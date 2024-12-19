Working with URLs in JavaScript

URLs are a critical piece of any web app. If your app makes requests to an API, it’s important to craft the correct URLs for these requests. The
URL API, supported in all modern browsers, provides a way to parse and manipulate URLs. It provides easy access to the various parts of the URL.
Consider the following URL:
https://example.com/api/search?query=foo&sort=asc#results
This URL is made up of the following components:
https
example.com
/api/search
?query=foo&sort=asc
#results
With modern JavaScript, we can parse URLs and extract these different parts as needed.
In older browsers, before the
URL API was available, one way that developers parsed URLs was by using an
<a> element. This element provides some basic URL parsing. For example, here is a way you could extract the query string from a URL:
function getQueryString(url) { const link = document.createElement('a'); link.href = url; return url.search; }
However, this approach has some disadvantages:
href attribute, no error is thrown
You could also use a regular expression to parse out the various parts of the URL, but this is tedious and error-prone.
Using the
URL API to parse URLs is straightforward. Just pass the URL you want to parse to the
URL constructor. If the URL string is valid, you’ll get a
URL object back with properties for various parts of the URL:
const url = new URL('https://example.com/api/search?query=foobar'); console.log(url.host); // example.com console.log(url.pathname); // /api/search console.log(url.search); // ?query=foobar
You can access the query string of a
URL in two ways:
search property, which is a string containing the full query string (including the
? character)
searchParams property, which is a
URLSearchParams object
If you’re interested in the value of a particular parameter in the query string, you can use its
get method to get the parameter by its name:
const url = new URL('https://example.com/api/search?query=foobar&maxResults=10'); console.log(url.searchParams.get('query'); // foobar console.log(url.searchParams.get('maxResults'); // 10
If there are multiple parameters with the same name, you can use
getAll to get an array containing all of the values for that name:
const url = new URL('https://example.com/api/search?tag=tag1&tag=tag2&tag=tag3'); console.log(url.searchParams.getAll('tag')); // ['tag1', 'tag2', 'tag3']
Building a query string by hand can be tricky, especially if any query parameters contain special characters that need to be escaped. For example, if a query parameter needs to contain a
& character, you’d need to encode it as
%26. To cover these situations, you need to use the
encodeURIComponent function:
let queryString = 'foo=bar'; queryString += '&baz=qux'; queryString += '&tag=' + encodeURIComponent('one&two'); console.log(queryString); // foo=bar&baz=qux&tag=one%26two
You can build the query string more safely by using the
URLSearchParams object:
const params = new URLSearchParams(); params.append('foo', 'bar'); params.append('baz', 'qux'); params.append('tag', 'one&two'); console.log(params.toString()); // foo=bar&baz=qux&tag=one%26two
Advantages of using
URLSearchParams include:
& characters separating the parameters
Without a
URLSearchParams object, it’s a little tricky to iterate over the parameters in a query string. You would need to split strings several times — first into groups of key/value pairs, then again to split up the key and value:
function listQueryParams(queryString) { queryString.split('&').forEach(param => { const [key, value] = param.split('='); console.log(`${key}: ${value}`); }); }
If the parameters could contain encoded characters, you’d also need to decode them:
function listQueryParams(queryString) { queryString.split('&').forEach(param => { const [key, value] = param.split('='); console.log(`${key}: ${decodeURIComponent(value)}`); }); }
Instead, you can use
URLSearchParams‘s
entries method to iterate over the key/value pairs:
function listQueryParams(queryString) { const params = new URLSearchParams(queryString); params.entries().forEach(([key, value]) => console.log(`${key}: ${value}`)); }
Here’s a full example of building a URL with a base URL and some query parameters:
const url = new URL('https://example.com/api/search'); url.searchParams.append('query', 'test'); url.searchParams.append('tag', 'tag1'); url.searchParams.append('tag', 'tag2'); // https://example.com/api/search?query=test&tag=tag1&tag=tag2 console.log(url.toString());
You might try using a regular expression to validate a URL, but it’s notoriously difficult to craft a regular expression that fully captures a valid URL string.
