Working with the JavaScript Reflect API

As a developer, you need to be able to create systems and applications that can handle dynamic code. These programs should have the ability to manipulate variables, properties, and object methods at runtime. To this end, a new global object,
Reflect, that is capable of handling simple code manipulation, was introduced in ES6.
The goal of this article is to help you better understand the concept of
Reflect in JavaScript and how to use the various methods provided.
Reflect enables you to easily tinker with the functionality of an existing object while still providing its default behavior.
Table of Contents:
- What is JavaScript Reflect?
- What is the difference between the Proxy constructor and Reflect?
- Using the Reflect API methods
What is JavaScript
Reflect?
JavaScript
Reflect is an inbuilt ES6 global object that provides the ability to manipulate properties, variables, and object methods at runtime. It is not a constructor, therefore you cannot use the
new operator with it.
What is the difference between the
Proxy constructor and
Reflect?
Proxy and
Reflect were both introduced in ES6 and are used for performing tasks, but they are a bit different.
Unlike
Reflect, JavaScript’s
Proxy does not have any properties. Instead, it wraps around another object and intercepts its operations. Meanwhile,
Reflect is an inbuilt object that simplifies the creation of
Proxy and makes it possible to call internal methods.
Proxy takes only two arguments:
target: The object that the
Proxywill wrap
handler: The
Proxyconfiguration that will intercept target operations
Here’s an example:
const profile = { name: 'Pascal', age:23 } const handler = { get(target, prop, receiver) { if (target[prop]) { return target[prop] } return `"${prop}" prop don't exist on this object !` } } const profileProxy = new Proxy (profile, handler) console.log(profileProxy.name) // Pascal console.log(profileProxy.profession) // "profession" prop don't exist on this object !
The above example is equivalent to
Reflect.get(), which is described later in this guide, however, the
Reflect.get() technique is simpler and more straightforward.
Using the JavaScript
Reflect API methods
Let’s take a closer look at the methods of the
Reflect object. All of these methods are static, i.e., they may only be used on the
Reflect object and not on any instances.
Reflect.construct()
The
new operator and
Reflect.construct() method are comparable and are similar to
new target(...args), but with the option to choose a different prototype.
Reflect.construct() accepts three arguments:
target: The function to be invoked
args: An array of arguments
newTarget: An optional constructor whose prototype should be utilized; if it is not specified, its default value is
target
Consider the following example:
function summation(x,y,z){ this.add = x + y +z } const sum = Reflect.construct(summation, [1,2,3,4,5]) console.log(sum) // Result: summation {add: 6}
Reflect.construct() produces a new instance of the
target or
newTarget (if specified), which was constructed with the supplied array of arguments,
args. Before the introduction of
Reflect.construct(), we would combine constructor and prototype to create an object:
Object.create().
Reflect.apply()
Reflect.apply() is a simple and straightforward way to call a target function using the provided parameter. It takes in three parameters:
target: The function to be invoked
thisArgument: The
thisvalue is needed to invoke the
targetfunction
args: An array containing the parameters with which
targetshould be invoked
Here’s an example:
/* Return the highest value in the array */ const arr = [3,5,20,3,31] const a = Reflect.apply(Math.max, undefined, arr) console.log(a) // Result: 31
Before
Reflect.apply() was introduced, we could use the
function.prototype.apply() method to perform a similar task, like so:
const arr = [3,5,20,3,31] const a = Function.prototype.apply.call(Math.max, undefined, arr); console.log(a) // Result: 31
Reflect.defineProperty()
To create or edit a property on an object, use the
Reflect.defineProperty() method. It returns a Boolean value that indicates whether a property was successfully defined. This method takes three parameters:
More great articles from LogRocket:
- Don't miss a moment with The Replay, a curated newsletter from LogRocket
- Use React's useEffect to optimize your application's performance
- Switch between multiple versions of Node
- Learn how to animate your React app with AnimXYZ
- Explore Tauri, a new framework for building binaries
- Compare NestJS vs. Express.js
- Discover popular ORMs used in the TypeScript landscape
target: The object on which the property will be defined
propertyKey: The name of the property to create or edit
attributes: The attributes of the properties that are being defined
See the following example:
const obj = {} Reflect.defineProperty(obj, 'prop', {value: 70}) console.log(obj.prop) // Result: 70
Reflect.get()
As the name implies,
Reflect.get() is used to retrieve a property from an object. It accepts three arguments:
target: The object to be targeted
propertyKey: The name of the property to obtain
receiver(optional): If a getter is encountered, the
thisvalue is passed as the receiver for the call to the target object
Here’s an example:
