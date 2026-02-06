Linear vs. non-linear design: Which is better and when?

Minimal doesn’t always mean usable. This comparison shows how Linear-style UI keeps contrast, affordances, and structure intact, unlike brutalism’s extremes or neumorphism’s low-clarity depth effects.
Linear-style UIs look simple, but the theming system has to do real work. Here’s how to meet WCAG 2.2 contrast requirements across light, dark, and high-contrast modes — whether you’re using a UI library or rolling your own tokens.
As product teams become more data-driven, UX designers are expected to connect design decisions to metrics. But real value comes from interpreting data, questioning assumptions, and bringing human behavior back into the conversation.
Linear design is a minimalist SaaS aesthetic inspired by Linear. Here’s what to use to recreate it — from Radix UI + shadcn/ui ecosystems to Linear-style Figma kits — plus how to structure pages using modular components and an 8px spacing scale.