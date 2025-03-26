Designing for instant feedback: The Doherty Threshold in UX

When users interact with an app or website, they expect an immediate response — and in this context, “immediate” means as quick as half a second or even less. Delays can break a user’s flow, leading to frustration, disengagement, and abandonment. But what if interactions felt instant, even when they weren’t? This is where the Doherty Threshold comes into play.

The Doherty Threshold states that system response time should be 400 milliseconds or less to maintain a user’s flow of thought and engagement. This article explores what the Doherty Threshold is, why it matters in UX design, and how you can apply it to create seamless, high-performing digital experiences.

What is the Doherty Threshold?

The Doherty Threshold suggests that when feedback occurs within this timeframe, users feel more in control and remain engaged. When the delay exceeds this limit, users become frustrated, distracted, or disengaged.

This principle was first introduced by Walter J. Doherty and Ahrvind J. Thadani in 1982. Their research into the relationship between computer response time and user productivity in those early days of computing revealed that faster system responses resulted in users staying engaged, working more efficiently, and perceiving UX in a more positive light.

Doherty emphasized this principal’s importance by stating,

“Productivity soars when a computer and its users interact at a pace that ensures the user is not kept waiting.”

This insight came from a deep understanding of human psychology — our ability to stay focused and engaged depends on minimal interruption.

Thadani further reinforced this by highlighting,

“The human attention span operates within these tiny windows of time. Beyond 400 milliseconds, delays are perceptible, and users lose focus, disrupting their workflow.”

So, if you adhere to this threshold, you can ensure users remain in a state of engagement and efficiency, significantly improving users overall experience.

Why the Doherty Threshold matters in UX design

Users expect smooth, near-instantaneous interactions when they’re on web and mobile applications. The perception of speed is just as important as actual speed, so you need to find ways to create the illusion of instant responsiveness (like skeleton screens or loading animations), even if the system processing takes longer than 400ms.

Also, page abandonment rates increase as response time slows. Research from SOASTA (The State of Online Retail Performance) shows that one-second delay in mobile load times can impact conversion rates by up to 20 percent. That’s a significant impact in just a second, showing why it’s important to make websites and apps fast and responsive to keep users from leaving.

The Doherty Threshold helps UX designers and developers:

Improve user engagement by reducing perceived latency

Create a sense of control and responsiveness

Prevent cognitive overload and frustration

Improve overall usability and performance perception

Challenges and limitations of implementing the Doherty Threshold

While designing for the Doherty Threshold can significantly enhance user engagement, several challenges must be considered:

Processing power — Older systems or devices with limited processing power may struggle to meet the 400ms threshold, leading to delays despite optimized design

— Older systems or devices with limited processing power may struggle to meet the 400ms threshold, leading to delays despite optimized design Internet speed — Slow network connections can impact response times, making it difficult for web-based applications to maintain perceived responsiveness

— Slow network connections can impact response times, making it difficult for web-based applications to maintain perceived responsiveness Over-stimulation — Excessive animations or instant feedback can overwhelm users, particularly in complex applications where too much happening at once can be distracting. To fix this, keep animations subtle and limit how many are active at once

— Excessive animations or instant feedback can overwhelm users, particularly in complex applications where too much happening at once can be distracting. To fix this, keep animations subtle and limit how many are active at once Backend and API bottlenecks — Even with optimized front-end design, slow APIs or unoptimized database queries can cause unavoidable lag. Although this mostly just concerns developers, it would be nice as a designer to understand this idea

— Even with optimized front-end design, slow APIs or unoptimized database queries can cause unavoidable lag. Although this mostly just concerns developers, it would be nice as a designer to understand this idea Mobile constraints — Smaller screens, limited processing power, and varying network conditions make maintaining consistent responsiveness more challenging. However, using lightweight UI components while having a mobile first approach can solve this challenge

By acknowledging these limitations, you can create strategies to mitigate delays while still prioritizing user engagement.

Practical strategies to implement the Doherty Threshold in UX design

To help you implement the Doherty Threshold, try using the following three strategies:

1. Prioritize perceived performance over actual speed

While optimizing actual performance is crucial, you also need to work with developers to reduce the perception of delay through microinteractions, animations, and skeleton screens.

To do this:

Use skeleton screens instead of blank loading screens to show progress while content loads (e.g., LinkedIn’s feed loading experience):

Implement optimistic UI updates, where actions appear successful before server confirmation (e.g., Twitter’s instant “like” effect before backend processing)

2. Optimize system performance through design

Speed optimization should be a top priority. While developers handle backend performance, you play a crucial role in ensuring the UI is efficient and lightweight.

Make sure that you:

Minimize heavy visuals — Use optimized images, SVGs, and lightweight animations

— Use optimized images, SVGs, and lightweight animations Simplify user flows — Reduce unnecessary steps that slow interactions

— Reduce unnecessary steps that slow interactions Prioritize content hierarchy — Have critical content and actions immediately visible while secondary elements load progressively (e.g., placing primary buttons and key information upfront)

3. Design for instant feedback

Users expect an immediate response to their actions, even if the system needs more time to process them. This means designing interactive feedback mechanisms to keep users informed.

You can do this by incorporating:

Button states — Provide immediate visual feedback (hover, pressed, and disabled states)

— Provide immediate visual feedback (hover, pressed, and disabled states) Microinteractions — Small animations to confirm actions (e.g., Gmail’s “Undo Send” animation)

— Small animations to confirm actions (e.g., Gmail’s “Undo Send” animation) Real-time validation — Form fields should validate input instantly instead of waiting for form submission

Real-world examples of the Doherty Threshold in action

Now, to help you better understand the Doherty Threshold in action, this section outlines real-world examples of its use by successful companies.

Google Search and predictive loading

Google’s search engine starts retrieving potential results as soon as users begin typing, ensuring that once they hit “Enter,” the results appear almost instantaneously. This preemptive approach maintains the perception of a fast and efficient system:





TikTok’s infinite scroll and instant video playback

TikTok preloads the next video in the background, ensuring near-instant playback as users scroll. This seamless experience prevents frustration and keeps users immersed:

Apple’s Face ID unlock system

Face ID’s smooth animations and instant visual feedback make authentication feel immediate, even while complex processing happens in the background. This reduces perceived wait time and keeps users engaged:

Final thoughts

The Doherty Threshold in UX reminds you that quick, seamless feedback keeps users engaged and in control. To harness this principle effectively, consider these points:

Focus on perceived performance — Leverage skeleton screens, microinteractions, and animations to maintain the illusion of speed

— Leverage skeleton screens, microinteractions, and animations to maintain the illusion of speed Simplify user flows — Reduce unnecessary navigation, and ensure critical content is accessible right away

— Reduce unnecessary navigation, and ensure critical content is accessible right away Optimize system responsiveness — Work with developers to eliminate backend bottlenecks and make sure to fine-tune the performance

By thoughtfully applying these strategies, you’ll not only meet user expectations for speed but also you foster an engaging experience.