// with array const b = [10,11,12,13,14] console.log(Reflect.get(b, 2)) // Result: 12 // with object const obj = {name: "Pascal", age: 23} console.log(Reflect.get(obj, 'age')) // Result: 23
Reflect.getPrototypeOf()
The
Reflect.getPrototypeOf() function returns the prototype of the provided target, much like
Object.getPrototypeOf(). Only one argument is accepted by this method:
target: The object of which we want to get the prototype
See the following example:
const profile = { name: 'Pascal' }; const pro = Reflect.getPrototypeOf(profile); console.log(pro);
Reflect.set()
The
Reflect.set() method is used to assign a value to an object property. It returns
true to indicate that the property was set successfully. This function takes four arguments:
target: The object on which the property is to be set
key: The property’s name
value: The value that will be allocated
receiver(optional): If a setter is found, the
thisvalue must be used to call the target
Here’s an example:
const arr1 = []; Reflect.set(arr1, 0, 'first'); Reflect.set(arr1, 1, 'second'); Reflect.set(arr1, 2, 'third'); console.log(arr1);
Reflect.deleteProperty()
Reflect.delete Property() is a method for removing a property from an object. If the property is correctly deleted, it returns
true. This function takes two arguments:
target: The object
key: The name of the property to be deleted
See the following example:
Reflect.deleteProperty(obj3, 'age'); console.log(obj3)
Reflect.isExtensible()
Reflect.isExtensible(), like
Object.isExtensible(), is a method that detects if an object is extensible (i.e., whether additional properties may be added to it).
Reflect.isExtensible() returns a Boolean to indicate whether the target is extensible. It only considers one argument:
target: The object to be checked for extensibility
The
Reflect.preventExtensions() method may be used to prevent an object from becoming extensible i.e prevents new properties from ever being added to an object.
See the below example:
const user = { name: "John Deeman" }; console.log(Reflect.isExtensible(user)) // true // block extension Reflect.preventExtensions(user); console.log(Reflect.isExtensible(user)) // false
Reflect.ownKeys()
The
Reflect.ownKeys() method basically returns an array containing the property keys of the target object. It only considers one argument:
target: The object from which to get the keys
Here’s an example:
const obj = { car: "Rolls Royce", color: "black" }; const array1 = []; console.log(Reflect.ownKeys(obj)); // ["car", "color"] console.log(Reflect.ownKeys(array1)); // ["length"]
Reflect.getOwnPropertyDescriptor()
The
Reflect.getOwnPropertyDescriptor() method returns a descriptor that defines how a specific property on a given object is configured. It requires two parameters:
target: The object to be searched for the property
key: The name of the property for which a description is required
See the below example:
const obj = { car: "Rolls Royce", color: "black", get (){ return `I have a ${color} ${car} car` } }; console.log(Reflect.getOwnPropertyDescriptor(obj, 'car').value); // "Rolls Royce" console.log(Reflect.getOwnPropertyDescriptor(obj, 'color')); // {value: "black", writable: true, enumerable: true, configurable: true} console.log(Reflect.getOwnPropertyDescriptor(obj, 'color').writable); // true
A property descriptor may contain the following attributes:
value: The value associated with the property
writable: A Boolean that returns
trueonly if the property’s associated value is modifiable
configurable: A Boolean that returns
trueonly if the property descriptor’s type may be modified and the property can be removed from the related object
enumerable: A Boolean that returns
trueonly if the property appears during property enumeration on the related object
Reflect.has()
The
Reflect.has() method verifies if a property is defined in the target object. It returns a boolean.
Reflect.has() performs similar operations to the
in operator and accepts two parameters:
target: The object to which the property will be checked
key: The name of the property to verify
Here’s an example:
const obj = { name: "Douglas" }; console.log(Reflect.has(obj, 'name')); // true console.log(Reflect.has(obj, 'age')); // false console.log(Reflect.has(obj, 'toString')); // true
Conclusion
In this article, we examined the JavaScript
Reflect object and also discussed the difference between
Proxy and
Reflect. We also looked at examples of how to use various
Reflect methods, including
Reflect.get() for returning the value of an object property,
Reflect.deleteProperty() for deleting an object’s property, and
Reflect.ownKeys() for returning an object’s property keys.
LogRocket: Debug JavaScript errors more easily by understanding the context
Debugging code is always a tedious task. But the more you understand your errors the easier it is to fix them.
LogRocket allows you to understand these errors in new and unique ways. Our frontend monitoring solution tracks user engagement with your JavaScript frontends to give you the ability to find out exactly what the user did that led to an error.
LogRocket records console logs, page load times, stacktraces, slow network requests/responses with headers + bodies, browser metadata, and custom logs. Understanding the impact of your JavaScript code will never be easier!Try it for free.