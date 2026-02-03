Which UI libraries/frameworks support the Linear aesthetic?

Teams often use “customer” and “user” interchangeably — until it breaks alignment. Here’s how separating the two clarifies research, prioritization, and messaging across B2C, B2B, and B2B2C products.
AI is great at producing copy fast. UX writing isn’t about speed. It’s about meeting users where they are. Here’s how to use AI to support your UX writing workflow and where human judgment remains non-negotiable.
A well-designed multi factor authentication system enhances security without slowing users down. Let’s explore how to make authentication feel effortless.
Most design specs break down in development because they’re built for designers, not developers. This article shows how to write specs that reflect real-world logic, states, constraints, and platform behavior — not just pixels.