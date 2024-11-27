What is a screener for a survey? How to best design them?

UX design thrives on clarity. And Miller’s law helps do just that for your users. In this blog, I talk about how 7±2 works, and how the best UI/UX designs use it silently. Less is more, after all.
It’s lesser known, but brands simplify decision-making for users who settle for “good enough” instead of the perfect choice. In this blog, I do a thorough analysis of what brands use satisficing and how, and which ones don’t.
Adobe XD is Adobe’s version of Figma – but does it match up? This blog is an attempt at decoding the good and bad of both, and figuring out which one is best used for which use case.
Subscription pages are meant for users and businesses, and they should work well for both parties. This blog is a thorough discussion of what’s best and what’s not when it comes to designing subscription pages.