Instead, you can reach for the
URL API. The
URL constructor will throw an error if you give it an invalid URL. You can use this to check if a URL is valid:
function isValidURL(url) { try { new URL(url); return true; } catch (error) { return false; } }
With newer browsers, this is even easier. There’s a newer
URL.canParse static method that performs similar validation with a single line of code. Like the
isValidURL function above, it takes a potential URL string and returns
true or
false depending on the validity of the URL string.
The
URL API has a powerful mechanism for resolving relative URLs. Normally, the argument to the
URL constructor will throw an error if it’s not a full, valid URL. However, you can specify a second argument that serves as a base from which to build a relative URL. If you use the two-argument approach, the first argument doesn’t have to be a valid URL but the second one does.
Let’s look at a simple case first:
new URL('/about', 'https://example.com').href;
The
URL constructor takes the base URL of
https://example.com and adds the relative path
/about, resulting in
https://example.com/about.
What about this one:
new URL('profile', 'https://example.com/users').href;
You might expect this to be
https://example.com/users/profile, but it actually comes out to
https://example.com/profile. This behaves just like a relative link; it takes the parent path segment, which is the root of
example.com, and then adds
profile.
Let’s look at one more example of using a relative URL. You can also use
.. to go back up the path hierarchy:
new URL('../profile', 'https://example.com/users/123').href;
This one comes out to
https://example.com/profile. Remember that relative URLs start at the parent path segment. Then, this one has
.. in it, which goes up one more path segment.
If you call the
URL constructor with a relative URL and specify an invalid or incomplete URL for the base URL, you’ll get an error. You’ll also get an error if you use a relative URL without a full base URL:
new URL('../profile', '/about'); // error! new URL('../profile'); // error
window.location object
You might be familiar with the
window.location object, which represents the current page’s URL. This object also has properties such as
href and
pathname, so you might think it’s a
URL object. This is a different object, a
Location, which has some properties in common with
URL, but is also missing some (such as the
searchParams property).
Even though it’s not a
URL object, you can still use
window.location to construct new
URL objects. You can pass
window.location to the
URL constructor to create a new full-blown
URL with
searchParams and all, based on the current URL, or you can even use it as the base URL when constructing relative URLs:
new URL('/profile', window.location).href;
URLPattern
Using a
URL makes it easy to get the path from a URL. For example, in the URL
https://example.com/api/users/123/profile, the path name is
/api/users/123/profile. What if we wanted to get just the user ID,
123, from this URL?
As we discussed earlier, it can be difficult to create proper regular expressions to validate and extract parts of a URL.
It’s not available in all browsers just yet, but you can use the
URLPattern API to match and extract parts of the URL, matching patterns you specify. This can be particularly useful for things like client-side routing in a single-page application (SPA).
Using the user profile URL as an example, let’s create a
URLPattern to get the user ID. We can use a leading
: character to denote a named placeholder, which can be used later to match that part of the URL:
const pattern = new URLPattern('https://example.com/api/users/:userId/profile'); const matcher = pattern.exec('https://example.com/api/users/123/profile'); console.log(matcher.pathname.groups.userId); // 123
When you call
exec on a
URLPattern, it needs a valid URL. It returns a matcher object that contains properties for each of the URL’s parts (
protocol,
host,
pathname, etc.). Each of these properties also has a
groups property, which maps placeholder names like
:userId to their values within the URL.
If you’re only concerned about matching one part of the URL, such as the path name as we’ve done here, you can specify wildcards in the URL pattern as well. Or, instead of a URL string, you can pass an object containing the parts of the URL you’re interested in matching:
new URLPattern('https://*/api/users/:userId/profile'); new URLPattern({ pathname: '/api/users/:userId/profile' });
The
URLPattern API is still not available in all browsers. At the time of writing, it’s not yet supported in Firefox or Safari. You can see the latest browser support information at CanIUse.com.
The
URL API is a versatile interface for constructing, validating, and manipulating URLs in JavaScript. It’s safer and less error-prone to use than manual parsing or regular expressions. By using a
URLSearchParams object, you can build a query string without worrying about string concatenation or encoding special characters.
The
URLPattern API takes this a step further, supporting wildcards and named placeholders, so you can slice and dice URLs to meet your app’s needs!
