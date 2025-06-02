10+ ways AI helps me validate ideas without interviews or surveys

Asking better design questions means fewer vague answers and more progress. Here’s how to replace dead-end prompts with feedback that works.
These 10 hands-on UX challenges train your brain to design better flows, build stronger instincts, and think like a real problem-solver.
This post breaks down what design debt is and gives you 6 smart ways to fix it, without killing team velocity.
Learn how to build a weather app using Claude, from setting up infrastructure to creating a functional UI that displays city-based forecasts.