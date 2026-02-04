UX designers don’t need to be data scientists — but they must challenge data

Linear-style UIs look simple, but the theming system has to do real work. Here’s how to meet WCAG 2.2 contrast requirements across light, dark, and high-contrast modes — whether you’re using a UI library or rolling your own tokens.
Linear design is a minimalist SaaS aesthetic inspired by Linear. Here’s what to use to recreate it — from Radix UI + shadcn/ui ecosystems to Linear-style Figma kits — plus how to structure pages using modular components and an 8px spacing scale.
Teams often use “customer” and “user” interchangeably — until it breaks alignment. Here’s how separating the two clarifies research, prioritization, and messaging across B2C, B2B, and B2B2C products.
AI is great at producing copy fast. UX writing isn’t about speed. It’s about meeting users where they are. Here’s how to use AI to support your UX writing workflow and where human judgment remains non-negotiable.