8 awesome features of styled-components

styled-components is the leading framework in CSS-in-JS libraries all over the world. It provides a simple and elegant way to implement inline styled-components in React projects.
styled-components has some cool features that many devs don’t know about. In this guide, we’ll describe some of these features and show you how you can use them to spruce up your next project.
1. Style inheritance
We can inherit the styling of a styled component by simply passing it to the
styled function.
import styled from "styled-components" const Div = styled.div` padding: 10px; color: palevioletred; `
Here we have a
Div styled component. Let’s create another div element to inherit the styling from this component.
const InheritedDiv = styled(Div)` border: 1px solid palevioletred; `
This
InheritedDiv will have the styling of the
Div component as well as its own styling.
padding: 10px; color: palevioletred; border: 1px solid palevioletred;
2. Passing props
Props can be passed to styled components just as they are with regular React components (class or functional). This is possible because styled components are actually React components.
const Button = styled.button` padding: 2px 5px; color: white; border-radius: 3px; ` const Div = styled.div` padding: 10px; color: palevioletred; border: 1px solid palevioletred; `
styled-components creates a React component, which renders an HTML tag corresponding to the property in the styled object.
Button will create and render a button HTML tag, while
Div will create and render a div tag. They are components, so we can pass props to them.
<Button color="black">Click Me</Button> <Div borderColor="green"></Div>
This will make styled-components pass props containing the color to the
Button component and props containing the
borderColor to the
Div component. We can then get the props in the tagged template literal by using a function.
const Button = styled.button` padding: 2px 5px; color: ${props => props.color ? props.color : "white"}; border-radius: 3px; ` const Div = styled.div` padding: 10px; color: palevioletred; border: 1px solid ${props => props.borderColor ? props.borderColor : "palevioletred"}; `
The functions in the tagged template literals will receive a
props args, which is the
props passed to the Components. This enables us to reference the
color and
borderColor we passed to the
Button and
Div components, which makes the styling of styled-components dynamic.
3. Theming
styled-components provides theming capabilities and enables you to support multiple looks and feels.
To do that, we’ll use the
ThemeProvider component.
import { ThemeProvider } from "styled-components"
Let’s set up a theme object to hold the CSS styling we want to apply to our styled components.
const theme = { boderColor: "green", color: "green", bgColor: "green" }
The theme object holds colors for the
border-color,
color, and
bgColor.
Now, we have two components:
Button and
Div. Let’s use the theme on them.
const Button = styled.button` padding: 2px 5px; color: ${props => props.theme.color}; border-radius: 3px; ` const Div = styled.div` padding: 10px; color: ${props => props.theme.color}; border: 1px solid ${props => props.theme.borderColor}; `
As you can see, they are accessing the theme property in their props.
ThemeProvider passes the theme object as a props to the components.
Finally, we’ll render the
Div and
Button components between the
ThemeProvider tags and pass the theme object to a
theme props in the
ThemeProvider.
<ThemeProvider theme={theme}> <Div> <Button>Click Me</Button> </Div> </ThemeProvider>
The theme object will be provided to the children of
ThemeProvider in their props.
So now if we change any property value in the theme object,
ThemeProvider will pass along the changes to the children and
Div and
Button will change their styling accordingly.
4. Global styling
Most of the styling we’ve done thus far has been specific to the components. The styled-components framework also enables you to create global styles to be applied to all styled components.
First, import
createGlobalStyle.
import { createGlobalStyle } from "styled-components/macro"
Create a
globalStyles.js file.
// globalStyles.js export default createGlobalStyle` html { margin: 0; } body { margin: 0; } `
Next, import it in the
App component.
import GlobalStyle from "./globalStyles" function App() { return ( <GlobalStyle /> <AppTree /> ) }
GlobalStyle is rendered first before the rest of the app tree. This will apply the global styling to all components in the app tree.
5. Switching component types
Styled components are dynamic in nature. They can change from creating and rendering one HTML element to another.
const Button = styled.button` padding: 2px 5px; color: ${props => props.theme.color}; border-radius: 3px; `
The
Button component will create and render a button element. We can change that when rendering the
Button component by passing the
as props to it with whatever HTML tag name we want it to change to.
<Button as="a">Click Me</Button>
This will create and render an anchor element. The
as="a" changes it from rendering a button element to rendering an anchor element.
This can also be done using the
withComponent method.
const Button = styled.button` padding: 2px 5px; color: palevioletred; border-radius: 3px; ` const Link = Button.withComponent("a")
Link is a styled component that will render the
a anchor element with the CSS styling of
Button applied to it.
6. Styling regular components
You can turn regular components into styled components by calling the
styled() function with the component, then with the template literals containing the styling code.
function Button(props) { return ( <button className={props.className}> {props.children} </button> ) }
Here we have a
Button component that renders a button element. Notice that we set a
className attribute to the button element and assigned its value to be from
props.className. This is so the inherited styling will be applied to the button element.
To turn this component into a styled component, pass it to the
styled() function.
Button = styled(Button)` padding: 2px 5px; border-radius: 3px; border: 1px solid palevioletred; `
This will style the button element in the
Button component with the CSS styling in the template literal.
Button will render a button element with the following CSS code.
padding: 2px 5px; border-radius: 3px; border: 1px solid palevioletred;
7. Specifying attributes
You can add attributes to the HTML elements rendered by the styled components.
For example, you can create an
Input component like this:
const Input = styled.input` font-size: 14px; padding: 2px 5px; border: 1px solid green; `
Input will render and input element. Input elements have different types, including:
text
number
password
These are specified in the input element by using the
type attribute. To tell styled-components the type of input element you want, use the
attrs method.
const Input = styled.input.attrs({ type: "text" })` font-size: 14px; padding: 2px 5px; border: 1px solid green; `
This will create an input element with type
text. We can also add other attributes to styled components.
const Input = styled.input.attrs({ type: "text", placeholder: "Type anything here..." })` font-size: 14px; padding: 2px 5px; border: 1px solid green; ` const PasswordInput = styled.input.attrs({ type: "password", placeholder: "Type your password here..." })` font-size: 14px; padding: 2px 5px; border: 1px solid green; `
8. Use with other CSS frameworks
Finally, you can use styled-components with any CSS framework.
For example, let’s create a
Button component with Bootstrap styling.
const PrimaryButton = styled.button.attrs({ className: "btn btn-prmiary" })` outline: none; `
We used the
attrs method to add a
className attribute to the component with
btn btn-primary value. This will make Bootstrap apply its styling to the component.
The same goes for other CSS frameworks.
const MatButton = styled.button.attrs({ className: "mat-button" })` outline: none; `
The above example is a Material Design styled component.
Conclusion
There are many features baked into styled-components in addition to what we’ve covered here, but these eight tips and tricks will go a long way and help you get the most out of this dynamic library.
