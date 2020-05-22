Web storage made simple with use-local-storage-state

The use-local-storage-state package makes it easier to persist data in the browser by abstracting the use of
localStorage into a React Hook. It can save data and parse them automatically, and we can use it in multiple places in our app.
In this post, we’ll look at how to use the Hook to help us to more simply use
localStorage in our React apps.
Getting started
To get started, we install the package by writing:
npm install use-local-storage-state
Then we can use it as follows:
import React, { useEffect } from "react"; import useLocalStorageState from "use-local-storage-state"; export default function App() { const [todos, setTodos] = useLocalStorageState("todos", []); useEffect(() => { setTodos(["eat", "drink"]); }, []); return ( <div className="App"> {todos.map((t, i) => ( <p key={i}>{t}</p> ))} </div> ); }
We imported the
useLocalStorageState Hook from use-local-storage-state, then put the Hook in our
App component. To set the values of the component when the component loads, we use the
useEffect Hook with an empty array in the second argument so that it only loads when
App first renders. Once we do that,
todos has the values from the Hook, and we can render them in the
div we return.
If we look at the
localStorage section of our browser console, which is under the Application tab of the Chrome console, we can see that the key is
todos, which we set as the first argument of
useLocalStorageState. Its value,
["eat", "drink"], is the array we called with
setTodo. The Hook stringified the value for us without our using
JSON.stringify, which is convenient.
Update
localStorage
To update the
localStorage value, we can write the following code:
import React, { useEffect, useState } from "react"; import useLocalStorageState from "use-local-storage-state"; export default function App() { const [todos, setTodos] = useLocalStorageState("todos", []); const [todo, setTodo] = useState(""); const onClick = () => { setTodos([...todos, todo]); setTodo(""); }; useEffect(() => { setTodos(["eat", "drink"]); }, []); return ( <div className="App"> <input value={todo} onChange={e => setTodo(e.target.value)} /> <button onClick={onClick}>Create</button> {todos.map((t, i) => ( <p key={i}>{t}</p> ))} </div> ); }
We added an input element and an
onClick handler to add entries to the
todos array. This will automatically be saved in
localStorage since we called the
setTodos function returned by
useLocalStorageState.
Deleting items
To delete a to-do item, we can write:
import React, { useEffect, useState } from "react"; import useLocalStorageState from "use-local-storage-state"; export default function App() { const [todos, setTodos] = useLocalStorageState("todos", []); const [todo, setTodo] = useState(""); const onClick = () => { setTodos([...todos, todo]); setTodo(""); }; const onDelete = index => { const newTodos = todos.filter((_, i) => i !== index); setTodos(newTodos); }; useEffect(() => { setTodos(["eat", "drink"]); }, []); return ( <div className="App"> <input value={todo} onChange={e => setTodo(e.target.value)} /> <button onClick={onClick}>Create</button> {todos.map((t, i) => ( <p key={i}> {t} <button onClick={onDelete.bind(undefined, i)}>Delete</button> </p> ))} </div> ); }
We added an
onDelete function that calls
filter on the
todo array to return a new array without the specified index. We then pass the
newTodos array that’s returned to
setTodos.
To get the
index to the function, we have
onDelete.bind(undefined, i) in our
onClick for the
Delete buttons.
bind returns a new function that has the arguments we want passed in, which, in this case, would be the index of the entry we want to delete.
Editing an item and using the same Hook in multiple places
To add edit functionality, we want to create a component to both display the value and to let us perform the edits. To do that, we write:
import React, { useEffect, useState } from "react"; import { createLocalStorageStateHook } from "use-local-storage-state"; const useTodos = createLocalStorageStateHook("todos"); const Todo = ({ name, index, onDelete }) => { const [todos, setTodos] = useTodos(); const [todo, setTodo] = useState(""); const [editing, setEditing] = useState(false); const save = () => { const newTodos = [...todos]; newTodos[index] = todo; setTodos(newTodos); setEditing(false); }; useEffect(() => { setTodo(name); }, []); return ( <div> {(() => { if (editing) { return ( <p> <input value={todo} onChange={e => setTodo(e.target.value)} /> <button onClick={save}>Save</button> </p> ); } else { return <p>{name}</p>; } })()} <button onClick={() => setEditing(editing => !editing)}>Edit</button> <button onClick={onDelete}>Delete</button> </div> ); }; export default function App() { const [todos, setTodos] = useTodos(); const [todo, setTodo] = useState(""); const onClick = () => { setTodos([...todos, todo]); setTodo(""); }; const onDelete = index => { const newTodos = todos.filter((_, i) => i !== index); setTodos(newTodos); }; return ( <div className="App"> <input value={todo} onChange={e => setTodo(e.target.value)} /> <button onClick={onClick}>Create</button> {todos.map((t, i) => ( <Todo key={i} index={i} name={t} onDelete={onDelete.bind(this, i)} /> ))} </div> ); }
In the code above, we created a
Todo component to hold the to-do item with an input that allows us to edit the to-do. We also called the
createLocalStorageStateHook function so that we can share the
localStorage content in both
Todo and
App. In
Todo and
App, we use the
useTodo Hook that’s returned by
createLocalStorageStateHook.
In the
save of
Todo, we make a copy of the
todos array and set the current value of
todo according to the
index value. We then call
setTodo returned by
useTodos to save the new todo item. Calling
setEditing with
false disables the input.
The
onDelete function in
Todo comes from
App. We call
bind on
onDelete, then pass it in as the value of the
onDelete so that it’s called with the right index. We can now click Edit, enter the new to-do value, and save the new value to
localStorage.
Also, note that we removed the
useEffect Hook in
App so that it retrieves the items from
localStorage instead of resetting them with the value in that Hook. Now we get a complete to-do app that we can add, edit, and delete items with.
Conclusion
The use-local-storage-state package gives us an easy way to use
localStorage in React apps. With it, we can create, update, and delete data with ease.
With this, we no longer need to use
JSON.parse or
JSON.stringify to deal with
localStorage values. All we have to do is call the functions returned by the built-in Hooks, which save the values for us.
