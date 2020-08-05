Building a pricing component in Vue.js with BootstrapVue

Introduction

Vue.js is a JavaScript library built by Evan You and maintained by the core team along with more than 260 community members. It is an approachable core library that focuses on the view layer only and boasts a large ecosystem of supporting libraries to help you tackle the complexity of building and maintaining larg single-page applications.

In this post, we will walk through how to build a pricing component UI using one of the most popular Vue.js UI libraries: BootstrapVue.

Before you start…

This tutorial is suited for developers at all stages, including beginners. Below are a few things you should already have before going through this tutorial:

Node.js version 10.x or above installed. You can verify whether you have it by running the following command in your terminal/command prompt: node -v

A code editor, such as Visual Studio Code

Vue’s latest version installed globally on your machine

Vue CLI 3.0 installed on your machine. To do this, uninstall the old CLI version first: npm uninstall -g vue-cli Then, install the new one npm install -g @vue/cli

Download a Vue starter project

Unzip the downloaded project

Navigate into the unzipped file and run the command below to keep all the dependencies up to date: npm install

BootstrapVue

BootstrapVue is a Vue JS UI library that lets you build responsive, mobile-first, and ARIA-accessible projects on the web with Vue, utilizing the best parts of the biggest CSS framework available in the market, Bootstrap.

The BootstrapVue documentation is really approachable, and as readable as the Bootstrap docs themselves. It also provides adequate code samples to get you started with using any component of your choice.

Building our pricing UI component

Tech product user interfaces, especially for startups, almost always have a fairly similar pricing page. BootstrapVue provides an easy and intuitive way to create components, and in this article, we will use the card component to create one of these pricing pages.

If you followed this post from the start, you will have already installed the vue-canvas starter project. Start up VS Code and open the terminal. Select a new terminal and run the v``ue add command below to add the Bootstrap plugin:

vue add bootstrap-vue

When it starts installing, agree to using babel/polyfill , and it will go ahead and add the b``ootstrap-vue plugin to your Vue project after updating about four files. Now, if you navigate to the root directory of the project, you will see a new plugin folder with the Bootstrap file inside it. The contents should be exactly this:

import Vue from 'vue' import BootstrapVue from 'bootstrap-vue' import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css' import 'bootstrap-vue/dist/bootstrap-vue.css' Vue.use(BootstrapVue)

We also have to include the icons pack in the b``ootstrap-vue library, so go into the src file and import them. Your main.js file should look like this:

import '@babel/polyfill' import 'mutationobserver-shim' import Vue from 'vue' import './plugins/bootstrap-vue' import App from './App.vue' import { BootstrapVueIcons } from 'bootstrap-vue' import 'bootstrap-vue/dist/bootstrap-vue-icons.min.css' Vue.use(BootstrapVueIcons) Vue.config.productionTip = false new Vue({ render: h => h(App), }).$mount('#app')

Now that you have Boostrap set up in your project, we will begin writing our pricing component in two sections: the header and the body.

The header

I found code for a navbar component in the Bootstrap docs and modified it to suit my design. In your app.vue , file inside the template section, add the code block below inside the div tag with the app ID:

<div class="mt-0"> <b-navbar toggleable="sm" type="light" variant="light" sticky> <b-navbar-toggle target="nav-text-collapse"></b-navbar-toggle> <b-navbar-brand class="ml-0"> <b-icon-music-player-fill class="h5 mr-0 mb-0 mt-0" style="color: #17a2b8;"></b-icon-music-player-fill>Familia </b-navbar-brand> <b-collapse id="nav-text-collapse" is-nav> <b-navbar-nav> <b-nav-text class="aa" tabs align="right" v-b-modal.modal-3>Loginnn</b-nav-text> <b-nav-text class="ml-5" tabs align="right" v-b-modal.modal-7>FAQ</b-nav-text> </b-navbar-nav> </b-collapse> </b-navbar> </div>

You can see that Bootstrap classes are still usable in the BootstrapVue library, which is such a cool thing because you do not have to unlearn or learn anything new to use it.

