to logging Redux actions and state, LogRocket records console logs, JavaScript errors, stacktraces, network requests/responses with headers + bodies, browser metadata, and custom logs. It also instruments the DOM to record the HTML and CSS on the page, recreating pixel-perfect videos of even the most complex single-page apps.Try it for free.