The body

The most obvious UI element we can use to create the pricing component is a card. Cards can have a header, a body, and even a footer, which is basically what we want for pricing tiers. Copy this under the header code block in app.vue file:

<h1 class="mt-0">Available Plans</h1> <b-container align-v="center" class="container"> <div class="mt-5"> <b-card-group deck class="mb-3"> <!-- card 1 --> <b-card border-variant="default" header="Freemium" header-bg-variant="secondary" header-text-variant="white" align="center" title="$0/month" tag="article" style="max-width: auto;" class="mb-5 mt-2"> <br /> <b-card-text> Get a free Apple Music subscription for 1 year by getting 3 of your friends to subcribe to basic or premium </b-card-text> <b-list-group flush> <b-list-group-item></b-list-group-item> <b-list-group-item> <b-icon-check2-circle class="h5 mr-2 mb-0 mt-0" animation="fade"></b-icon-check2-circle>Apple Music </b-list-group-item> <b-list-group-item> <b-icon-x-circle class="h5 mr-2 mb-0 mt-0"></b-icon-x-circle>Netflix Family </b-list-group-item> <b-list-group-item> <b-icon-x-circle class="h5 mr-2 mb-0 mt-0"></b-icon-x-circle>Amazon Prime </b-list-group-item> <b-list-group-item> <b-icon-x-circle class="h5 mr-2 mb-0 mt-0"></b-icon-x-circle>Spotify Family </b-list-group-item> <b-list-group-item></b-list-group-item> </b-list-group> <br /> <b-button v-b-modal.modal-2 variant="secondary">Get Referral Code</b-button> <br /> </b-card> <!-- card 1 ends here--> </b-container>

You can see that we have the header section, which says either Freemium , Basic , or Premium , along with the price and a description. Finally, there is a list of services per tier. We used icons to drive more attention to the features being offered. To add the remaining two cards, copy the code block below just under the card 1 ends here comment.

<!-- card 2 --> <b-card border-variant="info" header="Basic" header-bg-variant="info" header-text-variant="white" align="center" title="$9/month" tag="article" style="max-width: auto;" class="mb-5 mt-2"> <br /> <b-card-text> Get a 1 year subscription to both Apple Music & Netflix. This is billed once for the year </b-card-text> <b-list-group flush> <b-list-group-item></b-list-group-item> <b-list-group-item> <b-icon-check2-circle class="h5 mr-2 mb-0 mt-0" animation="fade"></b-icon-check2-circle>Apple Music </b-list-group-item> <b-list-group-item> <b-icon-check2-circle class="h5 mr-2 mb-0 mt-0" animation="fade"></b-icon-check2-circle>Netflix Family </b-list-group-item> <b-list-group-item> <b-icon-x-circle class="h5 mr-2 mb-0 mt-0"></b-icon-x-circle>Amazon Prime </b-list-group-item> <b-list-group-item> <b-icon-x-circle class="h5 mr-2 mb-0 mt-0"></b-icon-x-circle>Spotify Family </b-list-group-item> <b-list-group-item></b-list-group-item> </b-list-group> <br /> <b-button v-b-modal.modal-1 variant="info">Subscribe</b-button> <br /> </b-card> <!-- card 3 --> <b-card border-variant="default" header="Premium" header-bg-variant="secondary" header-text-variant="white" align="center" title="$14/month" tag="article" style="max-width: auto;" class="mb-5 mt-2"> <br /> <b-card-text> Get a 1 year subscription to Apple Music, Netflix and Spotify. This is billed once for the year </b-card-text> <b-list-group flush> <b-list-group-item></b-list-group-item> <b-list-group-item> <b-icon-check2-circle class="h5 mr-2 mb-0 mt-0" animation="fade"></b-icon-check2-circle>Apple Music </b-list-group-item> <b-list-group-item> <b-icon-check2-circle class="h5 mr-2 mb-0 mt-0" animation="fade"></b-icon-check2-circle>Netflix Family </b-list-group-item> <b-list-group-item> <b-icon-x-circle class="h5 mr-2 mb-0 mt-0"></b-icon-x-circle>Amazon Prime <b-badge variant="primary" pill>coming soon</b-badge> </b-list-group-item> <b-list-group-item> <b-icon-check2-circle class="h5 mr-2 mb-0 mt-0" animation="fade"></b-icon-check2-circle>Spotify Family </b-list-group-item> <b-list-group-item></b-list-group-item> </b-list-group> <br /> <b-button v-b-modal.modal-1 variant="secondary">Subscribe</b-button> </b-card> </b-card-group> </div>

Now you can save this as a UI pricing component to use the next time you need one for any tech product.

Conclusion

In this article, we reviewed the BootstrapVue library, which lets you use Bootstrap in your Vue projects. We created a pricing component by combining cards, list groups, icons, and navbar elements in a functional way. Now you can explore the Bootstrap-vue documentation and create more UI components.

